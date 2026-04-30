Bel Fuse Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/29g6qbvy/
Summary
Bel Fuse reported strong Q1 2026 financial performance with total sales of $178.5 million, up 17.2% year-over-year, and a gross profit margin of 39%.
The company completed a business unit realignment, creating Aerospace, Defense and Rugged Solutions (ADRS) and Industrial Technology and Data Solutions (ITDS) to enhance customer focus and operational efficiency.
Bel Fuse acquired Datamate for $16 million, adding approximately $18 million in annual sales, strengthening its US manufacturing footprint and expanding its Ethernet and broadband portfolio.
Robust demand in defense and commercial aerospace, as well as AI-driven growth in data center solutions, contributed to strong performance across segments.
Management provided Q2 guidance with expected sales of $195 million to $215 million and gross margins between 38% and 40%, supported by strong bookings and demand.
Operational highlights included securing new defense design wins in Europe and the first bundled Cinch and Enercon win in Israel, showcasing the benefits of the new business structure.
The company is actively managing input cost pressures through pricing discipline and operational efficiencies and is open to further M&A opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Kerry
Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Farouk. Maybe hoping you could just provide some comments on book-to-bill trends. You mentioned robust bookings were one of the things that is supportive of the guidance and within that if there'd be any end market highlights you'd want to call out as well. Thank you.
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Yes, sure. Good morning, Luke. So on book to Bill Trends, I would characterize them as robust in the first quarter here and that was really seen across the full business in both segments and across most of our sub segments. I think the only exception would be in transportation, but when it comes to aerospace defense data solutions, you know, very robust book-to-bill in Q1.
Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)
Got it, thank you. Second, you mentioned that the ITDS growth was primarily AI driven with strength in data solutions. Just hoping you could provide a little more color on what you're seeing. And I don't know if you're going to be specifying the AI dollars specifically going forward. And Farouk,, you mentioned serving global data center customers as well. Hoping we can maybe double click on that trend too. Thank you.
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)
Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)
Last question for me. Just curious to get your perspective on posture right now at US and Israeli defense prime. Seems like there's a fairly obvious replenishment opportunity. Just how much of that is baked into the 2Q guidance sequentially. And as you look into the back half of the year, just qualitatively the potential for some additional upside or just clarity on that opportunity. Thank you.
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate the color. I'll leave it there. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from Bobby Brooks with Northland Capital Markets.
Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning guys. Thank you for taking my question. It was great to hear about the first Cinch Entercom package win. Could you just discuss more how that win came about and maybe what you felt was the piece that pushed the customer to give you that order?
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Certainly. Our next question comes from Christopher Glynn with Oppenheimer.
Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)
Okay, makes sense. And just given the obvious dynamism in defense procurement and everything and hot regions, these kind of design wins to revenue, are they pretty quick?
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)
Right, right. So the replenishment orders are more kind of the quicker lead time drivers that you're seeing right now.
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. I'll turn it over. Appreciate the answers.
OPERATOR
And our next question will come from Greg Palm with Craig Hallam.
Jackson Traderon
Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Jackson Traderon
Got it. It's really helpful. And then also wanted to talk on this, the new business structure here. Kind of strategic realignment. Curious how you're processing that as it goes through the P and L. As we look at inorganic or sorry organic growth specifically as we lap entercon looking at like the geographic breakdown where we can kind of size where we should be seeing growth here by segment, by geography. You can do that?
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Jackson Traderon
Appreciate it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And moving next to Hendy Sasanto with Gabelli Funds.
Hendy Sasanto
Good morning Farooq and Lynn.
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Good morning Hendy.
Hendy Sasanto
Congrats on strong results. Farooq, I would like to understand more about your data center footprint and post acquisition of data datamate. I think my first question is is datamate a growing business? What kind of sales trend? And then second one is when you talk about data center AI, data center, anything new, any new areas that you want to address, any new product portfolio that you want to develop?
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)
And just to add on to that. So within Data Solutions, we've talked in the past how our AI exposure is largely within our power products. So if we isolate Data Solutions just within power products, that increased by 4.8 million or about 27% from Q1 last year to Q1 this year. And much of that was driven by AI.
Hendy Sasanto
Yeah. And Farouk, a number of companies have talked about the possibility of price increases in the second half. You mentioned pricing action. What are the puts and takes in terms of expectation on price increase in general in your industries in the second half?
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Hendy Sasanto
and Farooq. Any insight into market recovery in industrials, especially on customers and distributors, inventories?
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Hendy Sasanto
Thank you, Farooq. Thank you, Lynn.
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Thanks, Andy.
OPERATOR
We'll go next to Theodore o' Neill with Litchfield Hills Research.
Theodore o' Neill
And congratulations on the quarter. Two questions for you. The first one, last quarter you talked about weakness in the rail and E mobility and I'm wondering if anything's changed there. And my second question is about the strength in Q1. In the last 20 years, you companies reported a sequential growth in Q1 over Q4 only three other times. So what was driving the strength here in this sequential increase?
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Yeah, good morning, Theo. So I'll cover the initial question first. So on E-mobility and rail, I would say it's relatively more of the same from Q4. I think on the E-mobility side, Q4 was fair, was probably the bottom that we saw. There was a slight uptick from Q4 to Q1, but nothing meaningful. Both of those areas, I would call them still depressed in Q1 similar to Q4. And then what was the other, I'm sorry, the other part of the question,
Theodore o' Neill
the broader industrial, the sequential increase in Q1 over Q4, that's really rare in general.
Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)
Theodore o' Neill
Okay, thanks very much.
OPERATOR
And we'll take a follow up question from Bobby Brooks with Northland Capital Markets.
Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)
Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. That's super helpful, Kyle. And then just one last one for me is you guys have done a really good job kind of finding strong acquisition targets. Obviously just the data made. Looks like more of that. Just was curious to get a feel on capital allocation and your appetite for more MA moving forward. Or maybe is it a pause just to let the data mate get the integration or just curious to hear that.
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)
Really appreciate the caller and again congrats on this great quarter. Awesome. Thanks, Bobby.
OPERATOR
This now concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Farooq Tuig for closing comments.
Farouk Tuik (President and CEO)
Yep. Thanks Carrie and thank you everyone for joining us today. Very important thank you to all of our team globally that delivered this outstanding Q1 and what we think will be a very healthy balance of the year starting out with Q2. So thanks everybody and looking forward to speaking again in July.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.