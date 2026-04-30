DTE Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/727416035
Summary
DTE Energy reported a strong start to 2026 with operating earnings of $407 million, translating to $1.95 per share, positioning the company to achieve the high end of its operating EPS guidance.
The company is executing significant data center projects with Oracle and Google, which are expected to drive substantial affordability benefits for existing customers and require about $5 billion in incremental investments.
DTE Energy is focused on grid modernization and reliability improvements, with strategic infrastructure investments showing a 90% improvement in outage duration from 2023 to 2025.
The company maintains a 6-8% long-term operating EPS growth target through 2030, supported by data center opportunities, with potential to exceed this range as more projects are solidified.
DTE Energy plans to issue $500 to $600 million in equity annually through 2028 to support its capital investment plan while maintaining a strong investment-grade credit rating.
Full Transcript
Liz (Operator)
Matt Kierpinski (Director of Investor Relations)
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Dave Rude (Chief Financial Officer)
Liz (Operator)
At this time, I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Char Parisa with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Char Parisa (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, good morning. Good morning. Hey Shar, Good morning. Morning. Morning Joe, I know you talked about the Google deal strengthening the 8% and the next deal pushing you beyond 8%. I guess first on Google and the status of the approvals. I mean Michigan's been noisy, so I guess how should we think about pushback given it is a contest? What's been the feedback so far there and what clarity would you need to put that into plan? Thanks.
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Char Parisa (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Perfect. That's consistent. And then just lastly on the next deal announcement, are you still thinking sometime in that Q3 timeframe and could we sort of see an update of that plan in the CAGR around the EEI timeframe, embedding the next deal? I guess. How do we sort of handicap the next deal timing, et cetera. Thanks.
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Char Parisa (Equity Analyst)
Okay, perfect. Congratulations, everyone. That's very consistent. Thanks so much.
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Thank you.
Liz (Operator)
The next question comes from the line of Michael Looneygan with Barclays. Please go ahead.
Michael Looneygan (Equity Analyst)
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Michael Looneygan (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. And then, you know, so you got potential pause in electric, but shifting to gas, you know, after the current pending case, when could we expect you to file the next gas rate case?
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
We're going to let this case play out. We did ask for an increase in the irm, which was supported by the staff and their testimony, which is a really positive sign. We have some other large investments that we included in this case which were supported as well. This is all updating our transmission system in the gas business. So that's really, really positive for us. And once we get the final order, we'll determine the next filing cadence.
Michael Looneygan (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you for taking my question.
Liz (Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Julian Demolin Smith with Jeffries. Please go ahead.
Julian Demolin Smith (Equity Analyst)
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Julian Demolin Smith (Equity Analyst)
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Thank you, Joy, Appreciate it. We'll talk soon. All the very best.
Julian Demolin Smith (Equity Analyst)
All right, take care.
Liz (Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tennet with JB Morgan. Please go ahead.
Jeremy Tennet (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Hey, Jeremy. Hey, thanks for the details so far. Just looking to build a little bit more, if we could, for the Oracle and Google data centers, how would you frame the ramp in sales growth as these projects come online? How should we think about that over time at this point?
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
The ramp in 20, well, the ramp for Oracle in 2026 is relatively small, but it shoots up exponentially beyond 26. So they get to their full ramp over the next couple of years. Same thing with Google. Google will start out relatively small and then expand to a gigawatt by 2028. So that's how the data centers are looking to ramp over the next couple of years,
Jeremy Tennet (Equity Analyst)
I guess to refine that a bit more. How do you think that compares to minimum contracted levels? How does it compare to minimum contracted levels? Do you think there's the potential for a faster ramp than maybe where demand charges?
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Jeremy Tennet (Equity Analyst)
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Jeremy Tennet (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And how does this, I guess inform your what you're looking for in any potential future agreements, I guess as far as what the, you know, the size or scale of benefits could shape up to be?
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Any deal that we arrive at has to provide affordability benefits for our customers. That is a requirement of the law. And so our desire is to maximize that at every opportunity. And so it's going to be dependent upon the size and scale of the hyperscaler, the resources that we have to bring online to support them, and their ability to flex their load over time. And that will dictate how much affordability savings that will flow to our customers.
Jeremy Tennet (Equity Analyst)
Understood. I'll leave it there. Thank you.
Liz (Operator)
Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Richard Sunderland with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.
Richard Sunderland (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Thank you for the time today. You know, just wanted to circle back to some of the rate case discussion, maybe just to put a finer point on the IRM side. Do you need an IRM outcome consistent when you're asked for the stay out, or is it really around this newly proposed mechanism you've been discussing that's I guess, key for staying out?
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Yeah, it's around the mechanism that we're proposing, but I can tell you the IRM, we're looking to grow it to 800 million by 2029 and we have approval for 26 and 27 already. And we feel really good about the IRM potential. We've aligned it to the DSP as requested by the Commission. And the DSP is in firm alignment with the Liberty audit that was performed in 24.
Richard Sunderland (Equity Analyst)
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Richard Sunderland (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you so much.
Liz (Operator)
Our next question comes from the line of Bill Abicelli with ubs. Please go ahead.
Bill Abicelli (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Just want to ask about the financing. Excuse me. Around the incremental 5 billion that you outlined here that the Google contract could drive. I mean, how should we think about that? Could you just remind us on how you would finance that? And maybe back to the earlier question on capital recycling. Would that pull forward some urgency or need for that?
Dave Rude (Chief Financial Officer)
Bill Abicelli (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then as far as future deals, I mean, is your view to run everything through the utility? And under these contracts, would there be any desire to look to do something Bilateral directly with, you know, with hyperscalers as opposed to running it through the utility model.
Dave Rude (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, our focus is on growing our two utilities and so we're going to continue to leverage the vast assets that we have in electric companies to serve this load and future load.
Bill Abicelli (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then just lastly on rng, is there anything market conditions wise there we should focus on or should we just assume that you're going to be able to fully maximize the earnings potential there at RNG on the tax credits?
Dave Rude (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, we have what we think are conservative assumptions in our forecast for the year at 50 to 60 million dollars. We are seeing now the DOE and, and the DOAS and the treasury are working through the rules right now. We think what we have is a conservative assumption. Right now we're producing reproducing at a high level. So we feel like we have a good assumption there for rng.
Bill Abicelli (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so is there a potential for a modest upside to that or is that just basically likely within that range?
Dave Rude (Chief Financial Officer)
We did see some upside last year because we started with some conservative assumptions. But we're waiting to see how these rules play out before we would do anything for this year.
Bill Abicelli (Equity Analyst)
Okay, all right, thanks very much.
Liz (Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Michael Sullivan with Wolf Research. Please go ahead.
Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Maybe just following on. Hey Joy. Hey Dave. Maybe just following on Bill's question there that I know kind of each deal may look different in terms of resource mix, but the 5 billion of capex for the 1 gigawatt Google deal, is that like a decent rule of thumb for future deals? And then also the 2 gigawatts and late stage negotiations, is that basically two customers of similar size, Would that be a fair assumption as well?
Dave Rude (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And Dave, just sticking with you, any more color you can provide on just the trading print for the quarter? I know you pointed to some timing reversals looking at still hit the high end of the segment for, for the year. But I think it's been a little bit since we've seen like a negative quarter just in absolute terms, just any more color on the dynamic there will be helpful.
Dave Rude (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then just in the spirit of like some of the asset rotation questions, any thoughts as to whether this still remains like a core business or could it be monetized at all?
Dave Rude (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes, trading is a part of our core business, but again, every year we look at, you know, the non utility businesses and we examine whether there's additional shareholder value that we can realize. And so we'll continue to examine that, but. But for now, trading is part of the DTE company, part of the DTE family and will remain so.
Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you both very much.
Liz (Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Wiesel with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Andrew Wiesel (Equity Analyst)
Hello. Hey Andrew, your line is open. Good morning everyone. Can you hear me now?
Liz (Operator)
Yes, we can. Hi, Andrew.
Andrew Wiesel (Equity Analyst)
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Andrew Wiesel (Equity Analyst)
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Liz (Operator)
Our next question comes from the line of Paul Freeman with Ladenburg. Please go ahead.
Paul Freeman (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much and congratulations. My first question is how much of the 5 billion of Google investment would you expect would fall into your current five year capital spending plan?
Dave Rude (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Paul, thanks for the question. You could assume that some of the renewables, some of the storage would fall into the Five year and then we would begin to ramp the baseload generation toward the back end of the five year and then it would carry beyond the five year time horizon.
Paul Freeman (Equity Analyst)
Right. So I would expect then that the 700 megawatt gas plant that will show up in the IRP would be mostly, if not completely beyond sort of the forecast period. Is that fair?
Dave Rude (Chief Financial Officer)
Well, actually a lot of that comes in ahead of time as we're preparing the site and making some of the purchases we have to make too. So I think it'll straddle the five year and then a little bit beyond it.
Paul Freeman (Equity Analyst)
And then when would you update your capital spending plan to include Google? Is that. Are you waiting for regulatory approval or.
Dave Rude (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I'm sorry, what? Yes, that would be the timing that we would likely update our plan and we're expecting to get an order early in September. And so by the time we are with you all at eei, we would likely be in the position to talk to you about exactly when that 5 billion shows up and then what years.
Paul Freeman (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Perfect. And last question for me, can you maybe update us a little bit about the, the governor's race and what so far any of the candidates have commented with respect to either affordability or with respect to their positions on data centers?
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Paul Freeman (Equity Analyst)
Great. That's it for me.
Liz (Operator)
Thank you.
Anthony Croto (Equity Analyst)
Your next question comes from the line of Anthony Croto with Mizuho. Please go ahead. Follow up to an earlier question on Vantage. Obviously we read a lot in the papers about this. Bringing your own generation interest with hyperscalers, especially in the RTO regions. Any interest and vantage looking at opportunity in whether it's PJM or other parts of the country.
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Anthony Croto (Equity Analyst)
Just the Last one, the 1 gigawatt for Google, you know, expected to be fully ramped by the end of 28. What infrastructure does DTE need to you know, put in or build to reach their full ramp by 20? I'm just trying to think of what needs to be done on the DTE side. To get to the full ramp.
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Yeah, to get to their full ramp we're going to build likely renewables, battery storage and remember they've also incorporated a demand response in the contract so those assets to serve them at least near term, we'll fold those into our five year update and of course once we solidify our IRP and then we will begin to fold in the build out of baseload generation even further.
Anthony Croto (Equity Analyst)
That's all I had. Thanks so much.
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Thanks Anthony.
Liz (Operator)
Your last question comes from Elaine Afrini Singh from Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Elaine Afrini Singh (Equity Analyst)
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Elaine Afrini Singh (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that makes sense. And then just secondary question, you know, more on as you kind of go down this 5 to 6 gigawatt pipeline and you're thinking that you kind of need more capital intensive, you know, baseload power, how do you see the economics and the contract structures changing? You know, is it more demand response from the customers or is it, you know, a higher contract cost? Yeah, just love to hear more about that.
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
It could be demand response, but like I said, these are all bespoke agreements. It's going to be a function of the size and the interest that the Hyperscaler has in particular assets and then obviously where they choose to locate. So we are keeping all options open and certainly very interested in solidifying a deal before the end of the year.
Elaine Afrini Singh (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you so much.
Liz (Operator)
We have no further questions.
Joy Harris (President and CEO)
Thank you. Well, thank you everyone. Thank you everyone for joining us today. I'll just close out by saying we are off to a great start in 2026 and we remain well positioned to achieve our goals for the year. And I'm very excited about our long term plan and the opportunities ahead. And I look forward to seeing many of you on the road throughout the years and have a great morning. Stay healthy and stay safe. Thank you again,
Liz (Operator)
ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.
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