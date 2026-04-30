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April 30, 2026 9:26 AM 38 min read

Transcript: Trinet Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/214291011

Summary

Trinet Group reported a strong Q1 2026 with a 25% increase in adjusted EPS due to disciplined health fee repricing and expense management.

The company completed its health fee repricing, expecting improved retention and sales growth, supported by new initiatives like the Cocoon acquisition and partnerships for global and IT services.

TriNet sees AI as a significant opportunity, with AI tools like TriNet Assistant improving operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Despite a 5% decline in total revenue to $1.2 billion, the insurance cost ratio improved to 84% due to effective pricing and lower health costs.

The company maintains its 2026 revenue guidance of $4.75 to $4.9 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS targets aligning with the favorable end of their guidance.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mala Murthy (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Jared Levine (Equity Analyst)

Tyler Baron

Mala Murthy (Chief Financial Officer)

Daniel

Mala Murthy (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Simons (President and CEO)

Mala Murthy (Chief Financial Officer)

Ross Cole

Great, thank you. Thank you. And the next question comes from Brendan Biles with JP Morgan. Hey team, thanks so much for having me. Hopefully you can hear me okay.

Brendan Biles (Equity Analyst)

David Grossman

Morning, David. I would just stay with the what we had said at in February, right. We had said we expect our operating expense for the full year to be lower than prior year in the mid single digit range. And we are still staying with that as part of our overall expectations and guidance.

Mala Murthy (Chief Financial Officer)

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