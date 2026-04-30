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April 30, 2026 9:18 AM 45 min read

CCC Intelligent Solutions Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uyqapt5m

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions reported a strong start to 2026 with total revenue growing by 12% year-over-year to $281 million, surpassing guidance. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $120 million with a margin expansion of 300 basis points to 43%.

The company emphasized its strategic positioning in an AI-driven world, highlighting significant adoption of its AI solutions, which contributed to one-third of its year-over-year growth. AI solutions now account for approximately 10% of total revenue.

A major renewal and expansion with a top five US auto insurer was secured, covering both traditional and AI products, showcasing strong revenue momentum. Additionally, the company made significant strides in the casualty segment, with new multi-year agreements with large insurers like Allstate.

The company continues to focus on expanding its product offerings and AI capabilities, with a strategic emphasis on solving rising complexity in the insurance economy, which is viewed as a key long-term growth driver.

Financial guidance for Q2 2026 anticipates revenue of $283 to $285 million, and full-year 2026 revenue guidance is raised to $1.155 to $1.163 billion, reflecting ongoing business momentum and strategic initiatives.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Bill Warmington (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Gitesh Ramamurthy

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

Gitesh Ramamurthy

OPERATOR

Operator. We're now ready to take questions. Thank you. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or a comment at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered or you wish to move yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. We will pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Saket Khalil with Barclays. Your line is open.

Alyssa

Hi guys, this is Alyssa on for Sackett. Thank you for taking my question. Great start to the year and congratulations. Brian, we'll miss working with you. Gatesh, maybe for you, you called out some nice casualty wins. Can you dig into that business a little bit and talk about who you're replacing here?

Gitesh Ramamurthy

Tim Welsh (President)

Alyssa

Very helpful, thank you. And maybe Brian, my follow up for you just to stay on the theme of casualty here. You mentioned there was some element of volume based benefit. Can you remind us how the pricing there works and maybe refresh us on how big that business is as a percentage of total?

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

Alyssa

Super helpful. Thank you guys and congratulations, Ryan again.

Gitesh Ramamurthy

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Dylan Becker with William Blair. Your line is open.

Dylan Becker (Equity Analyst)

Gitesh Ramamurthy

Dylan Becker (Equity Analyst)

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

Dylan Becker (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. Thanks, guys and congrats, Brian.

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

All right, thanks, Dylan. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Tyler Radke with Citi. Your line is open.

Tyler Radke (Equity Analyst)

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

Tyler Radke (Equity Analyst)

And Jitesh, I believe you talked about a pretty large top five insurer renewal that took a step up kind of adding. I don't know if it was a full suite of AI, but sounds like they took on a lot of the AI capabilities.

Gitesh Ramamurthy

Can you just talk about sort of what that did to that contract in terms of the expansion? And is that something that you think you can replicate as you look across your other major renewals coming up? Yes. The short answer to the last part of your question is we absolutely believe we will see this going forward, this approach. Again, as a reminder, this customer not

Tim Welsh (President)

Tyler Radke (Equity Analyst)

And sorry, just to clarify, can you frame just what type of expansion that drove in the ACV as they adopted the AI solutions?

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, Tyler, it's back to Brian. We don't talk about specific deal dynamics, but we have said in the past as a rule of thumb to think about our AI solutions within APD, that it would add on about 50% of what they're paying us incrementally for the core software. So think about it as a 50% uplift on pricing.

Tyler Radke (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks a lot and thanks again Brian for all the years.

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks Tyler. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Kirk Patern with Evercore isi. Your line is open.

Kirk Patern (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks very much. I was wondering actually if I could

Tim Welsh (President)

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

Kirk Patern (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks all. And Brian, congrats on the new endeavor and thanks for your help.

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, Kurt, thanks. It's been great working with you.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Josh Baer with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Josh Baer (Equity Analyst)

Gitesh Ramamurthy

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Baer (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. Thanks Josh. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Adam Hotchkiss with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Adam Hotchkiss (Equity Analyst)

Gitesh Ramamurthy

Tim Welsh (President)

And we've learned an awful lot in this process. But the references we get are phenomenal out of this. And Tim, if you want to add to this.

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you very much again, ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or a comment at this time, please press Star one one on your telephone. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Alexei Gogola with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Alexei Gogola (Equity Analyst)

Hello, everyone. Kitesh. If I may ask about the reason strong appointments that you made the Chief Product Officer. If you think about some of the roadmap targets that Josh will focus on, can you maybe talk about those? Is it going to be helping customers

Gitesh Ramamurthy

Alexei Gogola (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Gitesh and Brian, thank you very much for all the years. Appreciate and enjoyed working with you. If I may ask a quick question about international demand, Very often in vertical SaaS, we see international expansion being driven by customers themselves. Is this something that you're seeing among your clients? How does that inform your international expansion appetite? Maybe in Europe?

Gitesh Ramamurthy

Tim Welsh (President)

Alexei Gogola (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Tim, and thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Alexei. Thank you.

Gitesh Ramamurthy

Brian Herb (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks Gitesh. It's been a true pleasure. Thank you.

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