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April 30, 2026 9:37 AM 26 min read

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=zyjxvkXo

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust reported GAAP net income of $12.3 million or $0.08 per share, with distributable earnings of $13.5 million or $0.09 per share, excluding losses from foreclosure sales.

The company's origination activity outpaced repayments, leading to portfolio growth, while they also saw meaningful appreciation in equity investments.

Management highlighted a strong liquidity position and proactive asset resolution, including the sale of their largest REO position post-quarter end.

The board reauthorized a share repurchase program with $50 million available through the end of 2026, emphasizing disciplined capital management.

The company expects a more stable contribution from NewPoint and continued portfolio growth, particularly in multifamily loans, throughout 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lindsey Grab

Mike Comparato

Jerry Baglino

Brian Buffini

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, Please press star then 2. The first question comes from Matthew Erdner from Jones Trading. Please go ahead.

Matthew Erdner

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I'd like to kind of touch on newpoint to start a lot better quarter this quarter than, you know, the prior. Could you talk a little bit about the timing of when those loans were kind of transferred onto the servicing book and if it had the full effect for this quarter, and then if you expect any kind of normalization of that going forward.

Jerry Baglino

Matthew Erdner

Mike Comparato

Got it. That's helpful. I appreciate the comments as always.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Timothy d' Agostino from B. Riley securities. Please go ahead.

Timothy d'Agostino

OPERATOR

The next question comes from John Nicodemus from btig. Please go ahead.

John Nicodemus

Hello and good morning.

Mike Comparato

John Nicodemus

That's super helpful for both of those and then just the other one for me. Congratulations again on the sale of your largest REO position. We're just curious how you're thinking through the remaining five assets and any sort of timing or just what the cadence could look like for those potentially being sold throughout the rest of 2026.

Brian Buffini

Mike Comparato

And I would add to that, John, that the two that are closest to being sold indications are that they will be collectively at or maybe even above where we have them currently marked. Great.

John Nicodemus

Really appreciate the answers. That's all for me.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Chris Muller from JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Chris Muller

Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. So following up on a prior question on the increase in specific CECL reserves. So there wasn't much of a change in risk ratings in the quarter. One new four rated loan and one new five rated loan. Was that increase in specific reserves due to those downward migrations or is it more related to the other watch list loans?

Jerry Baglino

It's really just one position. Yeah, go ahead, Jerry. Sorry. Yeah, we're saying the same thing. It's the one position that went to a five. That's the majority of the increase in the quarter. It's just a specific provision on that asset.

Chris Muller

Got it. Makes a lot of sense. Then I guess shifting gears to the new point business, you guys originated 1.1 billion in 4Q and then down to 646 in 1Q. And Jerry touched on this a little bit, but how much of that dip was due to seasonality and how much was due to the conflict in the Middle east causing some interest rate volatility? I'm just trying to see where the seasonally adjusted baseline for this business should be.

Mike Comparato

Chris Muller

That's fair. And if I could just squeeze one last one in. Is that dynamic of interest rate volatility also impacting your guys conduit business? That business has been a nice contributor to earnings. It looked like it was about 6 cents this quarter. If we do see rates start to settle in a little bit, could there be some upside to the conduit business as well?

Mike Comparato

Chris Muller

That's very helpful and I very much appreciate the comments this morning.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you have a question, please press Star one. The next question comes from Gabe Hoge, from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Gabe Hoge

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Lindsey Crabb for closing remarks.

Lindsey Crabb (Executive Director, Investor Relations)

We appreciate you joining us today. Please reach out if you have any further questions. Thanks and have a great day.

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