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April 30, 2026 9:56 AM 41 min read

Hilton Grand Vacations Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/662419070

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations reported a strong start to 2026, with adjusted EBITDA exceeding expectations and contract sales meeting guidance.

The company repurchased $150 million in stock during the quarter and raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance due to strong performance and the acquisition of the Alara JV.

Leisure travel demand remained robust, and the company is closely monitoring external risks, such as geopolitical conflicts, but remains confident in its strategic initiatives and cost control measures.

The acquisition of Alara in Las Vegas allows the company to fully control the project, enhancing inventory flexibility and offering notable financial benefits.

The company is undertaking an inventory optimization initiative, identifying properties for disposition to improve portfolio quality and reduce long-term costs.

Full Transcript

Sam

Mark Melnick (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)

Mark Wang (CEO)

Dan

OPERATOR

Patrick Scholz (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Dan

Mark Wang (CEO)

Patrick Scholz (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Great. Thank you both of you for the color and I will see you at rda.

Rita Chandalian

Mark Wang (CEO)

Dan

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you both. The next question is from David Katz from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Katz

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. You know, recognizing that sometimes the, you know, press reports can overstate these things, but there definitely was some weather late in 1Q and early 2Q in Hawaii. You know, how would what, you know, what are you seeing and or hearing? Is, is some of that overstated? You know, is there some impact that we should be noting?

Mark Wang (CEO)

David Katz

And just, just following that up, I assume that that's, you know, that minimal impact is reflected in, you know, whatever guidance, and you're not, you know, preparing for anything, you know, further. Anything ongoing. It was a one time thing.

Mark Wang (CEO)

That's correct. Yeah. Yeah.

David Katz

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Trey Bowers from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Nick Weikle

Mark Wang (CEO)

Nick Weikle

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Stephen Grambling from Morgan's family. Please go ahead.

Stephen Grambling

Mark Wang (CEO)

Dan

Mark Wang (CEO)

Stephen Grambling

Dan

Stephen Grambling

Great, thank you so much.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Chris Waronka from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Chris Waronka

Dan

Chris Waronka

Dan

Chris Waronka

Okay, I appreciate all the color. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. Before we end, I will turn the call back over to Mark Wang for any closing remarks. Mr. Wang?

Mark Wang (CEO)

All right. Well, thank you again for joining the call today. To our members and team members around the globe, thank you for making HCV a part of your story. We look forward to updating you on our Q2 call. Have a great day.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

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