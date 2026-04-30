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April 30, 2026 9:48 AM 40 min read

Transcript: Bel Fuse Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/29g6qbvy/

Summary

Bel Fuse reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026 with sales of $178.5 million, up 17.2% year-over-year, and a gross profit margin of 39%.

The company completed a strategic business unit realignment to better align with customer needs, now operating two focused units: Aerospace, Defense and Rugged Solutions (ADRS), and Industrial Technology and Data Solutions (ITDS).

Bel Fuse closed the acquisition of Datamate from Methode Electronics for $16 million, adding approximately $18 million in annual sales and expanding its Ethernet and broadband portfolio.

The company achieved organic growth with robust demand in defense and commercial aerospace, and healthy demand signals in networking and data infrastructure, particularly driven by AI applications.

Future outlook for Q2 2026 includes expected sales between $195 million to $215 million and gross margins of 38% to 40%, supported by strong bookings and demand from defense and data solutions sectors.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the Bel Fuse first quarter 2026 earnings call. at this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Jean Marie Young with Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead.

Jean Marie Young (Moderator)

Farouk Farooq

Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Farooq

Kerry

Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Farouk. Maybe hoping you could just provide some comments on book-to-bill Trends. You mentioned robust bookings were one of the things that is supportive of the guidance and within that if there'd be any end market highlights you'd want to call out as well. Thank you.

Farooq

Yes, sure. Good morning, Luke. So on book to Bill Trends, I would characterize them as robust in the first quarter here and that was really seen across the full business in both segments and across most of our sub segments. I think the only exception would be in transportation, but when it comes to aerospace defense data solutions, you know, very robust book to bill in Q1.

Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)

Got it, thank you. Second, you mentioned that the ITDS growth was primarily AI driven with strength in data solutions. Just hoping you could provide a little more color on what you're seeing. And I don't know if you're going to be spiking out the AI dollars specifically going forward. And Farouk, you mentioned serving global data center customers as well. Hoping we can maybe double click on that trend too. Thank you.

Farooq

Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Farooq

Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Appreciate the color. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Kerry

And our next question comes from Bobby Brooks with Northland Capital Markets.

Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning guys. Thank you for taking my question. It was great to hear about the first Cinch Entercom package win. Could you just discuss more how that win came about and maybe what you felt was the piece that pushed the customer to give you that order?

Farooq

Kerry

Certainly. Our next question comes from Christopher Glynn with Oppenheimer.

Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)

Farooq

Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)

Okay, makes sense. And just given the obvious dynamism in defense procurement and everything and hot regions, these kind of design wins to revenue, are they pretty quick?

Farooq

Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)

Right, right. So the replenishment orders are more kind of the quicker lead time drivers that you're seeing right now.

Farooq

Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)

Farooq

Christopher Glynn (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. I'll turn it over. Appreciate the answers.

Kerry

And our next question will come from Greg Palm with Craig Hallam.

Jackson Traderon

Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Farooq

Jackson Traderon

Got it. It's really helpful. And then also wanted to talk on this, the new business structure here. Kind of strategic realignment. Curious how you're processing that as it goes through the P and L. As we look at inorganic or sorry organic growth specifically as we lap entercon looking at like the geographic breakdown where we can kind of size where we should be seeing growth here by segment, by geography. You can do that?

Farooq

Jackson Traderon

Appreciate it. Thank you.

Kerry

And moving next to Hendy Sasanto with Gabelli Funds.

Hendy Sasanto (Equity Analyst)

Good morning Farooq and Lynn.

Farooq

Good morning Hendy. Congrats on strong results. Farooq, I would like to understand more about your data center footprint and post acquisition of data datamate. I think my first question is is datamate a growing business? What kind of sales trend? And then second one is when you talk about data center AI, data center, anything new, any new areas that you want to address, any new product portfolio that you want to develop?

Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Hendy Sasanto (Equity Analyst)

And just to add on to that. So within Data Solutions, we've talked in the past how our AI exposure is largely within our power products. So if we isolate Data Solutions just within power products, that increased by 4.8 million or about 27% from Q1 last year to Q1 this year. And much of that was driven by AI.

Farooq

Hendy Sasanto (Equity Analyst)

and Farooq. Any insight into market recovery in industrials, especially on customers and distributors, inventories?

Farooq

Hendy Sasanto (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Farooq. Thank you, Lynn. Thanks, Andy.

Kerry

We'll go next to Theodore o' Neill with Litchfield Hills Research.

Theodore o' Neill

And congratulations on the quarter. Two questions for you. The first one, last quarter you talked about weakness in the rail and E mobility and I'm wondering if anything's changed there. And my second question is about the strength in Q1. In the last 20 years, you companies reported a sequential growth in Q1 over Q4 only three other times. So what was driving the strength here in this sequential increase?

Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, good morning, Theo. So I'll cover the initial question first. So on E mobility and rail, I would say it's relatively more of the same from Q4. I think on the E mobility side, Q4 was fair, was probably the bottom that we saw. There was a slight uptick from Q4 to Q1, but nothing meaningful. Both of those areas, I would call them still depressed in Q1 similar to Q4. And then what was the other, I'm sorry, the other part of the question,

Theodore o' Neill

the broader industrial, the sequential increase in Q1 over Q4, that's really rare in general.

Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Theodore o' Neill

Okay, thanks very much.

Kerry

And we'll take a follow up question from Bobby Brooks with Northland Capital Markets.

Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)

Farooq

Lynn Hutkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)

Awesome. That's super helpful, Kyle. And then just one last one for me is you guys have done a really good job kind of finding strong acquisition targets. Obviously just the data made. Looks like more of that. Just was curious to get a feel on capital allocation and your appetite for more MA moving forward. Or maybe is it a pause just to let the data mate get the integration or just curious to hear that.

Farooq

Bobby Brooks (Equity Analyst)

Really appreciate the caller and again congrats on this great quarter. Awesome. Thanks, Bobby.

Kerry

This now concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Farooq Tuig for closing comments.

Farooq Tuig

Yep. Thanks Carrie and thank you everyone for joining us today. Very important thank you to all of our team globally that delivered this outstanding Q1 and what we think will be a very healthy balance of the year starting out with Q2. So thanks everybody and looking forward to speaking again in July.

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