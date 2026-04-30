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April 30, 2026 9:21 AM 37 min read

Transcript: PBF Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/105930101

Summary

PBF Energy reported an adjusted net loss of $0.88 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $68.7 million for the first quarter, with notable disruptions from the Martinez refinery and global oil market conditions.

The Martinez refinery is in the final stages of its restart, expected to fully resume operations by the weekend, contributing positively to the company's future output.

Management highlighted the strategic importance of U.S. refining infrastructure amid global disruptions, with a focus on leveraging coastal complexity and ensuring reliable operations.

The company achieved its 2025 target of $230 million in annualized savings from its Refining Business Improvement program and is on track for $350 million by the end of 2026.

Future capital allocation priorities include deleveraging the balance sheet and focusing on shareholder returns, especially given the anticipated strong market conditions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Colin Murray (Investor Relations)

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Mike Bukowski (Senior Vice President and Head of Refining)

Joe Varino

OPERATOR

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thank you so much. And a quick follow up here. And this is a question, we have pretty much got all morning. What gives you the confidence that this time Martinez will be able to restart within probably a week or so and there will not be any further delays? Thank you.

Mike Bukowski (Senior Vice President and Head of Refining)

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much. All the best for second quarter.

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Alexa Patrick with Goldman checks. Please go ahead.

Alexa Patrick (Equity Analyst)

Good morning, team and thank you for taking our question. We wanted to ask on the East Coast Dynamics that that region looks tight from a product perspective, but there's also a lot of moving pieces around crude access, freight rate. So can you just talk about the exposure there and how you're seeing capture rates shake out?

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Tom

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Alexa Patrick (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And then our follow up is just on Capital allocation any more color you could provide on the optimal capital structure? With Martinez back on and elevated margins, how should we just think about that cash flow generation being used?

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Joe Varino

Alexa Patrick (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. I'll turn it back. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Joe Latch with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Joe Latch (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning Matt and team and thanks for taking my questions. So I wanted to ask on the west coast, can you just talk about what you're seeing from a local crude pricing and availability standpoint here are those barrels pricing off of ANS right now and then is there any competition that you're seeing from Asia pulling barrels away?

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Paul

Joe Latch (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks, that's helpful. And then on the refining business improvement program, can you just talk about how that's progressing? So I understand the 230 million was achieved in 2025. Can you just talk a bit more about the path to the 350 million by year end 26?

Mike Bukowski (Senior Vice President and Head of Refining)

Joe Latch (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, that's helpful.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Paul Sanke with the Sanke research. Please go ahead.

Paul Sanke (Equity Analyst)

Hi guys, can you hear me okay?

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Good morning.

Paul Sanke (Equity Analyst)

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Paul Sanke (Equity Analyst)

Fair enough, Matt. It was worth a try. Thanks.

Tom

Paul Sanke (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, yeah. And it's interesting that the Jones act is, is helping you. Brilliant. Or lack of it. Thanks, guys. Thanks, Paul.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Doug Legate with Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Doug Legate (Equity Analyst)

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Joe Varino

Yeah, I'd just say given the fact that the claim is ongoing and the insurance proceeds we've received to date have not been allocated. Can't really give you any more detail on the breakup between Virginia at this point, but we'll say that importantly the rebuild costs are substantially behind us at this point and we do expect further, you know, progress payments in the insurance side through the end of the claim.

Doug Legate (Equity Analyst)

Terrific, guys. Thanks for the answers. Appreciate it. And I understand there's no precision here, but nevertheless, I appreciate the color.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The Next question comes from Philip Jungworth with bmo. Please go ahead.

Philip Jungworth (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. The turnaround schedule for the year originally contemplated. Martinez hydro cracker in 2Q. Is this at all impacted by the later restart and. Or just what's the status here? What all would this turnaround entail or imply as far as crude throughput for the facility?

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Philip Jungworth (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And then can you talk a little bit about SBR and the outlook here? I mean, we don't get a ton of detail on profitability, but clearly the margin profile for RD has improved any color. As we head into 2Q and then separately, just how are you reviewing your rent exposure currently net of sbr?

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Philip Jungworth (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Appreciate all the color.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next and final question, that's Jason Gibelman with TD Cohen. Please go ahead.

Jason Gibelman (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, hey, thanks for taking my questions. You discussed the Martinez Hydro cracker turnaround and potential to push that out, but can you talk more broadly about the opportunity to push out maintenance later this year into next year and just how maintenance looks over the next couple years, given we could be in a period where margins are higher for a, a decent amount of time here.

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Yeah. Higher for longer. Yeah. I'll just say in the short, short term, we obviously just looking at the next couple quarters, we have a very, very clean Runway. And so the opportunity is certainly extraordinary in the near term. Mike, why don't you make some comments?

Mike Bukowski (Senior Vice President and Head of Refining)

Jason Gibelman (Equity Analyst)

Joe Varino

Jason Gibelman (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for that color. That's helpful.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have reached the end of the question and answer session and I will now turn the call over to Matt Luzzi CEO for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Matt Lucey (President and CEO)

Thanks again for your time and attention this morning and we look forward to speaking with you in July. Have a good day.

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