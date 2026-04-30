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April 30, 2026 9:59 AM 54 min read

Cigna Group Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/apwjtsv4/

Summary

Cigna Group reported strong first quarter 2026 results with total revenues of $68.5 billion and an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.79.

The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to at least $30.35 due to strong performance and market momentum.

Strategic portfolio updates include exiting the individual exchange business and exploring strategic alternatives for Evercore to focus on core growth platforms.

Management highlighted the launch of a new rebate-free pharmacy benefits model, Signature, aimed at providing the lowest out-of-pocket costs for consumers.

CEO David Cordani announced his transition to Executive Chair, with Brian Ivanko succeeding him as CEO in July 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ralph Jacoby (Senior Vice President of Investor Relationship)

David Cordani (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Ivanko (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Ann Denison (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, if you do have a question, please press Star one on your touchtone phone. If someone asks your question ahead of you, you can remove yourself from the queue by pressing star 2. Also, if you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the button. One moment please for the first question. And our first question comes from A.J. rice with UBS. You may ask your question.

A.J. Rice (Equity Analyst)

Brian Ivanko (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kevin Fitchbeck with Bank of America. You may ask your question.

Kevin Fitchbeck (Equity Analyst)

Brian Ivanko (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Lisa Gill (Equity Analyst)

Brian Ivanko (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Ann Denison (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. Our next question comes from Scott Fidel with Goldman Sachs. You may ask your question.

OPERATOR

Thanks. Good morning. And David, it's been quite a while

Scott Fidel (Equity Analyst)

Brian Ivanko (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Charles Rhee with TD Cowan. You may ask your question.

Charles Rhee (Equity Analyst)

Brian Ivanko (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from George Hill with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open. You May ask your question.

George Hill (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. And Brian and David, again, congratulations to both of you guys.

Brian Ivanko (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Justin Lake (Equity Analyst)

Ann Denison (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Ivanko (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jason Kotorla with Guggenheim. You may ask your question.

Jason Kotorla (Equity Analyst)

Ann Denison (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Ivanko (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our last question comes from Dave Windley with Jefferies. You may ask your question.

Dave Windley (Equity Analyst)

Brian Ivanko (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Dave thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, I'll turn the call back over to David Cordani for closing remarks.

David Cordani (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes Cigna Group's first quarter 2026 results review. Cigna Investor Relations will be available to respond to additional questions shortly. A recording of this conference will be available for 10 business days following this call. You may access the recorded conference by dialing 866-405-7290 or 203-369-0603. There is no passcode required for this replay. Thank you for participating. We will now disconnect.

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