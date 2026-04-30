Franklin BSP Realty Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Good day and welcome to the Franklin BSP Realty Trust first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Lindsey Grab, Executive Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Good morning and welcome to FBRT's first quarter earnings conference Call. Thank you for joining us today. As the operator mentioned, I'm Lindsey Crabb. With me on the call today are Michael Comparato, Chief Executive Officer of FBRT, Jerry Baglino, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of FBRT and Brian Buffini, President of FBRT. Before we begin, I want to mention that some of today's comments are forward looking statements and are based on certain assumptions. Those comments and assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties as described in our most recently filed SEC periodic reports and actual future results may differ materially. The information conveyed on this call is current only as of the date of this call, April 30, 2026. The company assumes no obligation to update any statements made during this call, including any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additionally, we will refer to certain non GAAP financial measures which are reconciled to GAAP figures in our earnings release and supplementary slide deck, each of which are available on our website. We will refer to the supplementary slide deck on today's call. With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike Comparato.

Thank you, Lindsey and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining today. I will begin with key developments from the first quarter and an overview of the market. Then Jerry will walk through our financial results and Brian will provide updates on our portfolio. The quarter played out against an increasingly complex macro backdrop. Geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing conflict have added volatility across markets. But in many ways, commercial real estate has already gone through its correction. Over the past few years, values have reset meaningfully across all asset classes and we believe we are much closer to the end of this cycle than the beginning. What remains is the final phase, working through the legacy positions as lenders move beyond, extend and pretend. Against that backdrop, liquidity in our markets remains strong and competition is high with spreads near cyclical tights. We've stayed disciplined in that environment while continuing to find opportunities in origination. Our origination activity outpaced repayments this quarter, resulting in portfolio growth that speaks to the strength of our platform and our ability to operate outside of the most crowded parts of the market. In addition, last year we selectively began deploying capital into equity investments where we saw the potential for strong risk adjusted returns. We've already seen meaningful appreciation in those assets, with the estimated fair value significantly increasing since our initial investment. This is another good example of how we're using the breadth of our platform to allocate capital opportunistically and enhance overall returns. We expect the equity allocation of the portfolio to increase throughout 2026, but we will also strategically exit equity investments if the pricing is compelling. On the credit side, we continue to make progress resolving legacy assets, including reducing our REO account this quarter. We believe the majority of the legacy issues have been identified and are prioritizing resolution and redeployment of capital over holding underperforming assets. Within NewPoint, first quarter activity was seasonally higher, which is typical. Excuse me, seasonally lighter, which is typical. If rates stabilize, we would expect origination volumes to build throughout the remainder of the year. As we've said before, even modest movements in rates today have an outsized impact on transaction activity. All in all, I would put this in the excellent category. For a quarter, our adjusted distributable earnings covered our dividend. We increased book value. We bought back a meaningful amount of stock at a substantial discount to book value. The Board approved more stock buybacks post quarter end. We sold our largest REO position early in the second quarter, grew the overall portfolio size, issued a highly accretive CRE CLO that closed in the second quarter. We integrated the entire BSP servicing book into NewPoint and we had meaningful appreciation on two equity investments. The team really did an outstanding job this quarter and with that, I'll hand it off to Jerry. Great.

Thanks Mike. Appreciate everyone joining the call today. I'll walk through the financial results for the quarter. FBRT reported GAAP net income of 12.3 million, or $0.08 per fully converted common share. Distributable earnings for the quarter were 13.5 million or $0.09 per fully converted share. Distributable earnings includes 12.3 million of realized losses tied to foreclosure real estate that we sold. Excluding these losses, distributable earnings were 22 cents per fully converted share. Results this quarter were supported by relatively stable net interest margins compared to Q4, along with a more normalized contribution from NewPoint which I'll touch on briefly. During the quarter we recorded a CECL provision of 13.5 million, which included a 1.3 million benefit from our general reserve and a 14.8 million specific reserve primarily tied to one watch list. Loan book value per share increased to $14.18 driven by our share repurchase activity. We've been consistent in allocating capital where we see the best risk adjusted return and we view our stock as one of those opportunities. We repurchased nearly 40 million of common stock during the quarter. Subsequent to quarter end, the Board reauthorized the share repurchase program with 50 million available through December 31, 2026. Net leverage ended the quarter at 2.84 times with recourse leverage standing at 1.16 times. Excluding the leverage on NewPoint assets, our net leverage for the vehicle was 2.62 times and with our current leverage target in the range of 2.75 to 3x times. With NewPoint excluded subsequent to quarter end, we issued a 880.4 million managed CRE CLO in connection with that transaction we call the 2022 vintage cloak that it exited its reinvestment period. We continue to maintain strong liquidity and financial flexibility with reinvestment capacity now available across three CLOs. Looking ahead, we expect earnings to benefit from the larger core portfolio and a more stable contribution from Newpoint over the course of 2026. Slide 11 highlights Newpoint's contribution for the quarter. Distributable earnings from Newpoint totaled $5.6 million, which is more consistent with what we view as a normalized steady state level of income from the platform. Agency origination volume was 646 million in Q1, reflecting typical seasonal softness compared to the back half of 2025. At quarter end, the MSR portfolio was valued at approximately 217 million and generated 6.7 million of income in Q1, representing an average MSR rate of roughly 100 basis points. Newpoint's servicing portfolio totaled $58.1 billion a quart rent. The quarter over quarter increase was largely driven by integration efforts, including the successful transition of all BSP real estate loans onto the NewPoint servicing platform which occurred over the course of the quarter. The full earnings benefit from this transition will be realized in the coming quarters. This marks a significant milestone in our integration process and positions us to be a more differentiated servicing provider going forward. We continue to see NewPoint as a meaningful driver of long term value with increasing contribution expected as volumes build, MSR in the servicing book grow and the benefits of integration come through. With that, I'll turn it over to Brian to give you an update on our portfolio.

Thanks Jerry and good morning everyone. I'll start on Slide 14. Our core portfolio finished Q1 at roughly $4.6 billion. As Mike mentioned, we grew that core loan portfolio during the quarter with net growth of $173 million. This was driven by $468 million of new loan commitments in addition to future funding commitments from previously closed loans. It was partially offset by $323 million of repayments. We expect continued modest portfolio growth throughout the rest of this year. Approximately 79% of our loans are backed by multifamily assets and our office exposure is extremely limited. Sitting at just 1% of our core portfolio, that office loan exposure is now only $55 million across three loans, two of which are performing and the third is non performing and on our watch list. During the quarter we originated 26 loans at a weighted average spread of 278 basis points with multifamily accounting for 92% of that production. We remained active in a highly competitive market but stayed disciplined in how we deployed capital. Our focus continues to be on high quality multifamily loans with lower loan to value profiles where we believe we are best positioned from a risk adjusted return perspective. Our pre rate hike portfolio continues to be reduced and now represents approximately 29% of our total loan commitments with $175 million of payoffs during the first quarter tied to that vintage. This continued runoff reflects steady progress in rotating the portfolio into newer post rate hike originations. Turning to Slide 16, the overall portfolio remains stable with an average risk rating of 2.5 and 11 loans on watch list at quarter end during the quarter we resolved one watch list loan completing that loan sale within the quarter and we added 2 multifamily loans during the quarter. Slide 17 covers our foreclosure REO portfolio. We reduced our REO count to six assets at quarter end, down from seven last quarter reflecting continued execution on asset resolutions. But the most meaningful milestone in resolving our REO positions came very shortly after quarter end with the sale of the Raleigh multifamily asset which was by far our largest REO position. Our financing of that sale will return equity associated with that investment from a negative to a positive contribution next quarter. Write downs associated with that sale were recognized this quarter and contributed to realized losses. As we continue to take a proactive approach to resolving these positions. With that, I would like to turn it back over to the operator to begin the Q and A session.

Yeah, this is Jerry. I'll, I'll take that. It occurred during first quarter, so you're not getting the entirety of the benefit, you know, effectively done kind of middle midway through the first quarter. But keep in mind you've got to have the personnel to run that ahead of that. So from a contribution in the first quarter perspective, you're certainly not capturing the entirety of what we expect that to contribute on a go forward basis. And when we gave our estimations last quarter on kind of the expected growing contribution for 2026, the back or latter half of the year beyond, this will show, you know, the full benefit of having the yield in its entirety throughout the rest of the quarters of the year. So it's going to be more positive than it was in Q1.

Got it. That's helpful. And then turning to the watch list real quick, is there, you know, I guess anything specific that you guys are seeing kind of across the southeast, southwest from a borrower profile perspective, you know, that's, that's leading to kind of, you know, I guess the Texas's and Arizona's finding their way onto the watch list. Hi Matt, it's Mike. I don't think much has changed, honestly probably in the past two years in that regard. You know, rates are kind of in the same spot that they've been. Everybody has been hoping for greener pastures that just, you know, haven't really materialized. We've also been talking for the past two years just about borrower behavior and how difficult it's been to predict what borrowers are going to keep things current and pay loans down versus those that are walking away. So I would say largely not much has changed. We just learn more things every quarter. We got almost $200 million of pay downs from those kind of legacy 2021, 2022 vintage origination. So I continue to say that not everything originated in those years necessarily is bad and is losses. Right. We've had billions of dollars of pay downs at par on that stuff. It's just the natural kind of adverse selection of working through the rest of that portfolio. And I think the team's doing a great job, but I don't think there's any new information that we have today that we haven't had for the last few quarters or years. It's just kind of working through the system.

Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. It'd be great to just hear a little bit more on your capital management and balance sheet management going forward. Obviously you repurchased about $40 million with common stock and the board increased the repurchase program back to 50 million. So I guess going forward is buying back stock continue to be kind of a focal point. How do you feel about obviously the dividend was cut last quarter. How do you feel about that going forward and just kind of get an overall sense obviously book value increased quarter over quarter, which is a positive. Thank you. Hey Tim, it's Mike. Thanks for the question. Let me start with the dividend so I'll answer backwards and then go to the share repurchases. So I think we were, we were pretty straightforward in saying we thought the earnings potential of the company was in that where the dividend previously was. We thought through the passage of time the recycling of the REO portfolio and non performing loans into performing investments that we could get back up into that general area. The cut obviously was a decision that we made just to stop burning book value while we went through that transition. So I don't think anything has changed from a macro perspective. I think we still believe the earnings power of the firm is substantially higher than what we performed this quarter. It's really just about the team continuing the execution of getting through those legacy assets, liquidating the REO and getting that capital reinvested. So I would hope that earnings continue to move in the upward right trajectory. And I think that's been consistent what we've said all along with respect to share repurchases. Look, we walk in the office every day looking for what we think are the best investments for our capital on any given day, our shares are clearly one of those options. So I can't tell you obviously the magnitude at which we would buy back on any given day, week or month. But it's something that the board is supportive of. And Jerry, Brian and I and the rest of the management team discuss it regularly. Okay, great. Thank you so much for taking the question today.

Regarding the two loans moved on to the watch list. Just if you wouldn't mind expanding on sort of what drove both of those downgrades. I know one went from a prior 3 rating to a 5 and the other from a 2 to a 4. So just love to hear a little more detail on specifically what went into those changes this quarter. Thanks. Hey, John, it's Mike again. I would say again, you know, this is shortly after the default. I think they realized that, you know, that was not the greatest outcome for them. They actually came whole on all of the payments due, including about 300,000 of default interest and late fees. So that loan is current as we sit here today. But given that it did have a default, we thought it appropriate to risk rate it at a 4 with respect to the loan that was risk rated a 5. I would say this is exhibit A of trying to figure out borrower behavior and what happens next. These are, I would say, you know, average to above average assets and average to above average locations. This is a major, major sponsor who has been contributing, I would say, an exceptional amount of equity to the property and keeping the loan current for several years. And unfortunately they just decided that the well had run dry. We thought that they were going to right size alone and continue to keep things current. And they woke up and said no mas. And so we got evaluation in conjunction with that default that currently indicates that it would be a loss. Obviously, we'll see when we actually exit the positions what that turns out to be, but that's kind of the backstory behind that one. Thanks, Mike.

Thanks. Yeah. Brian, you want to take that one? Sure. On the majority of them, we are actively marketing for sale. We hope to have resolution in Q2, Q3 on two or three of them. But right now we are actively looking to resolve those and as Jerry and Mike both pointed out, redeploy that capital back into what is our core portfolio on multifamily assets on the lending side, but very actively in the market on those and hope to have resolution within the next couple quarters there.

Yeah, Chris, harder question to answer. Obviously I think Q1 is seasonally lower historically in the agency business overall, but we are just in this really complicated rate environment. We saw the 10 year briefly hit kind of 375, 380, and I would say borrowers became euphoric again and the amount of inquiries shot through the roof. And then we completely reversed ourselves. And I think the high I saw was 448 in just the past few weeks. And so every borrower has kind of said, well, I'm going to wait again. So we're just in this unfortunate period of. I've said this a few times, 25 basis points with four and a quarter kind of being the start rate. At 450, I think everything comes to a screeching halt. And at 4%, I think you're going to see a deluge of transactional Volume and so unfortunately right now we're at the higher end of that range. To really see origination ramp you need to see rates come down a little bit and have borrowers stop bridging and taking floating rate debt, hoping for that lower rate environment. But I can't say it's 60, 40, 70, 30. There's just no way that I could really answer that or measure that for you got it.

I think there could be. I also think there's potentially upside to the conduit business in that we are buying our first CMBS B piece that we bought in probably five years. And I think we're going to be able to give borrowers much more certainty of execution within that space, which is a very sought out commodity. But we talk about this regularly and you didn't directly ask this, but I'm going in a slightly different direction when you put all of the pieces on the board now and how we've acquired Newpoint, we have a conduit business, we've got a servicing business and we've got a floating rate debt business and growing equity business. FBRT in its totality has kind of become a perfect hedge for itself. Right. If rates go down, it benefits this side of the group. It probably is to the detriment of others. As rates go up, we do more floating rate business. Maybe the conduit underperforms and the agency underperforms, but what we really have built is something that should be just a natural hedge based on rates overall. And I think that the market will figure that out in the coming quarters and years as the different pockets of the company perform in certain market environments.

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. A lot of what I wanted to ask has been asked. I wanted to ask kind of a 20,000 foot question here. FBRT has over the last years lent against newer vintage. Obviously got 70 plus percent of the book in newer vintage. Multi two questions on that. Can you Mike, talk about Just general market color between what you're seeing in the transaction market, between newer vintage product and older and then kind of a, B, C product and then the piggyback to that is as you mentioned, potential more equity investments is there at even Benefit street in totality, more want or interest in potentially owning some of the multifamily that you guys have been in and around the hoop on for longer from an equity perspective because of longer term tailwinds. Thanks. Hey Gibbs, thanks for the question. I appreciate it. I'll, I'll channel my inner Charles Dickens and say it's kind of a tale of two. The best of times and the worst of times when it comes to class a new vintage to the older stuff. It seems like everybody, whether that is equity or credit, wants to be in the nicer, newer, vintage, higher quality assets. It's easy for an equity investor to walk into their investment committee or look themselves in the mirror and say, okay, I'm buying a brand new asset below replacement cost. Construction starts have declined, supply is declining. If I own this thing for 5, 7 years, 10 years, as long as I just operate it correctly, don't over lever it, I'm probably going to have a pretty good investment experience. For credit guys. It's the same exact conversation. It's, it's slightly different, but it has the same foundations, which is, this is the best new, best asset in the market. If the buyer is below replacement costs, we're substantially below replacement cost. And I just think that that's a very, very easy thesis for people to understand and sink their teeth into. For example, I mean Austin is the most, probably one of the three most oversupplied markets in the country. We closed two loans last quarter in Austin on brand new delivered stuff. I think 2024, maybe even the 2025 vintage assets where we were lending at 135 to 140,000 a unit and we just kind of all looked at ourselves and said if that's not money, good, wow, we're in trouble. So I think that everybody is kind of piling into that space and I think the exact same is true of people avoiding kind of the 1970s and 1980s vintage stuff. It feels like that has to correct a little bit more on cap rates. There are a small handful of equity investors that are actively trying to play in that 1980s vintage stuff. And I don't think you're going to get more equity investors there until you see returns, you know, adequately reflect the additional risk of buying kind of that older vintage asset. So I would Say we've generally avoided it as well from a lender standpoint, but with the void there, we are slowly talking about, does it make sense to go back into some of that 1980s vintage stuff if we're getting paid appropriately, if our attachment point is priced appropriately. So. So definitely a tale of two different worlds. And it'll be interesting to see how that kind of plays out over the course of the next 12 to 18 months, because I do still think that older vintage stuff has to correct a little bit more. With respect and sorry for the long winded answer, but with respect to equity investment. Yeah, with respect to the equity investments, we always look at them and just say, is this the type of stuff that we want to own long term? As you and I have talked about, as I've talked about with the market, we are generally bullish on commercial real estate. I think what's always left out of that question of debt versus equity is duration. Commercial real estate is an outstanding inflation hedge. If you own it long enough and just let inflation compound and let inflation do its thing, you're probably going to have a good investment experience. So every time we've got a loan that is downgraded to a 4, downgraded to a 5, we sit in a room and we have a conversation, hey, is this the type of asset that we want to own for the next 5, 7, 10 years? Or is it time to move on, take our licks and just reinvest the capital? And that answer is different, obviously, for every asset and location that we look at, but it is certainly something that we take into consideration. I think there's probably some assets that we wish we kept a little bit longer, but it is something that certainly goes into the narrative and something that we talk about actively. Thank you. Appreciate it.