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April 30, 2026 9:29 AM 32 min read

Vistance Networks Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/czso9f6e/

Summary

Vistance Networks announced a definitive agreement to sell its Ruckus Networks business to Belden for $1.846 billion in cash, expected to close in the second half of 2026.

First quarter net sales were $472 million, a 22% increase year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA was $87 million, up 38% year-over-year.

The company plans to focus on its Aurora business post-transaction, exploring growth opportunities and potential acquisitions.

Aurora Networks' net sales were $298 million, up 33% driven by DOCSIS 4.0 products, with significant deployments for Comcast and Vodafone Germany.

Ruckus Networks saw a 14% increase in revenue and a 54% rise in adjusted EBITDA, with notable wins including a WiFi 7 network deployment for the Los Angeles Football Club.

Management expects Aurora's adjusted EBITDA to be down in 2026 compared to 2025 due to legacy product declines and memory chip cost headwinds.

Vistance Networks ended the quarter with $2.5 billion in cash, having completed the divestiture of the CCS segment to Amphenol.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jenny Thompson (VP of Investor Relations)

Chuck Treadway (President and CEO)

Kyle Lorenzen (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Chuck Treadway (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Sameet Chatterjee with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Sameet Chatterjee (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Kyle Lorenzen (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Sameet Chatterjee (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Kyle Lorenzen (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Sameet Chatterjee (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Okay, great. Thank you. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Amit Daryanani with Evercore. Your line is open.

Amit Daryanani (Equity Analyst at Evercore)

Yep. Thanks a lot. Good morning, everyone. I have a couple as well. Maybe the first one, just to kind of get this sorted out, the Ruckus transaction, something you want to do the distribution within 60 days of flows. Could you just talk about what the tax treatment would be? Is it going to be like a return of capital the way the amphanol transaction was, or could this be different?

Kyle Lorenzen (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Yeah, at this point we'd expect it to be a return of capital.

Amit Daryanani (Equity Analyst at Evercore)

Kyle Lorenzen (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Amit Daryanani (Equity Analyst at Evercore)

software providing, you know, helping cable operators provide ad based revenue streams for them. Perfect. The last one. I'll step away after this. The backlog Normally Force gave 843 million. I apologize if I missed this, but is there a way to split that between Ruckus and Aurora just so we understand what the base looks like. And thank you very much. Yeah, I think. The backlog in aurora is about $400 million, if that's the question. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from George Nodder with Wolff Research. Your line is open.

George Nodder (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

OPERATOR

Thanks a lot.

Kyle Lorenzen (Executive Vice President and CFO)

George Nodder (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)

There's, there's multiple years left, you know, let's say three to five years left of that. Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press Star 11 on your telephone. Again, that is Star 11 to ask a question. Our next question comes from Tal Leoni with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Kevinita Pruum

Kyle Lorenzen (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Kevinita Pruum

Kyle Lorenzen (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Kevinita Pruum

But I feel good right now about how we've been treated, we've been supported, and the fact that we're not AI is helping us in this case. Got it. Thank you, Chuck. Thanks, Kyle.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tim Savageau with Northland Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Tim Savageau (Equity Analyst at Northland Capital Markets)

Kyle Lorenzen (Executive Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

Chuck Treadway (President and CEO)

Yes, thank you for your time today, and obviously, we appreciate the interest in our company. And have a great rest of your week. Thank you very much.

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