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April 30, 2026 9:57 AM 25 min read

Transcript: Centerra Gold Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Centerra Gold (TSX:CG) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NnpeYvWb

Summary

Centerra Gold reported a strong start to 2026 with consolidated production of 68,000 ounces of gold and 14.2 million pounds of copper, in line with full-year guidance.

The company strengthened its financial position with a cash balance increase to $543 million, while returning $33 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Strategic initiatives include ongoing developments at Mount Milligan, Thompson Creek, and the Chemex project, with significant progress on life-of-mine optimization studies and sustainability efforts.

Management highlighted the successful temporary resumption of operations at Langloth and the positive impact of higher byproduct credits on costs, despite recent diesel price increases.

Guidance for 2026 remains on track, with expectations for higher production in upcoming quarters and continued commitment to capital returns via share buybacks and dividends.

Full Transcript

Lisa Wilkinson (Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)

Paul Tomory

Ryan Snyder

Paul Tomory

OPERATOR

Certainly. We'll now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you'll hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please Press Star then two. Our first question is from Don DeMarco with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Don DeMarco (Analyst)

Paul Tomory

Don DeMarco (Analyst)

Ryan Snyder

Don DeMarco (Analyst)

Okay, thanks. And then just finally on commence, you know, of course as Paul mentioned, the something like 40 plus percent of the resource was not in the PA mine plan. And looking ahead to the PFS in 2027, what are your plans to advance the resource and would a portion of that resource that wasn't in the PA be included in the pfs or would that be something to be targeted later? Maybe after the mine's in production?

Paul Tomory

Don DeMarco (Analyst)

Okay, thank you, that's all for me. Good luck with the rest of the year.

Paul Tomory

Thanks Don.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you have a question, please press star then 1. Any further questions, Please press star then 1. Our next question is from Lawson Winder with Bank of America securities. Please go ahead.

Lawson Winder (Analyst)

Thank you very much operator and good morning Paul and team. Nice to see you guys continuing on the strong buyback path. I wanted to just ask about your thinking on the buyback. I mean in light of the current gold price environment your capex needs. I mean I think a lot of projects already and still decent free cash flow yield. I mean, do you see room to accelerate what you've been doing on the buyback versus Q1?

Paul Tomory

Lawson Winder (Analyst)

Okay, understood. And then just thinking about the OXYT life of mine study, could you maybe give us just a bit of a preview in terms of what we're expecting? I mean, I mean, I think right now the expectation is an extra year, maybe a little bit more than a year of mine life. I mean, is there any upside or downside risk to that expectation that we have at this point?

Paul Tomory

Lawson Winder (Analyst)

Okay, no, that's clear. I guess what I'm hearing from you is. Yeah, I mean one year probably wouldn't be that satisfactory internally. And so the hope is that it would be longer. I think that that's fair. But push back if that's incorrect.

Paul Tomory

That's right, yeah. No, that's correct, Lawson. I mean I don't want to tell you an exact number because I frankly don't know what that number is. We have to do the work right now, but it's. We wouldn't be satisfied with just a year.

Lawson Winder (Analyst)

Yeah, okay. No, that's very clear. Thank you for clearing that up. Thank you.

Paul Tomory

Yeah, thanks Lawson.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Brian McArthur with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Brian McArthur (Analyst)

Ryan Snyder

Brian McArthur (Analyst)

Ryan Snyder

That's correct. Other than the Lang loss working capital you noted. So that that's the right number.

Brian McArthur (Analyst)

Brian, thank you very much. No problem.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you have a question, Please press star then 1. The next question is from Jeremy Hoy with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Hoy (Analyst)

Paul Tomory

Ryan Snyder

Jeremy Hoy (Analyst)

Okay. Appreciate the color. Thank you.

Paul Tomory

Thanks, Jeremy.

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