by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you. Operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us with me today are Jeff Pilati, our CEO, and Amit Sripathy, our cfo. Before we get started, I want to remind you that our remarks today will contain forward looking statements. These statements are subject to risk factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risk factors are discussed in detail in our most recent Annual report on Form 10K filed with the securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the sec. We will also be referring to a number of non GAAP measures, corresponding GAAP measures and a reconciliation of non GAAP measures to GAAP metrics are provided in our earnings release and investor presentation which are available on our investor relations [email protected] we are providing certain measures discussing future impact on a non GAAP basis only because without unreasonable efforts we are unable to provide the comparable GAAP metric. In addition, last evening we posted an investor presentation containing supplemental information on our investor relations website. We may continue to provide supplemental information on our website and and on our social media channels in the future. Accordingly, we encourage investors to monitor our website and our social media channels in addition to our press releases, files submitted with the SEC and any public conference calls or webcasts. With that, I will turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Thanks Matt. Good Morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. We're very pleased to report a strong start to the year with first quarter results highlighting the strength of the value proposition we delivered to our owners in a faster than expected Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) recovery for our U.S. select service brands. Our development momentum continued with net room growth of 4% and a pipeline which increased for the 23rd consecutive quarter to a record of over 259,000 rooms. We delivered 21% growth in ancillary revenues, we generated $64 million of free cash flow and we returned $85 million to our shareholders. Global Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) improved 400 and 50 basis points sequentially from the fourth quarter. Domestic Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), excluding last year's hurricane impact, improved over 600 basis points to essentially flat and ahead of our down 2 to down 3% expectation as demand continued to pick up throughout the quarter. January's 4% Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) decline improved to plus 1% growth for February and also for March. Our three largest states of Texas, California and Florida, which account for 1/4 of our US room count, improved by 800 basis points sequentially from down 11% in Q4 to down only 3% in Q1. The Q4 strength we saw in our Midwest and industrial states continued into Q1 with outperformance in Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Immigration and trade policies that created an environment of uncertainty appear to have stabilized and strong leisure demand over the spring break travel season has provided improved confidence among many franchisees as they approach the peak leisure summer travel season April month to date, Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) growth has been consistent with February and March. International Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) growth was consistent with the fourth quarter at down 1% in constant currency. In Canada, Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) increased 8% on increased pricing power and improved demand. In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) grew 1% with strong performance in Turkey, Greece and Spain offset by softness in the Middle east which declined from plus 18% in Q4 to down 5% in Q1. Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) in Mexico fell with lower US inbound travel driving pricing pressure and dropping our Latin America Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) by 4% versus prior year excluding Mexico. Our Latin America region saw an 11% Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) increase driven by strong pricing and demand growth in Argentina, Brazil and the Caribbean. Asia Pacific Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) improved nearly 700 basis points from down 7% in Q4 to down 1% in Q1. Strength in Thailand and Vietnam was offset by China where Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) improved 540 basis points sequentially from down 10% in Q4 to down 5% in Q1 driven by continued occupancy improvement, which remains a significant tailwind at only 88% of pre Covid levels. Earlier this month a large contingent of our franchise sales, operations and technology team members attended a HOHCON 26 the Asian American Hotel Owners association conference in Philadelphia which aside from Wyndham's Global Hotel conference is the largest gathering of select service hotel owners in the us Our booth at Ahohakon's trade show was the busiest it's ever been and developer enthusiasm for our brands and our Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) driven technology offerings designed to capture revenue at every touch point of the guest journey was strong. Developers are increasingly noting that our best in class technology powered by providers like Sabre Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Canary Technologies Inc. is making our brands ever more efficient and less expensive to operate and that our rapidly expanding Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) enabled shared service approach is lowering their break even point and making their hotels more profitable to run. This increased interest in our brands is certainly reflected in our first quarter results where new hotel contracts awarded in the United States increased by 8% and where our global development pipeline grew to a record of over 2,200 hotels as the most acid like player in the industry. With a development pipeline whose domestic and international rooms carry a 30% Fee Per Available Room (FEPAR) premium, we're structurally upgrading Wyndham's long term earnings power as we continue to move towards higher tier and higher revpar segment brands. As we previewed on our last call, net rooms were flat domestically which included legacy affiliated room exits from the sale of Vacasa Vacation rentals to Casago along with T&L's closure of 17 vacation resorts from our Blue Thread Partners previously announced Resort Optimization initiative. On the opening side, momentum was driven by strong conversion activity from upscale Travelers Choice Award winners like the V Capri Palm Springs which joined our Dolce by Wyndham brand and Kauai's boutique Island Sky Ocean Hotel which joined our trademark collection by Wyndham, a brand that has grown to over 100 hotels in the US with 99 hotels in its global development pipeline. Domestic new construction activity was again fueled as it will be for the decade ahead with new Echo Suites by Wyndham hotels opening in markets like Colorado Springs, our seventh in the past six months with our 20th opening two weeks ago in Bozeman, Montana. We also saw more new construction upper mid scale dual branded La Quinta Hawthorne Suites prototypes opening in popular tourist destinations like Leavenworth, Washington and more new construction upper upscale hotels like the Dolce by Wyndham opening in the heart of South Beach, Florida. Internationally we increased the number of net rooms by 9%, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) grew net rooms by 7% with standout new conversions like our 90th Ramada by Wyndham in Turkey with the opening of the Ramada Encore Mid Yacht along with several new construction additions including the Ramaza Plaza Tashkent, located in the heart of Uzbekistan's capital. Latin America and the Caribbean grew net rooms by 12% with several notable trademark conversions including the new apartheid boutique hotel in the heart of Cartagena's old city along with the Decameron Baru, a TripAdvisor hall of Fame award winning resort near Playa Blanca in Southeast Asia. In the Pacific Rim we grew net rooms by 11% driven by exceptional new construction additions such as the Wyndham Garden Manila Bay, which marks our first Wyndham Garden property in the Philippines and in China, we once again delivered double digit net room growth for our direct franchising system and 13% net room growth across mainland China in total with several new construction additions including the Wyndham Grand Tungcheong Hot Springs, our first Wyndham grand in the Tung Chung Yunnan Province and the Wyndham Fuzhou Gu Lo which marks the first Wyndham five star hotel in the bustling downtown of Fuzhou's capital. Ancillary revenues increased 21% in the quarter fueled by our renewed and very successful suite of Wyndham Rewards credit card products along with the continued expansion of our strategic partnership initiatives and ongoing technology innovations. Key to this growth is our award winning loyalty program where Wyndham Rewards occupancy contribution increased 120 basis points to a record 54%. Domestically, global membership enrollments grew another 10% year over year and the collective length of stay for our 124 million members grew by 6%. Our Wyndham rewards Experiences platform is increasingly helping to drive that growth as well as deeper member engagement. In the first quarter, we introduced exclusive new opportunities for members to redeem for even more unforgettable experiences like a private tasting with Chef Lorena Garcia at her Miami culinary loft with stays at our new Registry Collection Balfour Miami Beach Hotel and private suite tickets for Harry Styles and Lady Gaga concerts at Madison Square Garden. Looking ahead, we'll continue to leverage our premier partnerships to deliver these once in a lifetime moments. Next month, Wyndham Reward members will have the exclusive opportunity to redeem points to play in the Pro Am with Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour professionals at the 20th Wyndham Championship, the last stop on the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour prior to the FedEx Cup playoffs. As our technology innovations have increasingly helped our franchisees operate more efficiently and more profitably, we're rapidly deploying Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))), making it easier for guests to discover and book Wyndham hotels. Today, every property that utilizes Wyndham Connect plus effectively has its own Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) powered voice agent. With more than 1,100 hotels live on this platform domestically and now ramping globally. That's over 1,100 Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) agents answering calls and chats on behalf of our owners, helping to drive nearly 300 basis points of incremental direct contribution for these hotels through agentic voice channels, while also driving meaningful cost savings for these owners by taking labor out of their hotels and front offices. In addition, nearly 5,000 franchisees already live on Wyndham's proprietary Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) powered Wyndham Connect platform are collectively earning millions of incremental dollars by autonomously generating revenue from early check ins, late checkouts, room upgrades and pet fees, incremental amenities and services, and so many other creative upsell opportunities they develop themselves. Together, these initiatives are creating a durable competitive advantage that we expect to compound as adoption continues to ramp. Building on this momentum, Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) is transforming our marketing economics and booking process performance, amplifying our reach, transforming our digital acquisition model and optimizing our unit economics by allowing us to drive significant reservation volume growth while consistently compressing our cost per click and cost per acquisition. By embedding Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) across the full guest engagement journey and leveraging our partnership with Adobe, we are dramatically increasing personalization while keeping guests engaged longer, driving higher conversion rates, shifting demand into direct booking channels, and improving the foundational profitability of our business. Our strategy to meet guests wherever their travel intent is formed is working, and increasingly that's beginning inside of OpenArtificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI)))))))))))))))))))))))'s Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer (ChatGPT), inside of Anthropic's Anthropic's Claude, and inside of Google Search Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) mode. Wyndham's distribution engine has expanded into these important channels where our growing demographic of younger guests are progressively searching, planning and booking. Last quarter we announced our direct integration with Anthropics Anthropic's Claude, enabling subscribers to conduct intent driven searches. This quarter we're excited to share that we've launched Wyndham apps on both Anthropic's Claude and ChatGPT, delivering that same functionality through a more visual and interactive experience, including dynamic mapping, rich property tiles and detailed hotel pages representing a highly interactive hotel discovery and decision journey. And we're pleased to report that we continue to make strong progress with Google to develop our direct booking agentic Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) experience in Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) mode, allowing our guests to experience the full value of booking directly with Wyndham through natural conversational interactions without ever leaving Google's Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) mode. In closing, the over $450 million investment we've made in technology, which is enabling our Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence (AI))))))))))))))))))))))) innovation and which is detailed in our investor presentation posted last night to our Investor Relations website, serves as a powerful engine for franchisee profitability regardless of the economic climate. As we look ahead, we're incredibly optimistic and see clear signs of strengthening consumer and business confidence which we're well positioned to capitalize on as RevPAR in the select service segments continues its recovery. Most importantly, we want to extend our gratitude to our team members worldwide whose unwavering commitment and resilience throughout the challenging macro environment over the past year has been the bedrock of our success. And now I'm very pleased to formally introduce Amit Sripathy, our newly appointed Chief Financial Officer. Amit's been in the lodging industry for most of his distinguished career and with Wyndham for the past five years in a variety of roles, leading our M and A, our strategic development and our franchise sales efforts, most recently as our Chief Development Officer amidst combination of deep finance and capital markets expertise. His firsthand operational leadership at Wyndham and his strong relationships with our franchisees have positioned him very well to take over as our cfo. And with that, Amit will now walk us through our financial highlights and full year outlook. Amit

thanks Jeff and good morning everyone. I'm excited to step into the Chief Financial Officer role and to speak with all of you today. In my prior role as Chief Development Officer and collaborating with our regional Presidents, I gained a strong understanding of the value proposition we deliver to owners and developers through the Wyndham Advantage. The continued development momentum we've seen across our system and our pipeline reinforces my confidence in the strength of our brands and our ability to achieve our long term growth outlook. Turning to results, my remarks today will include a detailed review of our first quarter financial performance followed by an update on our cash flows, our balance sheet and our outlook. Before I begin, let me remind everyone that the comparability of our financial results continues to be impacted by the timing of our Marketing Fund spent. In the first quarter of this year, Marketing Fund expenses exceeded revenues by $9 million compared to expenses exceeding revenues by $22 million in the first quarter of last year. To enhance transparency and provide a better understanding of the results of our ongoing operations, I'll be highlighting our results on a comparable basis which neutralizes the Marketing Fund impact. In the first quarter we generated $327 million of net revenues and $156 million of adjusted EBITDA. Net revenues increased 3% year over year, primarily reflecting a 21% increase in ancillary revenues and system growth of 4%, partially offset by lower other franchise fees and the deferral of fees from Revo Hospitality Group. Ancillary revenue growth was driven by the full quarter impact of our renewed Long Term Co branded credit card agreement which occurred at the end of first quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA declined 1% on a comparable basis, primarily reflecting the absence of one time cost reductions partially offset by our revenue growth. Adjusted diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.96, down 3% on a comparable basis as a 1% comparable adjusted EBITDA decline, a marginally higher effective tax rate and increased interest expense was partially offset by the benefit of share repurchase activity. Development advance spend totaled $29 million in the first quarter, roughly consistent with our spend in first quarter 2025. We continue to see an increased appetite for our brands and we're happy to put our excess cash to work to bolster our footprint in some of the fee par accretive markets Jeff mentioned earlier. We continue to be disciplined with the use of development advances and underwriting above our cost of capital, with these hotels historically entering our system at a fee par premium of roughly 40% above our system's fee par. We returned $85 million to our shareholders in the first quarter through $51 million of share repurchases and $34 million of common stock dividends. In February we issued $650 million of senior unsecured notes at 5.625% and primarily use the net proceeds to fully repay our then outstanding Revolver borrowings and term loan, a balance pro forma for the transaction. Our nearest maturities in the second half of 2028 and nearly all our debt is fixed at attractive rates. We ended the quarter with approximately $1.1 billion in total liquidity and our net leverage ratio of 3.5 times remained as expected at the midpoint of our target range. Now turning to outlook, we are reaffirming our expectation for full year global net room growth of 4 to 4.5% excluding any potential termination impact associated with Revo's ongoing insolvency. As Jeff mentioned, first quarter US RevPAR trends exceeded our expectations and we've seen sustained 1% growth in the US over the past three months. As such, we've updated our expectations to include our first quarter U.S. outperformance as well as assumptions that the U.S. maintains this level of growth through the second quarter. Our expectations for the back half of the year in the US Remain unchanged at approximately flat until we gain further visibility in the peak leisure summer months. Accordingly, we're raising our global REVPAR outlook to a range of up 1% to down 1% as part of our efforts to pursue all available remedies related to Revo's ongoing insolvency proceedings and optimize the recoverability for our shareholders, we exercised our rights during the first quarter to foreclose on and take ownership of two properties in Europe that were previously owned by Revo. We expect these properties to generate approximately $10 million of net revenues and in full year 2026 with a limited impact to earnings as we work to stabilize operations and implement an asset management plan to maximize value. As such, net revenues are now expected to be $1.47 billion to $1.5 billion. The impact from our increased REVPAR outlook falls within our adjusted EBITDA outlook range of 730 million to $745 million, which therefore remains unchanged. We've updated our adjusted net income range to 351 million to $365 million to reflect the impact of increased interest expense resulting from our issuance of senior unsecured notes, which is offset in adjusted diluted EPS by the impact of share repurchases. As such, our adjusted diluted EPS outlook range of four. $4.62 to $4.80 remains unchanged. Our expectation for the marketing fund to break even on a full year basis also remains unchanged. With respect to seasonality, we expect the funds to underspend by approximately $10 million to $15 million in the second quarter, bringing the first half underspend to approximately zero to $5 million which we then expect will will reverse in the back half of this year. In closing, our first quarter results underscore the strength and appeal of our brands to guests, developers and owners as reflected in the meaningful recovery in US RevPAR and continued growth in our system size and development pipeline. We've remained disciplined in our capital allocation approach, prioritizing investments in high return growth opportunities and digital technology advancements while consistently returning excess capital to shareholders. We're confident that our resilient asset light business model and strong balance sheet position us well to drive solid results in 2026 while providing clear visibility into our long term growth trajectory. With that, Jeff and I would be happy to answer your questions.

Jeff. Good morning Amit. Congrats on the new role. Can we start big picture on the demand side? Just first, first sort of where and when did you begin to see the revpar improvement in the first quarter and then second part, how much of what you've seen through April is maybe actual underlying demand improvement versus maybe just easier year over year comparisons. Thanks. We began to see it Mike, really as we talked about on our last call in January, we were midway through February. The Q4 RevPAR as we talked about in the script of down 8 was down 4% in January and then it just jumped to plus 1% for February and March and April month to date is continuing with that same strong demand. That same February and March improved performance. We saw it specifically in states like Texas which we talked about the combination of Texas, Florida and California improving 800 basis points. But Texas alone was a 700 basis point improvement and it was up 2% year over year which was great to see. And we have 700 hotels in Texas, 2% up for the quarter. That was a big deal improvement. Of course in California, in Florida we saw it as we talked about across the Midwest infrastructure states collectively a big group of them up 8%. We're seeing corporate contracted in that everyday business pick up. And sequentially it was both occupancy and rate. We saw non government infrastructure pick up. Oil and gas pick up. Our oil and gas market tracks which are 12% of our room count picked up by 400 basis points. And you know in terms of what we're seeing now in April, if we just look at STR for the last eight weeks, US economy occupancy is running up 140 basis points to prior year. So that's demand driven. With Wyndham's economy brands outperforming over those last eight weeks, the STR economy industry occupancy by 120 basis points and our economy brands are continuing to drive rate index gains. And we talked about on the last call and we continue to see it ADR being the biggest opportunity for our small business owners moving forward especially in select service, our economy and mid scale brands continue to gain rate index. There's a lot of Runway ahead. We know that you know economy ADR has a long way to recover. It's only up 11% in 2019 versus a higher end segment like luxury being up 30%. So as wage growth continues to Outpace inflation and consumer confidence continues to stabilize the pricing opportunity for our franchisees to catch up on both the demand side, which we're seeing and now looking forward on the rate side is significant.

Good morning everybody. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe we'll just keep that thread going. Jeff, if we were to sort of read between the lines in terms of business travel versus leisure travel sequentially, it sounds like business travel might be driving a little bit more of the majority of the sequential strength. So maybe talk a little bit more on the leisure side, you know, do you feel like you're seeing closer to home trends pick up? Do you think that you're seeing tax refunds sort of more than offset sensitivity to gas prices? What are you kind of seeing near term in terms of in terms of like booking trends and booking window, the length of the booking window. Any other sort of KPIs you look at on leisure side would be helpful. Thank you.

Sure. Thanks, Brent. There is so much optimism out there in the United States, both obviously on the US Development side, but on the consumer demand side specifically, cancellation rates are improving, they're getting better. Booking lead times are really solid and the lengths of stay, interestingly are getting longer. They're up to prior year and they're up significantly 540 basis points to where they were pre Covid. And we're seeing guests drive a bit further than last year and drive a lot further than they were post Covid. With that revenge travel coming back and whether it's a C shape or an E shape economy with that middle tier of middle income consumers our sweet spot, feeling better, they are regaining confidence in purchasing power and our franchisees across the country are feeling it. You referenced tax refunds. Those second half tax refunds absolutely have the potential to unlock further discretionary spending. US Travel published a research report earlier this month which estimates that 1 out of every$9.9% of the estimated $57 billion of tax refunds will be spent on travel. And that middle income guests, US Travel believes and their research shows will drive 70% of that, meaning an extra one out of nine on 57 billion. 70% of that $3.54 billion that their research estimates will be spent on domestic travel this year. And our internal consumer research shows that our middle income guests continue to express a higher intent to travel this year certainly than they were at this point last year. Wage growth as we saw yesterday, it's robust enough to support increased discretionary spending, which again our small business owners are seeing and while Amit mentioned in his Outlook comments that while we have limited back half visibility we know our comps ahead get easier and we're expecting a stronger June, we're expecting a stronger July with FIFA where we're already seeing our hotels within 20 miles are pacing considerably ahead of prior year which should contribute we're estimating about 20bps of uplift right there. And then we have events planned for the Route 66 and the America 250 celebrations this summer and fall that have our here in this building, our pr, our sales teams, our marketing teams targeting drive to guests with mobile offers to boost room night demand across the hundreds and hundreds of our hotels along U.S. highways and byways like Route 66. So it was more leisure to your question but it was similarly and we could save it for another question. Blue collar in infrastructure business which is strengthening government showing signs of improvement. A lot of optimism out there with oil and gas in those markets that we're in but there is a lot to be confident about.

something I was sitting with owners in Southeast Asia in the Pacific last month and it's whether I was in New Zealand talking to a developer building La Quintas or in Singapore in a full service hotel. There is nothing that they're more excited about in terms of everything you asked in that question, incremental revenue and and more direct bookings. I mean AI is moving so quickly and our whole AI forward six year we've talked a lot about it on these calls. A $450 million investment that Scott Strickland and the team has led has really accelerated our AI readiness. We are now 100% cloud based. We're fully optimized across all of our platforms with best in class partners like AWS and Salesforce, Oracle, Adobe and the foundation is enabling us to launch products like we've talked a lot about. I won't go into it. The Wyndham Connect AI with Canary. It's in our investor deck powered by OpenAI that was launched two years ago and that gave us a very early lead in removing friction across the guest journey for franchisees and it delivered to your question commercial value to our owners, allowing them to focus more on hospitality because we're deploying it at scale across all of our guest touch points. We're no longer piloting, we're driving up to in an engaged full service hotel up to a quarter of a million dollars of additional noi ancillary revenue. That is real money for those hotels. We've got engaged economy hotels driving $120,000 of incremental spend, incremental spend from guests which is flowing straight through to their bottom line and incremental mid scale hotels driving $150,000 through that one product. And so it's really exciting in terms of what it's driving for them and it's certainly helping us. It was a big topic of conversation when we were at the AHOA conference. I referenced in my remarks today in terms of what's differentiating Wyndham from in the select service space. They're competitive sets to do business with us and we're really excited about it. To your direct contribution question, I think that's for us the biggest benefit that as we roll this out, we talked about 1100 hotels right now and rolling it out across the world with our Wyndham Connect plus product. That's also in the investor deck. We are taking millions and millions of dollars of costs out of those hotels front office. We're taking millions of guest calls, millions of questions away from people that would have to answer them and we're autonomously handling those labor intensive tasks that they no longer have to staff to. That's what's saving the money. But it's also resulting in better interactions with our guests. We have no drop calls faster handle times, handle times have improved by 25% and it's that AI product that we've deployed that's driving that we talked about in the script. 300 basis points of increased direct contribution to those franchisees which they're very excited about.

Morning everybody. Thanks for all the commentary and for taking my question. Just following on the AI theme. Given the slides that you have in your deck and the amount of commentary put on it, do you have any statistics or any perspectives on customer uptake? I think that's obviously going to be one of the gating factors for how much and how soon and how fast. How are you measuring that? Yes, the incremental revenue upside that I'm talking about, David, is with Steve's question is the most immediate important measurement for our franchisees I mean, we're looking at everything that we could do to drive incremental revenue to their hotels. We're looking at how much more margin we could drive by taking a guest service agent, perhaps, you know, or a PABX operator, you know, off of their payroll and allow them to free up staff for others. We're looking at the percentage that we're able to drive to the hotel from a direct booking basis because the call wasn't dropped or it wasn't lost. And that's that 300 basis point KPI that we're tracking right now for the 1100 hotels. Only 1100 so far of our 8000 as we roll it across the world in 100 different languages that we're looking at. So our job is to make sure that these small business owners are engaged with these tools that can drive hundreds of thousands of dollars up to 100,000 maybe in a, or over 100,000 in an engaged franchise economy hotel to a quarter of a million dollars in a very engaged Lake Buena Vista palace in Orlando. That complex is just all over this and is really, really creative. And we can't underestimate the KPI for guest satisfaction. We're continuing to see. We've seen an uptick of 400 basis points in guest satisfaction because those calls are answered right away. I mean, we have that single source of truth where David Katz is booking a reservation. And we now know that autonomous agent now knows all about David. You know, before we did not that front desk agent might not. We have that basic information that was not easily at their fingertips about what David and his daughter's like, and not having to ask David to give us anything about him in terms of his loyalty, his booking behaviors. These agents are able to answer any question imaginable that a guest might ask about his stay in moments, not minutes, and book the Katz family into their preferred room based on their past day history, and then work to sell them a suite upgrade, an early check in, early checkout, or an F and B amenity package. All of this being done autonomously is just so exciting. We would not have had the time to do that before. And it's the revenue generated that we're looking at. It's the direct bookings, because that call wasn't dropped and you didn't hop off onto a third party to book. And it's the increased satisfaction that we're delivering for our guests at time of booking. And then you just multiply that in terms of everything that we're doing with the LLMs in terms of where we're live today with Claude and OpenAI and Google and it's really, really, really exciting. I mean we're scratching the surface with so many new initiatives underway that we're not going to talk about or disclose on this call. But we're very well positioned as these platforms continue to evolve.

And David, if I could. Good morning. If I could just add on your customer uptick and uptake question. You know, studies are showing that Almost, you know, 40% of travel searches are coming through LLM. So really we want to meet guests wherever they're choosing to book and offer. Wyndham hotels and their engagement through our Wyndham mobile app, through, you know, interacting with the properties, front desk and all of that, we're seeing strong increases. So guests are definitely embracing it as and we're right there to meet them.

Good morning Jeff and Amit and congrats on the new role. My question for you is more on the ancillary side. Can you just help us understand the big drivers of that increase in the quarter and then more importantly, I think how should we think about that opportunity long term here? Good morning Danny, and thanks. I'm excited to be in the new role ancillary. We had a strong quarter this year. You know, 21% year over year growth primarily driven by the credit card program. As you kind of think about that, you know, we have we had guided to low to mid teens for the full year. That's still the outlook for the full year. Q1 the 21% is really driven by lapping. You know, we renewed the credit card agreement with Barclays in March of last year. As you look at it for this quarter, we had a full quarter versus just a month last year. So that's really the lapping. But with as far as the full year, you know, it's still the low to mid teens guidance that we provided and you know, we're excited about our ant's continued growth in the ancillary side.

Hi. Great. Good morning everyone. I wonder if you'd give us a little bit more color on your performance out of China. Certainly across the industry and 1Q results we've seen just a very wide volatility in revpar results out of China. You know, certainly Smith Travel sort of implied up low single digits. Some companies reported we're doing up in the teens. You folks were at negative five. A little bit more color on you know what, what drove the negative five versus say the industry or perhaps what you know about the other companies and then your expectations for the near to midterm for China. Thank you. Sure. Looking at the industry, looking at STR and we've talked about this before, Patrick, our brands in China were much like here in the US the first to recover coming out of the lockdown. And looking at our Overall RevPAR today versus where it was pre Covid, we're in line with STR. Certainly we want to see that minus 5 become positive 5. Overall China RevPAR did improve. It was 540 basis points of improvement from last quarter to this quarter. And what was great to see was occupancy improving a full 12 points to being up 8% to prior year. ADR is still the issue over in China. Continued deflation. The deflationary environment in China is the longest it's been since a long, long time back in the 60s. But it is estimated to likely soon turn and we're looking forward to that Revpar continuing to improve and get back to positive which I think is our expectation for the full year. Occupancy is the big tailwind. It's still trailing by a long, long margin where it was pre Covid but with PPI turning positive for the first time in 41 months at up 1% and with the government boosting service consumption and travel demand, visa free entry and international inbound as a lot of our peers have been talking about is that picks up with increased flight capacity. We're optimistic. But where we're most optimistic in China is the continued growth. On the development front, our Q1NRG double digits for both our direct franchising system and our overall system. With direct franchise signings up a solid 5% we've increased our direct franchising business. We continue to grow it. It's up 100% since then. It's sitting at about 100,000 rooms with over 4, 400 hotels, direct hotels now in our pipeline. And this accelerating double digit net room growth is helping grow our international royalty rates. And as we pivot from MLAs to direct franchising agreements, it's at a significantly higher, three times higher royalty rate is what it was for Q1. So we're really pleased with how things are going in China. We've got strong direct development owner relationships. 12 of our 25 brands are now registered for sale in China and we've taken back these legacy MLAs like Days Inn which has grown significantly since we did that. And we're Growing across the capitals of Beijing and Shanghai. Our brand really resonates. Tech centers we talk about on every call as we did this, the elite eight cities, great growth. We've just, we're very proud of what our chief development officer over there, Bill Wang and his team, significant growth has been delivering and continues to deliver and achieve for us.

Just if I could just add on, you know, as Jeff mentioned, you know, we have recovered pace with 2019 versus the industry. Patrick, I think you look at it, you know we recovered ahead of the industry. So we're right now kind of in line with the industry. So the recovery is just the timing of it. And then for the full year basis, you know last year we were down, you know, 9% and as we said, you know, we expect to see that kind of like flat to positive growth this year. So it's really a huge sequential improvement year over year, almost 10% to get to that level. Thank you.

We go next now to Ben Chaikin with Mizuho. Hey, thanks for taking my question. Maybe on the US demand front you touched on it briefly earlier. I think in response to a previous question you mentioned that leisure was improving and then if I taught you correctly, you also suggested that kind of like blue collar infrastructure was improving. Am I correct that that latter comment infrastructure and blue collar was more of a forward looking comment. And then especially in states like Texas that are seeing rapid improvement I guess how long do you need to see the stabilization improvement for that to eventually show up in pipeline or net unit growth?

Leisure was up about 100 basis points versus business in terms of improvement. But we're still seeing it improve. I mean our overall infrastructure business that I touched on Ben, was while it was still down to prior year, improved 10 points sequentially from Q4 and the non government infrastructure revenue increased double digits in the first quarter which helped our total business segment. If you think about 70% of our business being leisure, 30% being business, we were down 7% year over year for Q4 and we were flat for Q1. So significant improvement and it helped boost our weekday occupancy, our weekday demand to flat for both February, March and we're seeing that again in April.

Piece of that is oil and gas and energy infrastructure spending that as we talked about increased really, really impressively for Q1. And in terms of forward looking, our GSO consumed infrastructure revenue for the quarter grew 12% while the contracted infrastructure revenue, what's on the books forward looking continues to pace well ahead of same time last year. And the second part of the question Amit, did you pick that up? Yeah, I think you were asking about, I think about net rooms growth. I think you look at it the even last year with the revpar backdrop that we had, you know we had record openings in the US just kind of underlying the strength of our brands and the performance. Really our brands are resilient throughout periods of revpar cyclicality. And then turn looking at this year, you see U.S. signings up, you know, 8% global pipeline up, you know to a record 259,000 rooms and 2200 hotels. So yeah, we're seeing continued growth.

Amit's former franchise sales team now led by David Wilner, Jared Mevin, Brian Parker and Brad Gant, they did not miss a beat as Amit was promoted and they saw very strong momentum domestically. The 8% they signed more U.S. development contracts than last year. I think what impresses us all is how they are coming in for more upscale and more accretive rooms. Significant ppar premium growth at 30% above our U.S. system average. And yeah, we're just thrilled right now with a pipeline that grew by domestically 300 basis points, it's sitting at a record 110,000 rooms and openings as well. Opening 6,300 domestic rooms being in line with last year's record Q1 openings. You know, all fueled by extended stay which we know there's going to be a lot of demand in stabilizing economy base and increasing upscale executions is something that we're feeling good about. Thank you. We go next now to Stephen Grambling with Morgan Stanley.

Hey, thanks for taking the questions on AI. Do you find that all these benefits sound really encouraging but do you find any difference in the impact as we think about either property type or customer type, meaning high end or low end properties maybe have different impacts or leisure versus business customers or even thinking through different geographies. Thanks. It really gets back to the engagement of the property in terms of what they could think of Steven to market to the Gramlings. If you're flying across the country and you're arriving on the west coast and it's still early in the morning, it's pretty easy to sell you that early check in and amenity package to get your you and the Grambling kids to their room. Obviously the higher up the chain scales you move, there are increasing opportunities from what you could do with food and beverage in the hotels. I mean that's where we're seeing a lot of our success in full service hotels like the one I mentioned in Orlando where you do have food and beverage outlets and experiences. But it's, it's just a really great opportunity from an incremental revenue standpoint for really all chain scales to drive. And it's most impactful, I think, to the small business owner that is able to drive something that's in their minds, really offsetting the rising labor costs and the rising brand fee costs and the rising distribution costs that obviously the whole industry always talks about. I mean it's a massive, massive offset for them.

Thanks for the question. You gave a little bit of color a few minutes ago on the development front. I was wondering if we could just kind of circle back there. How are you thinking about net rooms growth in the US for this year and the potential to grow there? And can you maybe give a little bit more detail on the affiliate rooms that came out in the quarter and how we should think about that on a go forward basis? Yeah, I mean we had, as we previewed to all of you in February, affiliate rooms come out. The US system was certainly pressured in Q1 with the outsized removal of what were legacy travel and leisure rooms that they've talked a lot about publicly and a legacy all the way back to our Wyndham Worldwide days of our Vacasa vacation rental affiliate room product as that company was sold, which could always happen from time to time. But when we look ahead with net room growth domestically to the first part of your question, I mean we had a record 72,000 room openings last year. We had a big piece of that being domestic. And you know, as rooms open, they come out of the pipeline. But we also had the ability to really add to that pipeline as I was just talking about in terms of the, the team that Amit built by signing 8% more US contracts than they did last year for those more upscale and accretive rooms. Our economy segment which saw stabilization last year to a large degree, it still has room to go. But our economy rooms were up 4% on a gross additions basis. We're running a best in class economy retention rate still. That's been stabilizing. And as we put more sellers on the street to sell new brands like our premium economy Dazzler select brand that has so many competitive advantages going for it like its lowest cost AI enabled PMS CRS technology stack able to drive the type of incremental revenues that we were just talking about. We're looking forward to that domestically. But where we're really Seeing growth is in extended stay in mid scale and above. Our extended stay pipeline is up over 4% year over year to a record 45,000 rooms. In a segment where we know demand outstrips supply by three times and is going to for years to come. We're seeing really strong interest in our Echo Suites extended stay product, our Hawthorne Suites extended stay product and our upscale Waterwalk brand that its pipeline is up two times from last year on small numbers but a lot of interest and a lot of demand. And our upper mid scale and upscale brands are resonating in markets so often oversaturated with larger pure supply. We're seeing good increases for our Wyndham grand brand, our Dolce. We recently opened three. It's on the COVID of our investor presentation we put out yesterday. And a good double digit growth for our registry collections domestic pipeline. So with 85% of our pipeline in the US either extended stay or mid scale, upper mid scale, upper up or luxury. As we continue to push our system into higher fee par segments, we're again feeling good. Our domestic pipeline at spin was a third of our total pipeline and it's now over 43% of our pipeline and growing.

Thank you very much. Question I guess would be on the Revpar guide. Kind of a lot of puts and takes here, right? We have fuel, we have tax refunds, we have the IIJA kind of finishing out here. But then we have the comments about your optimism. So how do we kind of put that all together to kind of arrive at that red part growth? And then if I could just sneak in one more about the credit card business, you know, how much Runway do we have in that business? What's the sustainability of it and any other levers that you can pull or any initiatives that you plan to roll out going forward. Thanks. Hey, good morning, Ian. Thanks for the question. I'll start with your rev bar puts and takes. I think, you know, you kind of look at the Q1 outperformance relative to our expectations of down 2 to down 3. You know, we're 250 basis points ahead of that. That's about, you know, 30 basis points on a full year global basis. And then, you know, Jeff kind of touched on April momentum and kind of what we're continuation of the trends we're seeing. So that kind of, you know, we're assuming those continue into the second quarter. We don't really. And so we're assuming about another 20 basis points from that plus 1% in Q2 on our full year outlook. So that's kind of how we got to the 50 basis points shift in the low end of the high end to kind of get the flat on the midpoint as far as like the puts and takes. Look, you know, we don't have, you know, the booking windows that are just over two and a half weeks, they remain short. We certainly have a lot of catalysts, you know, FIFA and other things. But until we kind of get a good look at the, at the peak summer season, you know, we don't want to be, you know, we don't want to predict what that's going to look like. So we're being measured in what that is. As far as your low end and high end, you look at, you know, Q1 was down minus 1. And if you for full year to kind of be there, you just assume the rest of the year is at minus one. To get to the high end of plus one, you basically need to make up the minus one you had in Q1. So assume, you know like plus 1.5% for the rest of the year to kind of get to that. And then your second question around credit card business. Look, you know we are, credit card and loyalty really tie in well together. We had a very strong order on ancillary overall and, and that was largely driven by the credit card. Some of it was the lapping that I mentioned from Q1 of last year. When you look at the sustainability of the credit card and the ancillary business as a whole, we have, you know, this year we're projecting low to mid teens for that, you know, long term outlook for ancillary growth is you know, kind of the, call it the high single digits. And then there's multiple catalysts within the credit card. You know we are, there is markets like Canada where we have strong presence which we as we previewed we're expanding into later this year. We've also got other markets, you know, Latin America and Asia with strong window rewards members and hotel presence that are also opportunities for that. And then you know there's other within ancillary, there's others we know with some of the AI technology and other initiatives that can also kind of help fuel that growth. So credit cards, we think there's a long Runway as well as these other things to kind of get us to a high single digit ancillary growth going forward. And we also, you know we launched the Wyndham debit card which is, we were the first in the industry to do that. And so, yeah, we feel very good about the prospects for ancillary growth going forward.

Yes, good morning. Quickly, I was hoping you could flip that to international. And two quick points. You mentioned strength in Turkey and I know that's an important business for you all. And I was hoping to see if you've seen some sort of shifting of demand that could be, you know, sort of resident trips not taken, trips taken with Wyndham elsewhere. And then secondly, if you could just speak a little bit more about the plans for the Revo properties and how you might leverage that opportunity there. Thank you. Sure. I'll start. And Mitt has been very involved and engaged on as it relates to Revo and I'll ask him to talk about the work that's going on with our finance and legal teams. But yeah, Turkey, we are seeing just great demand and great growth and strong occupancy and demand growth throughout the quarter and we think throughout the year to people looking for great places to vacation. We got a lot of hotels in Turkey right now. It's growing, certainly from a development standpoint, a pipeline standpoint, an opening standpoint. We've got growing royalty rates as our brand becomes more aware. And it's a real bright spot for the European development team over there right now. And Amit, you want to talk about the update?

Yeah. And if I could just kind of close out the Middle east in Turkey, I think, Meredith, you know, Middle east represents only about 1, we've got 50 properties. They're really just 1% of our portfolio in terms of EBITDA. And, you know, Turkey has limited impact from the war that's outside of the, you know, the Middle East. So overall, you know, Middle east, we don't really see it having a huge impact that obviously impacts armea, but on a global basis, really not much of an impact. And then turning to Revo, the owned hotels that the two owned hotels in Europe that I mentioned in my prepared remarks, it was really kind of, you know, part of exercising all available remedies to recoup our investment. So the, we took, we foreclosed and took ownership of two properties, you know, on our consolidated, on our books, about $36 million of gross value, about $23 million of net asset value. The, the, these properties are expected to contribute about $10 million in revenue, which is why we revised our outlook range to account for that. Really no earnings impact there. Our plan is to stabilize and improve profitability of these two assets as we kind of explore strategic options for them.

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to go back to the US Rooms growth side of things. I know you've kind of flagged the 3,000 rooms lost from the TNL rooms, but it looks like it was a little lower than that this quarter. I'm curious just your expectations for making that up for the rest of the year and whether the expectation is still for US Rooms growth to be positive this year. Thanks. Yeah. Hey Lizia, good morning. As you mentioned, the US and our net rooms growth this quarter that was primarily impacted by the the affiliate rooms from TNL and Vacasa, the openings were generally in line with last year. And so it was really the on that side as we look ahead, as Jeff mentioned, you know, we feel very good about the our development momentum across the U.S. portfolio. You know, new signings are up. U.S. pipeline is up 3%. And you know, the other thing is that the rooms we're bringing in are at a significant fee par premium to the reams that are leaving the system in the U.S. you know, almost full year that Delta was over 30%. And we are seeing continued demands for our brands across really all segments. So we manage net rooms growth on a full year basis. And Q1 as we previewed with you was expected to be this way. And we look forward to kind of our development team executing the momentum that we have going on from 2025.

Hey guys, thanks for sneaking me in. Just I guess a quick accounting question. The 114 million of reported royalty and franchise fees, do you guys mind just kind of providing a bit of a walk of without revo and maybe kind of initial franchise fees, et cetera, what that number would look like on a more normalized basis. Thanks so much. Hey, good morning, Trey. Thanks for the question. Yeah, the royalties and franchise fees line item that you're mentioning, you know, it has a couple components I'll go through in sequence. About the first one on the royalty side, you know, about 3 million of that was related to the revo fee deferral which we had previously communicated. And we also had a little bit of higher dan amortization just year over year, which kind of offset some of the revpar increase we saw in the first quarter. The other item that's in there is franchise fees. And you know, we've always said they're not linear compared with our drivers. So we had some outsized franchise fees in Q1 of last year that we noted at that time and really was lapping those in Q1 of in Q1 of this year. And then you on a full year basis, you look at franchise fees in particular like the cadence. Last year it was front weighted and kind of reversed in the back half. We are kind of expecting the inverse this year to franchise fee. So aggregate we expect franchise fees to be down a few million for the full year and Revo will have a $12 million impact on that line item on the full year as well, both of which are already factored into our full year guidance and what we had kind of guided you guys to previously.

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