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April 30, 2026 9:36 AM 46 min read

Transcript: Intercontinental Exchange Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/111807097

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange reported its strongest quarter ever with first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.35, a 37% increase year over year, and net revenues of $3 billion, up 18%.

The company highlighted significant growth in its exchange segment, with net revenues reaching $1.8 billion, up 27%, and a 63% increase in interest rate open interest.

Notable strategic initiatives include investments in AI, tokenization, and the expansion of ICE Private Credit Intelligence. The company is also advancing its tokenized securities platform.

Management emphasized robust performance across all segments, including record revenue in fixed income and data services, up 9%, and a strong outlook for the mortgage technology segment.

The company returned nearly $850 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, indicating strong shareholder capital return commitments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Steve Egerton (Head of Investor Relations)

Warren Gardner (Chief Financial Officer)

Ben Jackson (President)

Jeff Sprecher (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll now start today's Q and A session. If you would like to ask a question on the call, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. And to withdraw your question, press star followed by two. Our first question today comes from Chris Allen from KBW. Your line is now open. Please go ahead with your question.

Chris Allen

Ben Jackson (President)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ken Worthington from JP Morgan. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Ken Worthington (Equity Analyst)

Ben Jackson (President)

Ken Worthington (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Cypress from Morgan's family. Your line is now open, please proceed.

Michael Cypress

Jeff Sprecher (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank. Your line's now open. Please go ahead.

Brian Bedell

Chris Edmonds (President of Fixed Income and Data Services)

Warren Gardner (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question today comes from Alex Blosstein from Goldman Sachs. Your line's now open. Please, please proceed.

Alex Blosstein

Ben Jackson (President)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Dan Fabin from Jefferies. Your line's now open. Please go ahead.

Dan Fabin

Thanks. Good morning. So Jeff was hoping you could talk about your appetite for M and A currently and how that weighs against via share repurchases here in the short and medium term.

Jeff Sprecher (Chair and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you with that. Unfortunately we have run out of time so I'll hand back over for closing remarks.

Jeff Sprecher (Chair and CEO)

Well, thank you, Drew, and thanks for moderating the call and I appreciate all of you joining us this morning. We'll be back to update you again soon. And meanwhile, we're going to continue to innovate to build an all weather business model to generate growth on top growth. And with that, we appreciate your participation in the call and hope you have a great day.

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