Adamas Trust Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nupeysz3/
Summary
Adamas Trust reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with GAAP earnings per share at $0.41 and earnings available for distribution (EAD) of $0.29 per share, a 26% increase from the prior quarter.
The company experienced a 4% increase in GAAP book value, supported by strategic hedges and positive results in their mezzanine lending portfolio.
Adamas Trust emphasized its diversified investment strategy, notably increasing capital allocation to residential credit and maintaining stability in agency RMBS, which comprises 56% of their investment portfolio.
The company highlighted the successful integration of its origination platform, Constructive, which transitioned to profitability and contributed $2.5 million in profit for the quarter.
Management expressed optimism about future growth, focusing on scaling Constructive's operations, closing the valuation gap of its shares, and leveraging market conditions for sustainable earnings growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Kristam Musselham
Jason Serrano (Chief Executive Officer)
Nick Ma
Christine Rio
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Marissa Lobo of ubs. Your line is now open.
Marissa Lobo (Equity Analyst)
Thanks and good morning. On your EAD trajectory, can you give us a framework on how you're thinking about dividend coverage relative to EAD going forward? And you mentioned increasing distributions, but is that on the table near term or will you continue accumulating retained earnings?
Jason Serrano (Chief Executive Officer)
Marissa Lobo (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate that. And on the book value gain, what was the relative contribution from? Was it mostly the multifamily sale or was it the strategic hedge performance? Just a little color. And the drivers?
Jason Serrano (Chief Executive Officer)
Marissa Lobo (Equity Analyst)
Got it. I appreciate the answers.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Bose George of kbw. Your line is now open.
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Hey everyone. Good morning. Just a follow up on the book value question. What's any changes to the book value quarter to date?
Jason Serrano (Chief Executive Officer)
We estimate adjusted book value being up between 2 to 2.5% quarter to date.
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great, thanks. And then on the multifamily portfolio, actually how much is the capital that's remaining? I saw the assets, but I might have missed how much the capital is.
Jason Serrano (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, the capital and the assets are very similar. We have these assets are unlevered on our balance sheet. One of the back pages of our supplemental will show you those numbers. So that's a. Yeah, it's generally dollar for dollar.
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And have you given sort of a timeline in terms of the potential runoff of that portfolio?
Jason Serrano (Chief Executive Officer)
Bose George (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jason Weaver of Jones Trading. Your line is now open.
Jason Weaver (Equity Analyst)
Hi guys. Good morning. I wanted to ask, as it pertains to Constructive, what's sort of the right baseline for quarterly mortgage banking income for the rest of the year? How much of that is gain on sale versus origination fees?
Nick Ma
Well, majority of it is going to be gain on sale, as you've seen. And that's always been the case for Constructive. We are, you know, 13% return on a standalone basis. We're pleased with that performance. And as Jensen, as Jason mentioned, our priority is really to increase volume, to increase earnings. So that's really our goal for 2026.
Jason Weaver (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That makes sense. And then on the BPL rental securitizations, I could be wrong on these numbers, but I think the 1Q deal priced at about 490 and then subsequently the April deal priced at around 550, quite a bit wider. Is that just market volatility or is it sort of deal specific nature, pool quality? What can you tell me there?
Nick Ma
Jason Weaver (Equity Analyst)
Got it. I appreciate that. Color. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Doug Harter of btig. Your line is now open.
Doug Harter (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. You mentioned looking to grow the volume at Constructive. Does that need more capital or can you be efficient, more efficient in turning over the existing capital for Constructive.
Nick Ma
Doug Harter (Equity Analyst)
Yes, just to follow up on that last point, as volume kind of ultimately grows there, how do you think about the right balance between retaining and selling the production?
Nick Ma
Doug Harter (Equity Analyst)
Great. Appreciate the answers. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. I am showing no further questions at this time. So I would like to turn it back to Jason Serrano for closing remarks.
Jason Serrano (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes. Thanks everybody for joining us today. We appreciate your time and continued support. We look forward to speaking with you on our July 2nd quarter update. Have a great day.
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