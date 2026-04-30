Centerra Gold Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Centerra Gold reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with consolidated production of 68,000 ounces of gold and 14.2 million pounds of copper, and a cash balance increase to $543 million.
The company is advancing its disciplined, self-funded growth strategy with key projects like the Mount Milligan PFS, Thompson Creek development, and ongoing work on the Life of Mine Optimization study at UXIT.
Centerra Gold remains committed to returning capital to shareholders, repurchasing 1.3 million shares and declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share.
Management highlighted progress on sustainability initiatives and community engagement, including milestones at Goldfield and social programs at UXIT.
Future outlook includes maintaining strong operational performance, advancing key growth projects, and managing cost pressures like increased diesel prices.
Full Transcript
Lisa Wilkinson (Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)
Paul Tamori (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan
Paul Tamori (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Certainly. We'll now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue you May press star, then 1. On your telephone keypad you'll hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please Press Star then two. Our first question is from Don DeMarco with National Bank. Please go ahead.
Don DeMarco
Paul Tamori (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Don DeMarco
Ryan
Don DeMarco
Okay, thanks. And then just finally on Kemess, you know, of course as Paul mentioned, the something like 40 plus percent of the resource was not in the PEA mine plan. And looking ahead to the PFS in 2027, what are your plans to advance the resource and would a portion of that resource that wasn't in the PEA be included in the PFS or would that be something to be targeted later? Maybe after the mine's in production?
Paul Tamori (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Don DeMarco
Okay, thank you, that's all for me. Good luck with the rest of the year.
OPERATOR
Once again, if you have a question, please press star, then 1. Any further questions, Please press star, then 1. Our next question is from Lawson Winder with Bank of America securities. Please go ahead.
Lawson Winder
Thank you very much operator and good morning Paul and team. Nice to see you guys continuing on the strong buyback. path. I wanted to just ask about your thinking on the buyback.. I mean in light of the current gold price environment your CapEx needs. I mean I think a lot of projects already and still decent free cash flow yield,. I mean, do you see room to accelerate what you've been doing on the buyback. versus Q1?
Paul Tamori (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Lawson Winder
Okay, understood. And then just thinking about the Oksut Life of Mine study, could you maybe give us just a bit of a preview in terms of what we're expecting? I mean, I mean, I think right now the expectation is an extra year, maybe a little bit more than a year of mine life. I mean, is there any upside or downside risk? to that expectation that we have at this point?
Paul Tamori (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Lawson Winder
Okay, no, that's clear. I guess what I'm hearing from you is. Yeah, I mean one year probably wouldn't be that satisfactory internally. And so the hope is that it would be longer. I think that that's fair. But push back if that's incorrect.
Paul Tamori (President and Chief Executive Officer)
That's right, yeah. No, that's correct, Lawson. I mean I don't want to tell you an exact number because I frankly don't know what that number is. We have to do the work right now, but it's. We wouldn't be satisfied with just a year.
Lawson Winder
Yeah, okay. No, that's very clear. Thank you for clearing that up. Thank you.
Paul Tamori (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thanks Lawson.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Brian McArthur with Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Brian McArthur
Ryan
Brian McArthur
Ryan
That's correct. Other than the Lang loss working capital you noted. So that that's the right number.
Brian McArthur
Brian, thank you very much. No problem.
OPERATOR
Once again, if you have a question, Please press star then 1. The next question is from Jeremy Hoy with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.
Jeremy Hoy
Ryan
Jeremy Hoy
Okay. Appreciate the color. Thank you.
Paul Tamori (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Jeremy.
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