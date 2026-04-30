Hilton Grand Vacations Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

It's Sam. Good morning and welcome to the Hilton Grand Vacations first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen only mode and the floor will be opened for your questions following the presentation. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your touchtone phone to enter the queue. If at any point your question has been answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing Star 2. If you should require operator assistance, please press 0. If using a speakerphone, please lift your handset to allow the signal to reach our equipment. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up to allow the opportunity for everyone to ask questions. You may reenter the queue to ask additional questions. I would now like to turn the call over to Mark Melnick. Thank you, Mark Melnick, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Thank you, Operator, and welcome to the Hilton Grand Vacations first quarter 2026 earnings call. Our discussions this morning will include forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these forward looking statements. The statements are effective only as of today. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see the Risk Factors section of our SEC filings. Our reported results for all periods reflect accounting rules under ASC606, which we adopted in 2018. Under ASC606, we're required to defer certain revenues and expenses related to sales made in the period when a project is under construction and then hold off on recognizing those revenues and expenses until the period when construction is completed. The aggregate of these potentially overlapping deferrals and recognitions from various projects in any given period are known as net deferrals. Please note that in our prepared remarks today, we'll only be referring to metrics that remove the impact of net deferrals which more accurately reflects the cash flow dynamics of our financial performance during the period. To simplify our discussion today, we've uploaded slides to our Investor Relations site showing these metrics which we'll be referring to on today's call. I'd urge you to view these slides on our website and investors on slide 2 of these materials, you can see the deferral adjusted metrics that we'll be referring to on today's call. Reported results for the quarter do not reflect $25 million of net contract sales deferrals under ASC 606, which had the effect of reducing reported GAAP revenue and were related to pre sales of our Kohaku project, partially offset by a recognition associated with our Kyoto project, which opened in March. Also on slide two, we deferred a net $7 million of direct expenses associated with these revenues. Adjusting for both these items would increase the adjusted EBITDA to shareholders reported in our press release by a net of $18 million to $267 million. With that, let me turn the call over to our CEO Mark Wang.

Mark: Good morning everyone and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. We're off to a strong start this year and overall we're pleased with how the quarter came together. The results we delivered in Q1 reflect disciplined execution by our teams across the business and a consistent focus on our strategic initiatives. Contract sales met the expectations we laid out on our prior call and adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations, growing 8% versus the prior year with 130 basis points of margin expense expansion. In addition, we drove great new buyer growth along with cost efficiencies that supported healthy EBITDA flow through. These results reinforce our confidence that we're on track to achieve our long term algorithm of consistent growth in sales and EBITDA and strong free cash generation, along with a commitment to returning capital to our shareholders. We repurchased an additional $150 million of stock during the quarter, bringing the total to nearly 2.3 billion we've returned since becoming a standalone public company. Next taking a look at our consumer environment. Leisure travel demand among our members remained healthy, arrivals were strong in the first quarter, and we see trends improving through the fall and March was our strongest sales month of the quarter, with momentum carrying into April. At the same time, we're carefully monitoring the impact of the conflict in the Middle east and the potential broader effects on the leisure travel landscape. But our business model carries several advantages that should help us to navigate the environment. Our members have prepaid their vacations for the year, making them less sensitive to travel costs, and new buyers are attracted by the value proposition of our marketing package offerings. In addition, the efficiency initiatives that we already have underway, combined with the variable nature of our cost structure leaves us well positioned. So while we keep a close eye on the external risks, our focus remains on executing our strategic initiatives and controlling what we can control. Given the results of the first quarter and our purchase of the remainder of the Alara JV to take full control of the project, which I'll cover shortly, I'm pleased to report that we're raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year. More broadly, the quarter and guidance reinforced the progress we're making as an integrated business and the consistency of our execution against our strategic priorities which are operational excellence, attracting new customers, product evolution and innovation, and enhancing member lifetime value. Operational excellence drove strong execution in the quarter while tours outpaced VPG and we saw a higher mix of new owners. Our teams effectively manage costs to drive improved EBITDA contribution and we remain confident in our guidance to grow EBITDA for the full year. We also did a great job of adding new buyers. The investments we made in our marketing pipeline last year supported high single digit new buyer tour growth in Q1, maintaining the strong pace that we saw in the fourth quarter. In addition, solid conversion of those tours led to the highest level of first quarter new buyer transactions since 2023, up 8% versus the prior year, which is key to driving improved efficiency as well as growing our embedded value. Those new buyers helped to support 29% growth in our HCV Max member base over the prior year to 277,000 members. On the product front, I'm happy to announce that we reached an agreement to purchase the development rights of Alara, our flagship resort in Las Vegas, allowing us to take full control of the project by moving it from a fee for service JV to an owned property as part of the natural progression with our fee for service projects. It provides us several significant benefits including receiving the full economics of the real estate business as well as assuming the existing and future financing business associated with the project along with providing additional inventory flexibility. Alara has always been very popular with new buyers, but this transaction also unlocks our ability to better sell the project across our entire sales distribution network outside of Las Vegas, enabling owners to upgrade out of the project while simultaneously allowing any of our members to upgrade into Alara. We're also making great progress with our inventory optimization initiative. We've identified a set of eight properties that no longer fit with our portfolio and we recently entered into an agreement with a third party for the disposition of our interest in these assets at high level. Dispositions allow us to proactively manage aging and non core inventory, reduce long term carry risk and ensure capital is continually recycled into higher performing opportunities. This discipline helps us to balance between growth, flexibility and profitability. From a strategic standpoint, dispositions support our broader goals by improving the mix and quality of inventory over time, creating capacity to reinvest into priority markets, products and experiences, and reinforcing a proactive rather than reactive approach to inventory management. Taken together with the financial benefits Dan will outline, these dispositions help us to optimize the portfolio and position the business for sustained growth. Turning to the Embedded value, we're continuing to expand our industry leading HCV MAX and HCV Ultimate Access offerings to enhance our value proposition and drive member engagement. We recently introduced additional enhancements to Hilton honorpoints conversions within the MAX program to complement the suite of benefits that have proven so popular with our MAX members. Lastly, our Ultimate Access teams continue to to expand our Best in Class experiential platform. In just the past few months alone, our members have enjoyed private concerts with number one Billboard artist Ella Langley, the legendary Beach Boys and Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson. Our partnership with the LPGA provided members in person access to our Tournament of Champions to see this year's winner Nellie Corder, which was televised on NBC and the Golf Channel. HGV will also continue as an official event partner of Formula One's Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix where members have access to exclusive trackside HCV clubhouse suites and entertainment at Alara. So HEV Ultimate Access is already the biggest and most comprehensive program of its kind and this year will be even bigger and better. We've got new events planned for new members including FIFA, World cup events, nascar, an expanded Summer Concert Series lineup, and we'll also be announcing additional exciting programming to further enhance member experiences throughout the year. So to sum it up, I'm happy with the performance at the start of the year. Owners and new buyers continue to respond well to our value proposition. We delivered on our target that we laid out, which allowed us to increase our full year EBITDA guidance. We're continuing to make incremental progress in our evolution as an integrated entity, and we're focused on consistent execution against our strategic priorities as we move through the rest of the year. None of this would be possible without the dedication of our team members and leadership who have built such a strong, innovative and people first culture. With that, I'll turn it to Dan for more details on the numbers.

Dan thank you Mark and good morning everyone. We had great results in the quarter, achieving our contract sales forecast while also exceeding our expectations for EBITDA growth through cost controls that drove margin expansion. As Mark mentioned, this strong performance along with the momentum that we're carrying into the second quarter gave us the confidence to raise our full year. Adjusted EBITDA guidance Turning to our results for the quarter, total revenue before cost reimbursements in the quarter grew 2% to $1.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA to shareholders grew 8% to $267 million with margins excluding reimbursements of 23%, up 130 basis points over the prior year within our real estate business, contract sales of 719 million were down slightly, performing in line with the expectations we laid out on our prior call. The decline was the result of tough comparisons for our blue green business as it normalized against a strong HCV Max launch period last year. New buyer contract sales were over 26% of the total for the quarter, an increase of approximately 160 basis points from the prior year as we benefited from continued strength in new buyer tours along with solid execution from our sales teams that drove new buyer transactions to their best first quarter performance since 2023. Stores grew 8.5% during the quarter to more than 189,000 with growth coming from both our new buyer and owner channels. Conversion of the package pipeline we built over the past year fueled new buyer growth while the strong value proposition of HEV Max continues to drive owner tour demand. BPG was nearly $3,800 for the quarter, declining 8% and in line with the expectations of a high single digit decline we discussed last quarter. As we indicated, the decline was driven by the normalization of owner close rates at bluegreen due to the lapping of the record HEV Max launch period comparisons along with higher mix of new buyer sales in the quarter which carry lower VPGs. Cost of product in the period was 10% which benefited from higher than expected sales mix of lower cost inventory during the quarter. Real estate sales and marketing expense for the quarter was 352 million or 49% of contract sales, 260 basis points lower than the prior year. The strong margin performance was primarily the result of our efficiency initiatives which the team did a great job executing against real estate. Profit for the quarter was 152 million with margins of 28% up 350 basis points versus the prior year. Overall, I'm very pleased with our performance this quarter as our focus on efficiency was able to more than offset the margin dilutive effects of lower VPG and higher new buyer mix in our financing business. First quarter revenue was 138 million and profit was $87 million. Excluding the amortization items associated with our acquired receivables portfolio financing margins were 65%, up 510 basis points from the prior year. Looking at our portfolio metrics, our weighted average interest rate for originated loans was 14.5%. Combined gross receivables for the quarter were 4.4 billion. Our total allowance for bad debt was 1.3 billion. On that 4.4 billion receivable balance or 29% of the portfolio the portfolio remains in great shape Overall. Our annualized default rate for our consolidated portfolios was 10.1% for the quarter, reflecting a slight improvement against the first quarter of the prior year and as of quarter end, our 31 to 60 day delinquencies expressed as a percentage of the total portfolio remains broadly unchanged relative to the prior year at 1.48% compared with 1.49% a year ago. When measured as a percentage of the total portfolio net of fully reserved loans, delinquency performance reflects a similar trend at 1.7% versus 1.72% in the prior year. Our provision in the first quarter declined sequentially to 14.9% in line with the expectation we laid out on our prior call, and we continue to feel confident in our expectation of provision remaining in the mid teens for the full year. In our resort and club business, our consolidated member count was just over 720,000, reflecting strong new buyer additions offset by continued recaptured activity in the period. Revenue grew 1% to $185 million for the quarter and profit was $126 million with margins of 68%. Our expenses were slightly elevated owing to program related headcount additions which reduced our margins when combined with our seasonally lower Q1 revenue. However, we expect those effects to diminish as we move into our seasonally stronger quarters of the year. Rental and ancillary revenues were up 5% versus the prior year to 197 million. Revenue growth in the period was driven by higher available room nights and a slight increase in our overall portfolio revpar, reflecting continued healthy trends for our rental business. Developer maintenance fees remain the largest driver of our rental and ancillary business profitability trends, and we're responsible for the $19 million loss in the period. Reducing the burden of developer maintenance fees is a key objective that we'll achieve through both consistent sales growth as well as our inventory optimization initiative. As Mark mentioned regarding our inventory optimization, we have signed an agreement with a third party to begin the process for a set of properties that we've selected for disposition. Broadly speaking, we will trade off several revenue streams we currently receive from property HOAs and owners in exchange for savings on the associated carrying cost of the inventory, with the net result being a positive contribution to adjusted ebitda. There are minimal sales generated at these resorts and by transferring that tor flow to other sites within our sales distribution network, we don't expect to sacrifice any sales revenue. We will lose property management fees from the resorts along with the associated rental income from inventory available for monetization. However, more than offsetting that revenue loss will be a reduction in our developer maintenance fee expense that we are currently paying on unsold inventory at these properties. Our initial estimate for the net of these items is that on a run rate basis they will benefit our adjusted EBITDA by 10 to 12 million on an annual basis. I note that the agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and there remains work to be done to get to closing. Therefore, 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance does not currently include any contribution from these dispositions. This is subject to change as we move through the process and in the coming months. We look forward to providing additional financial and timing related details at as they are finalized Bridging the gap between Segment adjusted EBITDA and total adjusted EBITDA JV EBITDA was $5 million, license fees were 53 million and EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest was $2 million. Corporate G&A was 40 million or 3% of pre reimbursement revenue. In line with our run rate over the past year, our adjusted free cash flow in the quarter was a use of 37 million, including inventory spending of 71 million. Reflecting the timing of our ABS deal activity in the year, we continue to expect our conversion rate for this year will remain in the lower half of our long term range of 55 to 65%. During the quarter, the company repurchased 3.3 million shares of common stock for $150 million. From April 1 through April 23, we repurchased an additional 904,000 shares for $41 million and as of April 23 we had 237 million of remaining availability under our current share repurchase plan. We remain committed to capital returns as a primary use of our free cash flow in 2026 and we remain on track to continue repurchasing our shares at a pace of approximately $150 million per quarter, subject to the repurchase activity, not increasing our net leverage for the full year. Turning to our Alara transaction, as Mark mentioned, we entered into an agreement to purchase the inventory tail of our Alara jv. This agreement is effective as of today. Given the scale of our Alara project versus prior tail purchases, I think it's important to lay out the effects on our financials in Q2 and beyond. We had been a 25% owner of the JV and thus historically we haven't consolidated their financials into ours. Rather, we reported our share of the JV's income through our EBITDA from unconsolidated effect affiliates line in our financial statements. In addition, from a revenue perspective, we recognize fee for service commission, package sales and other fees on our consolidated income statement and on a KPI basis. Contract sales from the project were classified as fee for service sales in our real estate business. Given the transaction, as we fully consolidate Alara and recognize the project as owned in Q2 and beyond, you'll notice a reduction in each of those line items which will be offset by additional sales of VOI along with the benefits of a new stream of portfolio income in our financing business. Our total initial outflow for the remaining 75% of the entity is approximately $130 million. The acquisition included approximately 85 million from the combination of unfledged eligible ABS collateral and short term working capital which we will monetize and will ultimately result in a net cash use of $45 million. This will be a deleveraging transaction and should slightly reduce our corporate net leverage level. We currently expect Alara to contribute approximately $20 million for the remainder of the year which was not included in our prior 2026 guidance. As Mark mentioned, Alara has been one of the marquee projects for many years and having full control of the asset will be a positive for HEV on a go forward basis. Turning to our outlook for the quarter, we outperformed our prior guidance for Q1 adjusted EBITDA growth to be flat to down slightly by approximately 20 due to our strong performance this quarter along with the additional contribution of Alara, I'm pleased to announce that we're increasing our 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA before deferrals to be 1.225 and 1.265 billion from the prior 1.185 to 1.225 billion for an increase of 40 million at the midpoint. To be more specific, outside of the contribution of Alar's ebitda, our performance and adjusted EBITDA assumptions in the second, third and fourth quarters remain the same as what was embedded in our initial guidance for the year. From a sales perspective, our prior full year 2026 top line targets remain in place. As a reminder, those include low single digit contract sales growth with low to mid single digit tour growth and VPG down slightly on a quarterly basis. Our expectation for VPG growth for the remainder of the year remain unchanged. We continue to expect VPG to be down slightly for the full year with Q Q2 and Q3 seeing low to mid single digit declines and returning to solid growth in the fourth quarter as we fully lap the Green's max launch period. In addition, we continue to expect that our 2026 conversion rate will be in the lower half of our target 55 to 65% range as we wrap up spending on Kohaku Project ahead of its anticipated opening later this year. In addition, despite Q1 outperformance, we still expect that our adjusted EBITDA on a dollar basis will increased sequentially each quarter for the second quarter. Specifically, we expect to grow our adjusted EBITDA in the low to mid single digit range versus the prior year which includes approximately $3 million contribution from Alara. Moving on to our Liquidity as of March 31, our liquidity position was $852 million consisting of 261 million of unrestricted cash and 591 million of availability under our Revolving credit facility facility. Our debt balance at quarter end was comprised of corporate debt of 4.8 billion and a non recourse debt balance of approximately 2.6 billion. At quarter end we had 150 million of remaining capacity in our warehouse facility. We also had 929 million of notes that were current on payments but unsecuritized. Of that figure, approximately 370 million could be monetized through a combination of warehouse borrowings and security securitization, while we anticipate another 367 million will become available following certain customary milestones such as first payment, deeding and recording. Turning to our credit metrics, at the end of the quarter, the company's total net leverage on a ttm basis was 3.9 times. As you may have seen, just after the end of the first quarter we also completed our first securitization of the year, an oversubscribed $500 million deal upside from 400 million as a result of strong, stronger investor demand. The deal priced with an advance rate of 98% and an average coupon rate of 5.13% which included a detronch. So despite some of the geopolitical noise, the securitization markets remain open and healthy and we look forward to completing several more deals later this year. We will now turn the call over to the operator and look forward to your questions.

Operator thank you. We will now be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your Touchstone phone to enter the queue. If at any point your question has been answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing Star 2. Should you require operator assistance, please press Star 0. If using a speakerphone, please lift your handset to allow the signal to reach our equipment. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up to allow the opportunity for everyone to ask questions. You may then re enter the queue to ask additional questions. One moment please while we poll for questions. The first question is from Patrick Scholz from Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Hi, good morning. Thank you everyone. Dan, I think you made it pretty clear regarding trends in the loan loss provision and propensity to pay. Really no instability or whatever. Pick your term, I guess. Any additional color you'd like to provide of what you've seen with the new issuances and then secondly a follow up. If you can get us a little color on expectations, compare and contrast tour growth versus VPG for 2Q and or the rest of the year. Thank you.

Yeah, no, absolutely. So I'll jump in on the portfolio then, I'm sure. Mark, I have some thoughts on VPG and tour trends but with regards to portfolio we're really pleased with the performance. I mean we have a very consistently strong performing portfolio and if you think about the balance of the portfolio, it's increased year over year by almost 8%. The annualized default rates have decreased by about 10 basis points. And as we talked about in our prepared remarks, the early stage delinquencies are stable to improving. Specifically even post quarter close when we look at our early stage delinquency rates by portfolio, HCV is performing even better. It's down 7% from a delinquency perspective, diamond is down 10%, blue green is stable. And you know their early early stage delinquencies that 0 to 30 day mark is actually at a 4 year low and has improved 11% subsequent to even quarter end. So that's with all the geopolitical noise which is very encouraging. And as you probably recall mid year last year we changed the underwriting process for blue green to allow for an enhancement in equity being put down initially. So the, the actual blue green equity at the table is up 50% compared to 2024 levels. So really pleased with all that performance. So when we look at the provision sequentially we dropped from 18 to just under 15% right in line with our expectations. We're right in that mid teens level where we, where we expect it to be. So we're really pleased with how that's all coming together.

Yeah. And Patrick, on the VPG front I say first of all the teams are, I think they're doing a great job and moving in the right direction on the demand front. You know, we, you know, as we called out on the last call, we expected and we saw owner VPG headwinds as we lapped Max for Blue Green. So any pretty much all of the VPG pressure was related to the Max and blue Green launch. So but importantly the teams drove nice growth in new buyer sales and transactions through tour flow and we were up 8% year over year on new buyer transactions. So anyways, BPG headwinds were offset by that healthy offset with the foot traffic. So importantly what we saw is margin expansion, which is really encouraging, especially in a quarter where, you know, some of the real estate KPIs would have suggested margin deterioration. So as you, as we focus, you know, for Q2 and beyond, our focus is really balancing, you know, healthy tour growth with sustainable VPG growth over time. And we expect that the balance to improve as we move through the year with headwinds really until we lap the tough comps at the end of Q3. So all in all pleased with how the teams have managed through the expected headwinds that we anticipated on the honor vpgs.

All right, we'll see you there. The next question is from Ben. Shaken from Mizuho. Please go ahead. Hi, this is Rita Chandalian for Ben. Thank you for taking our question. Could you please elaborate on the inventory optimization initiative and do you see more opportunities beyond the 8 resorts that's currently identified? And then as our follow up, could you also elaborate on Alara which as 20 million the 2026 guide. And we would have thought there's a longer term inventory play from just benefiting from the mix of own inventory from fee for service. Any color there would be helpful. Thank you.

Okay. Yep, definitely didn't sound like Ben. So thanks for introducing yourself. Look very, you know, we're in a really strong inventory position, you know, following a decade of building quality and scale into our portfolio. And as we've talked about in the past, we picked up a lot of really good inventory in the acquisitions in a lot of great markets. And the optimization that you know, we laid out today and what we'll talk through today is really driven by, you know, five financial considerations. It's driven by the rebranding, you know, the ability to rebrand these properties, the investments required there that didn't make sense and market overlap. So consistent with what we said in the past we knew that some of the acquired inventory in these acquisitions wouldn't fit from a deal standpoint. You know, we mentioned we entered an agreement on the disposition of the V8 properties and there's a number of closing conditions, but we're confident that we'll get that achieved in Q3. The economic benefits really is about transferring the ongoing developer maintenance obligation. And Dan covered off on that 10 to 12 main run rate and net EBITDA benefit once completed. So that's again, that's run rate. And these deals won't be, you know, we won't get this finalized until probably sometime in the third quarter. So, yeah, all in all, pleased with this as far as, you know, talking about any future opportunities. We're really focused on executing this transaction which will have a significant benefit for us. And we're going to continue to be very deliberate in our steps to optimize our portfolio. And this is not about shrinking, it's about upgrading the portfolio. We're monetizing lower quality inventory while improving the margin and cash flow. So on the Alara front, and I'll let Dan, you know, touch on the numbers here, but you know, Alara is, it's our flagship property in Las Vegas and we have 38,000, owners and we operate it and it's been super productive for us in a very productive and strategic market for us. And Las Vegas has been a core growth engine for the company for multiple decades. And we're excited about this. This is a classic tail acquisition at the right point in the assets life cycle. And it strategically aligns tightly with our owner centric and new buyer strategies. So Alara has been very popular with new buyers. And importantly, when you think about what this does, okay, this transaction allows us to unlock all those owners that are sitting within the Alara ownership base and now they have the potential to upgrade out of that project because historically, over the last 15 years, they've been upgrading within the Alara project. Now they can upgrade outside of it and simultaneously it allows our members to upgrade into Alara. So anyways, super excited about this one. And Dan, I don't know if you want to touch on any of the details on the numbers.

Yeah, I can definitely add some color on that. I mean, we talked about the benefits for the year in close to 20 million. But when you think about the transaction in general, we're also picking up from included in that 20 million, clearly. But we're also picking up a consumer note portfolio net of impaired, that's north of 400 million. So a material increase to the portfolio balance. When you think about other projects that are out there, this is not our only fee for service transaction. But to Mark's earlier point, this is a single site transaction. We do have a partner that we've been working with for, you know, over a decade at this point in South Carolina, with a series of resorts in Myrtle Beach, Charleston, South Carolina, even one here in Orlando. It's a, it's a different environment though. So we're not, you know, we're, we're not close to acquiring the tail on that. That's probably anywhere from four to seven years out, just depending on how that runs through. But it will change our fee for service percentage. You know, we were in the mid teens and it'll bring us below 10% with us closing on Alara.

Yeah, look, yeah, definitely some unusual weather in the corner for Hawaii. And you know, look, I lived in Hawaii for 27 years. It's called the Kona Low, and you get these type of storms about every 20 years. But I can tell you our teams did a really good job managing through the challenges. And to minimize the impact, the impact was larger on arrivals than it was for sales. And, you know, for instance, if you look at Maui, Maui, which got hit pretty hard, was actually one of our strongest performing sales markets this quarter. So again, the teams did a really good job. But if you look at overall the weather impact between the ice storms in the Northeast, some of the colder temperatures in Florida and Hawaii, the impact was about 5 million of revenue, with the majority of that being contract sales and ballots and rentals. So, yeah, so I'd say it's not material for us, but, you know, I think the teams did a good job managing through it.

Hi, this is Nick Weikle on for Trey. I Just had a, you know, really strong new owner performance in the quarter. I was kind of just curious what's driving that? What are you guys doing that's resonating with your owner base new buyers? And you know, with this and the inventory optimization program and the rebranding cycle you're going through, do you think you're approaching a period where maybe you could put up like sustained positive NOG? Any detail would be great.

Yeah, no. Well, first of all, really pleased with how the new buyer trends have been playing out in. We have consistently talked about, you know, that being a key focus of ours and it's critical to the long term health of the business. And so, you know, the trends we saw, you know, having 8% increase in transactions and our mix moving up 3 percentage points are all very, very positive. And then, you know, we've also talked about just absolute new buyers coming in. The system over the course of the last four years has been pretty impressive on a relative basis. When you look across the industry, one of the things we've really been striving on and the teams have been doing a good job is around torque quality and on the other side the value proposition. And so all in all feel really good about that. You know, I think on NOG, NOG in the near term is more a mechanical outcome recapture and ultimately, you know, that's going to improve our cash flow and returns. And you know, what matters for us is EBITDA and lifetime value creation and both of which we continue to grow. So we'll get back to positive nugget at some point. But some of this recapture is healthy but the trends on new buyers is, you know, we're pleased with.

Hey, thank you. Just wanted to go back to the effectively the disposition or the optimization of the clubs. Is this something that we should be thinking about more consistently going forward or is this more of a one off? And when you were looking at these clubs, was the reason to think about the dispositions mainly because of changes in the individual market or is there something, when you just think through the structural dynamic of the way these are set up where the hoas just won't kind of COVID the maintenance capex over time. Thank you.

Yeah, look, there's a lot of considerations, a lot of know, analysis that goes into this, Stephen. I'd say, you know, first of all, you know, the average age of these, These properties are 38 years old. Right. And that in itself doesn't drive the decision. But when you look at the overlap, four of the eight are in Orlando. And you know, we have 19 properties in Orlando, you know, and some of those, you know, were picked up through the acquisitions. And so these are, I would say are small, smaller properties. And the older properties that when you look from a rebranding perspective just did not financially make sense. And so, and then when you look at just kind of the makeup of, you know, the inventory or the base of owners in here, the mass majority of the owners were in the trust, so they remain in the trust. So there's not a lot of legacy owners. There's less than 3, 300 legacy honors in these properties and we're going to be offering them compelling opportunity to remain into the club or join the club. But these are legacy members that are not part of the club today. So really not a lot of work had to be done to get past that.

I don't know, Dan, if you have anything else. Yeah, I mean, I think the only thing I'd add is very similar to Mark's earlier comment. You know, we always viewed a number of resorts that were not going to be rebranded. So when you think about this, hey, is this a one off or is this something that we're consistently going to be doing? I'd say it's somewhere in between in the sense that this is an initial set of properties that we've identified, but it's not something that you'll hear from us every single quarter on. Will there be more? Yes. Probably at some point in the next 12 or 24 months there'll be more, but it's not something that you'll see us do on an annual basis consistently going forward. Yeah.

And just maybe finish up on this particular question. I think we're in a very good inventory position. You know, we're above our long term targets, which will support a lot of strong free cash flow going forward. But importantly, when you look at our brand stack and the way we're structured now, when you go from luxury with our Hilton cloth brands, if you look at the property that we're selling right now in kohaku, we're getting $175,000 average per week. Now you go down the other side of it and that is really being sold to a much more mature customer. I'd say boomers, portions of the Gen X, these are people that have higher net worth. And then we have the blue green acquisition, really gives us a really good product where we are attracting a lot of newer, younger buyers into the system. So we like our branding position, we like our inventory position. This is really, as I mentioned before, it's not about cleaning, it's not about shrinking. It's about upgrading the overall portfolio to better fit our strategy.

So maybe one quick follow up just to make sure. I understand. So if we think about the club and resort management side then is do you generally expect that segment to grow going forward over the long term? Because I guess this is always a segment that, you know, I think was touted as kind of, I don't say bulletproof, but effectively a perpetuity because you just kind of have inflationary growth every single year. Is any of that changing or should we think that this is static? Thank you.

No, I don't think, I don't think you should think of this as static. This is going to be a segment that will continue to grow over time. I think we had a couple one time things this first quarter, but I don't know, Dan, if you want to jump into any of that. But you know, we're expecting to grow this segment and it's a high margin part of our business. And, and you know, so we're, and we're very pleased with the way the teams that are managing that business for us. Yeah, no, I think that's right, Mark. I mean we don't look at this being stacked, we look at growth opportunities. You know, the net result of this impacting resort club and rental is, you know, clearly a positive from a cash flow basis and it's making the organization not only from a portfolio perspective, but also from an owner's perspective, healthier and stronger position.

Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions and for all the details so far. He covered a lot of ground, was open. We could maybe zoom in for a minute on, you know, some of the, some of the issues that will impact your margins, which I, you know, I think were maybe a little bit better than you expected in Q1. And I'm really talking about kind of, you know, staffing levels and marketing and maybe if you can just give us a few words on each of those, you know, are you satisfied with where the budgets are? Is there anything that you, concerns you with, you know, staff attrition or turnover or is marketing in line with, with where you thought based on, on demand levels? And then I have a follow up. Thanks.

Sure. No, I mean when I think, I think when you think about Q1, you think about the outperformance in the margin expansion, there was some element of timing of certain expenses, but we had really strong performance both in sales and marketing expense as well as the financing business. So some of the, you know, some of that trending does carry forward into Q2, 3 and 4. What I would say is, you know, you also have, you know, there is a bit of a mix. So things are going to come in like we originally expected, just in a different way. Clearly on the financing side, I think everyone would readily recognize it. When we gave guidance, we did not anticipate the conflict that we currently see in Iran and its impact on interest rates. So that clearly is priced into our ABS deals going forward. A little bit higher than we, we originally anticipated this year. But we feel we're in a good, good strong position there. And from a, from a personnel perspective, I also feel that we're in a good spot.

Okay, perfect. Thanks. Thanks, Dan. And then, you know, maybe if we can just circle back for a moment to, you know, some of the llp. I know you, you've answered a lot of questions on it. I think it all makes sense. But is there any way to, maybe if we, if we drill down a little bit to get more granularity on, you know, are you seeing any change in trends, whether it's a legacy blue green or legacy diamond or you know, a legacy hgv, or you see any trends with, you know, demographics or geographic areas? Just curious as to whether, you know, we can, we can maybe, you know, put to bed some of these concerns about, you know, things, things that are, concerns that are out there that haven't yet materialized or any trends you would call out on a, on a more granular level.

Yeah, I mean, look, I think there's, there's two, two things worth highlighting here. One, you know, it wouldn't be timeshare if it wasn't a little bit complicated. So when you think about our loan loss provision, it's always going to be dependent upon, if you ignore macro for a second for us specifically, it's going to be depending, dependent upon the mix of the product that we sell. So the more trust we sell, the higher, the higher the actual provision will be because that's our entry level product and that bears a higher provision. The more deed we sell, the lower the provision will be. In this particular quarter, we had a higher mix of trusts being sold which led to a slightly higher provision. Excuse me. Especially if you look year over year, sequentially, directionally and absolutely it landed right in line where we expected it to be. But that always has, you know, a little give and take. Now you get a little benefit because the more trust we sell, it has a lower cost of product. So you'll see that we had a lower cost of product in Q1 year over year as well. So there's that dynamic. But when you think about trending and the overall stats that we're seeing in the new originations as well as our historical originations, like I said, we are, you know, very, you know, it's our portfolios performing extremely well, no deterioration. It's solid performance. And I think that is also well received in the ABS markets. The deal that we closed just a few weeks ago happened to be on one of the days that Trump was saying X, Y and Z and we still increased the actual offering from 400 to 500 million and had strong investor demand even with the detranche. We priced 2 just at 5.13 in that kind of environment. So that is all in our minds, extremely encouraging.