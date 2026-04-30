$1000 Invested In Red Cat Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.4%. Currently, Red Cat Holdings has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In RCAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of RCAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,910.94 today based on a price of $11.44 for RCAT at the time of writing.

Red Cat Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.