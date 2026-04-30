CHOICE PROPERTIES REIT Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

CHOICE PROPERTIES REIT (TSX:CHP) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/345910205

Summary

CHOICE PROPERTIES REIT reported strong Q1 2026 results with a portfolio occupancy rate of 98.1% and leasing spreads of 21.8%, driving a 3% growth in same asset NOI.

The company, along with Kingstead Capital, announced a $9.4 billion acquisition of First Capital REIT, acquiring approximately $5 billion of high-quality retail assets.

Financial performance included a 2.7% year-over-year increase in funds from operations to $196 million, with a per unit diluted FFO of 27.1 cents.

Retail and industrial markets showed resilience, with significant leasing activity and retention rates, despite some strategic terminations and non-renewals.

Management highlighted ongoing revitalization projects and reported a stable financial outlook, with expected FFO per unit diluted between $1.08 and $1.10 for the year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Simone Cole (General Counsel and Secretary)

Rael Diamond (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Erin

OPERATOR

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Star then the number one in your telephone keypad. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Himanshu Gupta from Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Thank you and good morning everyone. So just from the lease surrender revenue, should we expect anything in Q2 as well? And then maybe can you elaborate? Is it related to Toys R Us or you know you have been doing some rightsizing of LOB stores last year or anything related to that?

Erin

Good morning Himanshu, it's Erin. When we look at our lease surrender revenue this year, it's primarily related to Loblaw's right sizings consistent with prior years. We expect it to be relatively the same as last year in terms of total dollar value, but most of it will be spread between Q3 and Q4.

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. And I mean, do you know like how many Loblaw stores are in pipeline for this Right. Sizing. And is it like most of your urban locations? What's the typical size reduction?

David Moalam (SVP Leasing and Operations)

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Okay, four locations. Exactly. And then, sorry, in terms of square footage, how much is the typical reduction? Like 20,000. What's the typical reduction in size?

David Moalam (SVP Leasing and Operations)

Yeah, it depends on the on the site and configuration, but about 30,000 is fairly standard.

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Okay, okay, thank you. Thanks for that. Moving on, changing gears here on IFRS valuation, I think, you know, retail cap rate was brought down by slightly 2 basis point. Do you see this catal further going down? As you know the first capital transaction is closed. I would believe that should be a good positive mark on retail market valuation.

Erin

Hi Himanshu. Yes, we continue to see appraisals come in slightly tighter than what we have on our books quarter after quarter, which was most of our retail gains. I know our team, as we bring in the first capital acquisition will look at the values of those assets and ours. And so we'll update you when we know more. But okay, fair enough.

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Maybe the last question is on the leverage. I mean next year in anticipation of, you know, increase in leverage, do you expect to do capital recycling this year or wait for this transaction to close and any disposition targets you have, you know, post FCR closing.

Rael Diamond (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Himanshu Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you so much and I'll turn back. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

And as a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star one in your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Giliano Thornhill from National Bank. Your line is open.

Giliano Thornhill (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys. Good morning everyone. I just wanted to go back to those revitalization plans. I might have missed how much Capex was associated to them. And I'm also just wondering on how are the leases being structured to actually get that pickup in NOI as there is that, you know, net reduction of 30,000 per foot or per box.

David Moalam (SVP Leasing and Operations)

Giliano Thornhill (Equity Analyst)

And so with occupancy and the industry still pretty high, are you anticipating that leasing spreads can continue to push higher on just broadly for the portfolio?

David Moalam (SVP Leasing and Operations)

Giliano Thornhill (Equity Analyst)

And then just with the FCR deal once it does close, are you anticipating a kind of material improvement in your financial framework for cash NOI expectations at all? Because it is higher quality and obviously pretty good locations.

Erin

Giliano Thornhill (Equity Analyst)

Good, thanks. And just one kind of last question for me, I'm just wondering, can you speak kind of to how this transaction fits within the broader ecosystem of kind of GWL and chip just in terms of the alignment of kind of capital and long term priorities for the entire platform? Because there are obviously strategic benefits to the coordination here.

Rael Diamond (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, look, I would tell you that this was a choice driven transaction and it firmly fits within our strategy, you know, to acquire high quality assets.

Giliano Thornhill (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brad Sturges from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Brad Sturges (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Just on the FCR transaction and appreciate the comments from the prior call. Just curious, on the I guess the initial FFO guidance, how should we think about the potential operating synergies between the portfolio being acquired in the existing choice platform and how that may have been baked into I guess the initial FFO guidance.

Erin

Hi Brad, it's Erin. When we gave the initial FFO guidance, I'd say that what we've done is added on incremental costs to scale our platform. So that's adding a few people to our corporate teams as well as adding an incremental leasing team. Of course the property people that would, you know, that we would have and hire would be absorbed by the properties. But we have not modeled in any incremental synergies related to platform.

Brad Sturges (Equity Analyst)

And I guess part of the path to seeing better accretion over the next few years that would assume as the integration occurs there would be sort of more operating synergies to be had as well as sort of capturing that rent growth embedded in the FCR portfolio.

Rael Diamond (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Look, we viewing this more as an asset transaction as you know. So you know there may be a few synergies, but as Aaron said, we right now modeling just incremental G and A that she described.

Brad Sturges (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. I appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And again, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one now. We'll pause for just a few seconds. And as there seems to be no further questions, I will now turn the call back over to Rail Diamond CEO for closing remarks.

Rael Diamond (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Rob. Once again, our business and portfolio remain in excellent shape. Thank you all for your interest in choice properties and for joining us this morning. We look forward to providing you another update on the business this summer.