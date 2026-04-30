Darling Ingredients Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you for joining the Darling Ingredients first quarter 2026 earnings call. Here with me today are Mr. Randall C. Stewey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Bob Day, Chief Financial Officer. Our first quarter 2026 earnings news release and slide presentation are available on the Investor page of our corporate website and will be joined by a transcript of this call once it is available. During this call we will be making forward looking statements which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could materially differ because of factors discussed in today's press release and the comments made during this conference call and in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10K, 10Q and other reported filings with the securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward looking statement. Now I will hand the call over to Randy.

Thanks Sue Ann. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us. Over the last few years, public policy, uncertainty and deflationary and volatile commodity markets created a challenging operating environment. During that time, Darling Ingredients remained laser focused on controlling what we could control. We prioritized operational excellence and maintained strict disciplined capital allocation with a goal to achieve a meaningful debt reduction. Headwinds have now shifted and the results we share today confirm a much more favorable operating environment. We are moving forward with significantly improved earnings power, stronger cash flow potential and a more robust foundation for long term value creation. For the first quarter of 2026 we saw the operating environment allow for expected EBITDA growth and sequential gross margin improvement. Darling's core ingredients business really delivered this quarter with improved global operations margin expansion and focused commercial execution. Combined adjusted EBITDA for first quarter was 406.8 million including 255.6 million from our Global Ingredients business and 151.2 million from Diamond Green Diesel. Our feed ingredients segment had a fantastic quarter. We saw steady volumes with a strong global poultry volumes offsetting stagnant North American cattle herd. Operational excellence remained a key focus this quarter driving improvements in throughput, cost reduction and product quality that translated into stronger gross margins. At the same time, our Commercial agility allowed us to pivot sales to higher priced markets while fat prices were softer earlier in the quarter. Our disciplined risk management approach combined with spot sales helped us mitigate the typical lag impacts we would see in that environment. The renewable volume obligation announced at the end of March has been extremely constructive for Darling and dgd. We are already seeing a favorable movement on fat prices as renewable diesel demand grows. DGD overcame a shutdown at Port Arthur that briefly interrupted our supply chain. As those dynamics continue to play out, we anticipate this to be a nice tailwind for our feed segment for the remainder of 2026. Turning to our food segment, we're seeing nice growth in collagen, particularly in Europe and Asia. Sales in both collagen and gelatin improved year over year, reflecting not only increased customer demand, but new applications for collagen and food, nutrition and health products. Our Next Tita glucose control product is currently pending a patent in both in the US for production processes and the use of Next Tita as a dietary supplement ingredient offering a non pharmaceutical option targeting lower blood glucose. With an interest in food as medicine and increased demand for protein, collagen continues to be positioned well for growth. Now, as you can see in our results, our fuel segment is at an inflection point as renewables margins turned a corner. With finalization of the renewable volume Obligation, with a very constructive RVO and now a clear path forward, we expect DGD's results to continue to strengthen throughout the year. Diamond Green Diesel delivered a strong quarter with 151.2 million of EBITDA or around $1.11 EBITDA per gallon. Our Non DGD green energy businesses continue to deliver stable earnings. We'll have the opportunity for a slight tailwind due to increased energy prices in Europe. Now with that, I'd like to hand the call over to Bob to take us through some financials. Then I'll come back and discuss my thoughts on the second quarter. Mom.

Thank you, Randy. Good morning everyone. As Randy said, first quarter was very strong across all measures and the Darling platform is poised to move forward with significantly improved earnings. Power for the quarter, Combined adjusted EBITDA was 407 million versus 196 million in first quarter 2025 and 336 million last quarter. Core ingredients Non DGD improved both year over year and sequentially for first quarter 2026 core ingredients EBITDA was 256 million versus 190 million in first quarter 2025 and 278 million last quarter. Total net sales were 1.6 billion versus 1.4 billion. Raw material volume was 3.8 million metric tons, essentially unchanged. Meanwhile, gross margins for the quarter improved to 26.1% compared to 22.6% in the first quarter last year and from 25.1% last quarter. Looking at the feed segment for the quarter, EBITDA improved to 169 million from 111 million a year ago, while total sales were 985 million versus 896 million and raw material volume was flat at approximately 3.1 million metric tons. Gross margins relative to sales improved nicely to 25.3% in the first quarter versus 20.3% in the first quarter from last year and 24.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025. In the Food segment, total sales for the quarter were 405 million compared to 349 million in the first quarter of 2025. Gross margins for the Food segment were 28.9% of sales compared to 29.3% a year ago and raw material volumes were flat at around 330,000 metric tons compared to the same time last year. EBITDA for first quarter 2026 was 81 million versus 71 million in first quarter of 2025 in the fuel segment, starting with Diamond Green Diesel, Darling's share of DGD EBITDA for The quarter was 151 million, which includes a favorable LCM inventory valuation adjustment of 97 million at the DGD entity level and sales of around 272 million gallons, an average EBITDA margin of 111 per gallon. Darling contributed approximately $190 million to DGD during the quarter, mainly to provide short term working capital, most or all of which is expected to be returned in subsequent quarters. In addition, during the quarter darling monetized 45 million in production tax credit sales, the proceeds of which will be paid in the coming quarters. Other fuel segment sales not including DGD were 160 million for the quarter versus 135 million in 2025 on strong energy and biogas prices in Europe and relatively flat volumes of around 370,000 metric tons combined. Adjusted EBITDA for the full fuel segment including DGD was roughly 180 million for the quarter versus 24 million in the first quarter of 2025. As of quarter end, total debt net of cash was approximately 4 billion versus 3.8 billion ending fourth quarter 2025. The increase in debt results from contributions to DGD mentioned earlier and timing of production tax credit payments, some of which will come in the second quarter. Capital expenditures totaled 95 million in the quarter. Our bank covenant preliminary leverage ratio was 3.17 times as of quarter end versus 2.9 times at year end 2025. In addition, we ended the quarter with approximately $1.1 billion available on our revolving credit facility. We recorded an income tax expense of $38.6 million for the quarter, yielding an effective tax rate of 22%. That rate, excluding the impact of the production tax credit and discrete items was 32% and we paid 20.5 million in income taxes in the first quarter. For 2026, we expect the effective tax rate to be around 25% and cash taxes of approximately 60 million for the remainder of the year. Overall net income was approximately 134 million for the quarter or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of 26 million or negative $0.16 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025. Last quarter we mentioned that we have some assets held for sale that are not considered strategic for our business. Those asset sales continue to move forward but have not yet closed. Of those, we have signed an agreement to sell the majority of our grease trap environmental service assets. The sale is pending some permitting transfers which we expect to be completed in the next few months. We'll have more to say about the TRAP and other businesses for sale at a later date. With that, I will turn the call back over to Randy.

Thanks, Bob. In closing, the progress we shared with you today reflects the discipline and focus we have maintained through a challenging cycle. By controlling what we could control, driving operational excellence, prioritizing capital and focusing on balance sheet strength, we positioned darling ingredients to emerge stronger. With improved but volatile market conditions and a much improved regulatory framework, we believe the company is entering its next phase with momentum that we expect to build as the year progresses. We believe that as the year progresses, we'll drive improved earnings, stronger cash flow, additional debt reduction and long term value creation for our shareholders. Ultimately, our improved performance will once again provide the company with many opportunities. This confidence is reflected in our core ingredients ebitda guidance for Q2, which we are now setting at 260 to 275 million for the quarter. With that, we'll go ahead and open it up to Q and A.

Thank you. We will now begin the Q and A session. If you would like to ask a question, please press STAR followed by one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to remove that question Press star followed by two again. To ask a question, press star one. As a reminder, if you are using a speakerphone, please remember to pick up your handset before asking a question. We will pause here briefly as questions are registered. Our first question comes from the line of Heather Jones with Heather Jones Research llc. Heather, your line is now open.

Thanks, Heather. This is Bob. So we did realize a lower cost of market benefit in the first quarter. And you know, I think just to make sure everyone's aware, in order to have the opportunity to realize the benefit and lower of cost of market, you have to have previously taken, taken a loss from that this quarter, that $97 million at the DGD entity level. That exhausts all available lower of cost or market. So going forward, as long as the business is profitable, we do not anticipate any lower of cost or market benefits. And so then to your question of LIFO, you know the LIFO will be based on an average cost paid for feedstock during the period. And as the average price increases, if it increases then then we would realize a LIFO loss that is embedded inside of the results. If feedstock prices on average decrease, then there would be a LIFO gain. So really the answer to your question depends on your view of feedstock prices as the average cost of feedstocks paid and the period in question relative to the period prior. What about on the hedging side? Yeah, yeah. So hedges, I guess what I can say about that is at DGD we do hedge, we're very disciplined about hedging. There is some flexibility in terms of which instruments we use to hedge our risk and we don't disclose that for competitive reasons. I think what you can point to this quarter is that clearly we had a significant increase during the period in heating oil futures and crude oil futures in soybean oil,, whatever instrument you're looking at. And you know, we managed to absorb the cost of whatever hedges we had and still put out a very positive result. And you know, I think it just, it just speaks to the risk management capabilities of the business.

Okay. And then my follow up is just given the volatility we're seeing in the energy markets and the feedstock markets, this question seems pretty particularly relevant. So was wondering if you could update us on how we should be thinking about the LAGS in your model, both like, both Core Darling and Diamond Green. I remember at one point it was more like 30 to 60 days, and then I think it increased to 60 to 90. But if you could just update us on how we should be thinking about that.

Yeah. Heather, this is Randy. So clearly you've kind of framed it pretty well. I mean, what we saw in Q1, remember as we came out of Q4, if, remember we had forward sales into DGD getting ready to run full, that were put on in October as we anticipated the rvo. And then we saw prices softening as the RVO kept getting kind of delayed and delayed. And so ultimately, as we came into Q1, cash prices fob, most of the North American factories were actually flat or lower than Q4. Those have now accelerated. They started to accelerate really here in March. For us, that'll start to flow through very nicely in Q2. When we look at our global rendering business, what we've seen is that the tariffs have impacted Brazil pretty sharply. We've had to adjust all of our formulaic or our pricing models down there. What we procure raw material from, that takes 30 to 60 days. So I think we've righted that now. So overall, the ingredients business will have a stronger Q2. How much of the acceleration in prices flow through that would be reflected in our kind of our conservative approach to guidance there. Remember, as I was telling the team here, this is the first call we've done where we haven't ever seen, period, one of the next quarter. And we won't see those numbers here for another week or two, week and a half. And ultimately, so really, we're looking at basically a March run rate and extrapolating that with some improvement. And so you'll see that conversely, as DGD has done a very nice job of getting out in front of this. I mean, we've had a strong bias that feedstock prices would accelerate once the industry wakes up. And so, you know, that should flow through and much better margins in DGD as we go through Q2 and through the balance of the year.

Sorry, was on mute. Good. Hi, it's Tom. Morning, and thanks for the question. Maybe start out with an industry question, especially when we, I think, think about the biofuel side. There's probably a good amount of idle capacity. I wonder what you think the US Biofuels industry is. Is capable of producing currently, and then once kind of it fully Ramps and whether that's going to be enough to kind of fulfill mandates or if we do need to kind of shift to imports, even with the maybe less favorable tax treatment. Thanks.

Yeah, thanks, Tom. This is Bob. Let me look at the first thing I'd say is, you know, we, we do believe that quite a bit of biofuel capacity is back online. You know, margins are attractive enough to bring a lot of that back. There's still an opportunity to bring some more. Ultimately, to answer your question about what we're capable of, it's going to depend a lot on run rates as well as just kind of bringing idle capacity back on the market. And I think, as everyone knows, keeping a renewable diesel unit up and running is, you know, it's got its own challenges to it and circumstances. So it's going to depend a lot on that. Bottom line is, you know, we think that the industry is capable of meeting the, the mandate of the, or the demand of the rvo. It probably is a combination of some of the things you talked about. It will include some imports of fuel, probably fewer exports as the US Market margins need to just incentivize US production to stay in the United States. When you put all those things together and you know, adding, adding capacity and running, running hard as an industry and you look at what we did and 2024, it's reasonable to expect that we can meet the demands of the rvo.

Yeah, there's, there's always a bit of seasonality in the business here. You know, I've always said when the ballparks open, at least in North America, that's you'll see a few more in barbecue season. So, you know, really at the end of the day, raw material volumes globally are strong and very strong in South America. Poultry volumes in the US are exceedingly strong. While the downside of that is the cattle bird is really stagnant and at a 75 year low. What's relevant about that, Tom, is that, remember there's, you know, it's just like the red meat, white meat discussion here. Red meat has more fat. And so, you know, we can, we can process more poultry and still not make as much fat as we were when we were making, running all the beef so a little less fat into the discussion. The, as far as the, the modeling of guidance here, like I said that that's really March extrapolated with some improvement that's out there. You know, clearly towards the, you know, fat prices are exceedingly much higher than they were in Q1 cash prices right now. And we're out there selling it. So you'll see that flow through how much goes into Q2 versus Q3. We will see, but we're clearly picking up some spe. The Rousselot business is doing quite well around the world right now. Gelatin and collagen margins are good. Remember that business, remember 80% of that byproduct that comes out of that business is fat and protein. And so it's filling it, it's filling a benefit. We're seeing the tariffs had their impacts on what we're going to call our specialty proteins business. And those markets are back open again with the lower tariffs. And so we're seeing a nice improvement in protein prices. But clearly, you know, fat prices that are, you know, I think the DGD bid right now today is close to 80 cents a pound. Those are big numbers that are down there right now and those are up anywhere from 20 to 20, 25 cents from where they were in October, November. So that will start flowing through very nicely here as we get towards the end of the quarter.

Sounds like a question for a partner of Valero, but Bob, you'll take a shot at it. I mean, look, I think we're not really qualified to answer questions about diesel capacity and constraints and things like that. But I think what we can point to is just an increased cost of the raw material inputs that everyone is using to make, you know, fuel energy products. You know, I think what's interesting from our perspective is just how much tighter today renewable fuels are in total cost relative to conventional fuels and sort of what this conflict has done in terms of bridging the compliance gap in the rvo. I mean, ultimately I think we Fully expected that we would see the margins that we're seeing today in the market, but we thought that it would perhaps take a little bit more time until compliance dates sort of force convergence and cause that margin to occur. This conflict and the higher energy prices underlying all of this is allowing margins in renewable fuels to sort of move to what they probably should be as a result of a strong rvo, and it's just allowing it to happen more quickly. It's also, I think, showing the world that, you know, renewable fuel is an important component of total supply, and without it today, we'd have much higher prices of conventional fuels. Yeah.

I think the other thing that Bob highlights there is, I mean, as most of you know, I mean, fossil diesel or conventional diesel in Scandinavia is $10 a gallon, and in the Netherlands it's $12 a gallon. And RD is actually cheaper by almost 25% today. So the industry is going to run as hard as it can. And what's special about RD is it can be used neater at 100%. So you're going to see anybody that can produce RD running at full capacity right now. You're also seeing a lot of other countries in the world that have producers of fats and oils that can use fats and oils within their energy system, meaning the palm oil. You magically start to see palm oil disappear back into energy when the price per barrel gets to where it's at right now. Usually it starts when it's about $80 a barrel. And clearly there's a huge incentive right now globally, to continue to move fats into energy, and that's going to keep the world feedstock markets pretty constructive till things back off.

versus allocating capital elsewhere. Yeah, this is Bob. So I think, you know, we've been pretty clear in recent quarters that, you know, we're focused on paying down debt. We've talked a lot about trying to get our debt down below $3 billion. You know, we're still. We're still committed to that. We do have an Investor Day on May 11, and at that time we're going to be able to talk more about what our capital plans are. But I think what I'll just Summarize right now is just to say that we're focused on getting that debt number down to about $3 billion at that point in time. That opens up a lot of potential options for Darling in terms of what we do going forward. It'll depend on what our outlook is when we get there. But we're certainly very encouraged by the EBITDA run rate that we see from the first quarter and what we're expecting for the balance of the year. And, and, you know, we think we'll get down to that $3 billion number relatively quickly. And at that point in time, you know, we think the outlook. Outlook is still going to be very strong.

Good morning. I actually wanted to ask a little bit of a policy question. So you know how EPA is proposing starting 2028, you get 50% win on foreign feedstock. And I'm just trying to understand whether it's positive for DAR if that goes through. I mean, your domestic Yuko and Tallow would price higher also. I think some of the other competitor facilities, which are overly dependent on foreign feedstock might be forced to quit the business. But at the same time, I think you are also importing a little bit of Tallow through FASA for some of your plants. So I'm just trying to understand the puts and takes if this policy change does go through and you only get 50% rent for foreign feedstock.

Thanks, Manav. This is, this is Bob. I think that the answer. To be able to answer that question, you know, we'd also need to understand what the tariff structure is at that point in time. You know, I think if we're looking at a 50% RIN and there are no tariffs, no origin tariffs on any of the feedstocks that we're importing, then it's going to depend on what is the demand for those feedstocks outside the United States and does the value of those international feedstocks adjust for that 50% RIN and the 45Z credit. Ultimately, if the US is the strongest market at that point in time and international feedstocks discount themselves so they can be competitive coming into the United States, then we see all of it as a pretty big positive for Darling because it would be very supportive to our US And Canadian feedstock prices and the DAR core business. But it would Also give DGD access to international feedstocks to be able to, you know, make fuels, sell those into the United States or re export for anywhere else. So it's going to really depend on the dynamics and what's happening, you know, with fuel markets and feedstock markets outside the United States. But overall we don't see it as a negative.

Perfect. My second quick question on 2Q guidance and where the street is. When we look at the street numbers checking are closer to 440 and your guidance to get to that guidance, street estimates versus your guidance DJD would have to give you about 170 million. That's roughly my calculation. And given where their margins are on djd, it seems very possible that DJD could easily give you 170. So if you could talk a little bit about your guidance versus where the street is on 2Q I'd be very grateful.

You know, I think, Manav, we won't guide dgd. You know, I think, you know, we did say we expect 320 million gallons for the quarter. You know, we are willing to say that we think that second quarter at DGD will be stronger than the first quarter. So if you kind of put all that together, I think you know what you're saying and backing into is doesn't sound unreasonable. But there isn't a lot more we can, we can say about, about that DGD's numbers.

Yeah, I mean, Manav, this is Randy and Bob said it really well. I mean, you know, the, the DGD margin environment is constructive right now. It's still sorting its way out. We're running at capacity.320 is the gallon that we're going to put out there for Q2 and then I suspect Q2 earnings power is greater than Q1 and Q3 will even be stronger. You know, life is pretty good there right now and you know, but we've just kind of opted to kind of stay away from trying to guide because it's very, very difficult because of timing, et cetera, of sales and then feed stock.

Thanks. Good morning all and congrats on a strong quarter. For my first question, I wanted to start with feed. Since March, we've seen a near 20 cent per pound increase in waste effigies. As I think you highlighted earlier. Randy, while I understand your rendering contracts include purchase price considerations for downstream value, how should we think about the strength of waste effigy realizations flowing through to higher EBITDA from a price sensitivity perspective over the course of the year, if prices remain elevated.

Yeah, I think we kind of. Derek tried to address that. I mean, clearly, obviously I'm reverting back to. I haven't seen April yet. So to see how it's truly flowing through. But what I can tell you around the world is Europe has been truly lagging from where the US run up has happened because it's, you know, it's now a domestic feedstock game. South America got impacted very hard due to the tariffs and also higher, higher ocean freight. And so, you know, that's trying to, as we always look back, we've always tried. Why we built DGD was to own the arbitrage between animal feed and fuel. Animal feed value today is less than 30 cents a pound and fuel prices are, you know, north of $0.70 a pound fob. So clearly we've made the right decision there. What we're, what we're going to see is as we go into May and June, you will start to see a lot of that flow through. I think we're calling a bottom now in Brazil, we've kind of figured that one out. We had to adjust our spreads. It's a spread management game in Europe, much, much more resilient. But it's starting to move up. I've seen South America move, you know, in the last three or four sales up, you know, 50 bucks, 100 bucks a ton from, from the start or mid, you know, really start of April. So, you know, that'll start to flow through that. That's where I would categorize the guidance that we're putting out there on the core business as, as potentially somewhat and very conservative right now. But till we see how it flows through, you know, it's kind of hard to call right now. Protein prices have improved. Roussel low, you know, because the tariffs are down. So we're having some, some improvement all across the line. Our biogas businesses in Europe are, are very strong right now. So I mean it's really. The tailwinds are building right now. We're just, we're just trying to try, you know, maybe we're a little gun shy would be is what I'd say right now from the last couple of years. So we'll see what they, they flow through here.

Yeah, thanks, Derek. This is Bob. DGD has always maintained a lot of flexibility and agility in terms of markets it can sell to. We have seen very attractive opportunities all around. I think, you know, DGD has been a consistent exporter. We expect that to continue. But I think when you look, you know, looking forward and the strength of the rvo in the U.S. it really points to a U.S. market that should, should continue to increase in margins and keep, keep barrels inside the United States. And I think over time we'll, we'll see the market create that. It won't be because of, you know, it'll be market driven. And that's what we're expecting to see.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dushant Alani with Jefferies Dushan to your line is now open. Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking the question and congrats on a strong quarter, guys. Maybe. I know the focus has been on RVOs. I just want to pivot a little bit to LCFs. We know pricing has been weak. It's starting to trend a little higher. Want to just get your thoughts on how you're seeing the California market evolve through the course of the year, maybe?

Yeah. Thanks, Dushan. This is Bob. So lcfs, it's an interesting market. It's a dynamic and hard to understand, quite frankly. But I think what we saw initially, immediately after the RVO was, you know, an increased amount of production and more sales into California. So on a very short term basis, we created some more credits there than, at least at a rate that was a little bit higher than what we had. But the reality is California's only got around 3.6 billion gallons of total diesel demand. 3 or 400 million of that is going to be satisfied with biodiesel and there's probably a little bit of conventional diesel that's going to always stay there. So you're looking at kind of a 3 billion gallon demand market for renewable diesel. And the RVO essentially mandates more production than that. And so if you add up all the LCFS programs in the United States, the RVO is larger and certainly when you include imports as well, it's larger than all those LCFS programs. So we do think we're going to have a lot of supply into those states, but we can't satisfy all of the requirements from the California Air Resources Board just with renewable diesel. So what we expect is we're going to see LCFS credits continue to increase in value and we'll probably see renewable diesel trading, you know, at a discount into California because it's going to be offset by LCFS premiums. So it's a complicated one though, but it's a long way of saying we think LCFS credit premiums are going to increase.

Got it. Thank you. And then my follow up, maybe just going back to the core business. I know you guys have been. Margins have been strong in one. Can you guys give some thoughts there? But maybe how do we think about. Obviously pricing expectations are expected to be elevated, but how do we think about margins across the board? Feed Food as well, how does that kind of shake out and maybe operationally, if there are any tweaks that you guys are making, if you can talk to that.

Yeah, if you look across the ingredient portfolio and kind of a little bit right to left in the fuel segment, non dgd, very much an annuity business, but it's going to get a little bit of lift from the biogas business in Europe. And as we move forward through the year, Rousselot, very much predictable, more closer to consumer type business somewhere. We're getting some tailwind there now as global collagen demand is really picking up. And you know, when you do the extraction, you make a raw material or a feedstock, then you can make gelatin or collagen. And as you defer color directed to the collagen pipeline, you, you then take it away from the gelatin. And so ultimately we're seeing some improvement there because gelatin margins came under some pretty significant pressure the last couple years due to some capacity additions in South America and China. So ultimately we look at that segment as pretty stable, maybe a little bit of improvement. Clearly the feed segment has the most commodity exposure. It's really just, as we say, a timing exercise right now and how the better proteins and fats on the three big rendering continents of North America, Europe and South America all start to flow through. So you'll see some additional, what I'm going to call margin expansion there. I think that's really the thing that Bob and I feel so proud about is the businesses in the rendering side are really operating at a high level of capacity and efficiency right now. Any of the challenges that we had in the prior years, I think are behind us now, or I believe I know they're behind us and we're really starting to do well. The only downside, if we look back at years when there were commodity uplifts like this. We've got less beef in our system today than we've had in the past. And like I said, a chicken is less fat than red meat. So you know that you won't get 100% of what you know if you're trying to extrapolate prior years, but it's still going to be darn good and it should, should accelerate throughout the year here.

the last time we saw fast prices at these levels? Kind of net of what you're saying on beef versus chicken. Thanks, Andrew. Yeah, this is, this is Bob. I think, you know, probably when you think about like the operations of our business and you point back to 2022 and 2023 and the large acquisitions that Darling made with Valley Proteins, Faza and Gel Nex, you know, the operations and sort of understanding how these assets all fit together are probably manifesting themselves most right now in the form of the high quality proteins that we're making and the premiums we're able to capture because of the markets we're able to reach, whether it's high end pet markets or high end international markets, as those operations have come together and we understand the quality and demonstrate the consistency that we're able to produce, we're able to hit those markets more consistently. Same is true for the Gel Nex acquisition and Russelow. This is a very complex global supply chain and our ability now to really leverage the value of these assets by consistently meeting customer needs, moving product internationally from Brazil or wherever in the world to Europe and the United States, we've really been able to identify what are the right origins and destinations and get maximum value out of that. The value that you see is it's really incremental quarter to quarter. But you know, a lot of what's sort of underpinning the strong results that we've had and what we're expecting as we go forward is improvement on our own operations and coordination. You know, it isn't just market tailwinds. Okay, that. Excuse me, that's helpful. And then I also wanted to ask on kind of the rent outlook generally

Thanks. I mean, right now, what we can see out as far as through to the end of 2027, that's. That's the RVO that's in place. A lot of the answer to your question, it's going to depend on, you know, global prices of fuel, energy, conventional energy. It's going to depend on tariffs, it's going to depend on how well the industry performs in the United States and the amount of production and supply that we create for the market. All of those things are. You know, I'd really have to know the answers to those to answer the question about where RINs are going to go. But what we do see when we look at this RVO through 2027 is that the industry needs to produce, it needs to run really hard. And even, even when it does, margins need to remain very strong in order to continue to incentivize all the players to make enough product to meet that rvo. You know, that that's the picture we see. And so bottom line is rinse, need to play their role in all that to be the equal, the great equalizer that creates a good renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel margin.

Yeah, so starting with the joint venture agreement that we've signed with the Senator Lowe and we're hoping to close sometime soon. I think we've been pretty clear that we're in an antitrust review process and that's really what we need to get through before we're able to close on that deal. Look, we've never been more excited about the potential of forming that joint venture than we are right now. We continue to see significant Increases in demand for hydrolyzed collagen. We continue to develop science and technology around the next data portfolio of products. What PV liner the central of business would bring. The overall darling collagen business is added capacity that enables us to really efficiently utilize what they have and be very cost effective in production and continue to increase sales to really feed into this strong and growing collagen market. They also offer, you know, the opportunity to originate product and raw materials in a couple of countries where we don't have presence. And so, you know, it all, it allows us to continue our growth without having to, you know, invest a lot of new capital and which also takes time to add that capacity. So that's still going forward. We're still in this process and we hope to conclude it sometime soon. The proceeds that we used before that I think you're referring to is we participated in an auction to buy three rendering assets from the Potens Group in Brazil. This was a really fantastic opportunity through a Chapter 11 process for us to add assets that fit very well with the FASA network of assets that we previously acquired in 2022. Those are the kinds of things that we really look forward to and hope will continue to arise. Essentially buying assets at a discount to full value that fit very well with our network.

Good morning everybody. Feed prices continue to run up. Ford soybean oil is in the mid-70s right now. And I guess the question is how much more room do feed prices have to run up from here? And to answer that, I think we need to know why the ramp in biodiesel utilization appears to be lagging a bit in March. It's possible that higher pricing for physical delivery in parts of the Midwest or cash constraints on realizing 45Z credits or general hesitancy to restart facilities could explain it. Are you seeing any of those factors weighing on marginal biodiesel production and overall feed consumption in the market?

Yeah, I think Bob and I can tag team this. I mean, clearly in the Gen1 biodiesel business, restarting those plants coming out of winter just takes a little bit of time. Here there's a seasonality of demand of that product trying to rebuild. Supply chains have been shut down for a year and a half, take a little bit of time. So I think you'll see that industry start to ramp up from where it was. You know, interest rates are higher too. So working capital. People forget that when you don't have that blender's tax credit. You've got to have a working capital line to run those plants. You know, clearly the integrated guys, that's an easy switch for them and you're seeing that. But the freestander takes just a little bit longer to get there would be my read on it. I don't know. What do you think, Bob?

Yeah, I think the other thing a lot of, a lot of people miss on this one is for the small independent biodiesel producer, they really don't have access to the production tax credit. Practically speaking. Ultimately they can get it. They certainly can generate the credit. They can eventually find a way to sell the credit. It would come at a pretty big discount to 100 cents on the dollar. But in the near term they're not going to have access to that revenue. And so margins need to really increase from where we are today in order to incentivize all of these guys to come back online. It's just going to take a little bit more time. But eventually that capacity is going to be valuable in our opinion because margins are going to move to levels that cause it to be.

Yeah, I mean, look, I think, I think the reality is there's enough, there's enough demand out there that can, that can now utilize, you know, the non vegile vegetable feedstocks where we're probably going to continue, just continue to trade at sort of their CI score adjusted values. So we're not really expecting to see vegil run up relative to the other, other products just because like I said there's, there's enough capacity that can utilize that. The thing with biodiesel is it, it doesn't, you know, as long as, as long as it can buy refined oil or it's able to, you know, pretreat or clean the oil from that standpoint then it doesn't, it doesn't need as much, you know, pretreat capability and biodiesel can run on 100% soybeanol.

Thanks. And good morning. Could you talk about the feedstock slate at DGD. I know in the past you ran 100% low CI feed. You know, has that changed? Are you running more Soybean oil in 2026 with just some of the changing credit values around 45Z and you know, providing more of a subsidy for veg oil based feeds? Yeah. Thanks, Matthew. You know, DGD is well set up to maximize opportunities depending on what is the, the lowest cost, you know, net of CI score feedstock and run run for that barrel. You know, that that implies that, that there's an increase in the utilization of veg oils into the mix. You know, I think that's, it's fair to say that that's occurring, but it's just going to depend on, you know, these markets are, they move around quite a lot and so, you know, they're just going to be able to take advantage of the opportunity, whichever it is. Sounds good. And then the comments earlier I thought were pretty interesting. You mentioned that the RVO will basically require more RD than what the west coast LCFS markets can handle. And so, you know, the implication to us is that the marginal US producer will actually have to sell into non LCFS markets. But of course the market will still need the rins from those marginal producers. So overall it just seems like a steepening of the cost curve and something that should continue to be pretty supportive for margins probably likely come through in stronger RIN prices.

Is that your take as well? Do you agree? Yeah, I think that is how we see it ultimately. Yes, I think that's how we see it. At the end of the day, like I said earlier, rins will need to be the great equalizer that creates the margin that we need to make enough volume to satisfy the rvo. And the extent to which it needs to go is going to depend on all these other factors. Feedstock costs, you know, global fuel prices, certainly the environment that we're in today, it eases the burden of the rin. But even with that, you know, we're seeing very strong RIN values.

Yeah. So I think the short answer is for sales into the United States and the voluntary markets, there's more of a fixed premium to RD where SAF continues to be a better opportunity and better margin. In Europe, it is more dynamic than that. Europe is based on mandates, and we see times when margins in Europe for RD are better than saf. We expect that to continue to be kind of volatile or up and down, but we're really happy with the voluntary market we have in the US and the premiums that we can consistently get, you know, from staff. So overall, you know, we're still. We're still meeting our commitment, our commitments from the investment we made in SAF at Port Arthur.

Yeah, good question. So the answer to that is going to depend on who's making the fuel for Diamond Green Diesel. And, you know, given our cost of production, the efficiency, the logistics that are available to us when it comes to importing those international feedstocks, we can make renewable diesel with those, with those products and sell into the United States and make a good margin. I don't think everyone's able to say that. And so, you know, for that reason, we do think we'll continue to see margins, you know, strengthen and, you know, we expect to see a difference in feedstock prices, you know, in North America relative to the rest of the world. And do you expect that biodiesel producers are going to ultimately need to rely on international feedstocks as well, in order for the industry to meet the rvf. No, I don't. You know, I think biodiesel producers should see a sufficient amount of US Veg oil or you know, US And Canadian veg oil to supply their needs.

All right. Thanks everybody for your questions today. As you know, we'll be hosting Investor Day on May 11th in New York. It will be simultaneously webcast. It's an exciting time for us as Sue Ann, Bob, Carlos, myself and David Van Dorsler will lay out a lot of these topics that we discussed today in addition to what our future looks like and a three year roadmap as we see it today. So if you have any questions, follow up with Sue Ann and stay safe and have a great day. Thanks again.