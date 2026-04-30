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April 30, 2026 10:07 AM 48 min read

Darling Ingredients Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/712936517

Summary

Darling Ingredients reported a strong first quarter 2026 with a combined adjusted EBITDA of $406.8 million, significantly up from $196 million in the same quarter of 2025.

The company highlighted improved operational excellence and margin expansion, particularly in its core ingredients and feed segments, with a focus on cost reduction and commercial agility.

Future outlook is positive with expectations of continued earnings growth, stronger cash flow, and debt reduction, supported by favorable regulatory changes and increased renewable diesel demand.

Operational highlights include strong performance in the Global Ingredients and Diamond Green Diesel segments, with the latter seeing improved margins due to increased renewable volume obligations.

Management emphasized the strategic focus on capital allocation, operational efficiency, and market agility, expecting tailwinds from higher fat prices and improved regulatory frameworks to benefit performance in 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the Darling Ingredients Inc. Conference call to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results. After the Speaker's prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer period and instructions to ask a question will be given at that time. Today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Sue Ann Guthrie, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go.

Sue Ann Guthrie (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)

Randall C. Stewey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

Randall C. Stewey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Heather Jones (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thank you for the question. I was just wondering on first of all, on Diamond Green, should we expect the hedging and LIFO losses? Do you expect that to reverse in Q2 or will that take longer throughout the year?

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

Heather Jones (Equity Analyst)

Randall C. Stewey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tom Palmer with JP Morgan. Tom, your line is now open.

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for that. And a follow up on second quarter expectations. When we think about two Q. What are kind of the key drivers of the increase in terms of EBITDA in the base business? Is it mainly just higher market prices in terms of fat and does that range contemplate where prices are today or that there are any changes relative to that run rate? Thanks.

Randall C. Stewey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Puran Sharma with Stevens. Puran, your line is now open.

Puran Sharma (Equity Analyst)

Good morning and thanks for the question and congrats on posting. You know, really strong results, maybe just on fuel here and DGD and really just rd. What are your thoughts on kind of diesel prices in regards to kind of what extent you think there are structural constraints, whether infrastructure, refining capacity or even just intermediate term logistics that could keep diesel markets tighter for maybe longer than people were anticipating.

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

Randall C. Stewey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Puran Sharma (Equity Analyst)

Great. Appreciate the color and just maybe just shifting to the balance sheet. Wanted to understand with. I know you're not guiding to DGD, but just kind of the implied step up in EBITDA in just the overall business, I think that leverage should just come down naturally. And so wanted to get a sense of how you're thinking about actively deleveraging

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, you can do so by pressing star1 on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of Manav Gupta with ubs. Manav, your line is now open.

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

Randall C. Stewey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Derek Whitfield with Texas Capital. Derek, your line is now open.

Derek Whitfield (Equity Analyst)

Randall C. Stewey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Derek Whitfield (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. And then maybe shifting over to dgd, given the higher diesel and jet crack spreads we're seeing really outside of the U.S. but across the world. How are you viewing the international markets relative to what you can net in the US and if favorable, what degree of flexibility does DGD have to further increase sales into those markets?

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Dushant Alani (Equity Analyst)

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

Randall C. Stewey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Strelczyk with BMO Capital. Andrew, your line is now open.

Andrew Strelczyk (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I just wanted to follow up on the point that you were just making on kind of the internal improvements in the base business. Is there a way to kind of frame or quantify how much better your, your, your plants are running, how much more margin opportunity there is relative to

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

Andrew Strelczyk (Equity Analyst)

and I appreciate that there's a lot of focus in the market on the near term. Right now I would just be curious to kind of get your perspective on the RIN landscape beyond 26, now that we have the RVO's and kind of how you're thinking about comparing what the environment could look like then versus what we're seeing today, how much of a kicker that could be versus kind of where we stand today now that we have formal policy in place.

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ben Kahlo with Baird. Ben, your line is now open.

Ben Kahlo (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for all the information. Just a couple questions on the food business. Could you just talk about progress there with JV and then just like with a larger partner for the peptide side of the business. And then Randy or Bob, just on the acquisition front, you guys commented it last quarter there was some smaller acquisitions, but just use of proceeds of cash. You give us an update there. Thanks, guys.

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Connor Fitzpatrick with Bank of America. Connor, your line is now open.

Connor Fitzpatrick (Equity Analyst)

Randall C. Stewey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

Connor Fitzpatrick (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And I guess relatedly, since a lot of those biodiesel producers are kind of constrained on the feed optionality side, not having pre treaters, what's kind of the split between opportunity for veg oils which require less pre treating and fat oils and greases that feed ingredients produces. The entire complex should run up but, but veg oils might have a chance to run up a bit more.

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Blair with tph. Matthew, your line is now open.

Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst)

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Betty Zhang with Scotiabank. Betty, your line is now open.

Betty Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning. I wanted to ask, on DGD, the 2Q guide is 320 million gallons. Is that essentially you're running at maximum levels? And if not, is there any reason to not run at max?

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Betty. It's close to max. I think right now you look at the margin environment, we are incentivized to run as, as hard as we can. 320 is pretty close to max. You know, I don't know what else there is.

Randall C. Stewey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

You're being slightly positive, Bob, but it's. That is pretty close to full out.

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. I mean, we're going to do our best to run full out in this environment.

Betty Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Okay, perfect. And then I wanted to ask on kind of the differential between staff and renewable diesel. I know in the past south has had a bit of a premium over rd, but, you know, given a lot of moving pieces, including the RVO and so on, can you just speak to maybe the economics of producing SAF versus RD currently?

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jason Gableman with TD Securities. Jason, your line is now open.

Jason Gableman (Equity Analyst)

Taking my questions. Given Darling is uniquely positioned running domestic feedstocks and then not only producing, but importing feedstocks to DGD from the international market, I was wondering if you could provide some color on if RIN prices today are sufficient enough to attract those international feedstocks to be run in the US market, especially given those feedstocks no longer qualify for the producer tax credit?

Bob Day (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are currently no more questions waiting at this time so I would like to pass the call back over to the management team for any closing remarks.

Randall C. Stewey (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. That will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation.

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