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April 30, 2026 9:54 AM 50 min read

Transcript: Option Care Health Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vjcp48yb

Summary

Option Care Health reported mixed financial results for the first quarter of 2026, with revenue growth of 1% not meeting expectations, while adjusted EBITDA and EPS were aligned with forecasts.

The company revised its full-year revenue guidance downward due to industry dynamics, particularly challenges in the chronic therapy portfolio and patient retention issues.

Strategic initiatives include strengthening commercial teams, enhancing operational competitiveness, and focusing on acute therapy growth to offset chronic portfolio challenges.

Management emphasized continued partnerships with payers and pharma, with positive momentum in site-of-care initiatives and pharma program developments.

Despite revenue challenges, the company maintained its full-year EBITDA and EPS guidance due to strong performance in acute therapies and cost management measures.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Nicole Maggio (Senior Vice President of Finance)

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Meenal Shethna

OPERATOR

thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder, each participant is able to ask one question each and one follow up. To ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Lisa Gill of JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Lisa Gill (Equity Analyst)

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Meenal Shethna

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. And the only thing I would add to that, Lisa, is we now have clarity around how we are, how the portfolio evolved and how the patient census moved forward. We believe we have gone through the process of the re-verification and reauthorization with the patients, as you do at the beginning of the year. And the first quarter is really that driving force to give us that clarity and now confidence that we will build sequentially moving forward.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Peto Chickering of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Peto Chickering

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Meenal Shethna

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David McDonald of Truist. Your line is now open.

David McDonald

Good morning guys. John, just a quick question. You talked about conversion and that being a little bit lower, which I just want to make sure I'm interpreting this right, suggests to me that on the front end you guys weren't able to kind of muscle through some of the administrative workload just given the heavier design changes and things like that.

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Meenal Shethna

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Chanquelet of Jeffries. Your line is now open.

Brian Chanquelet

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Meenal Shethna

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joanna Gajuk of Bank of America, your Line is now open.

Joanna Gajuk

Oh yes. Hi, good morning. So, a couple of follow ups just to confirm. When you're talking about these therapy mix changes in lower patients census, are we still talking about Stelara and therapy sort of in that category or are we talking about the sort of impacting some other therapies like Entyvio, I guess, which

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

is also big for you? Yeah, I mean it's been primarily around the shift of the Stelara patient census. Again as we had outlined, the full chronic inflammatory disease therapeutic set was in alignment with that. But the vast amount of this is the reset of those Stelara patients as they have transitioned to other products moving forward.

Meenal Shethna

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Constantine Davidis of Citizens. Your line is now open.

Constantine Davidis

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Meenal Shethna

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Evan Wright of Morgan's family. Your line is now open.

Michelle (for Erin)

Meenal Shethna

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Charles Rye of TD Cowan. Your line is now open.

Lucas (for Charles Rye)

Meenal Shethna

Michael Patuski

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Patuski of Barrington Research. Your line is now open.

Meenal Shethna

Good morning. So I guess probably this is for meal in terms of what you guys expect from the mix, sonic and acute, and sort of putting together what you said about the second half and full year guidance and all the rest. And I know historically you guys like to talk about gross profit dollars, but to me it looks like gross margin needs to lift for the remainder of the year sort of to get to your guidance. Is that a fair statement in your view?

Michael Patuski

Meenal Shethna

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matt LaRue of William Blair. Your line is now.

Matt LaRue

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Raj Kumar of Stevens. Your line is now open.

Raj Kumar

Hi, good morning. Maybe just some data related questions here on the kind of chronic growth. You called out the strength in Igne Neuro, but you kind of also saw some weakness in some of the other specialties just related to delays of program integration. So it would be helpful just to kind of see how that chronic business grew relative to the kind of high single digit to low double digit that you kind of had at the beginning of the year. X the CID impact.

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Raj Kumar

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of AJ Rice of ubs. Your line is now open.

James (for AJ Rice)

Hi, this is James on for AJ and thanks for squeezing me in. My question is kind of similar to the last one you just answered. Maybe just expanding on a little bit about the capital deployment priorities. It sounds like maybe that M and A and share repurchases, will that kind of just be on the back burner for the remainder of the year? More of a 2027 item as you focus on getting back to that stronger revenue growth. Thank you.

Meenal Shethna

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to John Rademaker for closing remarks.

John Rademaker (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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