Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 30, 2026 9:45 AM 55 min read

Wyndham Hotels &amp; Resorts Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=poalD8CG

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts reported a strong start to 2026, with a faster-than-expected RevPAR recovery and continued development momentum with net room growth of 4%.

The company generated $64 million in free cash flow, returned $85 million to shareholders, and reported a 21% increase in ancillary revenues.

Global RevPAR improved 450 basis points sequentially, with notable recovery in domestic markets, especially Texas, California, and Florida.

International RevPAR showed mixed results with improvements in Canada and the EMEA region but declines in the Middle East and Mexico.

The company highlighted the successful integration of AI-driven technology across its operations, which has improved customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Wyndham's development pipeline grew to a record of over 2,200 hotels, with strong interest in upscale and extended stay brands.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for global net room growth of 4-4.5% and adjusted EBITDA between $730 million to $745 million.

Management expressed optimism about future growth, supported by strong leisure demand, technological advancements, and strategic investments.

Full Transcript

Matt Capuzzi (Senior Vice President for Financial Planning and Analysis and Investor Relations)

Jeff Pilati (CEO)

Amit Sripathy (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator thank you Mr. Sripathi. Ladies and Gentlemen, at this time the floor is now open for your questions and if you do have a question or comment, please press Star one on your telephone. If at any point your question has been answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing Star two, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question. We'll go first this morning to Michael Belisario with Baird.

Jeff Pilati (CEO)

Michael Belisario (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

We go next now to Brandt Montour with Barclays.

Brandt Montour (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Pilati (CEO)

Brandt Montour (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

We go next now to Steve Pizzella with Deutsche Bank.

Steve Pizzella (Equity Analyst)

Hey good morning and thank you for taking our questions. Just wanted to follow up on AI. How have your initiatives benefited Wyndham and your owners? What have you seen in terms of increasing direct bookings and what are the upside cases you are hearing for your owners in terms of additional ancillary Spend a lot in there, Steve, and it's

Jeff Pilati (CEO)

David Katz (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. We go next now to David Katz with Jefferies.

Jeff Pilati (CEO)

Amit Sripathy (Chief Financial Officer)

Danny Assad (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. We go next now to Danny Assad with Bank of America.

Amit Sripathy (Chief Financial Officer)

Danny Assad (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Patrick Scholz

We go next now to Patrick Scholz with Truist Securities.

Jeff Pilati (CEO)

Amit Sripathy (Chief Financial Officer)

Ben Chaikin (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Pilati (CEO)

Amit Sripathy (Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Grambling (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Pilati (CEO)

Dan Pulitzer

Thank you. We'll go next now to Dan Pulitzer with JPMorgan. Hey, good morning everyone.

Jeff Pilati (CEO)

Ian Zaffino (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. We go next now to Ian Zaffino with Oppenheimer.

Amit Sripathy (Chief Financial Officer)

Meredith Jensen (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. We go next now to Meredith Jensen with hsbc.

Jeff Pilati (CEO)

Amit Sripathy (Chief Financial Officer)

Lizzie Dove (Equity Analyst)

We go next now to Lizzie Dove with Goldman Sachs.

Amit Sripathy (Chief Financial Officer)

Trey Bowers (Equity Analyst)

I'm going to go next now to Trey Bowers with Wells Fargo.

Amit Sripathy (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you and gentlemen, it appears we have no further questions this morning. Mr. Bellotti, I'd like to turn things back to you, sir, for closing comments.

Jeff Pilati (CEO)

Well, thanks Beau, as always. And thanks everyone for your questions and your interest in Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. Matt and I look forward to talking to and seeing many of you in the months ahead at many of the upcoming investor and industry conferences that we'll be attending, like NYU's IHIF on May 31 later next month. In the meantime, have a great weekend ahead and thanks for joining us.

OPERATOR

Thank you Mr. Bilotti and thank you, Mr. Sripathi. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's Wyndham Hotels and Resorts first quarter 2026 earnings conference.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved