Gildan Activewear Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you, Angela. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us this morning. Earlier today we issued a press release announcing our results for the first quarter while maintaining our guidance for 2026 as well as our three year objectives for the 202628 period. The company's management discussion and analysis and consolidated financial statements are expected to be filed with the Canadian securities and regulatory authorities and the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission today and will also be available on our corporate website. As a reminder, please note that we'll be holding our annual general meeting today at 2pm Eastern time with more information available on the events page of our corporate website now. Joining me on the call today are Glenn Shemandy, President and CEO of Gildan Activewear, Luca Barilli, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chuck Ward, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer. This morning we'll take you through the results for the quarter and then a question and answer session will follow. Before we begin, please take note that certain statements included in this conference call may constitute forward looking statements which involve unknown and known risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. We refer you to the Company's filings with the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including in the case of our fiscal 2026 outlook and our three year objectives for the 2026-28 period, as well as certain risks and assumptions related thereto and our earnings press release dated April 30, 2026. During this call we'll also discuss certain non GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are provided in today's earnings release as well as our mdna. Before I turn it over to Glenn, a few items to note Remember that the first quarter represents the first full fiscal reporting period during which the results of Hanes Brands are fully consolidated into the company's financial statements. Please note that we may refer to Hanes Brands as Hanes throughout this call. Then, as previously announced, the Hanes Brands Australian business, which we refer to as haa, has been classified as held for sale and reported as discontinued Operations as of December 1, 2025, the date of closing of the Hanes brand acquisition. So unless otherwise indicated, the figures we'll be discussing today are from continuing operations and therefore exclude the results of the HAA business. With this in mind, we are only in position to confirm that the sale process is progressing as expected and will not provide any further updates at the moment. Also, as we announced last quarter, we have transitioned to reporting disaggregated net sales by wholesale and retail as of the first quarter. You will find in our press release supplementary pro forma net sales from continuing operations disaggregated by channel and geographic area on a quarterly and full year basis for 2025. In addition, you'll also find supplementary pro forma net sales from continuing operations for the same periods showing Gildan Activewear on the stand alone basis and adjusted for Hanes brand sales. For reference, wholesale comprises sales to distributors, screen printers, embellishers and global lifestyle brand customers which we refer to as glb, whereas retail comprises sales to mass merchants, department stores, national chains, specialty and online retailers and directly to consumers. And now I'll turn it over to Glenn.

Thank you Jesse and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on this call. As we highlighted in this morning's press release, we are pleased with our first quarter performance reflecting disciplined execution and continued progress against our strategic priorities. We delivered record Q1 sales from continuing operations of nearly 1.2 billion which were up 64% versus last year primarily due to the Hanes brand acquisition. We also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.43 compared to $0.59 in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the short term impact of integration initiatives that we have put in place to accelerate synergies captured. We remain very excited about the Hanes acquisition and the opportunities we see. We are progressing well with our integration initiatives and relocating textile production volumes from the Haines to the Gildan facilities, leveraging our low cost manufacturing and supply chain structure. We are working fast but with a well thought approach to be able to unlock the benefits of operating as one integrated company and we continue to optimize and expand our capacity in 2026 to support growth in 2027. We are also enhancing our distribution network. Our plans to standardize IT systems, key supply chain and manufacturing processes, all remain on track. Given the progress so far, we remain confident in attaining our objective of approximately 250 million in run rate cost synergies over the next three years, including approximately 100 million in 2026 and we continue to pursue additional synergies beyond the three year target. Now with the situation in the Middle east, the external environment around us becomes increasingly uncertain. But Gildan has navigated through uncertain situations in the past with agility and discipline. That said, I'd like to address two key elements related to this situation. First, despite inflationary environment, we have good visibility for 2026 when it comes to our input costs including cotton, polyester as well as energy. Second, our Bangladesh operations have been running normally until now and we have built in temporary contingency plans should the situation deteriorate. This is what our agility and our vertical integration enables us to do. So we have a clear line in sight into our plans for the rest of the year and we are focused on what we can control, driving operational excellence, advancing on our integration of Hanes, maintaining our cost discipline and consistent execution. With that in mind, considering the strength of our competitive positioning across our product lines, channels and geographies driven by our scale and our strong pipeline of innovation, we are maintaining our guidance for 2026 and remain confident in our ability to achieve our three year objectives for 20262028 period. I look forward to answering your questions after our formal remarks. And now I'll turn it over to LUCA for a financial review.

Thank you Glenn and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter results. Let me start with the specifics of the quarter, then turn to our 2026 outlook and guidance. First, the quarterly results. We reported record first quarter sales from continuing operations of 1.17 billion, up 63.8% year over year in line with guidance of approximately 1.15 billion. The increase reflects the Hanes Brands acquisition, partially offset by our integration initiatives undertaken to optimize the company's manufacturing footprint and accelerate synergy capture. Now, compared with pro forma net sales from continuing operations of 1.29 billion, the year over year decline was primarily driven by lower volumes stemming from our proactive inventory reduction across customer channels which temporarily reduced sell in as we previously communicated. Now looking at Wholesale net sales were 552 million compared to 626 million in the prior year due primarily to the impact of the voluntary inventory reduction across customer channels as well as the non recurrence of some preemptive buying ahead of tariffs in the comparable period last year. This was partially offset by pricing initiatives which were implemented to partially offset a portion of the impact from tariffs. The contribution of Hanes brand's unfavorable mix. We continue to see robust demand for comfort colors in our new brands such as Champion, which is under a licensing agreement and Alpro. Now turning to retail, net sales were 614 million compared to 85 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the contribution from the Hanes brand's acquisition and higher net selling prices. To a lower extent, retail sales were also affected by the lower sell in previously detailed and the non recurrence of preemptive buying ahead of tariffs. As previously mentioned, our key underwear brands captured additional market share in the quarter and new programs launched in mid-2025 are performing well. Shifting to margins, we generated gross profit of $278 million or 23.9% of net sales versus $222 million or 31.2% of net sales in the same period last year. Adjusting for an inventory fair value step up charge of 106 million recorded as part of the Hanes Brands acquisition, adjusted gross profit was 385 million or 33% of net sales compared to 31.2% in the prior year. The 180 basis point improvement mainly reflects favorable pricing initiatives implemented to partially offset the impact of tariffs, the favorable contribution from Hanes brands and to a lesser extent lower raw material and manufacturing costs. SGA expenses were 219 million compared to 87 million in the prior year. Adjusting for charges related to the proxy contest and leadership changes and related matters, adjusted SGA expenses were 218 million or 18.7% of net sales compared to 86 million or 12.1% of net sales for the same period last year. The increase in adjusted SGA in the quarter reflects the acquisition of Hanes brands partially offset by synergies realized as part of the Hanes Brands integration process. As we bring all these elements together and adjusting for the restructuring and acquisition related costs and the inventory fair value step up charge as part of the acquisition as well as the costs relating to proxy contests and leadership changes and related matters, adjusted operating income was 167 million, up 31 million year over year. Adjusted operating margin was 14.3% of net sales was down 470 basis points versus last year and ahead of guidance provided of approximately 12.9% the year over year. Decrease in adjusted operating margin is mainly a reflection of the Hanes brand's acquisition and Hanes lower operating margins due to historically higher levels of SGA relative to Gildan. Net financial expenses were $67 million, up $37 million year over year primarily due to higher borrowing levels related to the Hanes Brands acquisition. Now taking into account all of these factors and a higher outstanding share base as a result of the acquisition, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.30 compared to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) diluted earnings per share of $0.56 in the prior year in adjusting for restructuring and acquisition related costs, inventory fair value, step up charge and an income tax recovery of 33 million related to restructuring charges and other adjustments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.43 down 27.1% from $0.59 in the prior year. Now turning to cash flow and balance sheet items. Cash flows used in operating activities, which includes discontinued operations, totaled 279 million for the first quarter compared to 142 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting lower net earnings from continuing operations. After accounting for capital expenditures totaling 30 million, the Company consumed approximately $310 million of free cash flow. We ended the quarter with net debt of $4.868 billion and a leverage ratio of 3.3 times net debt to trailing twelve months pro forma adjusted EBITDA as previously announced, we are pursuing a sale of HAA and the net proceeds from the potential divestment will be used to pay down a portion of the company's outstanding debt and further accelerate our objective to return to a leverage framework of 1.5 to 2.5 times net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA. Turning to the outlook for 2026 with respect to our continuing operations, we are maintaining our guidance as revenue of 6 billion to 6.2 billion full year adjusted operating margin of approximately 20%, CAPEX to come in at approximately 3% of net sales, adjusted diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) in the range of $4.2 to $4.4, an increase of 20 to 25% year over year and free cash flow to be above 850 million. Furthermore, the assumptions underpinning our outlook are essentially the same as we previously communicated and are detailed in our press release issued earlier today. Finally, we have also provided guidance for our second quarter, we expect net sales from continuing operations to be approximately 1.6 billion. This continues to reflect proactive temporary reduction of inventory levels across customer channels which is reducing sell in as we complete the consolidation of manufacturing facilities to accelerate synergy capture. Furthermore, a timing shift in shipments from the second quarter into the second half of 2026 is also reflected and is due to the non recurrence of some pre buying in the second quarter of 2025 ahead of pricing actions. Our adjusted operating margin is expected to be around 19.7% reflecting the higher SGA levels which includes higher amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment resulting from the fair value purchase accounting impacts of the Hanes Brands acquisition in addition to a timing differential between some integration related costs incurred and the flow through of their benefit in subsequent quarters. Finally, the company's adjusted effective income tax rate in the second quarter is expected to be slightly lower than the expected full year 2026 adjusted effective income tax rate. In summary, we are pleased with the quarter and our integration progress. The broader operating environment remains uncertain and we feel cautiously optimistic about the remainder of 2026 while being mindful of the Middle east conflict and the heightened concerns on the end consumer. Nonetheless, we are focused on what we can control. We believe that our low cost, vertically integrated business model and the agility it provides, together with strong industry positioning provide a solid foundation for us to navigate evolving external conditions and support continued financial performance. Thank you. And now I'll turn it over to Jesse.

Great. Thank you so much. Two questions for me, Glenn. I'd love if you could give us a little review of the point of sale both for the Guild and Printwear business, but also for the Hanes business that you saw in the quarter that you're kind of seeing second quarter to date. And then also maybe if you can take A step back and tell us how the strategy that you're developing for the Hanes business is evolving, how you're thinking about investing in marketing, investing in product. If you can give us an update on that, that would be terrific as well. Thank you.

Okay, well, let Chuck go with the. Discuss the market conditions and I'll answer the other side. Okay, thank you. Good morning, Jay. As we look at net sales for the quarter, as Lucas said, we were in line with guidance. Both markets were a little bit softer than we expected with some impacts in the US obviously with some tough weather during Q1 that everybody experienced. But overall, as Glenn mentioned, we performed well and we outperformed both markets. We continue to gain share in both markets. And as he mentioned in his comments, we typically perform well in challenging markets. But if I break it down, we really. Jay, look at it wholesale retail, as Jessie mentioned in her opening remarks. So I'll really address it from a wholesale retail perspective. As we look at the wholesale market, the market was down low single digits while we performed up low single digits. So again, continuing to take share in the market. If you really dive into that market, Jay, it's continuing strong performance with our premium products. Luca mentioned comfort colors, for example, and the strength that we're seeing continue in that brand, our growth in champion, the license that we have for that product, our All Pro brand. So really continue to perform well in that market. From a retail perspective, we'll say the market was flattish in the retail market, but we were also up low single digits in that market as well. Really? With underwear performing exceptionally well, not only in men's, but also in women's and kids as well. We also continued to gain momentum in activewear in retail, but we did see a little bit of softness in intimates and in socks. And then when we look at it from an international perspective, we were slightly below the plan in international, but mainly due to the uncertain macro conditions and the rising energy cost we're seeing, we continue to see what we've been seeing for some time, which is a strong performance in continental Europe, continued pressure in the UK and some pressure in Latin America. So we feel really good about how we performed in the markets. As we shifted into Q2, you know, we're seeing some improvements in both markets overall, we're continuing to grow in our key growth categories and outperform those markets.

Great. And maybe just the second part of that question look at as we continue to go forward, I mean, we're very excited, obviously about the opportunity. I mean, the big thing for us right now is to continue to integrate Hanes into Gildan and leverage really everything that Gildan has to offer. Because we're taking, I think what we think is one of the most highly iconic brands in the industry and putting it together with the world's global low cost manufacturer. And what we're able to do is basically just provide an innovation platform that we think is going to excel and open up doors. We've already accomplished a lot of that. The reason for us obviously to wind down the Haynes facilities integrated into Gildan's network is to capture what we believe is the future value creation that we have to offer with the brand from an innovation perspective. So all those things are in place and we're really excited about it. We started showcasing some of this with our retail partners. Like we said in our last call, we're going to have our investor day in December and we'll be really excited about showing off all the things we're doing from our product innovation, our positioning, our advertising, how we're really, you know, our whole go forward strategy and you know, there's a lot of work has been done. We're moving, like I said earlier in my comments, very effectively. It seems quick, but I think we're doing it in a very organized fashion to be able to make sure that, you know, we achieve all of our goals, including the synergies that we set forth. But it's not just the synergies for us. It's important to make sure that we get back on a growth trajectory. And you need to make an investment. And our investment is the synergies are an investment because as we bring those synergies and as we bring their product into our environment, we create synergies and those synergies turn into innovation because we have Gildan. That's our whole secret sauce really is being able to improve the quality of the product and the consumer experience for what we're going to be doing. So we're well positioned and we're excited and we can't wait to show it to you.

And then second would love if you could share your gross margin and SGA targets for the year and just how each compare to what would be the adjusted numbers for the same line items last year. Thanks. Okay, so look, like what I said in my comments. Yes, we're running normally. We haven't had disruption. The facility is running as it was before the crisis. In fact, the volume is a little bit higher. So things are going as planned. We have a lot of redundancy in our energy there. We have solar, we have different energy sources that we use. So we have our own LNG facility basically on site in our own campus. I mean, so we're pretty well insulated. And I wouldn't say that things are not tight in the country because obviously the energy situation is tight. But so far we've been operating effectively and like what I said earlier, we've built in contingency plan. Not that we don't think we can operate but you know, if there's an Armageddon, you know, and the whole blow up in the Middle East, I mean obviously we're going to have to react to, to any type of situation that could happen. So we, you know, we're very diligent, we're very focused, we have a good plan and you know, we're comfortable with our positioning and the guidance that we set forth.

Yeah, and with respect to your question on the margin, so you know, we've given the guidance for the full year in terms of our adjusted operating margin of approximately 20%. And so really to understand the composition of that margin, we can start with sort of the performance already to date and the adjusted operating margin in the first quarter of 14.3%. That was higher than our guide of 12.9%. Some of that was driven by some timing of SGA versus the remainder of the quarters. But why I start with the first quarter is because what you're going to see as we navigate through the year is a sequential improvement in adjusted operating margin. And the guidance we're giving for the second quarter is an adjusted operating margin of 19. Now what's driving that sequential improvement and why, you know, we're providing the guide not only for the second quarter but the visibility of the full year is because as an organization based on our operating model and as well as the solid cost control that we put in place, we have visibility on the costs that are flowing through our P and L. Right. So the strength that underpins the margin are the same elements that we had last year. Right. We had the optimization of our Central American facility. We had the investments we made in yarn spinning the investments we made in Bangladesh. So that's the foundation. Then we have the synergies that are starting to flow through. Right. We've got about 100 million of synergies called out for 2026. So as that materializes, that's going to lend itself to an improvement in the operating margin. And finally, when you do look at gross margin versus SGA gross margin, also expect it to sequentially improve. I would say the contributions there is. You have a pricing tailwind from some of the pricing actions taken in the prior year, lower year over year fiber costs. From a cotton perspective, we have full visibility for 2026 because of our hedged strategy and our hedge position and our operating model. The synergy realization is coming through gross margin, although in the first year it's more pronounced on the SGA side and those proactive actions that we're taking in order to manage cost as we go through the integration. On the SGA side, there were higher levels of sga. From the Hanes perspective, we have higher SGNA coming through because of the impact of the acquisition, the PPA adjustments such as the amortization of intangibles and the property plant and equipment. But again, as synergies are realized on the SGA side, which we're well on our way, that will lend itself to improvement. So the headline adjusted operating margin of approximately 20% for the year and in the second quarter, a sequential improvement up to 19.7%. Got it. When you say gross margin sequentially improve, is that each quarter of the year? And do you want to put out there your target gross margin? Correct. So we have the Q1 results. The adjusted gross margin for Q1 is at 33%. The adjusted SGA is at 18%. Those will sequentially improve. Will sequentially improve in order to yield an adjusted operating margin for the full year of approximately 20%. And how about in terms of the exit rate on the sga? Well, in terms of our guidance, we provide the adjusted operating margin. We provide guidance on our adjusted eps. So I think with the color that I've provided you, you can infer that there's sequential improvement. We're not providing a specific guide on the gross margin and ESG in isolation. Thank you. Good luck. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Morrison with TD Cohen. Your line is now open. Good morning. Two questions, Glenn. Should we expect optimization of the Haines facility integration in the second half of this year? And then what are the next major buckets of synergies? Is it yarn spinning? More vertical integration? Just some Color on the major buckets still to do. And then Luke on the back half. The forecast margin is about 22%. Can you build off that in 2027 or should we take into account a seasonally weaker Q1 to build off a bit lower base?

Okay, so just on the integration look, we're fully advancing on the integration including yarn. The bulk of Hanes volume is being produced in Gildan's world today. Yarn, all of our supply chain, the processes we use in chemicals distribution, everything that we do in terms of Gildan's world from a supply chain perspective is pretty much going through a process and will be fully integrated. Basically that's why we're comfortable and that's why we chose to wind down and manage our inventory in the customer channels. Because we wanted to really accelerate as best as possible the transition of Hanes into our world. For two reasons. Obviously one is to capture desynergies but the second is to provide the innovation that we really need to drive the revenue growth for 2027. So all that is in place and that's why we're confident and that's why the margin is expanding in the back half of the year. And although this year there'll be a smaller portion on the synergy side of cogs, but there'll be a lot of it will be estuday. But as we really roll into 27, that's where we're going to see the COGS input as we start turning the inventory into 2027. So everything's on plan and we're excited about our positioning.

Well, look at me, look at yours. Yeah. So again when you take a look at the first quarter performance and what we're guiding for the second quarter. Right. So you have to take a look at that from an understanding that the fundamentals are growing. Right. We're growing both in wholesale growing in retail. Chuck alluded to the market conditions and how we're outperforming the market. So that growth is then offset by the proactive reduction in inventories across channels. You know, that's reducing selling and there's also sort of the timing right between the quarters and the cadence of the quarters because of some of the non recurrence of pre buying before tariffs, which is a Q1 phenomenon. And pre buying from last year ahead of price increases in the second quarter. So when you take the two elements together and you have growth that's outperforming the rates that Chuck was alluding to and then you see the results, then that should give you a good indication of the value of the, of the inventory reduction.

And Brian, at the tail end of your first question on the margins as we move into 27, obviously we're giving the guide for 2026, but as you would recall, we have 100 million of synergies coming in this year. We've got 100 million of synergies slated for 27 and at least 50 for 2028. So as the strong fundamentals of the margin that we articulated continue to come through and additional run rate synergies come through, that is definitely part of the algorithm that supports our three year targets, right. Of our earnings, effectively, our adjusted EPS, CAGR growth in the low 20% range. So margins will be continuing to be healthy.

Yeah. So what I can say about that is, look, we're confident in achieving the 100 million in our results for this year. What I can share with you is that we're well on our way. As you know, we've taken proactive actions in order to accelerate the synergy capture. Glen has alluded to those. So although I won't give you a full quantification of that, what I can tell you is we have visibility to the 126 and we're well on our way in achieving that number.

Okay, that's, that's great. Thank you. And then maybe for my second question, just with respect to the temporary inventory reduction, you know, and that obviously lingers a little bit into Q2. I'm just curious on, you know, operationally, like how long that overhang is meant to, is expected to impact your sales. Is it something, is it isolated to Q2 or will it be something that trickles into the back half of the year as well, yeah, so the way I would say is that we've seen a pronounced impact in the first quarter. It's the remainder of that impact is penciled into the guide of the second quarter where revenue will be approximately 1.6 billion. And then, you know, given our guide for the full year of 6 to 6.2 billion, when you take a look at the back half, the back half is a return to growth. So you can infer that that phenomenon will complete in the second quarter.

I think you've made a couple comments on this but just hoping for a bit more granularity. And then specifically I think your full year guide is based on an assumption of industry flat to low single digit growth. And just wanted to gauge your comfort level with that today versus end of February when you initiated it. I think I'll answer the growth part. Look, we believe that things are on track in terms of the flat to low single digit growth. From what we see out in the marketplace today. That's a snapshot in where we are today. It's not $10 gasoline prices in the United States, for example, that could change things in the future. But where we are today I would say, and what we're seeing so far as we started Q2, I mean that's sort of, we've seen improvements in Q1. So I think that that's still a very good assumption for us as we move through the back of the year.

Yeah, and Mark, on the markets, I mean, I'll dig in a little bit more. As I mentioned, both markets were well, wholesale was down low single digits during the, during the quarter and retail was somewhat flat. I mean as I mentioned going into Q2 we are seeing some improvements as Glenn said. I mean, we'll continue to monitor closely what happens with inflation and so forth as it comes through in the future. But you know, as we mentioned, we perform typically perform well in those markets and sometimes there's trade downs and so forth. So we're cautiously optimistic of where we are and where we're headed, as Glenn said, and feel good about our future growth. And again, if there's a trade down from inflation, we trend well and we take opportunity from that. If there's poly based impacts from polyester going up because of cost, it sometimes drives people towards cotton products. So we can capture that as well, what I would say is we're well positioned to capture wherever the trends move

and maybe look at also I would say look, we're really well positioned from a near shoring perspective. I mean, one thing I would take into account is that the bulk of our volume being in this hemisphere has allowed us to, I think have competitive advantage not just because of the closeness to the marketplace, but now also from a cost perspective. As of March 1, obviously we're not paying tariffs from product coming in from Central America anymore, which has allowed us to continue driving a good cost structure in this hemisphere. We'll wait and see what happens as all the global 301s and tariff situation works itself out in the next couple of months. But we're well positioned. We think that there's opportunity for us. And look at what we also said is that look, you create your own opportunity in every situation. Well positioned and we're taking advantage of, we think is the Haynes positioning, their brand strategy and our low cost manufacturing and the products that we can enhance and the innovation. But also looking into the activewear side of their business where we really can leverage our low cost manufacturing for new programs. And these are all things that we're in the process of doing so as we go through this year. We'll see. But our lines and sights really now are focusing on 2027 and beyond as we reposition the brand, the strategy, the innovation and really gear the company up for future growth.

Yeah, sure. Chris, as Glenn mentioned, a couple things on the wholesale side, part of it is we continue to expand our categories as well. We're opening up new parts of the market there. We're doing hats and accessories. We actually launched scrubs this year. We're expanding our performance products and as well as I mentioned before, and we're continuing to grow in those premium offerings and comfort colors and aa. Then on the retail side, as you talked about on the underwear side, Glenn mentioned it a couple things. We're starting our innovation cycle with the Hanes products, as he mentioned, we've presented those to retailers. We have great reception. There's actually a lot of excitement in the retailers by what combined we can do with our supply chain and our cost structure combined with, with the Hanes brands, I think that's going to open up expanded opportunities in retail. I think you're going to see us not only expand the core products, but also be able to come trade up products as well. And again, we're working closely with those retailers on the space, the programs, the packaging, really across the board of how we go to market with the Hanes brand.

And maybe just add one more point look at, I mean, the good news is that Hanes is winning today with what they have. And even before we acquired Hanes, they've been taking market share in the market, which is a good thing. And that's one of the reasons why we're so excited about the opportunity. So they were taking share and now all of a sudden you're going to see okay with a product which is okay, but not anywhere near what Gildan is going to innovate. And as we bring in our innovation, that's why we're so excited about this thing because they're already winning, but they're going to win even more. And I think that that's really the key for us as we go forward and launch all of our product offerings and the innovation as we move into 2027, I think that's the key. So we're already in a good position, we're already taking share. And I think that for us, I think with the value add and innovation, it's going to be, we think, a game changer for the industry and we're totally excited about it.

That's very helpful, thank you. And maybe I just have a follow up question on that. Glenn, I know you mentioned many times before that you think activewear in the retail channel is also a big opportunity. I'm just wondering, you know, where are you on that journey in terms of sort of rejuvenating that growth and is that more of a 2027 story or can we actually see some of, some of that growth being manifested in the latter part of 2016 on the activewear side?

Well, the thing about retail, look, it takes time to develop retail programs because they're always nine months out. So obviously it will be more of a 2027 story. But we're working diligently right now with our retail partners. And look, nothing happens overnight because the key thing you have to understand is that you have to basically put the positioning, get the product right, get. It's a whole package that happens. So we're working closely with our retail partners. We're in a process of, I think driving an innovation cycle and they see what Gildan can do for Hanes as a brand. Haynes is one of the most iconic brands in retail. Its recognization is one of the highest in all apparel brands within the consumer space. So with our innovation and everything else we have to do, we think that, look, we're very confident that we're going to see growth and it's not going to happen overnight. But you know, as we do this, we'll be on a trajectory for 2027 and then, you know, you have to make an investment. Investment is either in advertising, innovation and quality. Those are all the attributes that you have to continue to look at. Things don't happen overnight, but they will happen. And that's the point that I think we need to make sure that we resonate with our shareholders is that you have to make an investment sometime to get a return. And those investments are being made early, quickly, diligently, and we expect to see fruit from our investments as we move into 2027.

Your next question comes from the line of Martin Landry with Stifel. Your line is now open. Hi, good morning guys. I understand that your cotton needs are hedged for this year, but I think energy costs have gone up as well and freight costs have gone up. So you know, in the past there's been occasions where you have absorbed higher costs and other times, you know, you've passed on that you've passed them on to your customers. So I was wondering what's going to be your pricing strategy this time around to deal with, you know, your rising input costs?

Well, first of all, Martin, the one thing to take into account is we also hedge energy as well. Okay? So we hedge of our exposure to make sure that we have visibility and deliver our operating results when we give guidance. So we have very good visibility for 2026 and all those components that I mentioned, Cotton Poly Energy for this fiscal year. So look, we'll wait and see. I mean, if you look at Gildan's history, you know, we've always been able to offset any type of inflationary pressure with price because we're the price leader. You know, we set the prices in the market. Our competitors are typically high cost manufacturers that don't have the low cost opportunity like Gildan's. And don't forget what we said earlier is all the things we're doing from the Haynes perspective was that with the scale and the combined companies, we're widening our competitive advantage. So we're reducing our costs not just by insourcing the Haynes products at the Gildanz facilities. But Gildan in general is lowering its overall cost because of the fact that our scale continues to grow, the company becomes bigger. So look, we'll see how that goes as we move into 2027. But for now I would say that prices will remain stable for 2026 because we're in a position that we have very good visibility and we'll see what happens as we move and we'll guide to that as we go into 27th.

Your next question comes from the line of Luke Hannon with Canaccord Ingenuity. Your line is now open. Thanks. Good morning everyone. I wanted to focus on the printware market for a second. Can you just speak to, I mean what is the health overall of the distributor network there? I guess more specifically looking to learn a little bit more about maybe the smaller distributors and how they're sharing against this backdrop as opposed to some of your larger customers there.

Look, I mean, look, the market obviously has consolidated over the years, but everybody is pretty much in equal playing field. So I would say that the bigger distributors represent a larger portion of the market today. So I think this is the way the market's evolved and consolidated over time. So the customer base is healthy. I mean the industry itself is probably gone through 24 months of probably un robust sales. I mean, to say the least. I mean for various reasons. But we're still think that the long term trajectory and all the work that we've done that the industry should continue to grow at low to mid single digits actually is all the work that we've done and we're projecting flat to low this year only because of I think the overall environment. But I would say that the industry and the customers in large are cautiously optimistic

and then for my follow up, sticking with the printwear market for a second. And maybe we'll hear more about this in December as well. But I know in the past, for past investor days it's been framed up. The corporate promotional channel for example, was a big piece of the end market. The collegiate channel as well, travel and tourism, etc. Other big. Have there been any big shifts in the sizes of each of those end markets since we would have last spoken at the investor day?

I would say the only real shift is that I think that from what we see in the industry is that people are gravitating to higher value products. So for example, our comfort colors brand, our champion, our all pro, I mean these brands are fleece. I mean all these product Categories are ring spun T shirts basically or our soft style fleece T shirts are all growing basically and the price points of these shirts are much higher than the typical basics. People are spending more money on products, they're looking for innovation. So those are all great opportunities for us basically and we've been able to capitalize on them. Our Comfort Colors brand is growing 25, 30% a year over the last three years and continuing the growing this year. And these are shirts that are selling for $5 and $6 versus $2 to be honest with you. So the industry is evolving. It's good for us. I mean it's a value add situation and it's good for our mix in terms of what we sell the channel.

Yeah, well, first of all, it's definitely on the same page as it was for Q4. We're confident in the long term viability of Bangladesh and we're proceeding as planned. Obviously we're in the early stages of development of the facility, so that's the stage we're at. And it's important to understand even the long term levers in terms of the energy of Bangladesh and our commitment to be there. We believe that the infrastructure even today, obviously from what you read in the papers, that there's limited in some of the infrastructures in terms of the energy and et cetera, but Bangladesh is doing a lot to overcome that. They have two nuclear reactors that are coming online that's going to take up a majority of a big portion of their power electrical costs, one that is going to be starting in 2026 and probably after Q2, maybe Q3 or Q4 and another one that will be starting in early 2027. They have a big push for renewable energy basically particularly in solar. They're drilling, continuing drilling. They have a lot of offshore capabilities in drilling gas offshore and they've also built a much bigger infrastructure for bringing lng. And you know, we do a combination of all these things in our facilities, including lng. Like we have the capabilities of turning LNG into gas in our facilities. You know, we're running also renewables, et cetera. So with everything being said, we're full steam ahead in terms of Bangladesh. We also believe that Bangladesh, Bangladesh, longer term will be positioned, we believe, from a trade perspective, favorably. And so we're moving forward as planned with our plan for Bangladesh.

Well, I think, look, I mean, at the end of the day, you know, we have facilities in this hemisphere that we're shuttering down right now. So obviously, you know, we have capacity that may not be at the same cost curve as Gildan's current operations. So what we're doing is we're basically, you know, we can measure, manage, and we're looking at an Armageddon situation because like I said earlier, we're running, we have energy today, we're meeting our objectives. We haven't lost any volume whatsoever. But if we were to lose all of the oil in the Middle east, what would we do? I mean, we'd have a contingency plan for that. That's what I would say to you.

Your next question comes from the line of Vishal Sridhar with National Bank. Your line is now open. Hi. Thanks for taking my questions, Glenn. Obviously the backdrop is uncertain and you've expressed that. And it's nice to know that you do have plans in place to and comfort in the 2026 outlook notwithstanding. Historically, the Gildan business on the printwear side has been sensitive to confidence levels and business confidence levels and wondering if you're seeing any of that manifest in these quarters as it relates to the outlook of the energy price in the war.

Yeah, no, I mean, again, we feel like from a consumer sentiments perspective and our customers as well, they're cautiously optimistic. We're not seeing that come through yet again. So we feel good about where we are in the market and where we think the market's going. I think the things Glenn was talking about were just as if there's a drastic deterioration, then obviously we'll have to adjust and deal with that. But we're set to do so and we feel good about kind of where we are in the market.

And maybe also just add one more point. We're comping weak sales from 25 and I think even 24, particularly in printwear. We've seen the market was more like down low single digits to, in certain cases, mid single digits in printwear over a 24, 25 year, year 24 and year 25. So we took share in those markets during those years in which we're continuing to take share now. So. So we're positioned. Our business is positive today, even though the market, we think is down a little bit in Q1, but we're continuing to take share, we're well positioned with our brand strategy and what I said earlier in terms of comfort, colors and all pro and all the things that are selling, it's opened up new avenues of opportunity for us. So typically before, we were always selling into the basic T shirt, but now we've got hats, we've got bags, we've got performance products. We're going after the other 60% of the channel, which we never really catered to before. So all in all, I think that we're well positioned to weather even if the market continues to be at the same level in Q1. I mean, we're comfortable as we go through the year with our guide.

Because given your look, as we go forward looking, it's revenue, it's dollars really, at the end of the day, because we're looking at from a unit perspective, when we sell a comfort color versus solid 5000, obviously we sell it at a higher price point. Right. So there's a little bit of a mix situation within our numbers. But I would say that our revenues, in terms of how we see our pos, and that's how we measure retail as well. So our POS revenue is definitely on the positive side. And that's. And we look at the market in the same way. So we're looking at both the same way.

Your next question comes from the line of Ryland Conrad with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open. Yeah. Thanks very much. Good morning. With the transition to retail and wholesale revenue reporting, I guess at a high level, how should we think about kind of a normalized organic growth profile for each of those channels within your 3 to 5% growth framework through 2028? Yeah. So thanks for your question. So when you take a look at the guide, not only for this year, but over the 26 to 28 midterm guide, net sales to CAGR will be growing at 3% to 5% range. And what we've articulated and what we've seen in the first quarter as well is that both in wholesale and retail. And you're right, that is exactly how we're looking at our business business is wholesale and retail. As we move forward, we've seen growth in both and the only reason that hasn't fully translated into sales being up versus the pro forma numbers is because of the actions that we're taking and a little bit because of the non recurrence of pre buy in the first quarter. So the underlying strength and the underlying growth profile is actually quite similar when you think about wholesale and in retail, those two channels. And that will come through over the course of the three year midterm guide that we provided within the 3 to 5% range. So that's the way I think you have to think about it. And you're absolutely right and that's why we've given the extra disclosure in our disclosures around the pro formas for wholesale and retail is that is the way we not only look at our business, report our business, but manage our business. Okay, got it. Appreciate that. And then just with the recent step up in leverage, I'm curious if you could maybe share your latest expectations for leverage maybe at the end of this year and whether the timeline to restart the buyback has changed at all relative to the initial, I think 12 to 18 months that was originally communicated. Yeah, good question. So, and I appreciate that question because that's where we're very focused. I'm very focused. Right. Is from a financial perspective, as we navigate through this year, we are in a position where we're very, we're targeting working capital to come down at a level that's going to be sub 30% by the end of the year. We're very focused on delivering the transaction. We're at 3.3 times leverage at the end of the first quarter and that was in line with our plan, our internal plans. We're actively in a process for divestment of our hia, our Haynes Australia business, which I can't really comment on, but it's a competitive process and it's actually progressing as planned. And so once that comes to fruition, the funds from that divestment will be put towards paying down our debt. And our target is to be back within our leverage framework as quickly as possible, which is one and a half to two and a half times. And we have not changed our position that once we are back close to the midpoint of that leverage, which is around two times, we will be in a position to return to buying back stock through our NCIB program. I do think I want to remind you as well that one of the items that is also a focal point for us is the generation of free cash flow. We're going to be generating at least 850 million of free cash flow this year, which underpins the guide that we've provided. So strong free cash flow generation within that, we're investing 3% of our top line into net sales and very focused on bringing down that working capital to a level that we will be able to operate in and be efficient with our cash return to the leverage framework and return to buying back our stock.