Transcript: PBF Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

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Good day everyone and welcome to the PBF Energy First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen only mode and the floor will be open for questions following management's prepared remarks. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star0 on your telephone keypad. Please note that this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Colin Murray of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin. Thank you.

Angeline. Good morning and welcome to today's Call. With me today are Matt Lucey, our President and CEO, Mike Bukowski, our Senior Vice President and Head of Refining, Joe Marino, our CFO and several other members of our management team. Copies of today's earnings Release and our 10Q filing, including supplemental information, are available on our website. Before getting started, I'd like to direct your attention to the Safe harbor statement contained in today's press release. Statements that express the company's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe harbor provisions under federal securities laws consistent with our prior periods. We'll discuss our results excluding special items which are described in today's press release. Also included in the press release is forward looking guidance information. For any questions on these items or other follow up questions, please contact Investor Relations after today's call. I'll now turn the call over to Matt Lucey.

Thanks Colin. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining the call. Indeed, today is a moment with the disruption in the Middle East. The world is in greater need of the products we produce and therein lies the momentous opportunity for our company to perform and reward our shareholders for owning such critical infrastructure. Within pbf, the spotlight is squarely on Martinez. We are bringing Martinez back online and will shortly be supplying the California market with our full capabilities. This could not be coming at a better time for the West Coast California markets. There are three main areas of focus in terms of the restart at Martinez. The Cat Feed Hydrotreater, the Alkylation unit and the fcc. The Cat Feed hydrotreater and ALKI are up and both are running with the fcc. We expect to be making finished products this weekend. While the rebuild effort was completed in February, there is no question the restart took longer than expected. It was critical for us to ensure that all the work accomplished at Martinez over the last 14 months was capped off with a safe restart. Moving on to the broader environment, the events in the Middle east have caused the largest disruption ever in the oil markets. And the effects are indeed dramatic and constructive for PBF. Initially, approximately 15 million barrels per day of crude and 5 million barrels per day of product were trapped inside the Straits of Hormuz. The loss of crude barrels was most acutely felt in Asia. But the shortages have cascaded to other markets. 80% of the crude flowing through the Straits was destined for Asian refineries and those refineries in turn supplied products to many markets, including the US West Coast. As refining roads in Asia have been rationed due to lack of inputs, the loss of products has affected every market. Compounding this impact, the products stranded in the Arabian Gulf have tightened markets in Europe and subsequently the Atlantic Basin. In the near term, the markets will continue to adjust in real time to demand signals for both crude and products. Global pricing will dictate trade patterns. Increasingly, markets are calling for both US crude and US products to meet demand. While the US has been somewhat insulated, there are signs that demand is being impacted globally by both pricing supply issues. It has never been more evident that US refining is critical infrastructure. And this is most apparent in regions like the like the west coast and east coast that are short refined capacity and rely on imports from unstable sources to meet demand. It will take some time for trade patterns to normalize both during and and post the conflict in the Middle East. Refining fundamentals should remain strong throughout, supported by tight refining balances coupled with low product inventories around the world. Prior to this event, refining balances look constructive and the inevitable restocking should provide a favorable backdrop for quarters to come. PBF remains focused on controlling the aspects of our business that we can control. To be successful and enhance value for our investors, we must operate safely, reliably and responsibly, and we must do it as efficiently as possible. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Mike Wachowski.

Thank you, Matt. Good morning, everyone. Before updating on the progress of our refining business improvement program, I'll provide a few comments on first quarter operations and our Martinez refinery status. Outside of the west coast, our refining system ran reasonably well. All of our refineries navigated record cold temperatures with minimal disruptions on the West Coast. As Matt mentioned, Martinez is in the final stages of its phased restart. The process to restore it has been methodical and required many levels of safety and process checks to ensure that all equipment was correctly manufactured and installed. Before we introduced hydrocarbons, the cat feed, hydrotreater and alkylation unit have been operating and producing finished products as well as the intermediates required for the startup of the fluid catalytic cracking unit this weekend. The Martinez team and a supporting cast too numerous to mention worked tirelessly to get us to this point. My thanks to all involved in the project. Additionally, while Martinez operations were being restored, Torrance underwent a turnaround early in the first quarter and with that event complete as a clean Runway for the remainder of 2026. I'm happy to report that we're seeing progress from our RBI program. We achieved our 2025 target of $230 million of annualized run rate savings. This goal includes approximately $160 million of OpEx reductions against our 2024 benchmark and is incorporated in our full 2026 budget. While the ongoing Martinez process is causing some noise with the first quarter results, we are very comfortable in meeting or even exceeding our stated targets. While we are improving our maintenance and operational efficiency and reducing energy consumption, our main priority will always be to focus on safe, reliable and responsible operations across our system. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Joe Varino for our financial overview.

Thanks, Mike for the first quarter excluding special items, we reported adjusted Net loss of $0.88 per share, an adjusted EBITDA of $68.7 million. Our discussion of first quarter results excludes the net effect of special items, including $11.5 million in incremental OpEx related to the Martinez refinery incident, a $106.5 million gain on insurance recoveries, $313 million LCM inventory adjustment, a $9.4 million gain relating to PBS, 50% share of SBR's LCM adjustment for the quarter, and approximately $9.4 million of charges associated with the RBI initiative, as well as other items detailed in the reconciling tables in today's press release. PBS results reflect several unfavorable conditions that manifested in the first quarter both operationally and commercially. Capture rates for the quarter were negatively impacted by west coast operations, the higher flat price environment increasing the headwind of low value products, higher RINS expense and derivative losses recognized in the quarter. These capture headwinds more than offset benefits from the improving jet to diesel spreads and certain crew diffs. Operationally, our Torrance refinery was in planned turnaround during January and February, while our Martinez refinery restart was delayed. We built up inventory levels in the first quarter primarily in anticipation of the planned restart of Martinez. This occurred as global pricing for hydrocarbon surged on the back of the conflict in the Middle east, resulting in losses in our typical hedge program. Our results for the quarter reflect an aggregate derivative loss of a little over $200 million. Approximately half of this loss related to unrealized amounts expected to be mostly offset in the second quarter as the physical barrels run through our refining system. The $106.5 million gain on insurance recoveries related to the Martinez fire is a result of the fourth unallocated payment agreed to and received in the first quarter. This brings our total insurance recoveries to $1 billion net of our deductibles and retention, including the amounts received in 2025. Important to note, while the bulk of the spending related to Martinez is behind us, the claim is ongoing and we expect to recover incremental funds as we continue to work with our insurance providers towards potential additional interim payments and finalization of the claim in an expeditious manner, shifting back to our normal quarterly results. Discussion Also included in our results is an approximate $8 million EBITDA benefit excluding LCM Impacts related to PBS equity investment in St. Bernard Renewables FDR produced an average of 16,700 barrels per day of renewable diesel in the first quarter. FDR's production was as expected, but results reflect the impact of improving market conditions in the renewable fuel space with the finalization of the RVO in March. With the setting of the 2026-27 RVO, the markets now have the ability to stabilize and should result in favorable margins. PBF's cash used in operations for the quarter was $324 million, which includes a working capital draw of approximately $340 million, mainly due to movements in inventory and the impact on our net payable position as a result of rapidly moving commodity prices. On our last call we mentioned our expectations for elevated first quarter CapEx and working capital outflows primarily related to the Martinez restart and normal seasonal inventory patterns. The capital spending for the Martinez rebuild is essentially behind us and we expect working capital normalize as operations restart and full cash Invested in consolidated CapEx for the quarter was $320 million which includes refining, corporate and logistics. This amount excludes first quarter capital of approximately $189 million related to the Martinez incident. On the surface, the Q1 figure might be slightly higher than expected and this is because it includes approximately $100 million of net carryover from 2025 that had not been cash settled at year end. The balance is our normal quarterly incurred amount including including the turnaround at Torrance. Given that and the noise related to the Martinez rebuild, it would be helpful to more broadly consider the 2025 and 2026 capital programs over a two year period. We ended the quarter with $542 million in cash and approximately $2.3 billion of debt to debt. At quarter end, our net debt TO cap was 36% and our current liquidity is approximately $2.4 billion. Based on current commodity prices, cash and borrowing capacity. Under our abl, our net debt increased in the first quarter due to planned capital expenditures, continued spend on the Martinez restart and working capital outflows, primarily related to a build in inventory going forward. Inventory should normalize as operations ramp up and we should see a resulting tailwind in working capital cash flows. Additionally, with our capital spend for the Martinez rebuild predominantly behind us, we expect to further progress our Martinez insurance claim and receive additional payments once realized. These factors alone should principally offset the increase in net debt experienced in Q1. Maintaining our firm financial footing and a resilient balance sheet remain priorities as we look ahead. We expect to use periods of strength to focus on reducing both our gross and net debt Operator, we completed our opening remarks and we'd be pleased to take any questions.

Thank you. In a moment we will open the call to questions. The company requests that all callers limit each turn to one question and one follow up. You may rejoin the queue with additional questions. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using a speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment please, while we poll the questions. The first question comes from Manav Gupta with ubs. Please go ahead.

Good morning. I want to start a little bit on the global macro side. The way we are seeing things, Matt, is 2Q and 3Q are a stale of two halves, those who have the crude and who can run and those who don't have crude. And they may have the best kit out there, but they don't have crude and you are in those category where you have half the crude and you can run. So can you help us understand, given relatively low U.S. natural gas price and availability of crude, does that mean that US Refining has an advantage over most of their global peers at this point of time?

Manav, I don't think there's any question on that. I think the outlook for the second quarter and the third quarter look extraordinary only because the world is going to be in desperate need of our products. And as you say, we're insulated from a natural gas perspective. Heck, we're insulated from a physical security perspective, we have the best steel globally with a very stable workforce, and indeed we have access to crude. Obviously, the pricing on crude is determined on a global basis, but when you stack up the US industry compared to the rest of the world, it stands out. And then when you look within the US, I think particularly PBF's coastal complexity is incredibly well positioned within that.

I'll turn that over to Mike. So the delays that we saw over the past couple months were primarily focused on the process to verify the equipment, make sure it was constructed, installed properly. And now we're at the point. Now, with two units up in operations, we always had a phase startup. It was always going to be the cat feed hydro treater. It was always going to be the alkylation unit. Those two units started up without incident. They were going up safely. And we're essentially, you know, if you make the analogy of a football game, we're in the fourth quarter on the process on the fcc, the unit is heating up and we're a day or so away from putting feed in the unit. So it's very close. We've got all the checks that we've done. We've passed a lot of the major hurdles that need to be go through with an FCC startup. That gives us the confidence. The frustration of the duration is certainly understandable, but the alternative simply wasn't considered in terms of rushing through anything. And so all the steps that were taken were done in the name of caution and safety and reliability. It's obvious was an extraordinarily large disruption and as such it took a bit longer. That being said, we're here on the precipice of this whole incident being behind us.

Yeah, it was in my comments. I mean, whether you're talking about the east coast or west coast, you're relying on imports and so how critical our infrastructure is within those pads. It's highlighted. It gets highlighted every couple years, whether it's through hurricanes or other events, whether when Colonial went down, clearly in this event now with the global market completely disrupted, but our assets are running well. They, like I said, they have access to crude. And so I think we'll be rewarded handsomely for operating them reliably over the coming quarters. Tom?

Yeah, I mean, I would just, you know, add in terms of what we've seen particularly, you know, over the last several reporting weeks, right. You know, we're seeing, you know, draws across the country and you're at a situation also where even in the past couple, in the past month or so, Right. Where in terms of the US has been exporting product not just off of the Gulf coast but out of the east coast as well. So we're at a situation where inventories have been depleted and obviously depends upon how long the disruption in the Straits of Hormuz continues. Right. But the longer it goes, obviously we stay in a very point of friction. But on the flip side of it is that, you know, when we would look at it, you know, in terms of, you know, resolution in terms of the conflict, you then potentially also have, you know, OPEC in a fractured state with the announcement of UAE looking to depart the organization. So I think that all sort of fits within the sort of constructive outlook and a situation where in terms of markets that are deficit products, it is going to be challenging in the short term to find that resupply from any other region because it certainly would appear at this point that Asia is buying the minimum amount of crude that they can purchase to basically satisfy their local demand or the region's demand. And there's no expectation that they're going to be continuing to pull crude from the Atlantic Basin to then resupply. Just in terms of the sheer amount of time that that takes in, the uncertainty in terms of what could happen during that 60, 90, 120 days fly line.

Importantly also for the east coast and the west coast, with the Jones act being put on the shelf for a period of time, we're actually able to run non traditional crudes to the East Coast. Indeed, we'll be running some WTI and some other U.S. barrels on the East coast during the second quarter. So we'll have access to the crude at the end of the day. As we said, the comments and Tom highlighted, the world's going to be desperate for our finished products.

I'll hand it over to Joe, but just one overriding sort of 10,000 foot comment I would make. Consistent with all the comments that we've made for the last number of years. When there are periods of excess cash flow generation, we will look to our balance sheet first as just a core business model. How we run our business in terms of driving to a very conservative balance sheet. Obviously it's a cyclical business, capital intensive business and during periods where the cycle is against us, we have that balance sheet to lean into. But that's requisite on times where we are generating excess cash, where we return the balance sheet to our expectation. Joe, any other.

Yeah, no, I would reiterate that, you know, we do maintain our always look at our capital allocation framework comprise of the three pillars of invest in the business, invest in the balance sheet and shareholder returns. But as Matt indicated, current market conditions persist. You know, we'll have an opportunity here to accelerate delevering as a means of transferring value from debt to equity, which would be a priority in the near term. You know, we did lean into the balance sheet in the last 12, 24 months and I think we'd be looking to get back to levels we had, you know, coming into 2025.

I'll make a comment and hand it over to Paul. You have to appreciate our position on the west coast and we've talked about this a fair amount in regards to and we've spent a lot of time talking about products and you know, 300,000 barrels a day of gasoline and jet that needs to be imported to meet demand. And you know, to the degree you bring in those products, those products, you know, you have to be able to attract those products from the rest of the world. And the logistics to get there are significant. But on the crude side we talk about it less. We've seen an increase on California production with some production coming on over the last quarter and Importantly, PBF has its own pipeline infrastructure with our M70 pipeline delivering to Torrance. So the crude pricing in California is particularly interesting because you know, if you look at pricing of crude around the world, the California production coming out of the Valley, some of the most attractively priced crude in the world and we have our own proprietary line that will be bringing, that is bringing it to our refinery and torrents. So I feel like that's going to be a real competitive advantage for us going forward. Any other comments, Paul?

I mean on the indigenous crude, it prices against ice. That's the format that it trades on. It trades at a discount because of the quality. It's a very heavy Swede barrel, high tan material, somewhat captured because it can't go offshore. So it trades at a pretty good discount to ice, which is obviously a pretty good discount to ans. As far as the pool from Asia, the Asian program did pull a lot of ANS away from the west coast in the current trade period and the next trade period. It's a good supplement with some of the Arab grades that have been lost for those guys. So yeah, we're seeing a pretty good pull.

Sure. I'm just happy to report we're on path. But Mike, why don't you give. Sure, yeah. So the way we structured the program is we took the savings that we, the run rate savings that we had achieved last year, that was 230, that included capital. So just from an OPEX perspective, it was $160 million. We put that into our budget and then the first quarter. We are right on that plan right now. And you'll see as the quarters go by an increase in savings from quarter to quarter quarter as other savings initiatives are implemented as well. So that by the year end we would expect to achieve those savings.

Great. Hi. Can we, you've, you've talked a lot around these questions but if I could just sort of keep digging a bit here, please. Matt, did you say, can you just say when Martinez is up? Going to be completely up and running, all units. Best guess, did you say that's happening? And then can we talk a little bit? You've said some interesting stuff about how the crude slate is changing. For example, you mentioned the Jones act allowing you to take wti. I was wondering, for example, is that WTI priced at Cushing? And you know, can we dig a little bit into how your crude slate is changing given the whole mood situation? And again, you've addressed this, but are there major issues where for example jet fuel, how are you dealing with that and is that getting exported? Can we kind of go through what the next two months will look like? Because I think the current market is guaranteed to be here for the next two months and then if full mood starts opening up, I assume that all of that will reverse. But any longer term comments would be helpful as well. Thanks.

Okay, there's a lot. So just regards to Martinez. As we said, you know, essentially we expect literally over the next couple days and so be very, very pleased to get there. But you know, as soon as this weekend we should be up with sort of all our units up and running, which is good news. Again, frustrating on the duration, but very, very good news. Looking forward in regards to, you know, running non traditional crudes, everything has been disrupted and the size and scale of this disruption is sort of hard to imagine. I just keep coming back to at the end of the day there's a lot of interesting conversations about crude, but at the end of the day the only thing that matters is products. The disrupted, the disruption to the product market is extreme and we're best positioned to capitalize that throughout the country, but particularly our coastal markets. When you look at our base operations and sort of the daily impacts, the US east coast is probably impacted the most in terms of what crudes it's running. Paulsboro historically run, ran, you know, Aramco barrels and we've been able to make adjustments there, but to a great degree, Chalmette, Toledo, certainly. And the west coast is running what it traditionally ran. I don't think we're going to give you quite the detail you're looking for in terms of exactly how TI is pricing, but I commend you for trying. But yeah, I mean, at the end of the day, like I said, I just go back to products, products, products and to the degree that we can reliably produce them, we will be handsome rewarded because they're in desperate need.

Oh, it's Tom. I would just jump in. I mean, I think, you know, certainly for us in terms of, in your comment, you know, the, you know, Maybe the next two weeks, two months or certainty. Right. I mean, is that I think as we look at the sort of acute problems that the market's been doing or going through, it really depends upon just really how far you are from the Straits of Hormuz. Right. So Beijing felt all these, you know, the pinch points soonest, then it cascaded more so into the European product markets and then it's now filtered into the US market or the Americas. And we're certainly seeing that on products and particularly in terms of what gasoline has done over the last several weeks in terms of, you know, catching up. Because initially this was just a crude problem and a distillate problem and a jet problem. Right. You know, now in terms of the balances, now it's, now it's a gasoline problem. And then therefore also if, you know, Straits of Hormuz opens, right, it then is going to be a situation where the recovery is going to happen soonest in terms of how far are you from Straits of Hormuz. Right. And obviously the Americas are the furthest away from the Straits of Hormuz. So in terms of that, that's the sort of commentary related around sort of months, quarters, etc. In terms of the recovery time.

Hey, guys. Good morning. I can't tell you how happy I am to hear you talk about translating value from debt to equity, but we'll take that one offline. My, my two questions, fellas. First of all, I'd like to maybe dig in a little bit and capture it at the simplest level, what we're trying to figure. We've all been through these kind of spikes before. Maybe not quite like this, but when you see extraordinary margins, the risk, I think, is that the market takes those extraordinary margins and assumes capture rate remains the same of those margins. You guys talked about headwinds, you talked about rinse, obviously you talked about crude slate. I wonder if you could just dumb it down and say, well, how do you anticipate your capture rate on these extraordinary margins to trend? Will it be the same? Will it be higher? Will it be lower? That's my first one. My second one is real simple on business interruption and maybe it's just a balance sheet question. You haven't really given us a lot of disclosure on how much of the current balance sheet is still a net positive that will go away. In other words, when you pay out the remainder of the repairs netted against how much you actually still get in the door for business interruption. And at the root of my question is you've been offline during extraordinary margins in the West Coast. You were supposed to come back up in December. Do you still get business interruption in the first quarter? I'll leave it there, thanks.

Okay, sure. So capture rates in extraordinary periods of time, which we clearly are in. It will be very, very difficult for you, quite frankly, for the investment community to pinpoint capture rates as you have a lot obviously flat price rins and, and massive, massive basis differentials that are swinging wildly on a daily basis. Indeed, you know, Jet on the west coast today is trading over a dollar, the NYMEX distillate mark. So it will be very difficult task to bring precision to capture rates in these extraordinary periods. Capture rates, by definition are rules of thumb. And in this period of time, rules of thumb don't necessarily equate perfectly. We'll try to be as helpful as we can in that regard, navigating it through, but there obviously have lots of puts and tells. But at the end of the day, I keep coming back to products, products, products. And the fiscal price for our products will be evident as we go because of how short they are at the moment. And so, yes, and on top of that, the last barrel in the plant may look expensive compared to historic sort of runs, but again, the product prices are going to carry that. In regards to vi, indeed, our coverage does extend into this year and, you know, we will continue sort of to work with the insurance companies who've been very, very good partners. I've said that, I think on every single call. And I'll turn some of the insurance stuff over to Joe, but indeed, it wasn't your question. But again, the addressing the balance sheet and transferring that wealth from leverage into equity is a core principle of how we run this business. So let there be no confusion on that. Any other comment on the insurance side?

Yeah, we've been working that. Obviously that was originally, you know, per our last call, we were talking about that in the second quarter. We're working through that now. I would say there's a high degree or a high probability that that turnaround that we actually move that towards the end of the third quarter that has been completely finalized, yet they have to go through, you know, a number of checks and again, safety, reliability, responsibility, you know, running responsibly is sort of the prerequisite for everything and. But we're working through that, but I expect that work will be pushed out towards the end of the third quarter.

All right, so sbr, look, this is, it's a happy moment. There's no doubt one of the reasons, reasons we invested in the project in the first place. So the prospects, the outlook for SBIR is quite strong today, quite honestly the strongest it's ever been since we've been up and operating. So the first quarter had positive ebitda, but the outlook going forward, and we just completed a catalyst change, the outlook going forward looks very, very constructive and to some degree it holds the story together for PBF as the hedge against RIN prices that we didn't have three years ago. And so, you know, we're very pleased to have SBIR in our portfolio. Indeed. I think, you know our next call and you'll see sort of how helpful it is in regards to RINs. They seem to be on one way freight train going up. Rins are upwards of getting close to $13 a barrel. I've described the program for over a decade as being broken, which is true, maybe nothing is more true than that, but it actually very well may break literally where there's not sufficient wind generation, because of course, high wind prices, low wind prices, you still blend the same amount of ethanol. There is an ethanol blend wall, so it relies on RD production and bioproduction and if that doesn't meet the rvo, you could get into a situation where not only is RINs dramatically in pricing the price, the price of gasoline, where it's actually constricting supply. Because if you can't, if you import. So if you go to the coast and you need to attract imports, that importer has to buy a ring. So the price that he's looking at deducts the RIN price. So that sort of speaks to the requirement on the coast to be able to attract those products. But if the writ is unavailable and it can't be compliant, the product won't come. And so will we get there this year? I don't know. To a great degree it will depend on bioproduction and renewable diesel production around the world. I guess to some degree, the rbl, as I said, is the highest it's ever been and completely stupid in regards to impacting the price of gasoline. The easiest lever the administration has to lower the price of gasoline today would be to address the blend wall. And there's countless ways they could do that. But it is what, what it is. And as I said, we're very, very pleased to have sbr. We think it's going to be contributing nicely.

Yeah, the second and third quarter are pretty clean. We do have some things coming up in the fourth quarter. We always evaluate right around this time actually moving some things around. There's some things that we may be able to do. There's some things that are kind of locked in. I'm not going to get into the specific turnarounds and the likelihood of moving them at this point. I will say that this year was probably one of our heavier turnaround years. In terms of our major turnarounds, we consider a major turnaround, whether it's a conversion unit or a crude unit. Combined together. So this is one of our, one of our heavy years in recent history in terms of the scope. But the next couple years we tell off a bit and we're a little bit later in 27 and 28. So specifically I'm going to mention any tournaments could be moved. But we are, we do those evaluations right around this time.

Thanks. My other question is on the results for the quarter. You mentioned derivative losses impacting 1Q. I believe you didn't quantify it. Can you talk about what that looked like for 1Q and what that maybe will look like for QQ or how we should think about that going forward? Just given in the current environment, I think some of these derivative losses could be a bit outsized. Yeah. So we recognize lower 200 million of mark to market on derivative losses during the quarter. At the end of the quarter there was about 100 million of unrealized. So there's still, you know, some offsetting physical barrels that will flow through to offset that and likely be a benefit in Q2. And then as far as Q2 actual is going to just derivative impact will depend on where prices, you know, go from here.

The derivative program, just so everyone understands, is a risk reducing program in that we will hedge inventory that is above and beyond our normal baseline. And with the disruption we had on the west coast, as you know, when we are entering the, you know, February 28th or March, you know, early March, we had approximately 6 million barrels above and beyond what we normally have in our portfolio. And as such we were managing the price of that. Anecdotally, I think the company did an exceptional job of sort of navigating the unprecedented volatility that we saw in magic those barrels. But as our inventory works down, the need for that hedging exercise is eliminated. And so I suspect by the end of the second quarter you're not going to, you're not going to see similar call outs. But again, it's a situation where at the end of the first quarter quarter you're marking those derivatives to market even though you still have the inventory that you're then going to realize the physical side during the second quarter.

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