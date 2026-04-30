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April 30, 2026 9:29 AM 34 min read

Transcript: NCS Multistage Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3rqkt4n3/

Summary

NCS Multistage Holdings reported first-quarter revenue of $45.6 million, which was below prior guidance due to challenges in Canada and international markets.

Despite revenue shortfalls, the company achieved the midpoint of its adjusted gross margin guidance and reduced SG&A expenses.

Future outlook includes a modest increase in full-year 2026 revenue guidance and maintained adjusted EBITDA guidance despite first-quarter challenges.

Operational highlights include significant US revenue growth, new projects in the Permian and Rockies, and successful product trials leading to recurring business.

Management emphasized strategic growth initiatives, such as expanding machining capacity and integrating Resmetrics operations to capture synergies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NCS multi stage first quarter 2026 results conference call all participants are at present in a listen only mode following Management's formal presentation. Instructions will be given for the question and answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Corbin Woodhull of Hayden IR. Corbin, you can begin.

Corbin Woodhull

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Morrison (Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone to remove yourself from the queue. You may press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Dave Storms of Stonegate. Your line is open.

Dave Storms (Equity Analyst)

Dave. Morning. Thank you for taking my questions.

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, absolutely. Thanks Dave. Good morning.

Dave Storms (Equity Analyst)

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Storms (Equity Analyst)

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Storms (Equity Analyst)

That's great. Thank you. Maybe one more for me before I jump back to you. Just on the macro, you guys, you both have a lot of conversations with operators in the industry. Obviously the macro environment is fast changing. Are you seeing any operators changing their philosophy or their stance? Or is everyone still in a bit of a wait and see mode as the commodity prices change?

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Storms (Equity Analyst)

We'll wait for the customers to come up with their budgets and actually contract those rigs and move it from conversations about picking up activity to commitments to do so. That's great. Thank you for taking my questions. I'll get back in queue.

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Dave.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Daniel of Daniel Energy Partners. Please go ahead, John.

John Daniel (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for all the color on the call. Just to call it a two part question for you, let's assume we're positively surprised and the activity accelerations occur a bit faster and more assertively than conventional wisdom in such a scenario. Ryan, what constraints does any do you think could become obstacles to growth and what could you do right now to start getting ahead of it?

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

John Daniel (Equity Analyst)

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

John Daniel (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you for including me.

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Yep, appreciate it, John,

OPERATOR

thank you again. To ask a question, please press Star one. Wanting a telephone? Our next question, please stand by. Our next question comes from the line of Gaussi SRI of Singular Research. Your line is open. Gaushi.

Gaussi SRI

Good morning guys. Can you hear me?

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

We can. Morning, Ghashi.

Gaussi SRI

Good morning. All right, on the calendar, can you, can you. The accounts, the top three accounts, the specific customer, have they since reconfirmed the deferred worker for H2 or is the Canadian recovery assumptions more of a market level expectation?

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Gaussi SRI

Okay, thanks for that. Just to look at the outlook, the H2 out, is that achievable at the current lower rig count levels or are you assuming the rig count in Canada to level back to Q1 25 levels?

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Gaussi SRI

Okay, gotcha. On the repeat precision pricing, are the Stage Saver and the Purple Rain, are they commanding a premium price over your legacy plugs or is this more still of a volume growth story?

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Gaussi SRI

On a multiwell customer in the US With a sliding slip, are you able to give us a size of that project in terms of revenue terms? Is that you. Is that a low single digit or double digit million dollar opportunity and kind of the margin profile of that opportunity

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

for that one and how it kind of plays into our guidance for the year? I'd say that the expectation is that that could end up being somewhere in the order of 2 to 3% of our annual revenue. So think about it as a four to five million dollars project.

Gaussi SRI

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Gaussi SRI

Ryan Hummer (Chief Executive Officer)

Gaussi SRI

Thank you.

OPERATOR

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