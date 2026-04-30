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April 30, 2026 9:53 AM 47 min read

Transcript: Crocs Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=UqvjRKwE

Summary

Crocs reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue of $921 million, with the Crocs brand down 2% and Heydoo brand down 13%, driven by strong direct-to-consumer growth.

The company is focused on driving brand relevance and scaling product pillars beyond clogs, with significant growth in sandals and successful collaborations boosting consumer engagement.

International markets showed strong growth, particularly in China, India, Japan, and Western Europe, despite challenges in the Middle East impacting revenue expectations.

Crocs is managing costs effectively, with inventory units down high single digits and leveraging cost-saving initiatives to maintain profitability despite headwinds like increased tariffs and oil prices.

The company raised its full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to $13.20-$13.75, reflecting confidence in new product introductions and strategic initiatives.

Management emphasized the importance of product newness and digital marketing in driving consumer engagement and is optimistic about the second half of 2026, supported by lapping previous promotional pullbacks.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Abigail Ritter (Investor Relations and Strategic Finance)

Andrew Rees

Patrick Reagan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star and then two. Please wait momentarily while we assemble our roster. Hello, Jonathan, is your line on mute?

Jonathan

Patrick Reagan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John

Great, thank you. Appreciate it, John.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Rick Patel with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Rick Patel (Equity Analyst)

Andrew Rees

Rick Patel (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Adrienne Yeet with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Adrienne Yeet

Andrew Rees

Patrick Reagan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Adrienne Yeet

Thank you. Very helpful. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Kendall Toscano with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Kendall Toscano

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. So the return to growth In North America, D2C for the Crocs brand was obviously a very positive surprise. It sounds like a lot of that was driven by a strong response to new product offerings. But curious now how you're thinking about the balance of the Year and whether that level of growth, 5% for North America, D2C is something that continue. Could continue.

Andrew Rees

Kendall Toscano

Patrick Reagan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Kendall Toscano

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Tom Nickic with Needham. Please go ahead.

Tom Nickic

Andrew Rees

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Brooke Roach with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brooke Roach

Andrew Rees

Patrick Reagan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Brooke Roach

Great. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Anna Andreeva with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Anna Andreeva

Andrew Rees

Patrick Reagan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Anna Andreeva

Terrific. Very helpful. Thank you so much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Peter McGoldrick with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Peter McGoldrick

Hi. Thanks for taking my question.

Andrew Rees

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Aubrey Tianello with BMP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Aubrey Tianello

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to follow up on Crocs international. Is the 10% revenue growth for the year that you guided to 90 days ago still the right way to think about it? And then what does guidance assume in terms of FX? I think it was about 100, 120 basis point benefit at the enterprise level last time you guided. Thanks.

Patrick Reagan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from Jeanine Stitcher with btig. Please go ahead.

Jeanine Stitcher

Patrick Reagan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jeanine Stitcher

Great. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

Andrew Rees

Thank you. I would just like to thank everybody for their great questions, their attention and their interest in our incredible company. So much appreciated.

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