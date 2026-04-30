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April 30, 2026 9:18 AM 37 min read

Iron Mountain Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/171810269

Summary

Iron Mountain reported exceptional first-quarter 2026 results with a 22% year-over-year increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and AFFO, driven by growth in data center, ALM, and digital businesses.

The company achieved 17% organic growth, the highest in over 25 years, with significant contributions from data center revenue, which rose 47%, and ALM business revenue, which increased by 92%.

Iron Mountain increased its full-year financial outlook, anticipating sustained revenue and earnings growth, and highlighted notable wins in government and commercial sectors, including a major contract with the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The digital solutions business saw over 20% growth, and the company was recognized as a Google Partner of the Year in Media and Entertainment.

The company continues to expand its government business, supported by achieving FedRAMP high authorization for its digital services suite, enabling pursuit of high-value federal contracts.

Management expressed confidence in continued double-digit growth, highlighting strong customer engagement in data centers and significant leasing activities.

Iron Mountain reported a record first-quarter operating cash flow, raised its projection for retained cash flow, and declared a quarterly dividend, maintaining a strong balance sheet and leverage ratio.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mark Roop (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)

Bill Meaney (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Heitman (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Andrew Steinerman (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Barry Heitman (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Eric Lupko (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Toby Sommer at Truist. Please go ahead.

Bill Meaney (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Heitman (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Brendan lynch over at Barclays. Please go ahead.

Brendan Lynch (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Great. Thanks for taking the question. In terms of your price increases that you typically roll out at the beginning of the year, can you just give us some color on how that process went this year, especially given in February and March. It was a time of kind of higher inflation expectations. And if that rolled through into the increases that you pushed out.

Barry Heitman (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from George Tong at Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

George Tong (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Barry Heitman (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jonathan Atkin (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Thanks. I was wondering if there was any kind of an update on India and webworks and how that's kind of going. And then I wanted to also ask about just the ALM growth path. You hit on that in the earlier Q and A. But in terms of further inorganic opportunities as well as opportunities for ALM in say, the large enterprise or even hyperscale category going forward. Thanks.

Bill Meaney (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Heitman (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

thank you. And our next question comes from Shlomo Rosenbaum with Steve Hull. Please go ahead.

Adam

Hi, this is Adam for slomo. Meta Platforms, Inc. recently announced it'll be extending the use of life of its non AI servers in some cases 7 years due to server supply availability. How would a move like that in the industry impact the ALM business in your view?

Bill Meaney (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Heitman (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. That concludes our question and answer session and The Iron Mountain first quarter, 2026 earnings conference call. We thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

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