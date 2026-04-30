Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 30, 2026 9:52 AM 44 min read

Full Transcript: Broadridge Financial Soln Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zmu8feyr/

Summary

Broadridge Financial Soln reported strong third quarter results with 6% recurring revenue growth, constant currency, and 11% adjusted EPS growth.

The company is investing in strategic initiatives such as tokenization, digitization, and AI, while maintaining strong free cash flow to fund acquisitions and return capital to shareholders.

Broadridge has raised its fiscal 2026 guidance for recurring revenue growth to at or above 7% and adjusted EPS growth to 10-12%, reflecting strong performance and future growth opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Eddings Thibaut

Tim Goeke (Chief Executive Officer)

Ashma Ghehi (Chief Financial Officer)

Chuck (Operator)

Chuck, thank you.

OPERATOR

Scott Wurtzel (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning guys. Thank you for taking my question. Just on the closed sales guide, wondering if you can talk a little bit more about how long some of these sales cycles are lengthening by and maybe as 3Q and the first month of 4Q developed when you started to notice this change. Thanks.

Tim Goeke (Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Wurtzel (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's helpful. And then just would love to hear more on the opportunity with the custom policy voting engine and just the broader opportunity there. And how long could this potential tailwind from selling this into the market last for an impact closed sales over the medium to long term here.

Tim Goeke (Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Wurtzel (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks guys.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from Dan Perlin with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Thanks.

Dan Perlin (Equity Analyst)

Tim Goeke (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Perlin (Equity Analyst)

Ashma Ghehi (Chief Financial Officer)

Tim Goeke (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Perlin (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Kyle Peterson with Needham. Please go ahead.

Kyle Peterson (Equity Analyst)

Tim Goeke (Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle Peterson (Equity Analyst)

Ashma Ghehi (Chief Financial Officer)

Tim Goeke (Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle Peterson (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you. And nice results.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Punit Jain with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Punit Jain (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks for taking my question. So I wanted to ask about delays that you are seeing in closed sales. Is evolution of AI also contributing to those delays in any way as your clients take like build versus buy decisions? Does AI change any of those dynamics, specifically in gto?

Tim Goeke (Chief Executive Officer)

Ashma Ghehi (Chief Financial Officer)

And Puneet, I'll just add, I want to be clear. We see minimal impact of this on next year, right? The math would say 10 to 30 bps. But what I do see is positive momentum from the factors I called out, position growth, higher trading volumes, faster conversion from our existing backlog and what Tim mentioned, the growth accretive M and A. So we'll talk more about next year in August, but I'm feeling pretty positive right now.

Punit Jain (Equity Analyst)

Got it, got it. No, yeah, I understand. Like many of those deals are long cycle deals and second, like somewhat related to the first question, like as AI generates productivity in software development as well as in managed services expenses, are any of those dynamics driving any pricing pressure for you?

Tim Goeke (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Michael Infante with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Michael Infante (Equity Analyst)

Ashma Ghehi (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Infante (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful. And then just on the Galaxy announcement, what's a gating item to seeing more Galaxy like announcements in terms of your on chain efforts, how closely are other corporates, including non crypto oriented businesses, monitoring that and are there other parts of their infrastructure stack or other businesses like them in terms of their infrastructure stack that you intend to leverage over time? Thank you guys.

Tim Goeke (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

would certainly be an impetus to the market.

Tim Goeke (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And this will conclude our conference call for today. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved