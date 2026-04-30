Transcript: DT Midstream Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
DT Midstream reported a strong start to 2026, driven by high demand and cold weather, reinforcing their full-year plan.
The company announced investments in two new pipeline projects: Vector Pipeline expansion and Millennium R2R, supported by long-term contracts.
DT Midstream is engaged in active commercial discussions for potential pipeline expansions in response to strong market demand.
Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA was $308 million, a $15 million increase from the previous quarter, with growth capital investment at $72 million.
The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance and highlighted strategic expansions to meet growing energy demands.
DT Midstream emphasized the importance of US LNG as a stable energy supply source amidst geopolitical developments.
The company maintained its quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, aligning with adjusted EBITDA growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Todd Lormar
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Jeff Jewell (Executive Vice President and CFO)
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We'll pause for a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Michael Bloom with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.
Michael Bloom (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning everyone. Wanted to start with the MIST project. Wonder if you can just give us a little more detail in terms of where you see progress to fid Anything you can say in terms of the size of the project, how it's scoping in terms of capital. And then would you expect this project to be expanded in phases or you think it's going to be one big expansion?
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Chris Zona (President and COO)
Michael Bloom (Equity Analyst)
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Teresa Ching with Barclays. Your line is open.
Teresa Ching (Equity Analyst)
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Teresa Ching (Equity Analyst)
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Chris Zona (President and COO)
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
And maybe I'd add to that that, you know, from my perspective, we're seeing a very active commercial dialogue occurring right now around the assets, Chris. And that is usually a good signal that we're kind of approaching the next wave. I'll call it the next wave of expansion opportunity.
Teresa Ching (Equity Analyst)
great to hear. Thank you both.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tunit with JP Morgan Chase. Your line is open.
Jeremy Tunit (Equity Analyst)
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Jeremy Tunit (Equity Analyst)
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Jeff Jewell (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Jeremy Tunit (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Still see some conservatism there, but understand the gives and takes. Thanks so much.
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
God bless you, Jeremy. Yeah, thanks.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Keith Stanley with Wolff Research. Your line is open.
Keith Stanley (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Want to follow up on mist? Just on the disclosure you provided this morning of customer interest above the 1.5 BCF a day. Is that on a cumulative basis? So adding the north and south legs or was the statement meant to express that there's above a B and a half of demand kind of across each segment?
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
The B and a half was the cumulative amount of capacity we offered Keith. So we're not unpacking it between north and south, we're just Telling you the total and the total interest was north of the total capacity we offered.
Keith Stanley (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. The, you know, given the high level of demand, could mist be upsized even above 1.5 BCF a day given it was oversubscribed? Or does that make it less competitive from a cost perspective and so less likely
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
we, we would love it to be above 1/2 BCF. And Keith, that's the work that Chris was describing and his team is working on is we're engineering out, you know, based on the customer specifics. And yes, typically more volume is more economic. So we will aim high.
Keith Stanley (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes through the line of Jean Ann Salisbury with Bank of America. Your line is open.
Jean Ann Salisbury
Chris Zona (President and COO)
Chris, you want to take that? I can take that. Yeah. So it's. So our expansion up from where we are today to 4bcf would be a combination of pipe and compression. It's not necessarily entire lines not required. I mean this was built as a high pressure gathering pipeline here, gathering lateral when we first built this. So it's got a very economic and I'll say ratable expansion path ahead of it to the 4, to the 4 BCF.
Jean Ann Salisbury
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Jean Ann Salisbury
Yeah, that does. Thank you for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes through the line of Julian Dumoulin Smith with Jefferies. Your line is open.
Rob Mosca (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning, everyone. This is Rob Mosca on for Julian. So you touched on affordability in your prepared remarks and capacity constraints in certain regions. Could you perhaps give us some updated thoughts on Millennium Pro and whether you need to see a downstream expansion into New England or whether that project can make sense on a standalone basis, acknowledging that the regulatory backdrop is kind of a key constraint here?
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Rob Mosca (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's helpful. David. And then maybe switching gears to the recent PJM backstop auction. Seems like we could see some more gas demand around your gathering footprint in the Northeast and some of that may be reflected in the opportunities you're pursuing in the way of laterals. But can you frame how much of an incremental benefit this could provide and how risk adjusted those opportunities are in the current five year backlog?
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Rob Mosca (Equity Analyst)
Really helpful color. Thanks for the time everyone.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Spiro Dunas with Citi. Your line is open.
Spiro Dunas (Equity Analyst)
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Jeff Jewell (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Spiro Dunas (Equity Analyst)
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Spiro Dunas (Equity Analyst)
Great help of color as always. Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes through the line of John McKee with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.
John McKee (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning guys. Thank you for the time. Maybe just one on the macro. We have seen kind of hub a lot lower recently. I'd love just to hear kind of your view on maybe the kind of gas price backdrop overall, but kind of more specifically just what you're hearing from your Haynesville gathering customers. Thanks.
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
John McKee (Equity Analyst)
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Yeah, there's a couple, couple questions in there, John. I'll try to tackle them. I'd say the first question is are we seeing active conversations in the Haynesville? I'm gonna, Chris is smiling so I'm gonna let him answer that question.
Chris Zona (President and COO)
John McKee (Equity Analyst)
Alright, that's interesting. Appreciate the time, guys. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes to the line of Samya Jain with ubs. Your line is open.
Samya Jain (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Can you provide more color on the Blue Union gathering? Well, pad expansions and build out. So with a greater number of pipelines going from Waha eastward, how would you consider future expansion opportunities at Blue Union given its location in the Carthage hub? And if you could speak to any data center discussions you were seeing in that area that are new.
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Samya Jain (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you. And then in regards to the Vector open season, could you elaborate on the supply you're seeing coming out of dawn and how the Washington storage complex is especially set to benefit from that? And given the open season, how would you consider any new opportunities and potentially even expanding that storage complex?
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Samya Jain (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you so much. Appreciate the caller.
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Your final question comes from the line of Zach Van Everen with kph. Your line is.
Zach Van Everen (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for taking my question. Maybe another one on Midwestern. Understand that you guys don't want to get into the specifics on capacity, but that pipeline does connect to various Other pipes that head all the way down to the Gulf was curious. On the demand you're seeing, is it mostly around the pipeline or you're also seeing interest from whether it's LNG or utilities all the way in the, in the Gulf?
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Zach Van Everen (Equity Analyst)
That's super helpful. And then maybe one just broad based contracting. It seems the capacity exist, existing capacity on these pipes is becoming more and more valuable. And I know you have a lot of long term contracts across the pipelines, but as these existing contracts roll, do you see operating leverage to, you know, charge higher rates or most your pipes close to that max tariff rate?
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Zach Van Everen (Equity Analyst)
That makes sense. Appreciate the time today.
David Slater (Executive Chairman and CEO)
I will now turn the call back over to David Sledger for closing remarks. Well, thank you everybody for joining us today. We certainly appreciate your interest in dtm. Thank you for the great questions today and look forward to seeing everybody in person at the next event. Have a great day.
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