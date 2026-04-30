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April 30, 2026 9:15 AM 37 min read

Transcript: Camping World Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/625621973

Summary

Camping World Holdings reported a first-quarter revenue of $1.35 billion, with declines in new and used unit sales partially offset by a 4% increase in new vehicle average selling prices.

The company reduced SG&A expenses by more than $29 million, reflecting a significant improvement in operating efficiency, which included a $19 million reduction in compensation.

Camping World Holdings reiterated its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $275 million to $325 million, citing strong operational performance and strategic initiatives in inventory management and exclusive brand strategies.

The company reported a $28 million adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter, slightly down from the previous year, but with improved cash flows and a reduction in net debt leverage ratio from 8.1 times to 5.6 times.

Management highlighted strategic focus on AI initiatives for cost savings and efficiency improvements, and progress in its Good Sam ERP overhaul expected to drive future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lindsey Kristen (Chief Administrative and Legal Officer)

Matt

Tom

Matt

Thanks Tom. I'll close with this. This was my first full quarter as CEO since stepping into the role at the top of the year, and while we're still in the early innings of the plan we laid out on last quarter's call, I am proud of what our team has accomplished so far. We took share, we pulled down cost, and we strengthened our balance sheet. Operator, we're now ready to take your questions.

OPERATOR

Tasher Buckley

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from James Hardman from Citicroup. Please go ahead.

James Hardman

Matt

James Hardman

Matt

James Hardman

Got it. That's really helpful. Color Congrats on a strong quarter and good luck from here.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Joe Altabello, from Raymond James, please go ahead.

Joe Altabello

Matt

Joe Altabello

Okay. And maybe second question on the Costco partnership. Curious how that's going and maybe what

Matt

OPERATOR

Thanks, Matt. Good luck. Thank you.

Tristan Thomas Martin

Thank you. Your next question comes from Tristan Thomas Martin from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matt

Tristan Thomas Martin

Okay, awesome. And then just given all the talk around kind of raw material inflation, how are you thinking about motley or 27 pricing? Both like for like and then kind of your mix.

Matt

Tristan Thomas Martin

Sounds good. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Scott Stemberg from Ross Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Scott Stemberg

Matt

Scott Stemberg

Got it. And then last question on the balance sheet. Nice improvement on the leverage ratio. It looks like cash flow in the first quarter was up nicely over last year. Can you give us some expectations where you would expect maybe free cash flow to find its way by the end of the year as well as the leverage ratio?

Matt

Scott Stemberg

Got it. All right, that's all I have. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Andrew Didora from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Andrew Didora

Matt

Andrew Didora

Matt

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Noah from KeyBank Capital Market. Please go ahead.

Noah

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess just on the kind of March and April commentary, it would appear that your comments kind of point to meaningful share gains versus at least what we're hearing from others out there in terms of how the industry kind of trended in March and April. So I guess first is your sense that that's the right way to think about it. And if it is, what do you think kind of led to the share gain acceleration? Thanks.

Matt

Noah

Thank you. And maybe just, just one on the industry. Any sense for kind of industry inventory levels right now, anything in terms of what you're seeing on promo from others, just kind of a. A state of what you're seeing out there would be helpful. Thanks.

Matt

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your last question comes from Alice Wicklin from Baird. Please go ahead.

Alice Wicklin

Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. Matt, I think you touched on it a little bit in your comments on F and I with kind of consumer down payments, but maybe wanted to step back big picture and hear maybe what you're seeing in the credit environment more broadly from a consumer financing perspective.

Matt

Brett

From a consumer lending pricing standpoint, over the last couple months, we have actually seen rates start to drift down at a rather increasing rate actually over the last couple of weeks. So, you know, with all the rate volume out there, I think that's been encouraging to us as we go into season. You know, hopefully some of that volume starts to, you know, probably ease itself and we can find some additional cuts

Alice Wicklin

as we go through the season, but it's been more favorable over the last couple weeks from a pricing standpoint. Great, that's helpful. And then maybe just a little bit of housekeeping question. I mean, your location's down 10 year over year, but up, I think, three sequentially. How should we think about your plans for the number of locations, you know, over the next three quarters or so?

Matt

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you. That's it for me. Thank you. And there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Matthew Wagner, you may proceed.

Matt

Thank you for everyone's time this morning. We're quite pleased with Our results in Q1. We still know we have much more work to do and we look forward to speaking with you all again in the next three months.

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