Transcript: Jones Lang LaSalle Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Jones Lang LaSalle reported a strong Q1 2026 with record revenue and earnings, driven by growth in advisory businesses and resilient revenue streams.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 24% and adjusted EPS rose by 56%, with notable performance in leasing advisory and capital market services.
The company introduced its 'Accelerate 2030' strategy, focusing on long-term financial targets, value creation, and leveraging its proprietary data and AI capabilities.
The transformation of the property management business progressed, with strategic exits from 60% of targeted contracts in Asia Pacific.
Jones Lang LaSalle completed a $300 million share repurchase, with $2.7 billion remaining under its authorization, and expects continued revenue growth across its segments.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Sean Coghlan (Head of Investor Relations)
Christian Ulbricht (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kelly Howe (Chief Financial Officer)
Christian Ulbricht (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you and ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, Please press the Star 1 on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press the Star one again and your first question comes from the line of Anthony Paulong with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Anthony Paulong (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Kelly Howe (Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Paulong (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Okay, thank you. And then my follow UP is on Encore plus, you noted the 100 million euro investment there. But maybe can you step back and just give us a sense like how much capital has been raised there? What are you looking to raise there? Just trying to understand how important that is in sort of jump starting AUM and lasalle and also, you know, the order of magnitude of maybe further and co invests to kind of get capital raising going across that.
Christian Ulbricht (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kelly Howe (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, so we're investing 100 million euros. This is a core European fund. It's an open ended fund and so we do expect meaningful third party capital raise. I don't have a specific number to provide you at this, at this moment.
Anthony Paulong (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Stephen Shelton with William Blair. Please go ahead.
Stephen Shelton (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Christian Ulbricht (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Stephen Shelton (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Kelly Howe (Chief Financial Officer)
Stephen Shelton (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Jay Germani with kbw. Please go ahead.
Jay Germani (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Thank you. Just to confirm your last comment, the relatively flat margin rate, that's on capital markets, is that right?
Kelly Howe (Chief Financial Officer)
That's on leasing, to be clear. On leasing, yes. In capital markets, we, as Christian noted, have a strong pipeline. The momentum is good in capital markets and we expect a strong incremental margin for capital markets this year for the full year.
Jay Germani (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Okay. Still in the 35 to 40% range.
Kelly Howe (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes, I'd say mid-30s is generally where we expect to be for incremental margin for capital markets.
Jay Germani (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Okay, thanks. I wanted to ask about AI and how you're managing the rollout because there's some concerns about potential disintermediation in this space down the road. And then I know that keeping data in a closed loop system is centrally important. So could you give any color on how you're approaching it with respect to what percentage of the sales teams are currently using AI and how you expect to manage that going forward?
Christian Ulbricht (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kelly Howe (Chief Financial Officer)
And maybe just to follow up with a couple of data points for the first part of the question that Christian addressed, we spoke about this a bit at Investor Day, but we see 75% adoption across JLL, across our core enablement product products. And we've got, we monitor this closely. We've got 25,000 employees who are working on our enterprise AI applications every day. We've seen a 60% year over year increase. We expect that to continue to grow.
Jay Germani (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Thanks for that. Lastly, on the capital management side, what are your expectations for full year share repurchase given the accelerated repurchase late in the quarter?
Kelly Howe (Chief Financial Officer)
Jay Germani (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Julian Bluein with Goldman Sachs Please go ahead.
Julian Bluein (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Christian Ulbricht (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Julian Bluein (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Christian Ulbricht (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Julian Bluein (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Okay, great, thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Seth Birdie with City. Please go ahead.
Seth Birdie (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Hi, thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to kind of ask about the commentary on kind of the, the office revenue outperformance. You know, is that, is that kind of driven by market share gain or deal size mix? And can you just talk about if that's kind of, you know, in any particular geographies?
Kelly Howe (Chief Financial Officer)
Seth Birdie (Equity Analyst at Citigroup)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Brendan lynch with Barclays Please go ahead.
Brendan Lynch
Great, thanks for taking my question. Could you provide a little bit more detail around the decarbonization fund within LaSalle and examples of similar projects in the past and kind of the size of this current initiative?
Christian Ulbricht (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brendan Lynch
up to a decent level relatively swiftly. Great. Thanks for that color and maybe for a follow up on the MA pipeline. Are you primarily looking at geographic expansion or new capabilities or technology investments, just any additional color that you could provide there around what you're targeting?
Christian Ulbricht (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brendan Lynch
Great. Thank you for the color.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And once again, if you would like to ask a question, Please press the star 1. The next question comes from the line of Mitch Germain with Citizens Bank. Please go ahead.
Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst at Citizens Bank)
Thank you. How should we think about how we measure the performance of the investments that you've made within the. Within LaSalle? I mean this is the second, I think leave hundred million dollar investment. So how do we think about, you know, maybe the economics and how it impacts your earnings and the types of returns that you're targeting?
Christian Ulbricht (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst at Citizens Bank)
That's super helpful. Thank you. And then the last one, Christian, I appreciate the color you gave on the recycling out of those property management contracts. I think you said 60%. So you know, I'm assuming we'll see these contracts are about a year in term. So should we think that, you know, kind of by mid year or maybe 3Q that you've cycled through, you know what you want to accomplish there?
Kelly Howe (Chief Financial Officer)
Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst at Citizens Bank)
Kelly, if I could just follow up. What sort of, maybe renewal is not the right word, but what sort of sticky stickiness have you gotten from that process?
Kelly Howe (Chief Financial Officer)
Mitch Germain (Equity Analyst at Citizens Bank)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn it back to Christian Ulbricht for closing remarks.
Christian Ulbricht (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, operator. With no further questions. We will close today's call and we are looking forward to speak to you again next quarter.
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