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April 30, 2026 9:21 AM 38 min read

Full Transcript: Diebold Nixdorf Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/130415367

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026 with a 6% increase in revenue to $888 million and a 14% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $99 million.

The company saw significant growth in its retail segment, especially in North America with a 70% increase and strategic wins in electronic point of sale and self-checkout deployments.

Free cash flow more than tripled year over year to $21 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow, with expectations to maintain this trend.

Strategic initiatives in banking focused on expanding ATM and branch automation solutions, with notable wins in teller cash recyclers and branch network upgrades.

Management highlighted ongoing operational improvements, including a lean approach to cost reduction and enhancements in service operations, contributing to margin expansion.

Future guidance remains positive with projected revenue between $3.86 billion and $3.94 billion for 2026, and continued commitment to shareholder returns through a $200 million share repurchase program.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello, good day and welcome to Diebold Nixdorf's first quarter 2026 earnings call. My name is Carli and I will be coordinating today's call and our speaker's remarks. There will be a question and answer session. In order to ask a question, please press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. I'd now like to turn the call over to our host, Maynard, Vice President of Investor Relations. Maynard, please go ahead.

Maynard (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Octavio

Tom

Octavio

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. As a reminder, in order to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. We'll pause for a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Our first question will come from the line of Matt Somerville with DA Davidson.

Matt Somerville (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Thanks. Can you maybe just talk a little bit about the cadence of ebitda? Just doing very quick rudimentary math. It sort of seems like in Q2 your adjusted EBITDA would be roughly flattish relative to the prior year. Yet I'm hearing quite a bit of goodness overall on the call across the businesses and with profitability. So can you help me kind of connect the dots there and then I have a couple of follow ups?

Tom

Yeah, we would. We, we. So for Q2 we would expect slight growth in adjusted EBITDA, whereas if we landed last year at 111, we do expect it to be north of that number.

Matt Somerville (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Tom

Thanks. Yeah, look, I would just, just to follow up on the adjusted EBITDA. Right. If our adjusted EBITDA margins in Q2 at 25 were closer to, you know, 12.2%. Right. We would expect Q2 to be closer to 13% or we're just under that as well. So you know, you are seeing that that increased growth sequentially and over prior year. And again that's going to be driven by some of the margins and disciplined CapEx that we have for OpEx that

Octavio

Matt Somerville (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Understood. Just lastly for me, can you maybe Octavio, kind of talk through the geographic kind of walk around for your ATM business?

Octavio

Tom

Matt Somerville (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Yeah, it does. I must have missed that nuance that. That totally checks out then. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Justin Ages with CJS Securities.

Justin Ages (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)

Hi. Morning all. Morning. Can we get a little more color on the strong retail growth in the first quarter? You know, 25% plus real estate. So I want to know if we could parse that between growth in Europe versus North America.

Octavio

Tom

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Antoine Ligot with Wedbush Securities.

Antoine Ligot (Equity Analyst at Wedbush Securities)

Tom

Antoine Ligot (Equity Analyst at Wedbush Securities)

Understood, thank you, this is very helpful. And Tom, can you give us an update maybe on your 200 action points to reduce OpEx? How's that going and how much of the expected $15 million in run rate OpEx improvements exiting 20, how much that is reflected in your Q1 results? You know, is it still early days on that front?

Tom

Antoine Ligot (Equity Analyst at Wedbush Securities)

Thank you. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Again, if you would like to ask a question, press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. At this time we have no further questions. I'll now turn the call over to Maynard, um, for his closing remarks.

Maynard (Vice President of Investor Relations)

So thanks everyone for joining us and for your interest in Diebold Nixdorf. If you have any follow up questions, please feel free to reach out to any of us on the investor relations team. Thanks again and have a great day.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you for participating.

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