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April 30, 2026 9:45 AM 40 min read

AMETEK Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8zywgv99/

Summary

AMETEK reported a strong Q1 2026 with double-digit sales growth of 11% YoY, reaching $1.93 billion, and a record EBITDA of $620 million.

The company raised its full-year earnings guidance to reflect strong Q1 results and expects sales to increase by high single digits for the year.

Strategic acquisition of First Aviation Services was announced to enhance defense aftermarket capabilities, with a focus on long-term value creation through acquisitions.

Robust order growth was recorded at $2.2 billion, a 23% increase YoY, leading to a record backlog of $3.87 billion.

Operating margins improved significantly, with core margins up 160 basis points YoY, driven by excellent productivity and sales leverage.

AMETEK's aerospace and defense business showed strong performance with a 10% increase expected for the year, supported by robust order activity in defense markets.

Management expressed confidence in navigating geopolitical uncertainties with a durable and flexible operating model.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kevin Coleman (Vice President Investor Relations and Treasurer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, we will conduct a question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one one again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Dan Dray with RBC Capital Markets. Dan, you have the floor.

Dan Dray (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

OPERATOR

Stand by for our next question. Our next question comes from Andrew Orban of Bank of America. Andrew, go ahead with your question.

Andrew Orban (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Nicole Deblace (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Dave Sapico (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Nicole Deblace (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Got it. Okay, clear. And then I just wanted to spend a little bit of time on the medical end market. I don't think that was mentioned a whole lot in the prepared remarks. Dave, could you just talk a little bit about what you're seeing there?

Dave Sapico (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Stand by for our next question. The next question comes from Andrew Bascaglia with BNP Parabas. Andrew, go ahead with your question.

Andrew Bascaglia (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Scott Graham with Seaport Research Partners. Scott, go ahead with your question.

Scott Graham (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research Partners)

Hey, good morning. Congratulations on the quarter.

Dave Sapico (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Joe Giordano with TD Cohen. Joe, go ahead with your question.

Joe Giordano (Equity Analyst at TD Cohen)

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, you'll need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our next question comes from Nigel Ko with Wolff Research. Nigel, go ahead with your question.

Nigel Ko (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Julian Mitchell with Barclays. Julian, go ahead with your question.

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Hi. Thanks. Good morning. Maybe just moving away from the top line for a second. Looking at operating leverage and kind of incremental margins is the sort of guide based off a steady improvement year on year in operating leverage as you go through 2020. Just wanted to clarify that. And if you see any movement in kind of price, net of cost within

Dave Sapico (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Kevin Coleman for closing remarks.

Kevin Coleman (Vice President Investor Relations and Treasurer)

Thanks, everyone, for joining our call today. And as a reminder, a replay of today's webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of AMETEK. Have a great day.

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