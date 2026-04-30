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April 30, 2026 9:40 AM 52 min read

Caterpillar Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/191536431

Watch this earnings call stream on YouTube.

Summary

Caterpillar reported strong Q1 2026 financial performance with sales and revenues of $17.4 billion, up 22% year-over-year, and an adjusted profit per share of $5.54, a 30% increase.

The company's backlog reached a record $63 billion, with significant contributions from all three primary segments, and total orders hit an all-time high.

Caterpillar announced plans to expand large reciprocating engine capacity to nearly 3 times 2024 levels, driven by increased demand from data centers and power generation.

The full-year 2026 outlook anticipates low double-digit growth in sales and revenues, supported by resilient end markets and solid execution.

Management emphasized strategic investments in capacity expansion, particularly in power and energy, and highlighted the potential for long-term services growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the first quarter 2026 Caterpillar Earnings Conference call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Capper. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Alex Capper (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Joe Creed (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Andrew Bonfield (Chief Financial Officer)

Kyle Epley (Senior Vice President of Global Finance Services Division and Incoming CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your questions, simply press Star one again. Please note we are only allowing one question per analyst. And your first question comes from the line of Rob Wertheimer from Melius. Your line is open.

Rob Wertheimer (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you. Good morning, everybody. And congratulations to Andrew and Kyle. It's been a pleasure getting to know you both.

Joe Creed (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

We'll move next to Jerry Revich at Wells Fargo.

Jerry Revich (Equity Analyst)

Joe Creed (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

We'll go next to David rasso@evercore isi.

David Rasso

Joe Creed (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Tammy Zakaria (Equity Analyst)

Andrew Bonfield (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Angel Castillo at Morgan Stanley.

Angel Castillo (Equity Analyst)

Joe Creed (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

We'll move next to Michael Finniger at Bank of America.

Michael Finniger (Equity Analyst)

Joe Creed (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Joe Creed (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Chad Dillard at Bernstein.

Chad Dillard (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning guys.

Joe Creed (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

We'll move next to Kyle Mengez at Citigroup.

Kyle Mengez (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you and congrats to Andrew and Kyle. I wanted to follow up on some of the RI commentary. It sounds like in resource industries, backlogs growing nicely, had a pretty significant quarter of order intake. I'd just love to hear kind of what's driving that. How much of it is perhaps new mines versus existing mines coming back and replacing fleet and yeah, just would love to hear more of what's driving the strength in the RI backlog.

Joe Creed (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

We have time for one more question.

Mig Dobre (Equity Analyst)

Joe Creed (Chairman and CEO)

Alex Capper (Vice President of Investor Relations)

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