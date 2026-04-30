First Interstate BancSys Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/796780658

Summary

First Interstate BancSys reported net income of $60.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for Q1 2026, a decrease from the prior quarter due to lower net interest income and non-interest income.

The company completed a major redesign of its banking organization, aiming to streamline operations and enhance customer experience, along with branch network optimization including closures and new openings.

Credit quality remained stable, with a modest increase in non-performing loans driven by a single credit issue; however, net charge-offs decreased significantly.

The company remains focused on disciplined growth, with an emphasis on relationship banking, digital channel investments, and leveraging AI for strategic initiatives.

Guidance anticipates sequential improvement in net interest margin and modest loan growth in the back half of the year, with continued share repurchases as a priority.

Full Transcript

Dennis (Conference Operator)

Nancy Vermeulen

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

Dennis (Conference Operator)

at this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question please press star then the number one on your telephone keypad. Your first question is from the line of Andrew Terrell with Stevens Inc. Please go ahead.

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, good morning. Morning Andrew.

Andrew Terrell

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Terrell

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Andrew Terrell

Yep, fair enough. Okay, thank you for taking the questions.

Dennis (Conference Operator)

Our next question is from the line of Matthew Clark with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Matthew Clark

Hey, good morning. I want to start with the weighted average rate on new loans and securities. As we think through the cash flows coming off both those portfolios going forward.

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Yep. So first quarter for loans kind of low sixes, I think later in the quarter a little bit higher as the base rate moved higher. And then on new securities, I would think in that five year plus, about 60 basis points, give or take, is kind of where the market is right now for those new purchases. Okay.

Matthew Clark

Okay. And then spot rate on deposits at the end of March. And your outlook for deposit costs with the Fed on hold, are there any other opportunities to reduce some higher cost deposits?

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Matthew Clark

Okay. And then just uncriticized any line of sight on, you know, a more material decline in those balances. Any resolutions coming up that you can, that you can see or upgrades?

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, good question, Matt. You know, I mentioned it in my opening comments, but we've continued to see stabilization in the credit bucket. That's a result of the proactive credit management and the great work by our bankers and credit teams. You know, it's a dynamic part of the bank. So it won't move in a straight linear path quarter to quarter, but directionally over the long term, I'm confident we'll see continued improvement.

Matthew Clark

Okay, thanks. And then just one minor housekeeping item is your full year NII guide on a taxable equivalent basis or GAAP basis?

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

A GAAP basis.

Matthew Clark

Okay, thank you.

Dennis (Conference Operator)

Your next question is from the line of Jared Shaw with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jared Shaw

Hey, good morning. I guess maybe a little more specifically on the payment services revenue. How should we think about that going forward given the branch restructuring? Should, should we expect to see growth in that this year going forward?

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, good question again, Jared. And I would just say that the pipeline activity I mentioned, the bankers are doing a great job of bringing deposits. They're also given incentives to bring along partners in the bank, both in treasury management as well as payments, and that's happening in spades. And talking to folks in treasury management, they've never been busier accompanying bankers on calls, so that should give us some help in that area.

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

And Jared, I would just add as well as you think about the year over year impact, just remind about the impact of the consumer credit card outsourcing last year which happened in the second quarter and then would note the first quarter is generally seasonally lower for us. So just actual seasonality as well as day count impacting that.

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

Jared Shaw

Thanks, that's great. Color. Jim, you talked about spending time on data management and making sure that that's in the place where you need it to be to take advantage of future opportunities. Can you give us an update on where are you sort of in that journey and how are you looking at the opportunity of AI and maybe some other sort of, you know, newer to come tech and to help you with that progress of restructuring the bank?

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

Jared Shaw

Okay, thank you. And then finally just you mentioned a specific non performer impact or a specific loan impacting non performers this quarter. Any color around that and can you share any color around broader ag trends that you're seeing or any areas of concern there with higher energy prices?

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

Jared Shaw

Thank you.

Jeff Rolas

Your next question is from the line of Jeff Rolas with DA Davidson. Please go ahead. Thanks. Good morning. Question on the I know you've given us a few pieces on the around nii, but maybe on the earning asset side would seem to back into something in the range of 24 and a half billion by year end. Is that plus or minus a good figure to use?

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I think just the pieces of our guide probably imply kind of maybe a few hundred million below that depending on kind of where you use on the ranges. But it implies from Q1 higher through the year just as deposit seasonality and modest deposit growth would drive earning asset improvement. Assuming we're able to see that.

Jeff Rolas

Okay David, and not to get too specific but on that margin lift then we've seen kind of 3 to 5 basis points. Basis points a quarter expansion would you expect a similar a decelerate accelerate type movement I know you've talked about into 27. So that's a pretty good visibility. But just in I guess in the near term next couple quarters is that three to five move in the ballpark it is, yes.

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Rolas

Appreciate it. Thanks. And you did mention the buyback. I mean you're over a couple million shares a quarter kind of pace and it seems like a very again your, your highlighted capital tool at this point. Also a figure to maybe roll forward. That's a kind of in that ballpark of where you've been on the, on the buyback, barring significant valuation change or other opportunities coming around. Is that a good pace?

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Rolas

Got it. Okay, thank you.

Timor Brassler

Your next question is from the line of Timor Brassler with UBS Financial. Please go ahead.

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Timor Brassler

Okay, got it. And then maybe circling back to credit. So the, the criticized portfolio, you know, is still fairly large and then you have the good chunk of your loan book coming due over the next 24 months. Are those two related and should we think that as you have a larger portion of the loan book repricing and or maturing that that's going to lead to the curing kind of at a faster pace of some of the criticized?

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, no, teamer, I wouldn't tie those two together because we have a very robust process when we put a loan on a watch or criticized level that we're looking at them every quarter. So renewal will not make a big difference there because we're asking borrowers to do things as we travel throughout the term of the loan. So we don't wait until it's up for renewal before we'll ask for concessions or things that we need from the borrower.

Timor Brassler

Thanks, Chairman. Maybe to that point, can you just provide us an update kind of on what the 1Q renewals were, what the retention rate was and what the uptake on the spread had been?

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, we don't tend to provide that level of detail on renewals and different things because it just doesn't make sense. It could lead to, frankly folks making leaps that don't correlate with results.

Timor Brassler

Got it. Okay, thank you.

Kelly Motta

Your next question is from the line of Kelly Motta with kbw. Please go ahead. Hey, good morning. Thanks for the question. My first few, I'd like to circle back to the commentary around deposits. I appreciate the color that the march spot was about 155 for interest bearing. Just as we think about the Nebraska deposits that were sold early this quarter, wondering if there was how the cost of those compared relative to the overall book.

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, sure. I would say slightly lower, but not materially different. And you know, represented about 1% of the total deposit base. So it won't have a material impact on 2Q cost of deposits. It will of course impact earning assets, earning asset levels, but not a material total deposit cost impact.

Kelly Motta

Got it. That's helpful. And then with where your deposits are now, you know, slightly inclusive of the sale, they're slightly below kind of your 22 to 22 and a half EOP guide. Wondering to get back to that range, is that mostly seasonality or are you assuming some organic growth with the changes you've made on the front lines to drive relationship banking? Thank you.

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Kelly Motta

Got it. And then on the criticized, they remain elevated, although the overall level hasn't changed much. Just kind of within that. Can you provide any color in terms of have you, has that pool of loans stayed relatively consistent? It's the same ones you're watching or have there been movements, you know, significantly in and out kind of offsetting one another? Just trying to get a sense of the dynamics here.

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

Kelly Motta

Got it. Last one. If I could just slip it in real quick. I heard the additional color on buybacks very active this level this quarter. Just want to confirm in the past there's been no appetite for securities restructuring. Just wanted to confirm that's still, that's still the case here. Thank you.

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, sure. I don't think we've changed our view there. We still think we have a strong tailwind there over the long term. Is that portfolio cash flows. So I would say we would still have the same kind of view and thought process there.

Kelly Motta

Great, thank you so much. I'll step back.

Dennis (Conference Operator)

There's a follow up line. A follow up question from the line of Andrew Terrell with Steven Zink. Please go ahead.

Andrew Terrell

David Delacamera (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I think the pieces of the guide together, Andrew, is kind of in the we'll call it 24 to 24 and a half range. So you know, it kind of depends on when, when the growth comes in from an average perspective with deposits. But I think you're right. It's we'll call it 24 to 24 and a half.

Andrew Terrell

Okay, great. Thank you.

Dennis (Conference Operator)

At this time there are no further questions and that will conclude the questions and answer session. I will now turn the call over to Jim for closing remarks.

Jim Reuter (Chief Executive Officer)

All right, thank you and thank you for the questions today. As always, we welcome calls from investors and analysts. So please reach out if you have any follow up questions. And thank you for tuning into the call today and have a great day.