Transcript: Laureate Education Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Laureate Education reported a strong start to 2026, with new enrollment growth of 13% in Peru and 4% in Mexico, aligning with their expectations.
The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for enrollments, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, and increased its guidance for adjusted earnings per share due to $105 million in share buybacks.
Mexico's economic outlook is expected to improve in the second half of 2026, whereas Peru benefits from strong domestic demand and a business-friendly environment.
The first quarter revenue was $273 million with an adjusted EBITDA of negative $2 million, both ahead of guidance due to favorable FX rates and timing of expenses.
Laureate Education maintains a strong balance sheet with a net debt position of $60 million, and plans to continue returning excess capital to shareholders.
Full Transcript
Operator
Adam Morse (Senior Vice President of Finance)
Iliff Sirkansen (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Boskirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Iliff Sirkansen (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Thank you. At this time, we will conduct the question and answer session. And as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Jeff Silber of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Ryan
Hey, good morning. This is Ryan on. For Jeff, the new enrollment in Peru was really solid this quarter. I understand it was within your expectation, but certainly a lot better than ours. Wondering if it gives you a little bit more inclination towards the upper end of the enrollment range. Thank you.
Iliff Sirkansen (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan
I appreciate it. And then, just for the follow up, has your view on the macro changed at all since last quarter? And has the recent geopolitical volatility in the US dampened the consumer in Mexico or Peru at all? Thank you.
Iliff Sirkansen (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Great, thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Marcelo Santos of JP Morgan. Your line is now open.
Marcelo Santos (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Iliff Sirkansen (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Boskirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Marcelo Santos (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
All right, thank you very much.
Operator
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you'll need to press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. We'll stand by a moment for additional questions. Okay, our next question comes from Lucas Nagano of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.
Lucas Nagano
Good morning. First question is about the intake in Mexico, if it's fully comparable in terms of campuses, how much of the 2% into growth was due to the new UNITAC campus lodge and how much was dragged by the closure of UVN campuses? Thank you.
Iliff Sirkansen (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Good morning Lukas. C1 in Mexico. The first quarter intake in Mexico is a secondary intake. So it is primarily non traditional students, so largely working adults. So a big portion of it is online. So the growth really is. You can view it essentially all as organic.
Lucas Nagano
Got it. And about the 50 basis point increase in margin outlook, is it more concentrated in Mexico, Peru or both? Because Mexico may has some more opportunity to raise margins as the new campus matures. But Peru we think it may experience some benefit from online.
Rick Boskirk (Chief Financial Officer)
Iliff Sirkansen (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Lucas Nagano
Very clear. Thank you.
Operator
Thank you. I am showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may now disconnect.
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