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April 30, 2026 10:21 AM 49 min read

Transcript: Willis Towers Watson Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yex8td2f/

Summary

Willis Towers Watson reported 3% organic growth in Q1 2026 with an adjusted operating margin of 22.3% and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.72.

Despite slower revenue growth due to geopolitical and economic challenges, the company saw 70 basis points of year-over-year margin expansion.

Strategic initiatives include AI-enabled solutions gaining traction with clients, including the integration of NewFront's technology to enhance broking platforms.

The company remains confident in mid-single-digit growth and continued margin expansion for the full year, despite headwinds from geopolitical uncertainties, particularly in the Middle East.

Management highlighted the role of AI in driving efficiency, productivity, and new business opportunities, while maintaining the importance of human expertise in client relationships.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Carl Hess (Chief Executive Officer)

Spike Lipkin (Chief AI Officer)

Carl Hess (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Krasner (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Elise Grinspan

Andrew Krasner (Chief Financial Officer)

Lucy Clark (President of Risk and Broking)

Elise Grinspan

Andrew Krasner (Chief Financial Officer)

Lucy Clark (President of Risk and Broking)

Rob Cooks

Lucy Clark (President of Risk and Broking)

Rob Cooks

Okay, thank you. And then I'll just pivot to hwc. I wanted to ask on the outlook there, given the headwinds you guys called out in that business, what makes you confident that you can deliver the mid single digit growth given the uncertainty there? Is it just that the Middle East disruption is focused on the career business and you don't think that will blend or bleed into other businesses?

Carl Hess (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Thanks Rob. So I mean at the segment level, Health, Wealth and Career delivered 3% organic revenue growth for the quarter and that was driven by primarily strength in health and wealth. And that's despite headwinds from economic uncertainty and geopolitical pressure. Career as you cited. Right.

Julie Gabauer (President of Health, Wealth and Career)

Andrew Anderson

Carl Hess (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. And Carl, I just might add that we do see health care inflation projected to increase across all regions at an average of more than 10%. And that's due to higher volume and higher cost. And we don't expect to see that decelerating in the near term. And as you said, the cost increases are going to most directly impact revenue for fully insured clients and for other clients, it is driving greater demand for our technical advisory services.

Spike Lipkin (Chief AI Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question coming from the lineup. David Motsumetten with Evercore si, Your line is now open.

David Motsumetten

Hey, thanks. Good morning. I wanted to stick with the organic growth in R and B, the 1% growth this quarter on a core basis. Could you just talk about some of that new business that. Lucy, I think you said it was timing related. Could you, could you just size how much of a drag that was in the quarter and is that conversion of some of those deals, Is that what's coming back a little bit here in April?

Lucy Clark (President of Risk and Broking)

Thanks, David. Well, I'm not going to size it for you exactly, but I will reiterate that the there was a particularly strong performance in International in Q1 25 and that was where we saw some of our challenges. But that what we're seeing in April gives us confidence that we're good for mid single digits for the full year. Thanks.

David Motsumetten

Got it. Thanks. And I'm assuming that means, you know, I think you had said April is normalized growth. So sorry to be super short term here but you know I was a little surprised at just, just how much decelerated this quarter. I mean is, is normalized growth, is that, is it back at 5% this quarter? I Mean what? Or in April, I guess. And, and you know, what gives you the confidence that that's going to continue?

Lucy Clark (President of Risk and Broking)

Understand your surprise and it is mid single digit or better and I'm sorry to be short term. Thank you. And our next question coming from the line of Andrew Siegerman with td, COW and Elon is now open. Yeah.

Andrew Siegerman

Carl Hess (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question coming from the lineup, Brian Merton with UBS CLN is now open.

Brian Merton

Yeah, thanks. Two ones here. First just on R and B growth one more time here. Wonder if you maybe can frame how much your business is actually exposed to this Middle east conflict and if it continues here going forward, you know, for the remainder of the year, what does that mean for your organic growth? Could you have to guide down here again?

Lucy Clark (President of Risk and Broking)

Yeah. Thanks. In terms of how much we could be exposed, I would just say it's one of our smallest geographies. And so while we think it's important to call it out, we don't expect it to have a major impact on our results.

Brian Merton

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question coming from the lineup, Mark Martin with Barrett Yellen is now open.

Mark Martin

OPERATOR

Thank you. And that is all the time we have for our Q and A session. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Karl Helsinki.

Carl Hess (Chief Executive Officer)

So thank you all again for joining us. I appreciate the hard work of our Willis Towers Watson colleagues globally who helped us navigate the start of the year. And thank you to our shareholders as well for their continued support of our efforts. Have a great day.

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