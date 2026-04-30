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April 30, 2026 9:55 AM 55 min read

XPO Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

XPO (NYSE:XPO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7hjcyi9y

Summary

XPO reported record first quarter earnings with adjusted EBITDA of $319 million, up 15% year-over-year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.01, up 38%.

Strategic initiatives include leveraging AI technology to reduce damage claims and improve operational efficiency, as well as investing in capacity with over 30% excess door capacity.

Future outlook is optimistic, with expectations for continued margin improvement and earnings growth, driven by pricing strategies, cost efficiency, and potential market share gains.

The company has a strong focus on customer service, with reduced damage claims and a fast network, contributing to improved commercial outcomes.

Management highlighted significant opportunities for long-term value creation through free cash flow generation, share repurchases, and debt reduction.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle Wissmans (Chief Financial Officer)

Ali Fagari (Chief Strategy Officer)

OPERATOR

Ken Hexter (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question today is from Richard Hareem from Deutsche Bank. Your line is now.

Richard Hareem

Kyle Wissmans (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Hareem

Very great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is coming from Scott Group from Wolf Research. Your line is now live.

Scott Group

Ali Fagari (Chief Strategy Officer)

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Group

Okay, good stuff, Mario. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Fadi Shamour (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Ali Fagari (Chief Strategy Officer)

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Fadi Shamour (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Okay, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Jonathan Chappell from Evercore isi. Your line is now live.

Jonathan Chappell

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Chappell

Got it. Thank you, Maria. You got it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Jordan Ellinger from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now live.

Jordan Ellinger (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jordan Ellinger (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is coming from Stephanie Moore from Jefferies. Your line is now live.

Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank the next question is coming from Chris Weatherby from Wells Fargo. Your line is now live.

Chris Weatherby (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Ali Fagari (Chief Strategy Officer)

Chris Weatherby (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

And just a quick clarification, as you guys think about a point of productivity, we're still thinking about somewhere that like 20, $25 million range. That's roughly the way to be thinking about it. On a gross basis. Each point of productivity, Chris, is somewhere in that 25 to 30 million dollars of incremental EBITDA. Perfect, thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is coming from Tom Watowitz from ubs. Your line is now live.

Tom Watowitz (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Ali Fagari (Chief Strategy Officer)

Tom Watowitz (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Okay, but so we should look at that as upside and I guess Mario's comments in the survey, given the kind of best results in terms of second half look you've seen in a number of years, that would be kind of upside to the way you're looking at things.

Ali Fagari (Chief Strategy Officer)

I think that's a fair way of thinking about it. Yeah.

Tom Watowitz (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Okay. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is coming from Brian Oxenbeck from JPMorgan. Your line is now live.

Brian Oxenbeck (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ali Fagari (Chief Strategy Officer)

Brian Oxenbeck (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is coming from Jason Seidel from TD Cowan. Your line is now live.

Jason Seidel (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Thanks operator. Mario Team. Nice quarter. Appreciate the time. There's been a big spike in truckload spot and contract renewal rates. Wanted to maybe walk through any potential upside this may provide to both your tonnage and also your pricing outlook as we move throughout the rest of 2Q and the rest of 26.

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Seidel (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Yeah, you guys have clearly been putting yourself in a better position for the TL upcycle. But just so I'm clear that any move of those, call it two to three points back towards the LTL sector is upside to the guidance that you're giving us.

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

That's correct. So if we see those that start to come back to npl, obviously us and all the carriers will benefit from that type of a move and it's going to put more pressure on the overall LTL industry capacity as well, which over time would lead to higher industry pricing too.

Jason Seidel (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Mario, appreciate the comments. Thank you. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is coming from Aria Rosa from Citigroup. Your line is now live.

Aria Rosa

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Aria Rosa

Okay, Very, very helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is coming from Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer. Your line is now live.

Scott Schneeberger (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)

Hey, good morning. Thanks guys, it's Daniel. Scott, could you please discuss how you think about the top line outlook for Europe, how you anticipate the performing versus the market and secondly, how do you think about opportunities to improve the margin for that business. Thank you.

Kyle Wissmans (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Schneeberger (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)

Got it. Perfect. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is coming from Ravi Shenker from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now live.

Ravi Shenker (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Eric Morgan from Barclays. Your line is now live.

OPERATOR

Hey, good morning.

Eric Morgan (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to follow up again on the two QOR comments in LTL. Mario, I think you mentioned a 7 handle could be a possibility this quarter. So just wondering if you could expand a bit on what gets you there. Are you saying that if volume accelerates over the next couple of months that's a possibility? Or can you do that with the flattish tonnage number you noted for the full quarter?

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We reached out to our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Chairman and CEO Mario Herrick. Please go ahead.

Mario Herrick (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, thank you operator. Thank you everyone for joining us today. We're off to a great start of the year with accelerating momentum and we expect another year of strong margin improvement and earnings growth. We look forward to updating you on our performance next quarter with that operator.

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