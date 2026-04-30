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April 30, 2026 9:59 AM 50 min read

Gildan Activewear Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uivgavbh/

Summary

Gildan Activewear reported record Q1 sales from continuing operations of nearly $1.2 billion, a 64% increase year-over-year, primarily due to the Hanes brand acquisition.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.43, down from $0.59 in Q1 2025, influenced by short-term integration initiatives.

The company is progressing with the integration of Hanes, relocating production to leverage Gildan's cost structure, and aims for $250 million in run-rate cost synergies over three years.

Despite uncertainties in the Middle East, the company maintains its 2026 guidance and three-year objectives, citing strong competitive positioning and a robust innovation pipeline.

Management expressed confidence in achieving financial targets, with a focus on operational excellence, cost discipline, and synergy realization.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Gildan Activewear's 2026 Q1 earnings conference call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to J.C. Hayem, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications. Please go ahead.

J.C. Hayem (Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications)

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Luca Barilli (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Jesse Haim (Moderator)

Thank you Luca. This concludes our prepared remarks and now we'll begin taking your questions. Before moving to the Q and A session, I'd like to remind you to limit your questions to two and we'll circle back for a second round if time permits. Angela, please begin the Q and A session.

Angela

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. Thank you. Your first question comes from the line of JSOL with ubs. Your line is now open.

Jay

Chuck Ward (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer)

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Jay

Terrific. Thank you so much.

Paul Leves (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Paul Leves with Citigroup. Your line is now open. Hey, thanks guys. Can we just go back to Glenn, what you said on the Bangladesh facility, I think you said it was, it's been operating normally until now. I just wanted to clarify that it's still running normally. Curious what your expectation is in terms of the Bangladesh facility or if you did see something change recently.

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Luca Barilli (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Morrison (Equity Analyst)

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Brian Morrison (Equity Analyst)

Great. And then go ahead. I was just going to say Glenn, on that drawdown that you referred to, what's the magnitude of it? How much will be a tailwind as we get into 2027?

Luca Barilli (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

And then as we go through the year, look, we're working diligently to get that capacity that we've installed up and running. So we have, we'll be very comfortable with our supporting our capacity for 2027 to take advantage of any opportunities to restock the channel.

Luca Barilli (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Morrison (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks.

Stephen McLeod (Equity Analyst)

your next question comes from the line of Stephen McLeod with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open. Thank you. Good morning everyone. Lots of great color so far, so thank you. Just wanted to ask if you're able to quantify kind of the amount of synergies you achieved in Q1 relative to your $100 million target for 26.

Luca Barilli (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen McLeod (Equity Analyst)

Mark Petri (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Petri with cibc. Your line is now open. Yeah, thank you. I just want to come back to the demand environment and how that has evolved as macro uncertainty has sort of ramped up.

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Chuck Ward (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer)

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Chris Lee (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Lee with dehardeens. Your line is now open. Good morning everyone. My first question is I know it's well understood of how you guys are gaining market share in the wholesale channel. I wanted to ask if you can on what's driving the market share gains in underwear, which obviously is a much bigger part of your business now. Thank you.

Chuck Ward (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer)

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Chris Lee (Equity Analyst)

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Martin Landry (Equity Analyst)

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Martin Landry (Equity Analyst)

Okay, super. Thank you.

Luke Hannon (Equity Analyst)

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Luke Hannon (Equity Analyst)

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

John Zamparo (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of John Zamparo with Scotiabank. Your line is now open. Thanks. Good morning. I wonder if you can comment on the Bangladesh expansion in particular. I appreciate the commentary on existing operations, but wonder if you could update us on this initiative and whether it's progressing at the same pace as what you'd expected when you reported Q4.

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

John Zamparo (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's great color. Thank you for that. And then as a follow up, you referenced the contingency plans, perhaps in place already in case there is further disruption to the business. I don't expect you to fully reveal that playbook. Can you share at a high level what those plans entail, what Gildan views as the primary risks from the war, whether it's higher costs or disruptions to the business, how you would navigate those?

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Vishal Sridhar (Equity Analyst)

Chuck Ward (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer)

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Vishal Sridhar (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so when Chuck indicated that the market was down low single digits and gilding was up, was that in volume? Was that in dollars? Was that due to these new products that you've introduced, or is it due to mix? Can you give me some more color on that?

Glenn Shemandy (President and CEO)

Ryland Conrad (Equity Analyst)

Jesse Haim (Moderator)

That concludes our question and answer session. I would now like to hand the conference back over to Jesse Haim for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Angela. Once again, we'd like to thank everyone for joining us and attending our call today, and we look forward to speaking with you soon. Have a great day.

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