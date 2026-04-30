Axis Capital Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tVGLOCem
Summary
Axis Capital Holdings reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026 with an annualized ROE of 17% and a combined ratio of 89.8%.
Gross written premiums grew by 11% to $3.1 billion, mainly driven by short tail lines now constituting 60% of the portfolio.
Insurance segment saw a 20% increase in gross written premiums, with notable growth in expanded business classes and Axis Capacity Solutions.
The company emphasized disciplined underwriting and strategic capital management, including selective growth in attractive markets and cautious stance in US casualty lines.
Investments in AI and technology have contributed to operational efficiency, with improvements in underwriting and claims processes.
Management reiterated a focus on delivering shareholder value through disciplined growth and strategic capital allocation, with share repurchases totaling $60 million in the quarter.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Cliff Gallant (Head of Investor Relations)
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Andrew Kligerman (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Please proceed. Good morning. First question is around reserve development. It looks like you had a favorable development of 15 million in insurance, 3 million in reinsurance. Some of your competitors have reported some unfavorable developments in the 21 to 24 underwriting years. Could you give any color on the developments from 21 to 24 and how that's playing out?
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Matt, thanks for the question. You know, I think overall we're comfortable with our loss reserve position. I mentioned in our philosophy that we are going to be slow to recognize good news and very deliberate when we have concerns. So let me just talk about in the quarter, 18 million, almost all came from short tail lines. I wouldn't get into the years right now predominantly on the insurance side with a few million on reinsurance.
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Andrew Kligerman (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Andrew Kligerman (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
That was very helpful, thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Rob Cox with Goldman Sachs.
Rob Cox (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Please proceed. Hey, thanks. Good morning. Axis is generating really strong growth in the core franchise. And I think the company has relatively substantial position in Lloyds relative to peers. So I'm just curious what made the funds at Lloyd's opportunity so attractive at this time and if we should be thinking about this as an opportunistic trade to capture healthy margins for 2026 or will this be a more sustainable part of the portfolio going forward?
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Rob Cox (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Thank you, that's very helpful. And I just want to follow up on the underlying loss ratio. So it ticked up 100 basis points in the quarter which was in line with comments for 2026 expectations. How should we think about some of this new business coming on from funds at Lloyd's but also the Ryrie deal and how might that affect the underlying loss ratio going forward?
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Rob Cox (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from Elise Greenspan with Wells Fargo.
Elise Greenspan (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Please proceed. Hi, thanks. My first question is just on the premium growth, I guess away from acs. So within insurance I think you were guiding mid to high single Digits. I think it came in at high single digits, maybe even a little bit above. So how do you see, I guess, the core growth trending during the year relative to your prior guidance?
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Hey, Elise.
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Elise Greenspan (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Thanks. And then my second question is on capital buybacks did slow in the quarter. Obvious did pick up. But how are you balancing, I guess your view on growth versus potential share repurchases from here?
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Elise Greenspan (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Roland Mayor with rbc.
Roland Mayor (Equity Analyst at RBC)
Please proceed. Hi, good morning. Just to quickly follow up on Elyse's question on buybacks, was there anything that restricted buybacks in January? I was a bit surprised to see that month. Close to zero, I guess. Matt, you commented on not to run rate, but would February and March run rate be a better way to think about it?
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Nothing more to add, Roland.
Roland Mayor (Equity Analyst at RBC)
I think we.
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
We hit it right there. So stay tuned and we'll remain opportunistic.
Roland Mayor (Equity Analyst at RBC)
Thank you. I appreciate that. And I just wanted to pivot to the credit. Credit and surety reinsurance growth, it was up 50% year over year. And that's on like several years of really strong growth. There's. Where is it growing now? And can you talk maybe a bit about the exposure in that business?
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Roland Mayor (Equity Analyst at RBC)
That's very helpful. Thank you so much.
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
You're welcome, Roland.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Josh Shanker with Bank of America.
Josh Shanker (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Please proceed. Yeah, thank you for taking my question everyone. Hope you're having a good day. I want to come out the questions on capital return a little bit differently. In the budget for 2026, how much capital are you thinking you're going to need to deploy into the business in order to support the growth?
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean tough to give real good tight guidance there, but I'd say round numbers. Let's just call that about 50% supporting our growth.
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from Charlie Lederer with BMO Capital Markets.
Charlie Lederer
Please proceed. Hey, thanks. So the operating leverage and insurance came through in the G and A ratio in a big way the quarter. Wondering if we just look at the absolute dollars there was flattish given some of the AI initiatives that you laid out Vince, I'm assuming there's some increased tech spend in there. Just wondering what's offsetting that if that's correct or if there's some other moving pieces in there.
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Charlie Lederer
Thanks. And then on the net to gross written premium ratios we saw some fairly larger moves in both insurance even when excluding FAL and in reinsurance. Can you break those down and some of this permanent or is there some other one time noise in there?
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Charlie Lederer
Thanks. And if I could just squeeze one last one in, we saw some industry loss estimates for the Baltimore Bridge tragedy from a few years ago move up this year. Are you guys fully reserved there and how should we think about that? Thanks.
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
And our next question comes from Henri Gavaschelli with Mizuho.
Henri Gavaschelli
Please proceed. Hi there Henri, representing your own kinar here, my first question is about Top line growth in insurance. There is some investment concern surrounding the accelerated top line growth in insurance in the face of some market softening and MGA competition. How would you address those concerns over the long term profitability of new added business?
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Henri Gavaschelli
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from Meyer Shields with kbw.
Meyer Shields (Equity Analyst at KBW)
Please proceed.
Scott
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Scott
Yeah, great. Thanks for the detail, men. My second question is on the Middle east conflict. Matt talked about how about a third of CAT losses came stemming from Middle east conflict. Has the conflict provided any opportunities in terms of rate increases for the lines affected, or is it those the conflict kind of caused you guys to be cautious with those risks?
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Scott
Thank you.
OPERATOR
You're welcome.
Andrew Anderson
And the next question comes from Andrew Anderson with Jefferies.
OPERATOR
Please proceed.
Charlie Lederer
Hi, guys, good morning. This is Charlie on for Andrew. So my first question is just. Hi, good morning. It's just on insurance. How sensitive is the loss ratio there to further deterioration in property pricing? And how does that compare to how you guys are thinking about loss trend and reserve adequacy on the long tail side?
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Charlie Lederer
Yeah, yeah, for sure. And then just a quick follow up, kind of along that line. It looks like the paid to incurred kind of dropped a little bit relative to where it was trending the past few quarters. Is there anything, I mean, would you guys attribute that mostly to like timing or cat experience versus, you know, how much of that reflects changes in underlying claims development patterns?
Matt Kirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
Charlie Lederer
Okay, understood.
Vince Tizio (President and CEO)
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