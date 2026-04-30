Transcript: Kirby Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Kirby reported a 13% year-over-year increase in EPS for Q1 2026, driven by improved market fundamentals in marine transportation and strong demand in power generation.
The inland marine segment saw improved utilization and pricing, with barge utilization averaging in the low 90% range, while coastal marine utilization was in the mid to high 90% range.
Distribution and services segment revenues increased 12% year over year, driven by power generation growth, but faced challenges due to OEM engine availability.
Kirby raised its EPS guidance for the year, expecting continued strength in marine transportation and power generation, despite potential near-term cost headwinds.
Management highlighted strong operational execution and cost discipline, with a focus on maintaining high utilization and improving pricing across segments.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Matt Karen (Moderator)
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Raj Kumar (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. Please limit to one question and one follow up. To ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Greg Lewis from btig. Greg, your line is now open.
Greg Lewis (Equity Analyst)
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Greg Lewis (Equity Analyst)
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Greg Lewis (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for the time.
Raj Kumar (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
That's super helpful. I was just going to add Greg with the behind the meter. We've always talked about it, the margins are better than the backup stuff. Right. And David referenced the service revenue. That's going to be even better margins,
Greg Lewis (Equity Analyst)
I mean and Raj, not to paint you in a corner but in any kind of sense, any kind of sense you can disclose about, I mean when we say better, points or tens of basis points?
Raj Kumar (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
So it's, this is how I'll describe it on the behind the meter, on the prime side, you're probably looking at low double digit margins. And when you, when I talked about the service revenue, that's, you know, you're looking at about, you know, a couple of years out, that's probably going to be north of that. Thanks Greg.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ben Moore from Citi. Ben, your line is now open.
Ben Moore (Equity Analyst)
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Christian O'Neill (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Ben Moore (Equity Analyst)
That sounds great. Thank you so much. And you mentioned that it portends well for 27, 28. And maybe if I could just ask, where could you see your inland and coastal roughly 20% margins and your power gen, roughly 5 to 10% margins. Where could they go in a strong market?
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Moore (Equity Analyst)
Really appreciate that. Long winded is always great. Maybe if I can squeeze one last one in. Last quarter you gave that your power gen backlog grew 30% year over year and then you guided to power gen revenue growing 10 to 20% with the bottleneck coming from the OEM. Could you give us an update on that? Any changes up or down on both those numbers, the 30% backlog growth and the 10 to 20% revenue guide?
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Moore (Equity Analyst)
Much appreciate that. Thank you.
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Ben.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ken Hexter from Bank of America. Ken, your line is now open.
Adam Roskowski
Hi, Adam Roskowski on for Ken Hexter. Thanks for taking my question. I guess to start, maybe just remind us what portion of the inland book is going to reprice into Q3, Q4 and anything that you're seeing on early renewals still flat to slightly up trending better. Any thoughts there?
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, sure, Adam. Christian, I'll tag team this a bit. You know, as we've indicated in the past, term renewals are very fourth quarter heavy. You know, about 40% of the term portfolio reprices in the fourth quarter. Just to give you some quick numbers, you know, term contracts are about 65% of our revenue right now with the other spot.
Christian O'Neill (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Christian, you want to talk some more about the pricing dynamic and now term and spot roll. Yeah, you know, you asked about what the flow is through Q2 and Q3. Excuse me. As far as renewals. Chris, you got choked up. You choked him up.
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Christian O'Neill (President and Chief Operating Officer)
No, I think you covered it.
Adam Roskowski
Christian O'Neill (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Adam Roskowski
Thank you.
Christian O'Neill (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Adam Roskowski
That's helpful, thanks. And just one last follow up, Jones act waiver was recently extended for another 90 days. Seems like this isn't impacting fundamentals in a major way or at all at this time. But just any thoughts on near or medium term impacts if this is extended further?
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Christian O'Neill (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Adam Roskowski
Thank you. I appreciate the time.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Group from Wolff Research. Scott, your line is now open.
Scott Group (Equity Analyst)
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Christian O'Neill (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah, I think the recent momentum, you know, as of March and what we're seeing, the pace at which we're pushing spot rates and achieving that is clipping pretty good. And David pegged it, you know, right at 10 and it's probably headed to 15 in the not too distant future. Percent.
Scott Group (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe just a little bit of an update on the M and A environment. So we did some tuck in Barge, you know, acquired Some barges. Do you think that's going to continue? Is that more likely than doing something larger? Just any sort of overall thoughts on barge acquisition?
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Scott Group (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then one last thing. I apologize if I missed this during prepared comments. So I know you said there's going to be some pressure on coastal margins in Q2, but any sort of color around, like the magnitude of that or maybe just overall sort of margin expectations for the quarter.
David Grzbinski (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, we just have a. Actually we got our margins in the first quarter were a little better in Coastal. One of the big units moved from first quarter into second quarter. And as you know, these large units can cost $60,000 a day. So when they're out, they can be impacted. I don't have good guidance for, for Coastal on the margin. I think maybe Raj and Matt can give you some color later.
Raj Kumar (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Scott Group (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you, guys. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Matt Karen for closing remarks.
Matt Karen (Moderator)
Thank you, James, and everyone on the call for participating in our call today. If you have any additional questions or comments, please feel free to contact me. Thank you and have a good day.
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