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April 30, 2026 9:50 AM 55 min read

Full Transcript: Molson Coors Canada Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Molson Coors Canada (TSX:TPX) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/455470596

Summary

Molson Coors Canada announced the Horizon 2030 strategy to strengthen its business and drive long-term value, with immediate actions such as leveraging M&A to fill portfolio gaps and extending its share buyback program.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2026 despite macro uncertainties, highlighting a strong balance sheet and diverse portfolio as key strengths.

In Q1 2026, consolidated net sales revenue and underlying pre-tax income increased, with the latter up by 16.2%. Underlying earnings per share increased by 24%.

Challenges were noted in the value segment, particularly with Keystone Lite, while brands like Peroni and Topo Chico Hard performed well, demonstrating progress in key strategic areas.

The company highlighted its significant media investments tied to the World Cup and America's 250th anniversary as part of its strategy to engage consumers.

Operational changes include restructuring actions in EMEA and APAC and closing a brewery in the UK to optimize costs amid rising inflation.

The acquisition of Monaco Cocktails is expected to add 1% to global MSR and contribute to incremental profitability.

Management remains focused on cost savings, aiming to complete a $450 million program over three years.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the Molson Kors Beverage Co. First quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings conference call. With that, I'll hand it over to Greg Tierney, Vice President, Commercial Finance, FP&A and Investor Relations.

Greg Tierney (Vice President, Commercial Finance, FP&A and Investor Relations)

Tracy

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question today, please do so now by pressing STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you change your mind or you feel like your question has already been answered, you can press start followed by 2 to remove yourself from the queue. The first question today comes from Filippo Filoni with Citi. Please go ahead.

Filippo Filoni (Equity Analyst)

Rahul

Tracy

Rahul

If I could add something, Tracey, I mean, we have a strong commercial program planned for the summer and we feel good about making sure we can execute against that. And as Tracy mentioned, that is maybe a couple of packages that we have a few pinch points on that we're working very closely with our network on. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Peter Grum with ubs. Peter, please go ahead.

Peter Grum (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Chris Carey with Wells Fargo Securities. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)

Rahul

Tracy

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Robert Moscow with TD Cohen. Robert, please go ahead.

Seamus Cassidy

Tracy

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Lauren Lieberman with Barclays. Lauren, please go ahead.

Lauren Lieberman (Equity Analyst)

Rahul

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Drew Levine with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Drew Levine (Equity Analyst)

Rahul

Thank you, Drew. I think, Tracy, you want to take the first part of it and.

Tracy

Rahul

OPERATOR

thank you. Our next Question comes from Christian Drinkera with Bank of America. Christian, please go ahead.

Christian Drinkera

Hi. Thank you. It's Christian on for Pete. Appreciate the color you guys gave on how to think about MGA expense for 2Q but can you walk us through on how MGA should trend during the second half of the year? You know, any color on phasing of marketing and sales expense versus general and administrative expenses would be helpful. Thank you. Good morning, Kristen. Tracy, you want to take that one?

Tracy

Rahul

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Camille Gujwara with Jefferies. Camille, please go ahead.

Camille Gujwara

Rahul

Tracy

Yeah. And maybe to your question of just, you know, macro, how we think about the category and you know, we, I think we recognize some of the challenges, you know, the category has, but again, we believe, you know, the category is going to get healthier and as it is doing in 26 versus 25. And there's, as I mentioned, you know, little responsibility on everybody in the industry to make sure the category is in a stronger place in the future.

Rahul

Thank you. The next question comes from Nadine Sawat with Bernstein. Nadine, please go ahead.

Nadine Sawat (Equity Analyst)

Rahul

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gerald Pascarelli with Needham and Company. Please go ahead.

Gerald Pascarelli (Equity Analyst)

Rahul

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Pitcher with Rothschild and co Redburn. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Pitcher

Rahul

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bill Kirk with Ross Capital Partners. Please go ahead, Bill.

Bill Kirk (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Rahul

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Rob Ottenstein with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Rob Ottenstein (Equity Analyst)

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