FTAI Aviation Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the first quarter 2026 FTAI Aviation earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star 1-1 on your telephone. You will then hear automated messages when your hand is raised to withdraw your question, please press star 1-1 again. Please be advised that today's conference will be recorded. I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Alan Andrini, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you Marvin. I would like to welcome you all to the FTAI Aviation first quarter 2026 earnings call. Joining me here today are Joe Adams, our Chief Executive Officer, David Marino, Our president, Nicholas McLease, Our chief financial Officer and Stacy Kuperis, our Chief Operating Officer. We have posted an investor presentation and our press release on our website which we encourage you to download if you have not already done so. Also please note that this call is open to the public in listen-only mode and is being webcast. In addition, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures during the call today, including EBITDA. The reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the Earnings Supplement. Before I turn the call over to Joe, I would like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward looking statements including regarding future earnings. These statements by their nature are uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. We encourage you to review the disclaimers in our press release and investor presentation regarding non-GAAP financial measures and forward looking statements and to review the risk factors contained in our quarterly report filed with the SEC. Now I would like to turn the call over to Joe.

Thank you Alan. The first quarter was a solid start to the year for us and we'd like to begin this morning by highlighting the key objectives for each of our businesses in 2026 and the progress we made during this first quarter across Aerospace products, strategic capital and power. We are scaling platforms with strong structural demand in a disciplined manner and deploying capital to support growth where we see the most attractive long term returns. I'll start with aerospace products first. A top priority for us in 2026 is to focus on accelerating our market share growth as our production capabilities, parts procurement strategies and overall MRE customer adoption reach an inflection point. Now is the time for us to take full advantage of our competitive moat and focus on market share growth. As a reminder, we're only five years into building our aerospace products business and as the business continues to mature and grow, we have the opportunity to leverage our our enhanced execution capabilities to take more market share more quickly from traditional engine maintenance shops. Second, as the market for the CFM56 and V2500 engines continues to mature, we've seen a notable increase in demand for leased engine solutions from top tier airlines, even those with in house engine MRO capabilities. We offer flexibility, customized pricing and scale that no one else can fulfill and these large programs are very sticky. It's a key priority for us in 2026 to win more of this business. Third is production. We've always talked about expanding production capacity well ahead of growth, as well as adding maintenance facilities in parts of the world where we see strong traction with our customer base. It's notable today that when you look at the map, we have no major maintenance facilities east of Rome, Italy. I'd expect this to look different when we are on next year's first quarter call Turning to results Aerospace products results support the objective I just outlined, with top line revenue growth accelerating both year over year and quarter over quarter up 104% year over year and 32% quarter over quarter respectively. First quarter adjusted EBITDA of 223 million is an increase of 70% year over year and up 14% from 195 million in Q4 of 2025. EBITDA margins for the quarter of 30% are indicative of an increased mix of deals with large airline customers and a larger mix of full performance restoration shop visits. We expect this to be the trend line going forward as our capabilities have been built out and we're able to bring volumes to the market that others simply cannot. Shifting now to strategic capital where our top priority is completing the deployment of the 2025 special purpose vehicle (SPV) or special purpose vehicle. Our deployment pace for the first vehicle has been strong and our engine maintenance focused approach to adding value to aircraft ownership has been well received by the market. As we approach the end of the second quarter, the 2025 special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be fully invested and we will shift from the deployment period to the harvest period where quarterly distribution will now begin. David will share more with you about the goals for adding value to the portfolio during this phase. As an active asset manager, we're always pursuing ways to enhance the returns above what is the contractual lease stream. Our second area of focus for strategic capital is the launch of the 2026 special purpose vehicle (SPV). We continue to plan to have a first close at the end of the second quarter and we'll start acquiring aircraft in the third quarter of this year. The investment strategy, 12 to 15 month deployment period and size of the vehicle will be consistent with the 2025 special purpose vehicle (SPV). Last to support the build of the strategic capital business, we've added to the team and now have over 40 dedicated individuals focused on sourcing, underwriting and servic the portfolio across offices in Dublin, Dubai, Cardiff and New York. The growth ambitions and differentiated strategy around engine maintenance has resonated in the market and we've been able to attract great talent to supplement our existing team and scale the platform. Finally, the F type power business continues to make strong progress towards its commercial launch in the fourth quarter of this year. This week we signed an important joint venture agreement with the Jarrah Group for packaging and customer conversions that are in advanced stages, both of which David will share more details about. Shortly before I pass it over to David, I want to address the conflict in the Middle east that began at the end of February. In the broader geopolitical environment our industry is navigating today, we are hopeful for a peaceful resolution and a return to more normal energy trading and prices, but we're also realistic about some of the challenges of today's environment beginning with aerospace products. Our exposure to the Middle east is limited. Less than 3% of our global current gen narrow body fleet is based in the region and we have very little customer exposure. More generally, we've not seen any meaningful change in shop visit demand to date. That said, elevated oil prices and fuel prices do negatively impact our customers financial situation and while this can create some volatility, it's the exact environment where our FTI value proposition becomes even more critical to the customer. When an airline is facing a multimillion dollar engine shop visit in comparison to a faster lower cost engine exchange with fti, the decision is even easier to make when liquidity is top of mind. It's also worth remember that airlines cannot meaningfully change their fleets in response to short term volatility. New aircraft orders are locked in for the next four to five years and the current generation aircraft will continue to be a vital part of the global fleet for many, many years. In short market share gains in aerospace products are much more consequential to us and compared to overall market growth. For strategic capital, periods of volatility create opportunities investment opportunities. When liquidity is tight, sale leaseback transactions help raise funds and avoid future shop visits. As the only lessor in the world that covers all engine maintenance for its aircraft portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to help airlines in this manner. And lastly for power Our business is largely insulated from the geopolitical dynamic today. The Mod one Our product runs predominantly on natural gas and to the extent we see additional aviation retirements, it will just provide additional feedstock to grow our conversion efforts. So I will now hand it over to David Moreno.

Thanks Joe. I will start by providing an update on aerospace products production. We refurbished 270 CFM56 module this quarter across our four facilities, an increase of 96% compared to Q1 2025. This is a good start to our 2026 production goal of 1,050 modules and continues to reflect the hard work of our fast growing team. As Joe mentioned, we have built a strong aerospace products foundation over the last five years and we are ready to further accelerate our market share growth. From a commercial perspective, we are seeing customer engagements expand to larger, more programmatic partnership as airline adoption accelerates. This is driven by both the overall market tightness as well as FTAI's capabilities continuing to broaden to now include engine and module exchanges, engine leasing and aircraft leasing. We can't emphasize enough the stickiness that that's created. As our relationships with airlines and asset owners expand, we become a solution provider that is integrated into the operational plans for the airline's future growth. Our close relationship with airline customers is something we are very proud of and we believe this will continue to accelerate our market share in the years to come. Next, I'll share a further update on our strategic capital to support the full deployment of the 2025 SPD, we upsized the vehicle's warehouse debt facility at the end of March, adding 1 billion of committed capacity. This facility is now 3.5 billion in size across 10 lenders, creating a strong roster of partners for our significant debt capital needs in the business going forward. As we mentioned last quarter, capital deployment for the 2025 is largely complete. We have closed 165 aircraft as of the end of Q1 and after we sign a few LOIs that are in process, all new aircraft will go into the 20. All new future aircraft will go into the 2026 special purpose vehicle (SPV). With the 2025 special purpose vehicle (SPV) transitioning from investment mode to harvest mode, we are very focused on maximizing the value of potential cash flows for our investors. We do this through active management of maintenance events, both airframe and engines, as well as through lease extensions. We continue to see strong desire from our airlines to fly current gen aircraft as long as possible, especially when they do not have to worry about engine shop visits. Our all in one solution of combining leasing and engine maintenance has resulted in many lease extensions and we believe this will continue to be an important trend in the portfolio. Finally, on FTI Power, I want to share updates on the timing of our commercial launch, our packaging integration and progress with customers. First, we remain firmly on track to commercially launch the Mod one in the fourth quarter and our prototype testing is actually running ahead of schedule. We have completed all the major mechanical testing milestones including testing our redesigned Mod 1 fan stage at synchronous speed and we expect to wrap up final testing in the third quarter. The results to date have exceeded our expectations. We have been also hosting customers on site to observe the MOD1 prototype directly and that has become an important part of how we sell this product. Second, as Joe mentioned, we signed a joint venture agreement with Jarrah Group, one of the leading packagers for mobile gas turbines. This is a foundational step for the program as Jarrah will be our primary partner responsible for taking our turbine and combining it with the mobile package that includes the key components like the generator and gearbox. Through the joint venture, we will draw on Jarrah's manufacturing footprint across the United States, the uae, Canada and China, which gives us scale, geographic reach and a clear path to global product rollout. The joint venture de risks our supply chain, accelerates our speed to market and aligns the incentives of both parties across the long term success of the platform. Third, we are building a customer base committed to the long term deployment of the Mod one. The customer momentum we discussed last quarter has accelerated meaningfully. We are in deep and active negotiations with leaders across the energy and digital infrastructure landscape and every one of these deals is anchored by Long Term Service Agreement or LTSA on the turbine. One exciting element is that customers are coming to us with a range of commercial structures in mind from outright purchase to lease, which speaks to the flexibility of our model and the strength of the underlying demand. The interest in lease structure in particular fits naturally with our Strategic Capital Initiative and gives us the ability to offer customers a sought out after leasing solution while preserving capital efficiency. Several of these conversations are framed around multi year multi block deployment plans which gives us visibility well beyond 2027. Last, what has resonated most with customers is the maintenance model. The ability to swap a turbine in place in just two days rather than take the unit offline for an extended overhaul is a capability that power the industry. The power industry has not had to before and it translates directly into a lower levelized cost of energy or LCOE for the customer. Based on these conversations stand today we expect to be mostly sold out of our 2027 target production in the near term with a meaningful portion of 2028. Spoken for. Before I hand it over to Nicholas, I want to take a moment to congratulate him on his promotion to CFO as well as Mike Hazan on his promotion to cao. Both Nicholas and Mike have been key contributors to our operational success and their new leadership roles. They are positioned to have a large impact on our future success. With that, I'll now hand it over to Nicholas to talk through the first quarter numbers in more detail.

Thanks David. The key metric for us is adjusted EBITDA. We started 2026 with adjusted EBITDA of 325.6 million in Q1 of 2026, which represents a 17% increase compared to 277.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The $325.6 million EBITDA number was comprised of $222.6 million from our Aerospace Products segment, $153 million from our Aviation Leasing segment, negative $50 million from Corporate and other, including interest segment eliminations and startup expenses associated with our Power initiative. Aerospace Products delivered another good quarter with 222.6 million of EBITDA and an overall EBITDA margin of 30%. This is up 14% sequentially from 195 million in Q4 of 2025 and up 70% year over year compared to 131 million in Q1 of 2025, reflecting continued momentum from production growth and operating leverage. Turning to aviation leasing, the segment continued to perform well, generating approximately $153 million of EBITDA in the first quarter. This included $45 million of insurance recoveries, $12 million in gains on sale, $25 million from 2025 SPV management fees and co investment returns, and $71 million from leasing assets held on our balance sheet for insurance recoveries. In addition to the $45 million recognized in the first quarter, we continue to expect approximately 5 million to be settled later this year, consistent with our previously communicated 50 million for 2026. When combined with the 65 million recovery during 2024 and 2025, this brings total recovery since the outbreak of the war in 2022 to approximately 115 million against the 88 million we wrote off in 2022 for gain on sales. We began the year with 1 27.5 million in asset sale proceeds, generating a 9% gain or 12.1 million. As we closed the first nine of 14 aircraft expected to be sold to the 2025 SPV this year and divested several non core assets during the quarter including airframes and an Orbi 211 engine. Overall, as we continue to launch new strategic capital vehicles on a programmatic basis, we expect the mix of leasing EBITDA to increasingly shift towards strategic capital driven earnings as we further pivot away from balance sheet aircraft leasing and toward a more capital light fee driven asset management model. This shift in our business model is also driving continued improvement in our financial profile. We began the year at approximately 2.3 times leverage on an annualized basis, now below our targeted range of 2.5 to 3 times agreed with our rating agencies and meaningfully lower than the leverage levels approximately five times in 2022 and four times in both 2023 and 2024 before we pivoted to an asset light strategy in April. We also upsized our revolving credit facility from $400 million to $2.025 billion and extended the maturity of the facility through 2031 on improved pricing terms providing FDI with a long term source of liquidity. The facility was significantly oversubscribed and is supported by a Diverse Syndicate of 15 lenders including several institutions that also finance the debt facility of our 2025 SPV. As we continue to scale our asset management platform. This alignment across financing relationships enhances flexibility, lowers our cost of capital and delivers tangible financial benefits to the public company. Finally, in the first quarter we generated $158 million of adjusted free cash flow reflecting several strategic investments made early in the year to position the business for further growth in 2026. These included approximately 75 million in prepayments under our multi year CFM56 parts agreement with the OEM, approximately 81 million in induction prepayments for V2500 engines where demand for full performance restoration main strong and 19 million of incremental inventory for F type power to build working capital in support of a targeted 100 unit production run in 2027. Excluding these growth investments, adjusted free cash flow for the quarter totaled approximately 333 million, reflecting the strong underlying cash generation capability of the business. With that, I'll hand it back over to Joe for final remarks.

Thanks Nicholas. I'd like to reiterate how encouraged we are by the start of 2026. Despite a dynamic geopolitical backdrop, demand across our customer base remains robust, execution across our three platforms is extremely strong and the strategic investments we're making today position FTI well for continued growth in 2027 and beyond while developments in the Middle east remain fluid and could present both challenges and opportunities, we continue to see strong underlying fundamentals across our business and a durable competitive advantage in all of our platforms. Consistent with that view, we reaffirm our 2026 total business segment EBITDA outlook of 1.625 billion, comprised of $1.05 billion from Aerospace Products and $575 million from Aviation Leasing, supported by growing and accelerating demand across our proprietary aerospace offerings. Based on this outlook, we also remain confident in our expectation to generate approximately 915 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2026, which reflects continued execution against our annual Production plan of 1,050 CFM56 modules to meet customer demand while prioritizing excess cash flow for reinvestment in high return growth initiatives, including M&A minority investments in the 2026 SPV and the continuing development of FTI power. As a result of this confidence, for the third consecutive quarter in a row, we're announcing an increase to our dividend from $0.40 per quarter to $0.45 per share per quarter. The dividend will be paid on May 26th to shareholders of record as of May 13th. This marks our 44th dividend as a public company and 59th consecutive dividend since we started. As we look ahead to the rest of 2026, our focus remains on building a durable, scalable and differentiated platform that delivers value over the long term. The investments we are making across aerospace products, strategic capital and power are designed to strengthen our competitive position, expand our addressable markets and support sustainable growth for many years to come. And I want to recognize the teams, fabulous teams across our organization for their continued focus on execution and delivery in a demanding operating environment. And I also want to thank our customers and partners for the trust they place in FTI as we help them navigate capacity constraints and rising demand, and our shareholders for their ongoing support as we continue to scale our business. We are focused on executing against the opportunities in front of us and remain confident in FTI's ability to deliver. With that, I will pass it back to Alan.

Yes, I mean, we really have a specific breakout of the components. It's really a mix of things that go into it. And as we mentioned previously, as the customers get bigger, the potential orders get bigger, the work scopes get bigger, we are consciously going for higher market share to drive faster growth in EBITDA in an absolute dollar amount. And we think that moves the needle much more than anything else. And really the opportunity to take advantage of this scale that we have today and really capture as much of the market as possible is something that we've been working hard to get ourselves in position to be able to do for years. And we feel like we're there at this point.

Yep. Yeah. So we've made meaningful progress with customers. As I mentioned, we've had customers on site as well to, you know, look at the prototype. Understand that I think that's a very important piece of the sales process. So to give you a little more color, the customers really consist of four types of customers. Number one, hyperscalers, number two, data center operators, number three, gas distributors, and number four, financial sponsors. There's a lot of activity from financial sponsors who are providing a lot of capital in this space. We feel very good about being where we're at and we expect to be, as I mentioned, in a short matter of time, sold out of 2027 volumes. The conversations we're having are beyond 27. They're multi year, multi block conversations. So we're talking about conversations or orders to 2028 and beyond. And I think that that's a very important piece is when we built this, we wanted to create a diverse group of customers really with the intention of having them operate this base load for a long term. And I think we've seen that. And you know, we're very happy with the progress. And you know, as I mentioned, I think we're, we're kind of in the final steps here and we hope to update you guys shortly.

Yeah, this is David, Ken. So I can take that. Yeah. We're very excited about our partnership with Jarrah Group. They're one of the largest oil and gas equipment manufacturers across the world. And what they're going to be doing with us is they're going to basically handle everything except the turbine. Right. What that means is the actual trailer, all the key components on the trailer, including the generator, the gearbox and all the controls. And that will allow us to focus on the mod one, which is obviously our specialty around the turbine, Jarrah. We selected Jarrah because of their scale in manufacturing. They have manufacturing facilities across the us, Canada, the UAE and in China. So that scale is obviously an important theme and it's something that, you know, we're going to continue to talk about as well as they have a lot of experience with aero derivative packaging. They package turbines for, let's say folks like ge, Vernova, Baker, Hughes, Siemens, and that, you know, they can create a lot of value in everything but the turbine. So I think it's a really good marriage between both companies and we have shared incentives to continue to, you know, work and scale this business together.

Yeah, I would say there's no real change to how we've talked about economics. Right. So the overall unit economics will remain roughly the same or in line. But obviously a part of this will come through a joint venture. So the way that it will look on the face of the financials may be a little different, meaning revenue may be slightly lower and then we'll have earnings a piece of this earnings through earnings in a joint venture. But overall the unit economics remain the same obviously as part of the JARA Group handling the packaging. That means for us we'd have to invest less in working capital around the packaging piece of the equation, which is obviously a good part. But overall they're best in class, they can package at scale and they're vertically integrated so they add a lot of value there. So it does not have any impact on our overall margins in the ltsa. Yeah, and I think we talked about this on the call, but we're obviously very focused on the long term service agreement. When we talk about economics to FTI on the turbine, what that is is effectively customers will pay for us to service the turbine and I would think of that as very similar type economics as our aerospace business where effectively customers will pay us based on usage. And depending on usage, you know, every three to six years turbines will have to get replaced and we're going to be handling that through our exchange business, which we're very excited. And that, and what that means is effectively we can replace these turbines in two days or less. And we're excited because typically the lead times of doing maintenance on turbines is actually a bit longer than the aerospace business. So we think that's going to be a huge competitive advantage as well as a revenue stream, which we're very excited about.

Hi, good morning everyone. Maybe David, since you're talking about power, I just want to touch a bit more on some of the things you said. So one, I just want to clarify, when you said that you're mostly sold out for 2027, does this mean that these things are accounted for and you're just waiting for ink to dry on the orders? That's the first question. And also the second question, can you provide more color in terms of how your interactions are with these hyperscalers? What's important to them? When you talk about being able to service these engines, these turbines at a shorter period, is that a key differentiator? Are they valuing this? And ultimately how competitive is your offering to what they're considering right now?

Thanks. Yes. Yeah, so we're in advanced negotiations. I'd say we're in kind of the final steps and we expect say to be sold out imminently. So that's the first question. As Far as the second question, what differentiates our product and what's important for our customer? Really it's three things, right. Number one is speed to power. So customers want units now, right? There's really a shortage of equipment out there and our unit is mobile and it can be installed in less than two weeks. So that's a big value. Very different than let's say an EPC or construction that takes, let's say, you know, can take up to 18 months. Number two is scale. Customers want scale. I think now, you know, between our ability on the turbines as well as Jarrah's ability on the packaging, we have really scale that no one has today. And then number three is really reliability of the product, which includes obviously the reliability of the turbines. So it's the CFM56, it's the most durable engine ever produced. And then as well as the maintenance or the servicing of it, which is a huge advantage. Right. Ultimately, if you can service a unit in two days versus six months, that ultimately means you need less units and it's lower operating costs for a customer. So all that's very important. And I think they're very excited about the mod one. And again, we've really been thoughtful about building the customer base. Not just thinking about 2027, but thinking about the longevity of this platform.

Super helpful, David. And then you guys have historically talked about the power margins would be better or equal than aerospace products. With your investment now in higher market share for aerospace products within the margin pressure that that's yielding, can you talk about where you think power margins could be in the long run? I mean, compared to when you guys have talked about the power initiative, this ability to turn around the maintenance in one to two days seems like a very significant opportunity. So does that materialize in better pricing, better margins? Anything to level set us on power margins and what to expect for 27 and 28 would be helpful, thanks.

I would say our margins, right. When we talked about it, are going to be in line to our historical aerospace margins. Right. So I would say there's no changes, you know, based on, you know, our growth in market share on aerospace that has no impact on power. You know, we're obviously going to be providing more color as we progress through specifics of these contracts. But you're right, the long term service agreement is a key differentiator. It's really value add for the customer and for us it's recurring revenue. Right. Really sets up a long term base. Typically the type of contracts we're going to enter are going to be long term in nature. So let's say 10 years plus. And I think that's a very important piece because it's not only the day one sale, but it's also the ability to provide services on that equipment, which is, you know, a huge differentiator for our customers and something they prioritize when talking to us.

Good morning. Congratulations on, you know, the continued, you know, impressive results and the scaling of the business. The one thing I'd like to focus on is the, the real acceleration in the module count in producing 270 this quarter. You know, can you tell us more about what's driving that acceleration in the module production? Because it seems like a pretty impressive acceleration in your production volumes. And be curious about durability and where things could go from there because it's set very well versus your stated targets for the year.

Yes. No, we're proud of the execution from the team and as we said all along we've been really focused on execution and that includes adding the capacity, which we've done. Number two is the people. We've been focusing on adding the right people and we've talked about the trading Academy. So that continues to be humming. And then obviously number three is execution. So we're very excited. I think that's playing out in the numbers. As you mentioned, we went from 138 modules in Q1 in 2025 to 270. So, you know, pretty dramatic increase year over year. And I would point out that Rome and Lisbon are still, you know, ramping up. So I think we see a lot of momentum from those facilities and a lot of growth coming.

I think Joe also mentioned this earlier. We continue to look for additional capacity east of Rome. I think that's a key priority for the business. We want to get ahead, well ahead of capacity as we continue to go for market share. And I think also having a parts supply deal from the OEM helps us scale as well. And that's a huge provider of parts. You need parts, people and facilities to build an engine. And so we've, we've really concentrated the last year on all three of those and the result is we were able to double production year over year.

Well, I think. I mean, when you get in these environments, liquidity becomes, you know, number one, two and three for airlines to focus on. And so anytime that happens, you start having inquiries on sale, leaseback opportunities, asset sales, avoiding engine shop visits. So, yes, it's, you know, it's a direct result of the, you know, when you get into these environments, the priorities change, you know, for the airline's customers, and we're there to partner with them. We're always offering help. We've done this in other past crises. You know, if you think about COVID or, you know, back when airlines had been, you know, the Russian situation. So we're always, you know, flexible, and we have a lot of access to capital and we can save, you know, so we really, you know, go in and try to sort of sit down and work with the clients, figure out what they want and what they need and what we can do and how to. How to help them, as opposed to sort of an adversarial relationship? It's really a partnering. A partnering approach which has worked very well.

Yeah, no, it's early, so we're not seeing that yet. As Joe mentioned, obviously for us, you know, we want airlines to do well. The whole entire aviation industry is better when airlines are doing well. But we're well prepared, you know, with the tools that we have. Right. I mean, Joe covered it, but the ability for us to, you know, do a sale leaseback with engine management really has two benefits. It's day one, you create liquidity, and day two, you avoid the expensive shop visits. So we're really one of one that can execute at that scale. So it's still early, but we're prepared to help when the time is right. I mean, the only things you see in the beginning are if people were flying a 340s or 747s or sometimes some regional jets that are either really high cost or low revenue, those can be taken out of operation and that's sort of what you see in the early periods. But core fleets that people need to operate their schedule and they plan over multiple years and you can't get replacement capacity. It's been such a tight market, you know, we don't expect to see much if anything on that changing in the next few months, even if this goes on.

I think this might actually be very much a validation of the model that you have here. But I don't know, maybe you want to elaborate. Yeah, it's a great question because I mentioned last time that if I was talking to some of the big airlines 12 or 18 months ago, they would have been somewhat, we don't need this product and we're a little bit more dismissive. But now we talk to airlines. Virtually everyone in the world is a potential customer, if not an actual customer today. And the reason is you can go to an airline and say, you tell me what you think you're going to spend to rebuild an engine and I'll match that price or beat that price for you and I'll get rid of all the expenses you have to to incur to manage that event, like spare engines, engineering departments, and the risk that the cost becomes, you have a negative surprise and a cost overrun, all that goes away. It's like, who wouldn't want to do that? So it is a great pitch. So when airlines hear that and they think about it and say, why shouldn't I? Particularly if I'm moving into the new technology, that elite and even if I have my own maintenance capabilities, why shouldn't I begin to use this product at least for a portion? And then ultimately a conversation becomes, well, if you like it for 10% of your fleet, why not 100% of your fleet? And we have conversations now where we go into an airline and we might have acquired some aircraft on lease to an airline through sci. And the airline says, we go and say, great news, you never have to do another engine shop visit on that fleet ever again. So you don't have to fight with your lessor and you don't have to manage the engine shop visit and end up spending a lot More money and they like, that's fantastic. Why don't you go try to buy all of my other leased aircraft from other lessors and convert those. And so they're actually helping us to expand the relationship. And ultimately the goal is to manage foreign airlines their entire fleet. And once you get to the level of comfort, like why wouldn't they want to do that? So I would say virtually every airline in the world, I can't think of maybe a handful that might not, but almost everybody in the world is an actual or potential customer. Thank you for that, Joe. And Nicholas, I think you congrats on the new role, but you improved liquidity with a larger revolver, but I think also enhanced the warehousing facility on fci, is that correct?

Yep. Thanks, Brandon. So I think it's probably important to clarify first. They are two independent facilities from each other. So the revolver is related to the public company and is the primary source of liquidity. The warehouse upsize was all related to closing out the deployment of capital for SEI1 as we tracked about 6 billion number but said that we do have lenders in both facilities across them. And then so as we become a bigger and bigger player on the sei, we're able to see financial benefits and we're both very pleased with the outcome of this is that we're able to improve terms on the public company given we're becoming a much larger player on the sei. Can you just put that in context of your expected capital commitments or capital costs at the corporate level looking out the next year or two? Yep. So for the first SCI we did, we have 19% of the 2 billion that we closed earlier in the year. The capital pull for that, there's approximately 95 million remaining from that as of 331. We do expect that to be closed by Q2 and that will fully close out. As a reminder, SEI1 is a closed end fund. So once we commit that capital, we'll then switch from being in investment mode to harvest mode. And at that point we'll start doing distributions back to all of the institutional LPs including FTI for its 19% related to SEI2. We are actively now in the equity fundraising mode. So from that we will expect to deploy capital in the second half of the year. But the timing of that will ultimately relate to the cadence of when we first do our equity closing.

Okay, great. Thanks. Good Morning everyone. So there's clearly not a lot of noise across private credit today, although most of that is within corporate direct lending. But what are your dialogues like today for SCI2? We've been hearing that institutional allocators continue to deploy capital in a big way across private credit, despite all the rhetoric out there, specifically into ABF opportunities. So I'm curious what you're seeing on this front and then from your seat, what's ultimately driving such strong demand for your product?

Well, I would say ultimately it's returns. And these are, you know, we're not seeing any impact from, you know, whatever the, you know, the private credit side is experiencing withdrawals or redemptions because our investors are all committed into private equity style vehicles and non redeemable structures. So it has no impact on our ability. And really what people like is an uncorrelated asset based return that has high contractual cash flows and that's a sweet spot in the market. It always has been and we hit that perfectly. And what we're able to show people is a higher return with lower risk, which is another thing that every investor I've ever met is always trying to find that. So we're able to show better returns than a traditional approach given our engine maintenance exchange program and lower risk because we have less residual value exposure. So there's really nothing. What we offer is a great product in today's world. And all of the investors in the first SPV were doing this with an idea that it would be a program and they would be able to do this over multiple funds over the next few years. And they're seeing great returns and so they're very happy with, with what we've been able to do and are very committed to continuing to invest.

That's helpful. Thanks, Joe. And then you're clearly building a great network here of alternative asset managers and large institutional allocators for sei. But I'm curious, a lot of these large investors also own or are invested in data centers and energy related infrastructure. And I think you guys alluded to this a little bit, but is there an opportunity to leverage some of these relationships on the SCI side to further enhance the adoption and distribution of your power product over time? Yes, this is David. And the answer is absolutely. So we're, you know, we've talked about the demand being, you know, a lot of demand for leasing, long term leasing. And you know, we're thinking about it very similar to the way that we thought. You think about our aviation business where we can create these long term contracted cash flows and then our capital partners are very much wanting to invest in these type of assets. So we feel very good about being able to scale that. And I think that's a very capital efficient way to do so. So. Absolutely. It also further differentiates our product because most equipment sellers don't offer financing. And so we go to the customer, we say like we did in aviation, on the power side, you can either buy it, you can lease it, or you can have a power purchase agreement. You tell us what you want. And that flexibility is hugely beneficial to today's world where there's a lot of demand for capital, as you can see, and people are trying to figure out how to make it go farther. So the flexibility that we can offer on the financing is extremely well received and it's a perfect structure for an SCI power.

And then a quick one for Nicholas. Just given the corporate expense in 1Q was embedded with some of the power costs, can you talk about the full year expectation? Yep. So we had approximately 10 million in incremental expenses related to power. That's R and D expense, but that's also incremental headcount from building out the teams of engineers, technicians and support staff. So decomposing that you can assume that we will be approximately slightly less on an annualized level related stuff for 2026. But as in the future years, we plan on growing this into 100 unit production growth, we will be increasing headcount. So in outer years you can expect that our expenses for power will continue to grow. But ultimately there is some one time. There's some one time expenses in Q1, Q2, Q3 as we do R and D that will immediately hit our P and L rather than being capitalized. But probably in 2027 it'll be a segment and we will not have it in corporate. Yes, that's correct. It'll be a sizable business and we'll set it up as a separate reporting segment and so all those expenses will be attributed allocated to the power business at that point. Got it.

Yeah, I didn't realize we built an expectation that we'd have an M and A every quarter, but it is hard to control that. But I would say at M and A, the activity is in two different categories. This one is adding capacity to the overhaul business. And we did allude to the fact that we expect by this time next year that we'll have another facility somewhere east of Rome, Italy. So we do have some candidates. We're working on that. It's often hard to control the timing on ma, but we've been very disciplined and we found great assets to add. And when we get the right structure and the right asset, we can move quickly. So we're working on deals in that category. And then the second area where we've been active is in piece part repair and part manufacturing, and we have several deals that we're looking at in that space as well. So we'll continue to vertically integrate in our product offering. Anytime we can undertake an activity to reduce the cost of overhauling and building an engine, we're going to be very aggressive about that. And, you know, we've added. Last year we added Pacific Aerodynamic and Prime through the Bauer partnership. So. So we'll keep looking at it and hopefully add additional capability in the repair and piece part manufacturing business in the future.