Transcript: Camping World Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

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Good morning and welcome to the Camping World Holdings conference call to discuss financial Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode and later we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will follow at that time. Please be advised that this call is being recorded and the reproduction of the call in whole or in part is not permitted without written authorization from the company. Joining on the call today are Matthew Wagner, Chief Executive Officer and President Tom Kern,, Chief Financial Officer Lindsey Kristen,, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer Brett Andreas,, Senior Vice President in Investor Relations. I will now turn the conference call over to Lindsey Kristen,, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer. Please go ahead.

Thank you and good morning everyone. A press release covering the company's first quarter ended March 31, 2026 financial results was issued yesterday afternoon and a copy of that press release can be found in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website. Management's remarks on this call may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. These remarks may include statements regarding our business plans and goals, macroeconomic and industry trends, customer trends, inventory strategy, future growth of operations and market share, capital allocation, and future financial results and position. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section in our Form 10K, our Form 10-Qs and other reports on file with the SEC. Any forward looking statements represent our views only as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them. Please also note that we will be referring to certain non GAAP financial measures on today's call, such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Share diluted, which we believe may be important to investors to assess our operating performance. Reconciliations of these non GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and on our website. All comparisons of our 2026 first quarter results are made against the 2025 first quarter results unless otherwise noted. I'll now turn the call over to

Matt Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our first quarter 2026 earnings call. I'm pleased to report that despite a challenging RV industry backdrop, we delivered a first quarter that demonstrates the discipline and operating leverage we discussed in our last call. These results are validation of the steps we believe will grow Adjusted EBITDA and generate strong free cash flow for the full year. Market conditions came in softer than expected, but the underlying quality of this quarter is what I want you to take away from this call. On a year over year basis, we reduced SG&A by more than $29 million or 7.5%. Improved our SG&A as a percentage of gross profit by 135 basis points. This is the transformation showing up in the numbers on this call. We'll walk through the three priorities I laid out to start the year. Growing new and used unit share, driving SG&A efficiency and accelerating. Good Sam. Then I'll close with our outlook for the year. Our new unit sales outpaced the industry According to SSI. New unit retail sales through February were tracking down in excess of 15%. We believe we outperformed the broader new RV sales market in every major category, driven largely by our exclusive brand strategy. Within the new fifth wheel segment, we were up nearly 10% year to date, driven by the introduction of private label products that hit compelling price points with unique features. On the used side, SSI data shows that the used RV industry has grown in six of the last eight months through February, reinforcing our strategic focus on this end market. While we saw positive signs of growth within certain categories, our same store used sales were down 2.6% in the quarter. We attribute the decline to January and February weather disruptions that limited our ability to aggressively move assets. More importantly, the year over year trajectory of our new and used volume improved as we move through March with new and used units in April trending to end the month slightly positive year over year. Moving to inventory and SG&A. Our message has been simple, disciplined execution drives profitability and our metrics at the end of April reflect that focus. As of today, our total same store RV unit inventory is down over 10% year over year and we have purchased over 20% less units year to date year over year. Even on fewer units in inventory. Our daily sales velocity for the month of April is positive versus last year. Our new model year 2025 inventory now sits at roughly 8% of total new inventory, down over 50% in units versus the same time last year on SG&A. I'm very pleased with our progress. The 135 basis point improvement in SG&A to gross profit and the $29 million reduction reflect a fundamentally lower cost basis, not one time savings. This includes $19 million of compensation reduction in the quarter and the consolidation of 13 store locations over the last year that sharpened the efficiency of our footprint on top of $29 million SG&A reduction fully realized in the quarter. We also executed about $10 million of additional annualized cost rationalization, bringing our year to date total to nearly $35 million of annualized cost savings. Looking ahead, we see the potential for significant cost takeout opportunities from the AI initiatives we're rolling out across the enterprise with the bulk of that opportunity sitting within our IT spend. We expect these initiatives to drive material hard dollar savings and improvements in dealership productivity and the customer experience. Longer term, we believe we are building a leaner, stronger company with greater operating leverage and we expect that to translate into enhanced earnings and free cash flow. Good Sam. also made great progress in the quarter, continuing at top line growth pace while stabilizing margins to roughly flat year over year. We expect to complete our Good Sam. ERP overhaul in the second quarter which will allow us to accelerate entry into adjacent marketplaces and using AI. We have developed and deployed a custom in house CRM solution specifically for our extended service plan business and it's already showing early signs of productivity conversion and revenue uplift. Good Sam remains a cornerstone of our long term growth and the early margin stabilization we are seeing reinforces our conviction in the opportunity ahead. Less than four months into this year, we believe the new RV industry is likely tracking towards the lower end of our 2026 retail outlook calling for 325,000 to 350,000 units, while the used RV industry is likely playing out towards the midpoint of our range which is between 715,000 to 750,000 units. We believe that the momentum we have built on new market share, on inventory, on SG&A and on Good Sam keeps us on track to grow Adjusted EBITDA year over year. Today we are reiterating our full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of 275 million to $325 million. With that, I will turn the call over to Tom to walk you through our financial results in more detail.

Thanks Matt. For the first quarter we recorded revenue of $1.35 billion.. New and used unit declines were partially offset by a richer mix with new vehicle average selling prices up approximately 4% year over year. On the new side specifically, we believe our unit volumes outpaced the industry in the quarter. As expected, vehicle gross margins were under pressure in the first quarter as we moved through assets in certain aging buckets. New vehicle gross margin declined 148 basis points to 12.2% and used vehicle gross margin declined 91 basis points to 17.7%. We expect this gross margin trend to continue through the second quarter, consistent with our commentary on last quarter's call. Before beginning to improve in the back half of 2026 as we expect velocity and aging improvements to take hold. New ASPs should also continue to increase at a similar rate year over year as we progress through the second quarter. Within Good Sam, we were pleased by the sequential improvement in Gross margin from Q4, which is consistent with our expectations to yield returns on the significant operational investments we've made over the past 18 months. We believe Good Sam margins should show year over year improvements through the balance of the year. Our first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $28 million compared to 31.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decline in gross profit was largely mitigated by the $29 million SG&A reduction. We ended the quarter with $200 million of cash on the balance sheet and our net debt leverage ratio improved to 5.6 times compared to 8.1 times at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Our cash flows from operating and investing activities improved markedly year over year as we remain focused on our inventory turn goals and capex restraint. We also paid down $56 million of debt in the quarter. Our capital deployment framework continues to focus on strengthening the balance sheet while retaining growth capital within the business. With that, I will turn it back to Matt.

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. We'll now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press the star followed by the one. On your touchtone phone. You will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. Should you wish to decline from the polling process, please press the star followed by the two. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. One moment please for your first question. Your first question comes from Brett Jordan from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Hey good morning guys. This is Tasher Buckley on for Brett. Thanks for taking our questions. Certainly. I'm the F&I per unit. It looked like a pretty healthy step up. Could you talk a bit more about the dynamics there and what drove that and maybe the outlook more Yeah, it's been a really fascinating dynamic where historically speaking, when our average sale price goes up that F&I penetration typically goes down a little bit and oftentimes it's an immaterial amount, maybe you know, 25 to 50 basis points. But we have seen some interesting dynamics recently within the F&I segment. Specifically, we've been tracking the amount of down payment that consumers are coming into the finance office with, and therefore they also are looking to add on a number of different finance products in the back end. More specifically, we've recognized a pattern that those consumers that are buying more expensively priced assets, oftentimes in excess of $50,000 average sale price, are actually coming down with a higher down payment than we've seen historically. Whereas those consumers that are buying lower priced assets oftentimes under say, $25,000, they're actually coming down, coming to the finance office with a little bit lower down payment amount. In either cohort though, we're still seeing a higher product attachment. That is all the Good Sam Affinity products that we offer, be it roadside assistance, extended service plans, tire wheel protection, et cetera. So largely our inventory strategy has been derived from these trends that we've been seeing not only over the last few months, but even leading into this year, that there's clearly this K-shaped economy that's forming here. And those customers that are oftentimes buying those higher average sale price assets do have a willingness, not only with more money that they're coming into the finance office, but also to protect their asset and becoming a part of our whole Good Sam Affinity network. Got it. That's helpful, thank you. And then on the recent used value trends, a bit of a decrease in ASPs, I guess. Was there anything notable driving that? And a bit of a follow up there? We have seen some headlines on negative equity value in light vehicles and cars. Are you seeing any trends like that in your customers? You know, we've spoken extensively over our last few earnings calls about just the negative equity position that a lot of consumers have found themselves in coming out of that pandemic period. In particular, we're not seeing that negative equity trend being amplified similar to what I saw in that same article you probably read within the automotive industry. Rather, we're seeing more of a corrective, self healing environment in this industry where we've been in this environment for the last going on five years now where you've seen declining demand on the new RV sales side, which I believe is a high corollary to what that negative equity position has been historically. So when I think of just that ASP coming down, it was kind of an immaterial amount and we're keeping a watchful eye on that. But I wouldn't put too much stock in Q1, which I would oftentimes regard as a very volatile quarter, where we know about, you know, 20% of our volume in terms of new and used unit sales oftentimes comes out of Q1. Really, it's in the meat of the selling season where I think you can more effectively assess what the trends are going to be. And we're seeing it in Q2. Q3, there is a stabilization here compared to what we had projected for the year. We believe that we're still on pace for our used ASPs to land in that $31,500 range, give or take. And we believe that there should be stabilization here as we look into out years. Great. That's all for us. Thanks, guys.

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my call. And yeah, congrats on a strong quarter given, you know, a lot of moving pieces, a lot of curve balls thrown at you guys. And I guess maybe along those lines, obviously rough weather to start the year. And then just as the weather seemed to be getting a little bit better, you know, war started in the Middle East. So maybe walk us through some of what you saw over the course of the quarter and beyond to help us discern, you know, the weather impact from the Middle East impact and how you're thinking about that going forward. Were it not for the Middle East situation, do you think you would be raising today? Just trying to understand sort of the moving parts there. Thanks.

Good morning, James, and thanks for the question. You know, this really was quite a textured quarter, and I wish it was a lot smoother and a lot clearer to be able to explain, but I can tell you we entered the year firing on all cylinders. We had a great show season. And actually our success at show season prevails throughout the entirety of the quarter, which really manifested itself and I believe our outperformance on the new RV sales side, regardless of whatever the backdrop was that we were confronted with. But you are correct that when we had a shutdown excess of 60 of our stores for at least a day between January and February, that was clearly the biggest disruption that we saw. In our last earnings call we spoke about, we think that we missed out on about 1500 unit sales. And coincidence or not, we were actually off on same story unit sales, about 1700 units. So perhaps that was the biggest driving factor. And as we transition into March in particular, that was also kind of a choppy month where we had a couple weeks stretch where we did very well in particular. And then we had a couple weeks stretch where we were just kind of scratching our head as to why were we off a little bit. So either way though, we saw a lot more stabilization as we started to exit March and enter into April, where things started to come into clear focus and picture as to what we believe we could experience throughout the balance of Q2 in particular. And we took a lot of solace in the fact that we ended March strong. We're now trending throughout April and obviously today we're closing a lot of deals and we're looking to wrap up the month of April. But we are trending to be positive on a same store basis, new and used combined. Used obviously, you know, trending up high single digits year over year on a same store basis new about, you know, flat to slightly down, which we believe is still an outperformance of what we're seeing. More to come here though, as this year progresses. But to start the year, we believe that we weathered a very volatile environment exceedingly well.

It's really helpful. And then, you know, the headline here is obviously that you guys are reiterating the 275 to 325. Obviously it's never quite that easy that nothing changed. You know, I think you guys called out new RV from an industry perspective, maybe at the lower end of the previous range used in line, but maybe within the context of the full year EBITDA guidance. Any other puts and takes, we should be thinking about whether it's, you know, ASPS or margin within that broader context. Thanks.

You know, I think the numbers that we previously provided for our full year outlook of ASPs and margin in particular really hold true. Still, where we did have a bit of an outperformance, even based upon our expectation on some margin on the U side. And that's largely attributable to the fact, as I said previously, that Q1 is a volatile quarter and it's not necessarily going to be the principal driver of the overall annualized results. But as we think through the balance of the year, we know that we can control much more of our SG and A structure. And that's where you saw, as evidenced by our Q1 results, that we were very focused on ensuring that we were optimizing every component of this business and we're going to remain focused on all of the SGNA opportunities that still exist out there. We're providing updates as we complete different objectives as opposed to projecting what we think we will get done. And we'll continue to over the ensuing quarters ensure that we're hitting our goals in this guidance range with the things that we can control.

Thanks. Hey guys. Good morning. Your questions on the inventory initiatives, you've you've talked about taking turnover on new and used up by roughly I think a half a turn or so by the end of this year. Is that, is that still your target? Is the bulk of that going to be done by the end of the second quarter with ahead of the model year changeover, or do you think some of that spills over into the second half and is the hit on that to ebitda still around 35 million?

Morning Joe. And we believe that you should be looking at those turnover goals on an annualized basis in particular, because how we calculate that for purposes of just the markets in particular is looking at a quarterly snapshot of any inventory balances as compared to a trailing 12 months total COGS amount attributable to that inventory. So as such a turnover annualized turnover number takes a little bit of time to actually percolate throughout the entire system. So we will make very good progress, we believe throughout the balance of Q2 in terms of rationalization of inventory that we'd like to continue to push through. And that's going to be age, model year new 20, 25 units, which by the way we reduced those 50% from the last time we even spoke with you. Nevermind when we look at year over year. So we've made really good progress on the new side of de risking that in particular on the used side. Just as well we didn't quite sell as much volume as we wanted to in Q1. So we know in Q2 this is our greatest opportunity where demand just seasonally adjusts and seasonally becomes a bigger opportunity for us to continue to push assets through the system. We would anticipate that our Q2 any inventory balance on used will actually probably be close to down if we had to project out. And as we look through the balance of the year, that's where we're being very diligent about replenishment as well as ensuring that we have this nice balance of good fresh product coming in with margin augmentation while continue to push out some assets that are a little bit aged as of this moment. So when we think of these actual annualized turnover goals, I'd look more so over the total balance of the year as opposed to trying to break it down quarter by quarter. Okay, so it'll be gradual is kind of what you're saying.

we could see from an EBITDA contribution, since I believe that's not in the year guidance at this point. It's not. And admittedly this is a partnership that both parties want to ensure is executed flawlessly. So we've started out a little bit slower in that relationship than we would have preferred. We sprung it up really fast and we've been working diligently with the Costco auto buying program to ensure that we just have the best experience experience for these cost of consumers. So while we were just a little bit unhappy with how certain lead flows were going, the general pricing logic, we actually took a little bit of a pause for a moment and we've been working with them over the last six weeks now to actually recreate the entire online product listings pages, product detail pages. We came up with a whole new pricing algorithm. So we'll start to see the fruits of that labor, we believe beginning in May, when that's when we have our first warehouse roadshow beginning. And this actually coalesces very nicely with seasonally, the opportunities that we see. May oftentimes is going to be the largest unit volume month for the industry and for us as a company. And June oftentimes represents the highest revenue month as a company and as an industry. So this would be the best opportunity for us to have gone through this exercise, ensure that we are flawlessly executing this and really more to come here. We're hopeful over the next three months when we speak with you that we'll have really good feedback to provide back. Great.

Morning. So early in the year we were hearing quite a bit about kind of like the pre Covid cohort coming back and trading. And so one curious if you could maybe one is that true? Can you quantify it and maybe how did that trend over the course of the quarter? Thanks. In the early stage of this year, Tristan, we've not yet seen a material increase in trade in percentages yet. We have recognized though that those consumers that had bought in that 2018-2021 time period are starting to come back in and that's just evidenced by us looking at the general average model year of assets that are coming back into inventory right now. So we do believe that there has been some self healing of these consumers that were confronted with negative equity. But as we said in the last call, we would anticipate by the end of this year to be in the early innings of what we think will be a trade in cycle that will continue to materialize with greater frequency and really magnitude over the ensuing three to five years. Where at that point, beginning in 27, 28, the industry should start to see the benefit of a double stack effect. And what that means is the old consumers that were buying in 2020, 21, 22, that have just been sitting on the sidelines here for a little bit longer than we historically had anticipated, but they'll also be augmented by those same consumers that benefited from the deflation that existed in the RV industry in 2024. So in other words, you'll have a 2020 and a 21 cohort as well as a 24 cohort, all coming back into the marketplace all around the same time period. And this is now where we believe it's more of a theoretical debate of the industry has never quite seen this before. So how big is that order of magnitude? Don't quite know yet. But we'll continue to provide you more insights as we have them readily available.

So we obviously in 2026 have seen roughly a 5 to 7% increase compared to model year 25. We've been working diligently with our manufacturing partners to ensure that we are focused on affordability. That has been a problem that has plagued this industry off and on over the last five years. We already started to receive some model year 2027 motorized units. And we're pleased to report as of this moment, we're only seeing about a 1 to 2% price increase, which we believe is roughly in line with what consumers can handle based upon inflation. And we all know ideally these prices be relatively stabilized as opposed to seeing any sort of inflation or deflation. Towables are starting to or will be hitting lots over the next, I'd say month and a half to two months here. So we'll have a clearer view as to what those price increases could or will be based upon conversations. They could be anywhere from 1 to 3%. We're hopeful that there'll be different opportunities for us to work with our manufacturing partners and supplier partners just to ensure that we are keeping as many consumers in this industry and actually attracting that many more customers back into this industry.

Good morning guys and thanks for taking my questions. Morning. Can we talk about the products and parts and service side? I don't the narrative, you know, the last year, year and a half has been prioritizing, you know, used reconditioning work over, you know, some of the more like warranty and customer pay work just because of what's available. From a service based perspective, is there any change to that narrative going forward? Particularly as, you know, the wear and tear cycle on these Multiple millions of RVs that have been sold since the pandemic starts to kick in over the next year.

So the narrative still remains relatively the same given that our focus on used in particular is going to drive a lot of the service needs. And as you know, Scott, when we actually recondition that asset, that service revenue, gross profit actually moves to that used asset. And so much as you're actually improving the value of that asset. So that has worked against us in terms of looking at the part service and other category. But I can tell you in terms of our actual parts component of that segment, we've seen a nice improvement and customers coming back in and looking for those replacement components. But what we need to do is do a better job as a company and continue to ensure that those customers not only buying that part from us, they're also leveraging our service capacity. And we need to get a little bit better here as we move through the balance of this year. But really with a focus on the back half of this year into next year to ensure that we're growing more external service work more effectively. This entire industry has had a capacity issue, inefficient supply chain issue, and we believe we've been working on a lot of creative methodologies and tools to ensure that we can do a much better job in the ensuing course, but more importantly, years.

Sure, Scott, as we think about free cash flow for our company, if you take our guidance range and you back out our terminal interest and our real estate interest, maybe 10 to 15 million of cash taxes. Our goal this year in terms of net capex is to be south of $100 million for the year when you back out sale leasebacks that we're executing on projects that were previously completed. So that's kind of how we're thinking about managing and tightening the capex line as we move through the balance of the year.

Hey there. Good morning everyone. Matt just kind of wanted to dig in maybe a little bit more on sga. You clearly got off on the right foot here to start the year. The way we look at it, it's been running just over one and a half billion dollars for each of the past five years or so. I guess when we exclud, do you think you can flex below that or can you give it maybe give us a little bit more insight into how you think about the opportunity within that line item?

I'm not going to give a specific range yet and I'd rather we continue down the path that we're on right now where we are very focused on implementing a variety of different processes, tools and rationalization methods to ensure that we maintain this pace that we're on today and continue to provide feedback. I can tell you as a proof point, over the last few months we've been heavily invested in researching all different opportunities that exist with AI. We've set up a lot of different teams separately to figure out different ways to optimize different SaaS environments or software environments and also to eliminate unnecessary consulting contracts that exist out there. As just one proof point, you heard in my prepared remarks that we spoke about how we created our own bespoke CRM for just one specific business line of just our extended service plan business and using that as just one proof point in particular. We had originally budgeted for this year $800,000 to stand up that specific environment. Plus we are anticipating ongoing maintenance associated with that environment of roughly 4 to $500,000 a year. If we're to break that down. That would oftentimes be just a normal environment that we'd have a third party tech company come in, help us out with. And every business can speak about the fact that once you bring in this environment, you'll have ongoing support and maintenance costs associated with it. We were able to stand up that entire environment with three individuals in particular taking the product and Technical lead, which is really just sweat equity. We were able to then turn it over to the rest of our IT organization to ensure that we were fully in compliance, fully safe and secure, and we're able to stand up our infrastructure team to actually execute all of that in 26 days. And we believe that on an ongoing basis it'll require the time, maybe a quarter of the time of one FTE to maintain that environment. And then it just naturally gets enveloped in our overall infrastructure and security environment as well. So when you think of just that as one specific proof point that we needed to prove to ourselves that we could start to scale up this environment faster and faster, we see a lot of opportunities specifically within the IT spend.

Got it. That's some helpful color. And maybe just for my second question, you know, I was going to ask the capex question this year, but I guess, you know, kind of how should we, you know, how should we think about that, you know, maybe over the next, you know, three years once you exclude any, you know, SLBs that you do. And I guess, you know, on that note, you know, how, you know, how can you improve maybe your EBITDA to free cash flow conversion over time? Thanks.

I think as we look forward, I mean for this year, obviously I mentioned south of $100 million is the goal for this year. There are some one time projects in there or what we believe are one time projects in there for some, some new builds and some larger construction items. We haven't typically published a maintenance capex range in the past, but I think there is, there is room in there to get that closer to the $75 million range from a maintenance perspective. And then, you know, as we continue to grow our footprint or see other opportunities to move facilities, or if we have needs on the real estate side to move facilities, that's where you see us historically have to flex and maybe purchase some real estate and then in a subsequent year sell that real estate to a reach as we kind of move in and out of facilities. So that's where historically you've seen the number move a little bit year to year and that may be the case going forward. So I don't want to peg it to an exact number, but that's sort of the range for maintenance and also what we're looking at for this year as a goal.

No, as you know and good morning. By the way, we'll have some more stat survey information over the next week that'll provide us insights into March's retail activity. And that's where we largely rely upon that is the independent third party to provide us actual insights based other than just speculative behavior within the industry or even us speculating on it. But we do believe based upon January and February's results that we have had a significant outperformance. And I believe that's attributable to our replenishment and our inventory strategy associated with our exclusive brands. And even as we look at our specific exclusive travel trailer brands in the month of April, we're trending to be up in excess of 20% on just our exclusive travel trailer brands year over year, which was a relatively difficult comp for that same lineup of brands. So when I juxtapose that against traditionally OEM brands that exist out there, we're not performing quite as well with those OEM brands. So when I think of how creative our team has been of not only continuing to work with manufacturers and suppliers to ensure that we have very creative floor plans, but most importantly, we're hitting the affordability curve of consumers in this industry and we're attracting greater consumers into the industry. We believe we've been best in class at at least our exclusive brand strategy, especially over the last two to three years.

I wish we had better insights into what the actual rolling stock of inventory was in the entire industry. It's almost impossible for us to calculate. We've tried in a variety of different ways, but given the very nature that there are wholesalers that exist in the industry and there's a lot of rental units that are sold, sometimes FEMA has a contract with different dealers and those don't necessarily get registered as cleanly, it's been really difficult for us to zero in on what actual rolling stock inventory is. But based upon just us working with different Competitors knowing different competitors. It does appear that there is quite a promotional environment that exists out there, which is why we've tried to be pragmatic about our approach to inventory and to pricing for the year and be very realistic about what the margin profile could look like for the balance of the year.

I'll handle a portion of the question. Then I'll turn it to Brett just as well, to speak more intelligently about our relationship with the lenders that we have. But as of right now, we've not seen any sort of different behaviors in terms of, like, credit profile or approval rates. We have been working very effectively with our lenders to ensure that we're doing our best to maintain current rate. It's not driving them down, but in terms of the overall credit worthiness of our customers, we feel really good with what we're seeing right now. Yeah, Alice, I would say from a.

Actually, last month we did close on an acquisition, tiny little M and A in Indiana, which fit through the very disciplined framework that we spoke about on the last call where we were able to acquire this store for little goodwill. It's in a very favorable market with good brands where we have low market share. And we were fortunate in so much of being able to pick this up and just fill out our map. We'll continue to be diligent about looking at different M and A opportunities, but we also want to be very disciplined about how we're approaching them, as opposed to we could in many situations just buy brands off of dealerships that want to get out of the industry or just want to unwind whatever they're working on within their localized market. And just as frequently as we get opportunities to buy a dealership, we're able to turn that back around then and say, do we really want to acquire the fixed cost associated with that dealership, or do we really just want the brands and consolidate the marketplace? And we've taken that latter position in quite a few environments where we were able to work with, I believe, three dealerships now, year to date. We're able to acquire either all the brands or some of the brands off their lot. So what we're going to end up with for the year, tough to say. We're going to be opportunistic and continue to look through the framework of does it make sense for us from a goodwill perspective? Is it going to be highly accretive? Are we able to get in there for a low rent factor? We could acquire the real estate for reduced amount and do we have low market share there?