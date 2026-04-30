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April 30, 2026 9:38 AM 49 min read

TechnipFMC Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/453959486

Summary

TechnipFMC reported strong Q1 2026 results with total revenue of $2.5 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of $453 million, reflecting an 18.2% margin.

Free cash flow was $277 million, and shareholder distributions totaled $285 million, positioning the company well for its full-year financial targets.

Subsea orders reached $1.9 billion, with a focus on direct awards and a growing subsea opportunity list valued at $30 billion over the next 24 months.

The company anticipates a significant step-up in inbound orders in 2027, with growth driven by IEPCI, Subsea 2.0, and Subsea Services.

TechnipFMC continues to prioritize cycle time reduction and capital efficiency, aiming to return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders.

The guidance for Q2 suggests a high single-digit increase in subsea revenue and a 300 basis point improvement in EBITDA margin.

Surface technologies revenue experienced a 12% decline, primarily due to project timing in the Middle East, though offset by increased activity in North America.

The company remains confident in exceeding $2.1 billion of total company EBITDA in 2026, with strong momentum expected to continue into 2027.

Full Transcript

Regina (Conference Operator)

Matt Steinzeimer (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development)

Doug Ferdinando

ELF

Regina (Conference Operator)

At this time, if you would like to ask a question, press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Our first question comes from the line of David Anderson with Barclays. Please go ahead.

David Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning, Mr. Ferdinando. How are you?

Doug Ferdinando

Good, David. Good morning.

David Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Doug Ferdinando

David Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Doug Ferdinando

David Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate that, thank you.

Regina (Conference Operator)

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Gruber with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Scott Gruber (Equity Analyst)

Doug Ferdinando

Scott Gruber (Equity Analyst)

I appreciate all that color. And then turning to your initiative to industrialize surf, I'm curious, Doug, and as you reap those benefits, which I assume includes some installation efficiency gain, how does that impact your overall kind of vessel needs and your vessel strategy?

Doug Ferdinando

Scott Gruber (Equity Analyst)

That's great. I'll turn it back. Thank you, Doug.

Regina (Conference Operator)

Our next question will come from the line of arun Jayarum with JPMorgan securities. Please go ahead.

Arun Jayarum (Equity Analyst)

Doug Ferdinando

Arun Jayarum (Equity Analyst)

Doug Ferdinando

Arun Jayarum (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Doug.

Victoria McCulloch (Equity Analyst)

Our next question will come from the line of Victoria McCulloch with RBC. Please go ahead. Thanks very much for your time this morning. Can we start with a quick chat on Subsea services? They were notable contributor in 1Q order intake. Can you give us some colour on how that addressable market has evolved on a quarterly basis over the last year and how much of the 10 billion order intake do you expect to come from Subsea Services?

Doug Ferdinando

Victoria McCulloch (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much. And just a follow up one For Alf, obviously Q1 incredibly strong free cash flow and cash flow from operations (CFFO) despite working capital outflows. Can you give us some insights into how you expect cash and working capital to look for the remainder of the year?

ELF

Regina (Conference Operator)

Thank you very much. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Bianchi with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Mark Bianchi (Equity Analyst)

Doug Ferdinando

Mark Bianchi (Equity Analyst)

ELF

Mark Bianchi (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks Alf. I'll turn it back.

Regina (Conference Operator)

Caitlin Donahue (Equity Analyst)

Doug Ferdinando

That's helpful, thank you. And then just a follow up there for the magnitude of the step up post 2027. I know you said FTI is in growth mode and we're going to see some of these larger projects come in towards the end of the decade. Can you just help the magnitude of what orders might look like over the longer term for fti?

Caitlin Donahue (Equity Analyst)

That's a fair question, Caitlin. And I thought I filibustered enough on the prior question, I might have gotten away from it. No, I'm just teasing you.

Doug Ferdinando

Fair question. Look, if we thought it was going to go from 10 to 10.1, we wouldn't make such a bold statement. So I would consider it a bold statement.

Regina (Conference Operator)

Helpful. Thank you. I'll turn it back. Our next question will come from the line of Derek Potheiser with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Derek Potheiser (Equity Analyst)

Doug Ferdinando

Derek Potheiser (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's very helpful and encouraging. Maybe just switching gears a little bit. Just curious if there's any updates around some of the. Whether it's new technologies or R&D projects you're working on with third parties or startup communities in the new energy sector, or bringing some onshore industries to the subsea, Just maybe some updates around that some of the advances you're making.

Doug Ferdinando

Derek Potheiser (Equity Analyst)

Great, exciting stuff. Looking forward to it. Thanks Doug. I'll turn it back.

Samantha Ho (Equity Analyst)

Our next question comes from the line of Samantha Ho with hsbc. Please go ahead. Hey Doug, thanks for all the information that you shared about subsea and very exciting what's in store but I Wanted to spend some time on surface. I was surprised to see in your prepared remarks that you called out higher completion activity in North America. And I was just wondering if you could elaborate on that.

Doug Ferdinando

Samantha Ho (Equity Analyst)

And as a follow up, I was wondering if you guys have looked into maybe expanding into Argentina or Venezuela.

Doug Ferdinando

Regina (Conference Operator)

That's great. Thanks, Doug. Our next question will come from the line of saurabh pont with bank of America. Please go ahead.

Saurabh Pont (Equity Analyst)

Doug Ferdinando

Saurabh Pont (Equity Analyst)

So I was thinking on the, on the partnership side of things. Right, you addressed the supply chain side of things. Right. So the partnership, especially the vessel ecosystem.

Doug Ferdinando

Saurabh Pont (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, no, that's fantastic, Dick. Thank you.

Regina (Conference Operator)

And we have reached our allotted time for questions. I'll now hand the call back over to Matt for any closing comments.

Matt Steinzeimer (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development)

This concludes today's conference call. A replay will be available on our website beginning at approximately 3:00pm New York time today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact the investor relations team. Thank you for joining us, Regina. You may now end the call.

Regina (Conference Operator)

This will conclude our call today. Thank you again for joining. You may now disconnect.

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