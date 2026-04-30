CNX Resources Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Uxdr1R4G

Summary

CNX Resources is continuing its Utica development, with recent well performance aligning with expectations, but detailed production data will be available later in the year.

The company is maintaining a focus on the Marcellus due to existing infrastructure benefits, though a gradual increase in Utica development is anticipated.

CNX Resources remains on track with its new tech business initiatives, with no significant updates and awaiting final guidance on 45Z.

The company has made a positive refinancing move for its 2029 notes with new eight-year notes, maintaining a strategy of extending maturity profiles.

Management expressed optimism about increasing in-basin demand, with expectations of significant gas demand growth in the Appalachian region.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tyler Lewis (Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, you will need to pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. And our first question will come from Leo Mariani of Roth. Please go ahead.

Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst at Roth)

Yeah, hi, good morning. I was hoping to hear a little bit more about the Utica. I see you guys brought three wells on, you know, here in the first quarter. Any comments on kind of, well, performance or costs? I know you've been working hard to kind of continue to improve the play over time, so just wanted to see if there was kind of an update there.

Alan Shepard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst at Roth)

Okay, and would you envision that as you guys develop a more robust data set if the play continues to progress nicely, could we see a little bit more allocation to the Utica versus the Marcellus in the next few of years or do you guys think that the Marcellus still is probably going to be a little bit economically superior based on kind of the current rate?

Alan Shepard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst at Roth)

And I just wanted to ask kind of your new tech business here, any kind of updates there on any updates on the other business lines beyond environmental and credit monetization and what you guys have been consistently doing, specifically anything on auto sep or anything on like CNG or LNG business you guys have mentioned in the past?

Alan Shepard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

No, I think everything's consistent with where we thought it'd be at this point in 26. We're still waiting for sort of the final guidance on Section 45Z, but we don't think that's going to impact the projections we've made so far. So nothing new to update there, Leo.

Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst at Roth)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Jacob Roberts of tph. Please go ahead.

Jacob Roberts (Equity Analyst at tph)

Good morning hey, good morning. On hedging, you guys are typically transacting on a longer term basis than a lot of your peers. So given what seems to be the prevailing theory of an improving gas base in that sort of 2028 plus time frame, can you give some context on what you're seeing in that 2028 market? I think you added another 13Bcf to the book with this update. Just curious what you're seeing on that longer dated market at the moment.

Alan Shepard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, yeah. Again on our longer term hedges, we're certainly in a position to be more opportunistic maybe than we have in the past impatient. So as we see that price move up and we've seen basis differentials tighten as well and that's really helped us get to a better all in realized price in kind of the Cal 2028 market. So we're targeting to bring that up over time as we, as we approach that year.

Jacob Roberts (Equity Analyst at tph)

Okay, perfect. I appreciate that. And then just kind of, you know, I know you made some, some changes to the balance sheet. Just curious what the next steps are from here on that front.

Alan Shepard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jacob Roberts (Equity Analyst at tph)

Thanks, I appreciate the time. Thank you

OPERATOR

again. If you would like to ask a question, please press star then one. And our next question will come from Michael Scala of Stevens. Please go ahead.

Michael Scala (Equity Analyst at Stevens)

Hi, good morning, wanted to ask. Morning. I wanted to ask on in-basin demand, some of your competitors are becoming a lot more confident on that. Talking about that growing by more than 10 Bcf per day by the end of the decade. Want to see if you share that enthusiasm and anything you can share with us that the company may be doing to capture some of that demand.

Alan Shepard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Scala (Equity Analyst at Stevens)

Alan, do you see that developing more on the Ohio side? It looks like it's maybe ahead of Pennsylvania. And can you participate as much over there if that is the case?

Alan Shepard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Scala (Equity Analyst at Stevens)

Yep, got it. Wanted to ask on your convertible notes, can you say when during the quarter you expect that remaining? I think it's 209 million to convert. Just trying to estimate the diluted share count for the second quarter.

Alan Shepard (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, that maturity is on May 1, so this week. So those shares will be issued about approximately 12 million shares, net issuance later this week. Yeah, we say net. That's included the effect of the capped call option that we structured when we entered into the converts. So the 12 is the net out the door.

Michael Scala (Equity Analyst at Stevens)

Great, thank you, Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call over to Tyler Lewis for any closing remarks.

Tyler Lewis (Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer)

Great. Thank you again for joining us this morning. Please feel free to reach out if anyone has any additional questions. Otherwise, we'll look forward to speaking with everyone again next quarter. Thank you.