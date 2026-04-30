FTAI Aviation Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
FTAI Aviation reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with adjusted EBITDA of $325.6 million, marking a 17% increase from the previous quarter.
The company is focusing on accelerating its market share growth in aerospace products, expanding production capacity, and launching new strategic capital vehicles.
FTAI Aviation provided a positive future outlook, reaffirming their EBITDA outlook of $1.625 billion for 2026, and announced a dividend increase.
Operational highlights include a significant increase in module production and a joint venture agreement with Jarrah Group for the power business.
Management expressed confidence in their strategic initiatives amid a challenging geopolitical environment, emphasizing strong demand and execution capabilities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Alan Andrini (Investor Relations)
Joe Adams (Chief Executive Officer)
David Marino (President)
Nicholas McLease (Chief Financial Officer)
Joe Adams (Chief Executive Officer)
Alan Andrini (Investor Relations)
Thank you Joe Marvin. You may now open the call to Q and A.
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we'll conduct a question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press star 1-1 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from the line of Sheila Caiago of Jefferies. Your line is now open.
Sheila Caiago (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, guys, and thank you. Nice quarter. I have two questions if that's okay. First one is on aerospace products. You know, market share continues to climb higher, up from 10 to 12% while the margin rate is healthy, but has taken a step back. Can you maybe talk about some of the puts and takes? How much came from higher work scope versus the market share in new customers?
Joe Adams (Chief Executive Officer)
David Marino (President)
Yeah. And this is David to add to that. Right. I think as Joe mentioned, the scale is intentional. It's obviously intentional on the aerospace products, but it's also intentional across the value it creates on the entire business. Right. Our strategic capital and our power business. So when we look about, think about the value creation, there's no better lever than increasing market share for us as top priority.
Sheila Caiago (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then maybe David, you mentioned much of the 27, 28 modules should be committed to in the near term. Can you give us some flavor of what your customer set looks like and the underlying assumptions in terms of volumes and packaging capability as you get into the 2028 timeframe?
David Marino (President)
Sheila Caiago (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Sharing aerospace and power makes sense. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes the line of Ken Herbert of RBC. Your line is now open.
Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Hi, good morning. Joe and David and Alan and Nicholas. Hey, maybe Joe or David, can you just talk a little bit more about the relationship with your JV partner, Jarrah Group, and maybe how that came about, why you picked them and the value uniquely they sort of bring to this F type power opportunity.
David Marino (President)
Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst)
Does the, does the work with Jarrah at all impact sort of your access to the post sale economics when we think around maintenance and spare parts and other ways to sort of monetize obviously the FTI power?
David Marino (President)
OPERATOR
Thanks, David. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from line of Christine Lewe of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.
Christine Lewe (Equity Analyst)
David Marino (President)
Christine Lewe (Equity Analyst)
David Marino (President)
Christine Lewe (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes online of Juliana Bologna of Gunship Point Research. Your line is now open.
Juliana Bologna
David Marino (President)
Juliana Bologna
So we're very excited.
David Marino (President)
Juliana Bologna
That's very impressive. I appreciate the time that I will jump back in the queue. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes online with Josh Sullivan. Of Jones Trading is now open.
Josh Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. I just wanted to touch base on the conflict in the Middle east, and I know your exposure is pretty limited, but if this is a projected broader event, you know, given the cost saving tools that FI offers, are you seeing any early conversations with new customers who might feel they're exposed to preparing?
Joe Adams (Chief Executive Officer)
Josh Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
And then I guess, kind of relatedly, are you seeing any acceleration in engine assets for sale in the Middle east or Europe becoming available as a result of the conflict? And I guess it's really a question on the retirement dynamic and how that's playing out, in your view?
Joe Adams (Chief Executive Officer)
Josh Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you for the time.
OPERATOR
Yep. Thank you. One more for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Brandon Oglinski of Barclays. Uline is now open.
Brandon Oglinski (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Joe, can you speak maybe a little bit more on the customer profile of these larger airlines that you had in the quarter and looking forward as you seek to get more market share here,
Joe Adams (Chief Executive Officer)
Nicholas McLease (Chief Financial Officer)
Brandon Oglinski (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Brian McKenna of Citizency Line is now open.
Brian McKenna
Joe Adams (Chief Executive Officer)
David Marino (President)
Brian McKenna
All right, I'll leave it there. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Shannon Doherty of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.
Shannon Doherty (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First one for Nicholas. And congratulations on your new role. After the additional 5 million of expected insurance proceeds this year, will you be completely finished with the insurance claims?
Nicholas McLease (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Shannon. Yes, that's correct. So we settled on 44.6 million in Q1, of which we received 27 million of that. The balance of that will be received in Q2 from cash proceeds. And then remaining that 5 million is consistent with our original guidance of 50 million. After that, that will be ultimately it and closed.
Shannon Doherty (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks for the clarification. And for my second question, any update on the progress of getting the remaining PMA parts approval with the faa? We all know that parts inflation is an issue for everyone in the industry right now. So maybe you can provide us with some more color on levers that you can pull to manage costs. Thanks for taking my questions.
Nicholas McLease (Chief Financial Officer)
Sure. So they, I mean, just to recap, there are five parts in total that chromoid been working on. Three are approved. Those three represent about 80% of the total cost savings. So the last two parts are in process to getting approved, but the majority of the cost savings is already with parts that are already available and in the market, but they are in the works in terms of getting approval for those last two.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Miles Walton of Wolfe Research. Your line is now open.
Greg Dahlberg (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning, everyone. This is Greg Dahlberg on for Miles. I just had a quick follow up on Giuliano's question regarding module production. I Wanted to focus more on Miami and Montreal specifically. Just because looks like Montreal was down sequentially in 1Q in Miami was well above the full year run rate. So can you just talk about the Dynamics specifically in 1Q and kind of how those play out through the year?
David Marino (President)
Yes, I can take that. So Montreal is our most mature shop, which that means they're going to handle the heaviest work scopes. So the product production mix is based on purely on work scope. So Montreal is doing let's say heavier shop visits while Miami is doing a bit lighter. And then Rome today and Lisbon are doing the lightest work scopes.
Greg Dahlberg (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you.
Nicholas McLease (Chief Financial Officer)
Greg Dahlberg (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes online of Andre Madrid of BTIG. Your line is now open. Yeah, thanks.
Andre Madrid (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. You know, this is the first quarter in a while that I can remember. At least that we didn't see some kind of acquisition being announced. Obviously still remains a capital deployment priority. I guess. Just could you give more color as to what the M and A pipeline looks like? Maybe. Obviously not too deep in the details, but color around scale and maybe geographic location and capability.
Joe Adams (Chief Executive Officer)
Andre Madrid (Equity Analyst)
Awesome. Awesome. Appreciate the color. I'll leave it there.
Joe Adams (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Joe. Yep.
OPERATOR
Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'll now turn it back to Alan Andrini for closing remarks.
Alan Andrini (Investor Relations)
Thank you, Marvin. And thank you all for participating in today's conference call. We look forward to updating you after Q2.
OPERATOR
Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect.
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