XPO Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Welcome to the XPO Q1 2026 earnings conference call and webcast. My name is Kevin and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session. If you have a question, please dial one on your telephone keypad. Please limit yourself to one question when you come up to the queue. If you have additional questions, you are welcome to get back into the queue and we will take as many questions as we can. Please note that this conference is being recorded. Before the call begins, let me read a brief statement on behalf of the Company regarding forward looking statements and the use of non GAAP financial measures. During this call, the Company will be making certain forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws which by their nature involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward looking statements. A discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the Company's SEC filings as well as its earnings release. The forward looking statements in the Company's earnings release are made on this call, are made only as of today and the Company has no obligation to update any of these forward looking statements except to the extent required by law during the call. The Company also may refer to certain non GAAP financial measures as defined under applicable SEC rules. Reconciliations of such non GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are contained in the Company's earnings release and the related financial tables or on its website. You can find a copy of the Company's earnings release which contains additional information important information regarding forward looking statements and non GAAP financial measures in the Investors section of the Company's website. I will now turn the call over to XPO's chairman and chief executive officer Mario Herrick. Mr. Herrick, you may begin.

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. I'm here with Kyle Wissmans, our Chief Financial Officer and Ali Fagari, our Chief Strategy Officer. This morning we reported record first quarter earnings with strong momentum across the business. Company wide we delivered adjusted EBITDA of $319 million up 15% year over year and our adjusted diluted EPS was $1.01 up 38%. In North American LTL, we increased adjusted operating income by 20% and we delivered an adjusted operating ratio of 83.9%. That's an improvement of 200 basis points year over year which is also well ahead of normal seasonality. These results mark a clear acceleration of our performance driven by the disciplined execution of our strategy. It starts with customer service where we continue to make significant progress. In the first quarter, we reduced our damage claims ratio below 0.2% with damages at a record low. This is the service metric that matters most to LTL customers. We've developed new AI driven technology that addresses damages by improving how we load our trailers. These tools evaluate load quality in real time and help us protect our customers. Freight. We're also running one of the fastest networks in the industry with the largest number of standard one day and two day lanes. Our mix of speed, coverage and safe handling, combined with reliable on time performance is delivering a superior experience for our customers. And this is translating into better commercial outcomes in including stronger pricing and ongoing market share gains. We've also built our network to support growth by investing ahead of demand across our workforce, fleet and service centers. These are the three main components of capacity to move freight for our customers. On the real estate side, we've added density in growth markets and we continue to operate with more than 30% excess door capacity. This allows us to run our network efficiently today and respond quickly as volumes recover. Another area where we invest to gain a competitive edge is in our rolling stock of tractors and freighters. We have one of the youngest fleets in the industry with an average tractor age of 3.9 years. This gives us an advantage with reliability, safety and lower maintenance costs. Trailers are just as critical to capacity because they enable more efficient freight flows across our network. We've manufactured more than 20,000 trailers since the start of the freight down cycle. And from a labor standpoint, we have a proprietary workforce planning model that uses technology to flex labor hours as demand changes. This allows us to improve productivity while maintaining high service levels. Taken together, our investments in capacity are creating strong operating leverage that will enhance our bottom line as the cycle turns. Another strategic lever is pricing, where we saw continued momentum in the quarter with underlying trends that improve each month as demand recovers. Customers place more value on carriers they can rely on for both capacity and consistent service. And that translates into stronger pricing and continued share gains for us. One area where we're continuing to earn market share is with local customers. In the first quarter, we grew shipments in this high margin channel by mid to high single digits, an acceleration from the prior quarter. We're also continuing to shift toward higher quality freight, including shipments that need our premium services. The demand for our rollout offering was a key driver of our margin improvement in the first quarter. And we're seeing increased adoption in verticals like Grocery and healthcare where we feel a definite need as customers in these segments have service sensitive freight. In short, we have multiple levers we can execute and a long Runway to build on our momentum with a double digit pricing opportunity over the years to come. And lastly, another important driver of our outperformance is cost efficiency. In the first quarter, our productivity improvement of 4% was well above our long term target of 1.5%. We achieved this by ramping our technology to ensure that the benefits are both durable and scalable. Specifically, we're leveraging proprietary tools that use AI to improve planning, optimize freight flows and enhance day to day network execution. This is especially valuable in line haul and pickup and delivery operations where the savings can be significant. For example, we've rolled out our pickup and delivery tools for route optimization to about half the network and we're seeing tangible efficiencies including fewer miles and more stops per hour. We expect to have this tech fully implemented by the end of the year. And to bring down our purchase transportation cost, we've reduced outsourced miles to some of the lowest levels in our history. This has given us a more flexible cost structure that mitigates our exposure to rises in truckload rates. Importantly, these initiatives are driving structural improvements that will scale as volumes recover, creating further opportunities for margin expansion. In closing, our strong start of the year reflects the strength of our model and the consistency of our execution. We have a clear line of sight to achieving an LTL operating ratio in the 70s driven by ongoing service improvements, profitable share gains above market yield growth and robust cost efficiency across our network. Increasingly, all four of these drivers will be propelled by our proprietary technology and AI. We also see a significant opportunity to further compound earnings as we expect to generate billions of dollars of cumulative free cash flow in the coming years, accelerating share repurchases and debt reduction. This is how we're building our path to long term value creation for our shareholders. With that, I'll turn it over to Kyle to walk through the financials. Kyle, over to you.

Thank you Mario and good morning everyone. I'll take you through our key financial results, balance sheet and capital allocation. For the first quarter, total company revenue was $2.1 billion, an increase of 7% year over year. Revenue in our LTL segment grew 5% to $1.2 billion, primarily driven by higher yield and fuel surcharge revenue. On the cost side in LTL, we continue to operate more efficiently and with less reliance on purchase transportation. Our productivity gains in the quarter helped mitigate the impact of wage inflation line haul insourcing and volume growth. Our salary wage unit benefits expense increased the year over year by 4% or $27 million on purchase transportation, we enhance our structural cost improvement by further reducing our use of third party carriers. This will help us control line haul cost as the cycle recovers and truckload rates rise. Depreciation expense increased by $8 million or 10% year over year reflecting our continued investments in the network to support long term growth. Turning to profitability, we increased adjusted ebitda companywide by 15% to $319 million. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.2%, an improvement of 100 basis points from the first quarter the prior year. In our LTL segment we grew adjusted operating income by 20% to $198 million and adjusted EBITDA by 16% to $290 million. Our LTL adjusted EBITDA margin improved by by 230 basis points to 23.6%. In our European transportation segment adjusted EBITDA was $33 million and in our corporate segment adjusted EBITDA was a $4 million loss. Returning to the company as a whole, we reported operating income of $174 million for the quarter, up 15% year over year and we grew net income by 46% to $101 million, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.85 on an adjusted basis, diluted EPS was $1.01, an increase of 38% year over year. Moving to cash flow and CapEx, we generated $183 million of cash flow from operating activities in the quarter and deployed $104 million of net capital expenditures. We ended the quarter with $237 million of cash on hand. After repurchasing $30 million of common stock and paying down $30 million on our term loan facility. Combined with available capacity under our committed borrowing facility, our total liquidity at quarter end was $837 million. Our net leverage ratio was 2.3 times. Trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA down from 2.4 times at year end 2025. Continuing the trend over the last two years, we expect a meaningful step up in free cash flow generation this year. With momentum building over the next few years, this should accelerate the pace of share repurchases and de-leveraging. Before I wrap up, I want to highlight an update to our full year 2026 planning assumptions. We now expect our adjusted effective tax rate to be in the range of 23 to 24%. This is reflected in the latest investor presentation Our other planning assumptions for the year remain unchanged. With that, I'll hand it over to Ali to walk through our operating results.

Thank you, Kyle. I'll start with our LTL performance where we delivered another quarter of strong execution and outsized margin expansion. Shipments per day increased 3% year over year, while weight per shipment decreased 2.8%, resulting in tonnage per day turning positive by 0.1%. We're continuing to drive profitable growth in the business by increasing the number of shipments, improving network density and prioritizing both freight quality and mix to support yield and margins. Our mix is managed to specific objectives, including share gains with local customers and market penetration with our premium offerings. And we're showing that we can achieve these objectives in any environment. Looking at the first quarter trends year over year by month, January tonnage was flat, February was up 0.1% and March was down 0.4%. Notably, shipments per day trended up each month. January was up 1.2%, February was up 3% and March was up 3.8%. For April, we estimate that tonnage will be down about a point compared with last year, outpacing typical seasonality and that weight per shipment will improve sequentially and on a year over year basis versus March, also trending better than seasonality. Turning to pricing, we delivered another quarter of above market performance with yields up 4% year over year excluding fuel. Importantly, our strong pricing trajectory is continuing to trend up. We expect both yield and revenue per shipment, excluding fuel, to accelerate on a year over year basis and improve sequentially through the balance of the year. We're driving this internally through continuous improvement in service and externally with our local customer base and premium offerings. These channels are both gaining traction with customers. Looking at first quarter profitability in LTL, we reported a 200 basis point improvement in our adjusted operating ratio year over year. We also improved margin sequentially, outperforming normal seasonality by 100 basis points. This reflects our momentum with pricing as well as the application of our technology, which excels at productivity and cost control. Most recently, our AI tools are enabling precision planning and execution and driving operating efficiencies consistently across the network. Turning to Europe, we continue to generate strong results. First quarter revenue increased 11% year over year. This was our ninth consecutive quarter of growth on a constant currency basis and we delivered another quarter of adjusted EBITDA growth that was better than seasonality relative to the fourth quarter. Before we move to Q and A, I'd like to summarize the key drivers of our momentum in LTL. First is above market pricing growth, which we support by ensuring our customers receive strong service. This dovetails with our focus on mix and freight quality. And as I mentioned, we expect our pricing trajectory to accelerate as we move through 2026. At the same time, we're creating structural cost advantages in our network through productivity gains, capacity investments and the ramping of our technology. Each of these levers has a sustainable impact on our best in class margin expansion, and each represents significant upside as the cycle inflects. With that, we'll take your questions Operator, Please open the line for Q and A.

Certainly. We'll now be conducting a question and answer session. If you'd like to be placed in the question queue, please press star1 on your telephone key. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star 2 if you'd like to remove yourself from the queue. And as a reminder we ask you please ask one question, then return to the queue. Our first question today is coming from Ken Hexter from Bank of America. Your line is now live.

Hey, great. Good morning. Congrats on strong performance here as we see some rebound. But Ali, maybe just or Mario, you know, talk about contract renewals, you talked about strong pricing. Should we see a deceleration in core pricing given the acceleration of fuel? Maybe just talk about the mix there and then Ali, just given the impact on that, your thoughts on sequential operating ratio? If we're outperforming seasonality by a sizable amount here in the first quarter and you're getting that pricing, does that accelerate and continue to outperform seasonality as we look at into the next quarter or two?

Yeah, you got it. Ken, this is Mario. So our contract renewals in the first quarter accelerated from where we were in the fourth quarter. They went up in the mid to high single digits in Q1 of this year. Now we also expect from a yield perspective, an acceleration, as Hadi mentioned earlier, both from a yield ex fuel perspective and revenue per shipment perspective on a year on year and sequentially in Q2 and through the rest of the year. In terms of or outlook, based on what we have seen so far here and what we delivered in Q1, we do expect another strong quarter of margin performance in the second quarter. If you look at seasonal trends over the long term, we typically see our or improve 250 to 300 basis points sequentially from Q1 into Q2 and we expect to comfortably outperform the high end of that seasonal range in the second quarter. This would also mean that on a year on year basis, we expect to improve or in the second quarter more than we did in the first quarter. That's even a path for us to get to Nor with a seven handle. I mean, obviously we'll see how the rest of the quarter here would roll out and this would be overall a strong outcome given that we're still in the early innings of what could be a recovery here. Wonderful. Thanks, Mario. Thank you.

Hey, thanks. Good morning, gentlemen. I guess I just want to better understand what's happening on the pricing and weight per shipment side. I believe revenue per shipment was expected to come in mid single digit range for the year rate per shipment to be roughly flattish. We're starting the year below target on both. Also, revenue per 100 weight was not as strong as I would have expected despite the lower weight per shipment. So just trying to understand. Obviously Mario, you said you saw continued momentum in the quarter. Ari, you said pricing should accelerate. I just want to make sure that those are still targets for the year, appropriate targets and then obviously comps are a factor, but just generally what's going to get us back to the acceleration phase. Thank you.

Yeah, Rich, it's Kyle. Just really want to highlight a little bit on yield. So as we talked about for the first quarter, we had another strong quarter of pricing performance. I think as Mario mentioned, a lot of the strong pricing translated to our OR outperformance in the quarter. So for Q1 we were 100 basis points better than normal seasonality. On a year over year basis, we improve more than 200 basis points. And based on the price improvement we're seeing here in March and April, we would expect both yield and rev per shipment ex fuel to accelerate on a year over year basis in Q2 and through the rest of the year. I think what's important is reflecting an increasingly constructive price environment as well as a lot of internal initiatives to help drive price further in the future. And then risha on the weight per shipment side specifically. So if you look at Q1, our weight per shipment was down 2.8% on a year over year basis. But that was up about 2 points sequentially versus the fourth quarter. And that's very consistent with the typical step up that we see as we move from Q4 into Q1. Now wait, per shipment for us can bounce around from month to month specifically. If you look at Q1 for us, we did ramp out the rollout of some of our premium services throughout the quarter. We're also taking A lot of share with local customers and both of those channels do come with a lower weight per shipment profile. However, they are very accretive to our margins and ultimately that's what drove that meaningful or outperformance in the first quarter. Now I think more recently what's more encouraging is that weight per shipment trends have started to improve. So here in the month of April, weight per shipment was down about a point on a year over year basis that was about two points better than typical seasonality. Usually we see weight per shipment decline sequentially from March into April and we actually saw an increase sequentially and ultimately that's what gives us confidence in that weight per shipment trend improving as we move through the balance of the year.

Hey thanks. Good morning guys. So with the tonnage updates helpful, but I feel like comps get a little easier as the quarter goes on. Obviously we got big tailwind coming from fuel. Any sort of directional thoughts on how you guys are thinking about sort of like total rev per day trends for the quarter and Then just given Q1 and the Q2 guide like it feels like there should be good upside to the full year or guidance of 100 to 150 basis points. Any sort of updated thoughts on how the full year or could now look? Thank you.

So Scott, I'll start with the second quarter in terms of the moving pieces and then pass it to Mario on the full year in terms of Q2 from a tonnage standpoint. If you just roll forward normal seasonality from here. And keep in mind we do have slightly tougher comps in the months of April and May and then June gets much easier on a year over year basis we would expect tonnage to improve in each month of the quarter and that would put full quarter tonnage flattish on a year over year basis. From a pricing standpoint, as Kyle noted, we do expect our yield ex fuel and revenue per shipment ex fuel to accelerate on a year over year basis here in the second quarter. We'd expect our yield to be comfortably in that mid single digit range here in the second quarter. So that should give you kind of some of the moving pieces in terms of the top line outlook.

And Scott, for full year or as you mentioned we delivered here in Q1 better than expected or outlook than when we started the year and we do expect Q2 to also be better than what we expected from the beginning of the year. As I mentioned earlier, we do expect to constantly outperform the seasonal trend into Q2 from Q1 and improve OR on a year, on year basis, more than we did here in the first quarter. So it's fair to say that we had a high degree of confidence and potentially outperforming our outlook of 100 to 150 basis points of margin improvement this year. Now, there are also more things that can go well, I mean, from a volume perspective. So far, volume has tracked in line with our expectations Q1 through April, but we are hearing more positivity from our customers. So if we start seeing volume inflect as we head into the back half of the year where underlying demand continues to pick up steam, then obviously all of that would be upside to our forecast. If you look on the pricing side, as Ali mentioned, we expect an acceleration in Q2 for both yield and rep for ship, and we expect that to continue through the balance of the year as well. When you look at the cost side, our execution has been excellent. I'm very proud of the team in terms of having. Typically Q1 is a volatile quarter, but you coupled that with fantastic AI and technology tools. We launched, we've only so far launched our P and D optimization AI tool for half our network and we haven't even done the large locations yet. And if you look at our performance in the first quarter, we improved productivity by four points. If that continues to compound through the rest of the year, all of that could be upside as well. So. So again, we started the year with a lot of momentum in terms of Q1 and Q2 and we. It's still early in the year though. Obviously, as we make progress here, we will update on the on the full year as we continue to deliver those kind of numbers.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Fadi Shamour from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now live. Okay, thank you. Good morning, Mario and team. I think you touched on this a little bit. I'm not clear. I understand the revenue per shipment year on year and quarter over quarter, I think was the weakest performance that we have seen since 2023. And you talked about mix and a few other things. I just want to make sure I understand why you've seen this deceleration in Q1 and obviously you're talking about an acceleration going forward. I suppose that's driven by the yield. But my main question really outside of this clarification is can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing from the customers conversation in terms of what the demand outlook looks like, weight per shipment seem to kind of be moving a little bit in positive direction. Are you seeing more pallets? Are you seeing what are you seeing on the kind of core organic demand environment with your customers?

Sure. Fadi, this is Ali. I'll start with the revenue per shipment trend and pass it to Mario to speak about the customer demand outlook from a revenue per shipment standpoint. As I noted, that can bounce around from quarter to quarter. And specifically for Q1, for us, we did see a lot of progress with some of our mixed initiatives around local growth around premium services, which again, those do come at a slightly lower weight per shipment profile but very accretive to our margins and that's what drove that strong margin outperformance we had here in the first quarter. Now I think what's been encouraging for us is we've started to see that pricing trend accelerate as we move through the first quarter and that acceleration continues here into the second quarter from an underlying yield standpoint. At the same time we're also seeing that weight per shipment trend normalize as well on a year over year basis. So that acceleration that we're seeing in yield combined with that normalization on a year over year basis in weight per shipment, ultimately that's what's driving that positive outlook on revenue per shipment accelerating here into the second quarter. And that's consistent what we've seen here in the month of April as well.

And tell you, when you look at the overall the demand outlook, we are hearing more optimism from customers. As you know, every quarter we do a survey with our top customers and we ask them what are you expecting for the back half of the year? Now since we are at the end of the or beginning of the second quarter here and we are hearing more optimism where double the number of respondents that now expect an acceleration into the back half of the year relative to where they were in the first half of the year. And there were nearly no customers that expect a deceleration in the back half of the year. We haven't seen those kind of survey results going back to 2021, which is very encouraging when we see what we're hearing from the customers. Now if I break it down, retail has been positive and consistently we've seen good demand on the retail side. On the industrial side, we're hearing a lot of the optimism, but we haven't seen it yet materialize in big punished swings. As you know, Fadi. If you go back since we've been in a industrial recession now for three years and A freight recession in three years. Volumes in the industrial economy are down in the mid teens plus and what we're seeing now with ISM being over 50 for three months to kick off the year is very encouraging in terms of subsectors of the industrial economy. Electrical continues to be good, equipment for AG is doing well, chemicals is doing well. And just recently here in the month of April, we are seeing auto showing some legs as well. So as we continue to see if that ism, which typically takes three to six months to materialize into high volumes, if that materializes as we have to do into the back half with the customer expectations, this could be a great setup in terms of seeing more of that demand coming down from the industrial side of the economy as well. So again, early innings, but we were hearing much more optimism than we did a quarter or two ago.

Thank you. Good morning Mario, I wanted to touch on the productivity comment again and one of your previous answers about the potential for that to compound 4% is obviously significantly greater than your long term target. So can you help us understand how you did so much better in one Q from a productivity perspective and is there a bit of, I don't know, front loading, so to speak, that compounding at such a level may be just too high of a bar at least for the remainder of 26 as we think about the margin progression from here

overall in the quarter. John we did launch our new AI tools for P&D and out optimization and it's now rolled out to half our network and we're seeing measurable results out of the new AI solution with fewer miles, more stops per hour in our P and D environment. Now we already had implemented a number of solutions for line haul, if you recall, middle of last year, end of Q2, heading into Q3 as well, and we are still seeing the wraparound effect of these improvements. We've also launched updated models for our dock efficiency and we continue to compound those as we launch more and more changes to it. Now as you know though technology, Jonathan, usually it's not a linear path. I mean there's always you launch something, you get a lot of feedback from the field of how to make it better and then you keep on improving those algorithms. And if you look at AI, AI learns from the actual outcomes. So for every AI algorithm that we have, we typically compute the standard error of how the outputs are comparing to what the ideal output would look like and we keep on refining them over time, over time as well. Now all of these tools and very strong execution in the field by our operators has Contributed to that 4% productivity pick up in the first quarter. But we'll see how the year progresses from here. I mean we do expect to be above our target of a point and a half for the, for the full year. And what you see here in the first quarter supports, supports pretty strong compounding as well. But we, you know, we're taking the conservative view on this and we'll see kind of where this goes from here. But AI is getting smarter.

Yeah, hi, good morning. Just sort of curious, can you given sort of some of your comments and the hopefully improved trend on the tonnage, can you talk to your excess terminal capacity? Have you seen changes in that? I think previously you were somewhere in the 30% range. Has that started to move lower and then sort of tied into that in terms of thinking about a sub 80% operating ratio over time? What would be required in terms of excess terminal capacity to sort of get below that level? Thank you.

I never heard about it. Yeah, you got it Jordan. If you look at by the end of the first quarter, first starting with our network capacity, we had more than 30% excess door capacity, which is a sweet spot to be in as an NPL carrier in a softer freight environment and expecting demand to inflect at some point and accelerate from here. So we feel great about where we are on that. And keep in mind, over the last three years we added 15% more door capacity. But not all capacity is created equal because if you look at a certain market where you were tight versus another market where you have enough capacity, that tight market could cause a bottleneck in your network. So where we've added this capacity with all in markets where historically we were capacity constraint. Think of in Atlanta, Georgia, think in Texas, think Kansas City, think Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, Minneapolis. All of these are market Nashville. All of these are markets where historically we didn't have enough capacity. And now we have fantastic terminals, large break bulk locations that would enable us to support our customers when that upcycle comes. In terms of other forms of capacity, one is around the trailer. Side trailers are the currency by which we move freight in our network. And as I mentioned earlier, we've added more than 20,000 new trailers to our fleet over the last three years. So all of these investments that had an impact on our depreciation expense being up. And despite that, we have been improving or dramatically over that period of time. But all of these would enable us to support our customers when that demand kind of comes in. In terms of getting to a operating a full year operating ratio into into the 70s. All of the things that we are doing would enable us to get there. But the biggest contributor is around yield and yield performance. Today we have a double digit pricing opportunity for us to catch up with our, with our best in class peer. And that comes through the three levers that Kyle mentioned earlier on where the first one is that continuous improvement in service. But if you look at this quarter, our claims ratio was sub 0.2% and it's going to take us a bit of time for us to eventually become number one. That's the goal. But overall it's going to enable us to get more price and more premium freight from our customers. The second level is around premium services. We have launched a dozen or so incremental services that we are offering our customers and today when we started our plan, 9 to 10% of our revenue came from accessorial revenue. We're up to 12 to 13% and our goal is to get to 15% as we continue to compound those. And the third component is growing business with that small to medium sized customers. So that alone gives us a massive Runway even without a macro recovery for us to get into the 70s from an or perspective. Now we start seeing demand in flat and we have the capacity to handle it and be able to support our customers. I mean we see very strong incremental margins that come through that here in the first quarter our incremental margins were 58%.

Great. Good morning. Thanks everyone. You know Mario, I think in the past you've talked about total volume declines in this freight down cycle to the tune of maybe 15, 20%. You can correct me on that. But as you think about what you view as XBO's ability to recover, if not the majority or even more so that volume compression that we've seen over the course of the last several years. And then at the same point, can you talk about labor capacity? I think we talked a lot about door capacity, but where your labor capacity stands today and then what would be required as you start to look at bridging that volume gap for the last couple of years. Thank you.

Thanks Stephanie. If you look at industry volumes, as you said, based on the cyclical Factors we've seen here with a ISM sub 50 through end of last year for the better part of three years, or we call it three year freight recession, we have seen the industry volumes be down in that mid teens plus somewhere in the 16 or so points over that period of time. Now keep in mind, two thirds of our customers are industrial customers. So they have been impacted meaningfully by that freight slowdown over the last three years. Now as we mentioned earlier, we've seen that pickup in overall industrial demand. So this could be the early innings of an industrial recovery here. Now in terms of our ability to handle incremental volume, the current excess store capacity we have would constantly get us into that plus 15% more freight into our network to be able to handle, to handle that inflection point and potentially more given that we have added a lot of that incremental capacity in markets where historically we were capacity constraints. Now looking at the labor side, usually we want to make sure that our headcount is commensurate with what we are seeing in the volume environment and have enough buffers. Because in LPL you can imagine if you have on average each one of your drivers or dock workers are working 40 hours a week and they work now 45 hours a week. That alone is giving you double digits more labor capacity in terms of hours and shifts that you can, that you can deploy. But if we continue to see that sustained demand environment lead to higher volumes and it fold eventual for recovery we would need to add headcount and we can leverage our driver training schools where today we can operate these in 130 terminals. And Stephanie, it's a great program where we get some of our doc leads or dock workers who are doing a fantastic job and we invest in them, where we train them to get their CDL license, then join our ranks and then have great careers with us over the years to come as they become a professional driver. We also, if you look over the last few years, we've had a meaningful decline in our turnover rate of drivers and dock workers and dock workers. I mean the whole leadership team spend a lot of time in the field and listening to our employees and making sure that we are taking action on their feedback. And that has led over time with lower turnover as well of both drivers and dock workers. So first you got to hire or replenish your turnover and then hire for growth. And we feel great about our ability to do that given where we are today.

I Guess a couple of questions here. So as we think about the outlook for the back half of the year, you noted the customer sentiment improvement and I guess I wanted to think about what productivity might look like in the context of improving volumes. So you guys have done a wonderful job through what's been a pretty challenging freight environment. But we start to see tonnage grow and shipments grow more consistently. What do you think the productivity opportunity is relative to that 1.5 longer term target? Can be sort of that for sustainable. Just want to get a sense of maybe how that plays out.

Sure. Chris, this is Ali. So from a productivity standpoint, as volumes start to improve, we would expect productivity to only accelerate historically when we've been in periods where we've been in a volume growth environment. So for example, if you go back to the four quarters after Yellow went bankrupt, we were growing volumes in that low to mid single digit range for a period of four quarters after that, we were improving productivity in that mid single digit range on a consistent basis through that period. So ultimately, as volumes start to improve, we do think there's more upside to that one and a half points of productivity. Now as Mario noted here, in the first quarter we were able to drive four points of productivity in a flat volume environment. So clearly we have a lot of opportunity to drive upside just through our own initiatives, even without a volume improving. But I do think the volume upside here gives us more confidence and delivering upside to that 1.5 points of productivity that's in our outlook for the year.

Yeah, good morning. So wanted to ask you a little bit more about the kind of what's in your assumptions for 2Q and you know, what your customer feedback points to. You know, it seems like things aren't off to the races, but they're improving. And I think that's, you know, you talked about industrial. That's true. So you know, in terms of what you bake into your commentary on 2Q, is that just essentially normal seasonality in your kind of tonnage and shipments per day? Comments. And then does the customer feedback maybe lead you to think that there's a good chance that later in 2Q or second half you actually see the market do better than normal seasonality and show some acceleration.

So in terms of the tonnage outlook, we are just rolling forward normal seasonality. So if you roll forward what we saw here in April into May and June, that would put full quarter tonnage flattish on a year over year basis. Now as you noted, as the demand environment starts to improve and we see this continuation of above seasonal volume performance, there certainly could be upside to that outlook. But I think we think more appropriate way to think about it is just rolling forward normal seasonality through the rest of the quarter here. Our expectation also is, as Mario noted, not only is that or improve, improvement is going to accelerate here on a year over year basis in Q2 versus Q1, but that will also see earnings growth or EPS growth accelerate on a year over year basis in Q2 versus Q1 as well.

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Wanted to see Mario, maybe if you can talk about the context around the accelerating price in yields. You mentioned the gap to core pricing, but obviously rolling out some of the better mix in accessorials and new markets. So is there any way to maybe put some context around the relative change or at least the rate of change and what's driving that from each of those different buckets? And then I guess relatedly you talked a little bit about fuel impact in the press release. I know it's a big topic for LTL and it's hard to narrow down, but it looks like there was a bit of a net benefit this quarter. Just wanted to see how your thinking about that and how we should be modeling that into second quarter as well given what we know now with energy prices. Thanks.

You got it Brian. First I'll start with the high level levers for pricing that I mentioned earlier on. So if you look at the size of the opportunity for us over the years to come, it's a double digit Runway for us to catch up with our best in class peer on the pricing dynamic. Now if you break it down in terms of where that falls through, the lion's share of that, about two thirds, comes from an improving service product where we are able to get more premium freight from our customers and higher quality freight. And we expect that to cause us to outperform typical yield trends in the industry by about a point per year on top of what we're seeing in the industry. The second lever, the cadence, is still unchanged for us, which is on the premium services side. We do expect the growth in these segments of business. We have another call it three points of opportunity ahead of us just in that category alone. And we also expect to be at roughly a run rate of a point per year on incremental above market pricing, driven by us growing our market share in those premium services. And Brian, just to kind of give you an example, a lot of them, if you think of a must arrive by date or a retail store rollout or many of these services today we are under clubbed in terms of our market share of the overall industry versus how much market share we have in each one of those premium services, anywhere between the low to mid single digit type market share contributions in those. And we expect that to at least get to our overall market share of the industry, which is about 10% and kind of continues to grow from there given the improvements in our service product. And then finally on the local account side, we are roughly halfway through. When we started our plan, we were at 20%, 30% of total wave local accounts and our goal is to get to 30. And our local sales team has been doing a phenomenal job dealing with customers locally and onboarding more of that business. Just to give you an example, in the first quarter alone we onboarded more than 2,600 new customers in that channel, which was an acceleration from where we were last year on a quarterly cadence basis as well. And that's roughly around a half a point of yield per year we expect to get. So the best way to think about it, if you look at a multi year Runway where if the market, as you know in ntl, if the market is soft, industry yield could be up low single digit and we'd expect to outperform that by two to three points. If the market is normalized it would be industry pricing would be in that mid single digit range and we expect to outperform that to all these dynamics I mentioned by the three points. And ultimately if you start seeing an inflection in the macro where capacity is down and you start seeing the demand come up, then obviously industry pricing would be in the mid to high single digit and we expect to outperform that. So that's how we think about it from a cadence perspective. And we're seeing these dynamics here in the near term as you would see what we deliver in Q2, Q3 and Q4. And I'll turn it over to Ali to discuss the fuel side and Brian on fuel specifically.

Obviously there's been a lot of volatility in oil prices here more recently. So ultimately we're going to see how diesel prices trend through the rest of the quarter. We would expect our fuel revenue here to be up on a year over year basis in the second quarter. Just one thing I'd point out is naturally as fuel prices go up, our revenue increases, but so does our cost to procure that fuel as well. I think ultimately if you zoom out, customers see our prices inclusive of fuel. All LTL carriers have very similar fuel surcharge structures in place. And when you're thinking about our second quarter outlook for specifically and our ability to outperform seasonality, ultimately that's being driven by our strong operational execution. It's being driven by that above market pricing growth. We're delivering our profitable market share gains as well as some of the ramping momentum that we're seeing on the productivity side as well.

Well Jason, when you look at truckload versus LPL as we've said in the past, we expect expect that with the lower truckload rates through the trough of the truckload cycle we have seen roughly around 2 to 3 points colored in that low to mid single digit industry. LTL tonnage has moved from LTL to truckload and we believe that kind of falls in two categories. One would be heavy shipments where when the truckload rates came down to that $2 mark with fuel, what you have seen is effectively the break even point of an LTL shipment to move over to truckload come down to about £15,000 or so. And we estimate that to be somewhere in the half a point to a point worth of industry volume that had gravitated or went over to the truckload industry. The second category is usually large customers have TLS systems That can optimize based on multiple LTL shipments. If the rate of truckload is now more desirable, where these shipments can still make service and that's very important, then they would convert that over to truckload as well. And we estimate that on a combined basis, both of these to be again, two to three points. Now, as you point out, with the truckload capacity that has gone out of the market and with both spot rates going up, although contractual rates are starting to go up, but they haven't seen yet that mega increase here. But as this continues to go up, you're going to see more of that conversion of those truckload shipments come back to ltl. Now, if we see that infection happen, accelerate in the back half of the year, obviously you will see that, call it three points, come back to the LTL sector faster than not, but we'll see how that kind of materializes. And one key point there, Jason as well, is that we have, with the insourcing of third party line haul, and keep in mind we've been doing this for now more than three years, we have been able to reduce our exposure to truckload rates meaningfully. And what that means as those truckload rates go up, our cost structure will stay in check because we are using our own drivers and equipment to move that freight in the line haul network. So that's something we're excited about here in the next upcycle and because that's going to give us much higher incremental margins by keeping that cost category in check.

Hey, good morning. So Mario, I wanted to get your thoughts on competitive dynamics across the industry. To what extent do you think competitors are also sitting on available capacity? And does that impede XPO's ability to take share? Just kind of speak to the level of share gain that you expect to take, especially as the cycle accelerates and also to what Extent, maybe there's a tension between winning share and pushing yield. If you're seeing that or how you're thinking about kind of elasticity there. Thanks.

Yeah. So I refer first, if you look at overall industry capacity, if you look at pre pandemics, if you look at 2019 or pre yellow bankruptcy, when you look at where we are now on industry terminal counts, that is down roughly around, call it in the high single digit, low double digit range in terms of service center count. And then if you look from a doors perspective, overall door count is roughly down about mid single digit over that same period of time. So today you have less capacity than you've had either pre pandemic or call it post pandemic. But pre yellow bankruptcy, now it's natural. Whenever demand has gone down over the last three years with the industrial economy being slow, demand is down 15 points. So today we have more than enough capacity as an industry to be able to handle 15% less volume. But as that starts to inflect what Jason asked earlier on about the truckload conversion back into LTL coupled with the industrial economy, at some point in this country, if that ism continues to show those strong signs of life, then obviously you're going to start seeing demand go up and then you would have carriers that won't have enough capacity compared to those volume increases. Now we feel we're in a great position because we have been planning for that for the last three to four years, adding door capacity, adding equipment and making sure that we are very well positioned to capitalize on that and importantly service our customers the right way. That's what it's all about, taking care of the customer. So that's how we think about it in terms of pricing versus volume. We don't think about it in those terms. We think about it more that we have a opportunity to improve overall our yield performance given those three levers I mentioned earlier on. And these have multiple years of Runway. But if you see the demand go up, you would see overall industry pricing go up. And we expect to outperform that by two to three points per year over the years to come as we continue to execute on our strategy and plan.

Hey Scott, it's Kyle. So, you know, the European business continues to perform really well in what's been a pretty soft macro for some time now. If you look at the first quarter, we grew organic revenue for the ninth consecutive quarter and the team delivered another quarter of strong EBITDA growth, really outperforming seasonality. To your second question about thinking longer term on margins. We have a strong plan to improve profitability in Europe both this year and next year. And we're really following a similar playbook to we've done in the US So we're going to take meaningful cost out there. We're executing on that now and will continue for the rest of this year. We're also expanding the sales force, driving more premium services and growing in new verticals. Similar we see it here, that includes growing in aerospace, luxury goods and thinking more about our warehouse offering. And I think lastly, as one of our bigger levers here in the US has been pricing, they're also looking at pricing too, and they have a great service product. They want to make sure they get compensated for that service product. So we feel really good about Europe and where they're headed in the future.

Great, thanks. Morning everyone. Two water. Maybe the first one is just on the cycle itself. This is the first up cycle that you guys are going in with a much lower reliance on pt. So how do you think about driver inflation especially, especially as the PL market tightens up and maybe that pressure spills over into LTL as well and maybe a bit of an off the wall kind of big picture question for you, Mario. I know XPO today is a product of the bigger XPO breakup, but do you feel the need to have a logistics operation within the company just given the traction some of the brokers are having and maybe the direction the industry is going down? Thank you. But I'll start with the second half of the question. I mean, overall we're an LTL carrier and we're focused on being an LTL carrier. So we don't see a logistics offering adding value. The Runway we have in terms of margin expansion and EBIT and OP income growth over the next four, five, six years is tremendous ahead of us, Ravi. So we don't see a need to. A combination of both top line growth as well as meaningful margin expansion is what will enable us to grow earnings meaningfully over the years to come. And there's another dynamic Associated with that, which is we are accelerating free cash flow generation. As I mentioned earlier, we expect to generate accumulative billions of dollars of free cash flow over the years to come, which will further compound that earning growth, a combination of paying down debt and buying back shares is going to enable us to return the capital back to shareholders after we invest back in the business. So we see these as being the levers for long term value creation for us here. We also do intend to at some point sell our European business. It's a question of when, not a matter of if. And when we do that, it's going to be an acceleration of our capital allocation story in terms of the lower reliance on PT for drivers capacity that you mentioned. So typically in ltl, obviously our turnover of drivers is meaningfully lower than what you see in the truckload industry and it has also improved a lot over the years given our focus on our frontline work and listening to them and feedback loops and adding new trucks and taking care of the customers from a service perspective. So we have seen the turnover of our drivers and dock workers come down meaningfully. And we, as I mentioned earlier on, we have an ability to hire our or train our own drivers through our driver schools. So in an upcycle we would lean on that where we have the capacity to graduate up to 2,000 drivers per year, where we actually pay their wages and we actually invested them and eventually they become a professional driver with us. So that's how we think about driver capacity and that upcycle and being able to add to it. Great, thank you.

And also just maybe how fuel plays in there, does it become less likely if diesel prices come down a bit from here? Thanks. Yeah, you got it. So Eric, if you look at the quarter as a whole, as Ali mentioned earlier on, if you think about our tonnage for the quarter and April for us was slightly better than seasonal trends when you compare it to March with also a pickup in wafer shipment as well. Now if you roll forward seasonality of April through the rest of the quarter. That implies that tonnage would be called a slattish for the quarter. So if we see that tonnage do better, then obviously there's more upside here. Now the set. If you look at the first quarter though, our first quarter was in line with our expectation on tonnage, yet we still outperformed our margin improvement and earnings growth in the quarter. So there is a path for us to get there even if tonnage stays flat through the quarter. Now, going back to the other levers, one levers around yield, we are seeing a yield acceleration, as Kyle mentioned here in the month of April, higher contract renewals in the first quarter. Our premium services continue to compound. Our additions of new small to medium sized customers continue to accelerate. So if we see yield accelerate beyond our expectations, that could be incremental to our margin improvement. And then when you look at it from a cost perspective, we are not expecting the same level of productivity improvement as Q1, although we are launching our solutions to more terminals. So in theory we could get more. So we'll see how that kind of plays out for the rest of the quarter here. But we were just one month in and we have two more months to go. But no matter how you look at it, we do expect to outperform, comfortably outperform the high end of the seasonal range of sequential improvement from Q1 to Q2 and generate a very strong margin improvement here in the second quarter with that path to the seven handle. But we'll see what the quarter has in store for us here for the next two months. Appreciate it.