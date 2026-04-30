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April 30, 2026 10:29 AM 54 min read

Upbound Group Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vawjtdz7/

Summary

Upbound Group reported a solid start to 2026, with Q1 revenue at $1.2 billion, up 3.7% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA increasing nearly 8% to $136 million.

The company is focusing on building a tech-enabled financial platform, leveraging data analytics and AI to improve personalization, underwriting, and operating efficiency.

Bridgit segment saw significant growth with revenue increasing over 40% year over year, and continuing to invest in product development and marketing.

Acima's lease charge-offs improved to 8.8%, though GMV was down due to tightened underwriting; however, the company expects to return to GMV growth in the second half of 2026.

Rent A Center achieved year-over-year same-store sales growth for the second consecutive quarter and announced a new partnership with Amazon to enhance customer acquisition.

The management expressed confidence in meeting 2026 guidance targets of $4.7 to $4.95 billion in revenue, $500 to $535 million in adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP EPS of $4.00 to $4.35.

The company continues to prioritize debt reduction, with leverage reduced to 2.6 times trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA, and aims to maintain a two times leverage ratio over the long term.

Upbound Group welcomed a new Chief Technology Officer, Balaji Kumar, to strengthen technology capabilities and support growth initiatives.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Steven Koss

Fayme

Hal Khoury (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As mentioned at this time, we'll conduct the question and answer session as a reminder to ask a question, you'll need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile our Q and A roster. Your first question comes to the line of Kyle Joseph with Stevens. Your line is now open.

Kyle Joseph

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. A lot of moving parts there in the first quarter. Obviously going into it, everyone was focused on elevated tax refunds and then in March we got the increase in gas prices. But just kind of hoping if you guys can walk through each segment and kind of walk us through through the performance and give us the cadence and how the customer was impacted throughout the quarter by those kind of two big macro factors.

Fayme

Kyle Joseph

Yeah, no, that's great, Appreciate it. And then just digging into Acema a little bit, kind of remind us exactly the timing on the underwriting changes. You know, obviously they're having their desired effects, but you know, just think about kind of the growth trajectory recognizing, you know, GMV is the leading indicator for ultimately, you know, revenue over time.

Fayme

Kyle Joseph

Got it. Really helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next call comes to the line of Bobby Griffin with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Bobby Griffin

Fayme

Bobby Griffin

Fayme

Bobby Griffin

Thank you. Best of luck here in the second quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next call comes the line of Vincent Kaintik with btig. Your line is now open.

Vincent Kaintik

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First, wanted to talk about your human talent. So, first, welcome to your new Chief Technology Officer. I was just wondering, you've added a couple of new talents so far. If there's any more talent that you'd like to add to the upbound team. And then I also saw that there was a turnover at Bridgit, so I'm just wondering if there's any change to expectations on the earnouts. Thank you.

Fayme

Hal Khoury (Chief Financial Officer)

Vincent Kaintik

Fayme

Vincent Kaintik

Okay, great. That's really interesting. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes online of Anthony Chucumba with Loop Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Anthony Chucumba

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. So I just wanted to see if I could get a little more color on that partnership that you mentioned with a large online furniture retailer. I'm assuming that's Wayfair specifically. If you can just give a little bit more color in terms of the semi exclusive checkout partner, what exactly does that mean? Good morning, Anthony.

Fayme

Anthony Chucumba

That's helpful. And then just one real quick one on Bridget. So you talked about on a pro forma basis, revenues were up. I think that was pro forma, 40%. You know, saw that the EBITDA margin was down a little, you know, a couple hundred basis points on a GAAP basis. I was just wondering what that would be on a kind of a pro forma basis for the adjusted EBITDA margin.

Fayme

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes to a line of John Hecht with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

John Hecht

Excuse me. Morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Most of them have been actually asked and answered. But you know, Asima focusing on there, the DTC marketplace is showing good momentum. I think it's like 10% GMV growth. How does that cohort compared to the merchant generated cohort and how do we think about the focus there?

Fayme

John Hecht

Okay, that's very helpful. And then follow up is you expressed your longer term goals for leverage and the balance sheet. You know, how fast, like how big of that is a priority for you. Is that something that you think is going to happen in the near term or is that just a gradual deployment? And how do we think about just call it the capital allocation plans in the meantime?

Hal Khoury (Chief Financial Officer)

Fayme

Hal Khoury (Chief Financial Officer)

And maybe just lastly, we've given a view and an outlook of roughly 200 million of free cash flow this year, again subject to the performance on the overall business and the volumes. There may be some upside to that number as well as we look at the contribution to the balance sheet through the balance of the year.

John Hecht

Great. Thank you guys very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes online. Brad Thomas with Keybanc Capital Markets, your line is now open.

Brad Thomas

Fayme

Hal Khoury (Chief Financial Officer)

Brad Thomas

That's helpful. Thank you. And as a clarification question on the new furniture partner agreement that you talked about, I just want to try and be clear. Faymie, I think you referenced the phrase being exclusive. I'm just trying to understand, is that the exclusivity with the new checkout features or do you become the sole rent to own provider for this retailer with no other competitors in that tier for them?

Fayme

Brad, it's just on the having the checkout button, not exclusive. Thank you so much.

Brad Thomas

Gotcha, gotcha. Okay, thanks again. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Hong Nguyen with TD Cohen. Your line is now open.

Hong Nguyen

Fayme

Hong Nguyen

Got it. And maybe another one on the legal accrual. I saw that you guys added a couple of million dollars. I think the bulk of it was last quarter when you expected, you know, most of these to be resolved pretty soon. So I mean, can you give an update on that and. Yeah, thank you.

Fayme

Hal Khoury (Chief Financial Officer)

though, that we do feel that the provision and reserve that we do have on the balance sheet for legal settlements is appropriate and you know, again, cautiously optimistic that we'll look to actually resolve those in the coming months.

Hong Nguyen

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes to the line of William Ruder is now open. Are you there, William with Bank of America?

William Ruder

Hi, sorry, I was on mute given it's late in the call. I'll just ask one when you did see the spike in fuel prices, have you seen an immediate reaction from your customers in terms of reduced activity? I'm wondering how quickly you actually see changes in their behavior. That's it. Thanks.

Fayme

William Ruder

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes in line of Casey Coates with Loop Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Casey Coates

Good morning. Thanks for squeezing me in here. I just wanted to ask on updates on the product mix. I know furniture continues to be pressured and I believe you mentioned pressure and jewelry, but are you seeing any strength in other categories? Thank you.

Fayme

Casey Coates

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time and we now like to turn it back to Fahmi Karan for closing remarks.

Fayme

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