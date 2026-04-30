Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 30, 2026 10:22 AM 45 min read

Allstate Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kwnctcyi/

Summary

Allstate reported total revenues of $16.9 billion for the first quarter, a 3% increase year-over-year, with investment income rising nearly 10% to $938 million.

The company saw a 2.5% increase in total policies in force, driven by a 2.3% rise in property liability policies, and a net income of $2.4 billion with an adjusted net income of $2.8 billion.

Strategically, Allstate focused on broadening protection offerings, competitive pricing, and leveraging advanced analytics to optimize growth and profitability.

Market share growth was noted in both auto and homeowners insurance, with significant gains in 29 states for auto insurance and 41 states for homeowners insurance.

Management emphasized the role of advanced analytics and AI in enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and share repurchases.

Allstate announced a new $4 billion share repurchase program, with $3.6 billion remaining, reflecting a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The company remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in the homeowners insurance sector, and is exploring AI to further improve service and reduce expenses.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Alistair Gobin (Head of Investor Relations)

Elm

I'm a 200 year old Elm, and while I might be holding up on the outside, on the inside, I'm dead. Oh, man, it feels good to just let go. If you don't have the right home coverage. Well, this could break your bank. Switch to Allstate and you can save hundreds. Put it on my tab. I'll show myself out.

Mario

Jess

John

OPERATOR

Certainly. And our first question for today comes from the line of Mike Zyrimski from bmo. Your question, please.

Jack

Hey, good morning, this is Jack on for Mike. Just first one on the pricing outlook. Given how strong reported loss ratios are across your portfolio, wondering how you're thinking about the opportunity to lean more aggressively on pricing this year. And does that calculus differ materially across auto, homeowners and bundled customers?

Tom

Jess

Jack

That's helpful perspective. Thank you. Maybe just a follow up on California where they recently came out with some reforms to the intervener process. I guess wondering just does also do that change along with other recent reforms, There is potentially a game changer longer term, especially on the homeowner side, where I think historically you've been reluctant to grow market share.

Tom

We believe that California still has a significant number of changes to make before the homeowners market will be both accurately priced with decent availability for consumers. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Josh Anchor from Bank of America. Your question please.

Josh Anchor (Equity Analyst)

Tom

Josh Anchor (Equity Analyst)

Obviously 2023 was a very strange year. But is there something in your process that says that you want to be more conservative on the most recent accident years, that the confidence interval on your reserving is more conservative for the most recent year and that programmatically, if you're doing things correctly, you would have this type of reserve release action going forward in 27 as we look back to 25?

Tom

Josh Anchor (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for indulging all my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Alex Scott (Equity Analyst)

Tom

John

Alex Scott (Equity Analyst)

Tom

OPERATOR

Got it. Okay, thank you. Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Yaron Kanar from Mizzou. Your question please.

Yaron Kanar

Thank you. Good morning. My first question is on the homeowner's book. Why was the expense ratio up year over year and would you still expect improvement for the full year?

Tom

Yaron Kanar

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Paul Newsom from Piper Sandler. Your question, please.

Paul Newsom (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for the call. Maybe a revisit to the competitive environment a little bit and talking about some of the states that have been not as attractive. Any thoughts about those states turning or some of the other states that were in between turning to be a more positive environment or with any color you could get, I think would be helpful and interesting.

Tom

It's really a question about the regulatory and operating environment, I think, rather than competitive is the way I'm hearing the question. But let me make sure I get it right before I answer.

Paul Newsom (Equity Analyst)

Well, I guess it's either one, right? If it's regulatory, then that's the thing to focus on. If it's competitive, then that's another thing. But I guess industrial fear, more of the competitive piece than the regulatory piece of.

Tom

Mario

Paul Newsom (Equity Analyst)

Tom

Paul Newsom (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Tracy Benjigi from Wolf Research. Your question please.

Tracy Benjigi

Thank you. Good morning. You started earnings call by giving a demo on your ad campaign. How should we think about ad spend budget this year versus last and any expense ratio impacts and PIF growth prospects as a result of.

Tom

Tracy Benjigi

Excellent. Shifting gears, can we talk about asset allocation? You doubled your equity holdings since September, So it's about 12% of your total portfolio. What is that relative to your equities asset allocation target?

John

Tracy Benjigi

Okay, so it sounds like your approach is more dynamic than static. So could we foreseeably see that percentage growing? If you like that asset, I would

John

say that it's dynamic but it's well governed. And you could probably gauge most of the range of our future activities by the way that we conducted ourselves in the past.

Tracy Benjigi

Thank you.

John

So we're not likely to have an 80% equity allocation. Okay, got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Pablo Singhzan from JP Morgan. Your question please.

Pablo Singhzan

Tom

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved