Full Transcript: World Acceptance Q4 2026 Earnings Call

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GzwQl9KE

Summary

World Acceptance reported an earnings per share of $7.70 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, with a notable after-tax impact from a senior executive retirement.

Total revenue increased by 7.4%, driven by higher loans outstanding and yields, and a strong tax preparation season with a 13% increase in returns prepared.

Loan growth was 4.4%, coupled with reduced delinquency rates, which is expected to lead to higher revenues and lower charge-offs in future quarters.

The company reduced field personnel by 5% to address service gaps, aiming to lower personnel expenses in upcoming quarters.

Strategic initiatives include relying less on new customers to improve credit metrics and repurchasing $37.8 million in shares, totaling a 16.5% reduction in outstanding shares for the fiscal year.

Management is monitoring the impact of high gas prices on loan demand and credit, but has not observed significant effects yet.

The company plans to maintain mid-single-digit loan growth and has no leverage limitations, balancing this with share repurchases.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Janet Matriciani (Interim President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Michael Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2026 earnings call. I rejoined the company on April 13 and I'm pleased to be leading the team as we strengthen and grow our company and I look forward to speaking with you in more detail in the quarters ahead. But for today I'll turn it over to our CFO Jonny Carmes to walk through the quarter and the full year highlights. Thank you, Jonny.

Jonny Carmes (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Kyle Joseph

Hey, good morning. Welcome back, Janet, and thanks for taking my questions. Just wanted to start on everything that was going on. Macroeconomically, it sounds like you guys obviously had good growth of your tax revenues, but just kind of want to talk through the impacts of the bigger tax refunds on loan demand and credit, and then how much of that was offset in March by the increase in gas prices? Thanks.

Tobin Turner (Chief Operating Officer)

Kyle Joseph

Got it. And then yes, nice to see another quarter of loan growth. But just remind us any leverage limitations you have there, how much growth can you actually do? Obviously balancing repurchasing shares as well. Thanks.

Jonny Carmes (Chief Financial Officer)

Sure. Yeah, there's no leverage limitations but the in general the goal is to kind of grow in that mid-single-digit range. Kind of where we were this year, maybe a little higher.

Kyle Joseph

Great. That's it for me. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Again. If you have a question, please press star then one. Seeing no additional questions, this concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Ms. Matriciani for any closing remarks.

Janet Matriciani (Interim President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, I'd just like to say thank you very much for your interest in our company and we very much look forward to our path ahead.