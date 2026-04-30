Phathom Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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Hello and welcome to Phathom Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2026 earnings result call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the Q and A session, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone keypad. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Eric Shkreli, Fathom's Head of Investor relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you Operator. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us this morning to discuss Fathom's first quarter 2026 results. This morning's presentation will include remarks from Steve Basta, our President and CEO, and Sanjeev Narula, our Chief Financial and Business Officer. A couple of notes before we get started. Earlier this morning we issued a press release detailing the results we will be discussing during the call. A copy of that press release can be found under the news releases section of our corporate website. Further, the recording of today's webcast and the slides we'll be reviewing can also be found on our corporate website under the events and presentations section. Before we begin, let me remind you that we will be making a number of forward looking statements throughout today's presentation. These forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Fathom's control. Actual results may materially differ from the forward looking statements. Any such risks may materially adversely affect our business and results of operations and the trading prices for Fathom's common stock. A discussion of these statements and risk factors is available on the current safe harbor slide as well as in the risk factors section of our most recent Form 10K and subsequent SEC filings. All forward looking statements made on this call are based on the beliefs of Fathom as of this date and Fathom disclaims any obligation to update these statements. Later in the call we will be commenting on both GAAP and non GAAP financial measures. Specifically in the scope of this discussion when we refer to cash operating expenses, please note we are referring to the non GAAP form of this measure which excludes non cash stock based compensation. As always, detailed reconciliations between our non GAAP results and the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this morning's press release. With that, I will now turn the call over to Steve Bosta, Fathom's President and CEO to kick us off. Steve.

Thank you Eric and thank you everyone for joining our call this morning. Let me start with a few highlights and a bit of perspective on the quarter, we more than doubled revenue from Q1 2025 to Q1 2026. We believe we're on track to potentially achieving 1 billion in annual revenue from gastroenterology prescriptions with the potential for a second billion from primary care prescriptions as patients cycle back to share their Requesna experience with their pcp and we evolve our sales and marketing focus to include this segment in the future. In 2025, we set our strategy to focus on building toward that first $1 billion target in GI. We're executing that strategy in Q1 of this year. We expanded our sales team with nearly 50 new sales representatives trained and deployed into the field in recent months. Our sales force alignment to enable high frequency calls on gastroenterologists is complete. We have more than 290 reps in place to start Q2. In parallel, we're rolling out enhanced HCP marketing programs with several initiatives in the works to support the sales team. Our primary sales and marketing focus is on increasing depth of writing among gastroenterologists and associated providers. We're encouraged by the impact we're already having. There are approximately 20 million PPI prescriptions written annually from gastroenterology HCPs and we believe that 20 to 30% market share among this group should get us to the first billion in annual revenue. We previously discussed that as we look at our top 300 gastroenterology writers, they are already averaging about 20% TRX share compared to PPIs. Importantly, when we look at new to brand or NBRX writing among these early adopters, our market share is even stronger. In Q1, Requesna achieved approximately 45% NBRX market share compared to PPIs among this group of 300 writers. This means that our top 300 gastroenterology writers were selecting Requesna for their patients nearly one out of every two times that they switch their patient's therapy to a new product. In fact, even as you look as deep as our top 3,000 gastroenterology writers in Q1, cumulative NBRX or new to brand prescription market share remains north of 30% in that population of physician writers compared to PPIs. We believe new to brand conversions drive future TRX growth as we expect that many of these patients who are converted to Requesna will elect to remain on Requesna. While Q1 TRX numbers showed expected seasonality, the underlying trends in prescribing behaviors and particularly new to brand switching to Vaquesna reinforce our view that our strategy of going deeper in gastroenterology is starting to show early positive indicators. We've transitioned the strategy and profile of this business and we believe the effects of those changes are still getting underway. I'd like to briefly discuss key financial highlights for the quarter and then Sanjeev will provide further commentary during his portion of the call with more detail. Net revenues were 58.3 million for Q1 compared to 28.5 million for the same quarter last year. We believe we're seeing similar early year revenue patterns compared to last year, with late March and early April prescription trends indicating the growth going into Q2. We are thus maintaining our revenue guidance for the year. Cash operating expenses excluding stock based compensation were 56.2 million for Q1. Our team continues to exercise fiscal discipline in our operations and lastly, our net cash usage for Q1 operations was approximately 15 million. A few quick notes on commercial metrics for Q1 through April 17, about 1.35 million VaqDNA prescriptions have been filled with covered prescriptions increased about 5% during the most recent four week period compared to the prior four week period, signaling that growth that I previously described in recent weeks going into Q2. Of the approximately 268,000 prescriptions that were filled in Q1, about 168,000 were covered prescriptions representing approximately 63% of the total, while about 100,000 were filled as cash pay. The incremental IQVIA reporting gap mentioned on our previous call was resolved by mid March and the TRX numbers we are reporting today include the prescriptions that IQVA has not captured. On a year over year basis. Covered prescriptions grew about 91% and total prescriptions filled grew about 115%. The higher growth in total prescriptions reflects the impact of introducing the cash pay option for Medicare patients. As of April 2025, weekly TRX in March approached the previous December highs and now as we begin Q2, we've seen two of the first three weeks in April reach new all time prescription highs for covered prescriptions. I mentioned earlier that we view NBRX prescription growth as an early indicator of how our strategy is playing out. We believe NBRX writing is the leading signal for a growing patient base as it represents a patient being switched to Requesna prescriptions for the first time. Ultimately, many of these new to brand prescriptions progressed to consistent refill prescriptions in future quarters, thus driving growth. In Q1. We saw covered NBRX grow approximately 11% over Q4 of 2025, signaling that we are continuing to see a solid rate of new patient starts on Requesna the proportion of NBRX being written by gastroenterologists versus other specialties has increased over the last few quarters, indicating the early effect of our strategy focus on gastroenterology. Introducing more new patients with GERD Faquesna is the first step to drive durable growth. Persistent refills for these patients then contribute to growth in future quarters. Among the cohort of patients that started Requesna in 2024, we saw an average of approximately six bottles worth of Requesna dispensed over a subsequent 12 month period. One note on this analysis is that the analysis may actually understate persistence to some degree as an additional 18% of the patients who had stopped Requesna through that analysis actually restarted therapy within 12 months of their original prescription. Lastly, we've recently been hearing questions from investors about a possible new PCAB entrant into the US market. Internally, we're preparing for a potential second PCAB approval in the US in 2027. Last week, two Tegoprazan abstracts related to the Erosive Esophagitis Phase 3 trial for this product were released ahead of this year's DDW conference where the data will be presented next week. The abstracts provide a preliminary summary of the data. As anticipated, the tagoprazan results support the effectiveness of PCABs as a class, while cross trial comparisons have inherent limitations and the studies were not a head to head evaluation. It may be helpful to our investors to note that in Our Requesna Phase 3 Erosive Esophagitis trial, approximately 93% of patients in all categories of erosive esophagitis achieved healing of their erosions by eight weeks. In the separate recently reported Tagoprazan study, approximately 85% of patients in all categories of erosive oesophagitis achieved healing of their erosions by eight weeks. We continue to feel confident in Requesna's robust clinical data profile and are executing our commercial strategy in the GERD market. Overall, we remain confident in our outlook for 2026. Our foundation is strong, the sales force is implementing our gastroenterology focused strategy and new patients continue to start therapy. We are fully in execution mode as we continue to work to drive TRX and sales growth. I'll now turn the call over to Sanjeet to take you through our financial updates.

Thank you Steve and hello everyone. We have a lot to cover so let's jump right into our Q1 results. Revenues for quarter one were 58.3 million reflecting year on year growth of 104% and a sequential growth of 1% over Q4 2025. Our Q1 2026 revenue was somewhat light compared to our internal expectation due to market access, seasonality and other factors like winter storm and deployment timing of new salesforce team members. However, with recent weekly prescriptions demonstrating growth relative to early Q1 and our extended sales force in place, we remain confident in our outlook for Requesna in 2026. Our gross-to-net discount for Q1 came in at the lower end of our 55 to 59% guidance range because of channel mix for CODIS prescription. Our gross margin was in line with our guidance at approximately 80% for quarter one as described during last quarter's call. This now reflects certain third party fulfillment costs being accounted for as cost of goods sold instead of gross-to-net adjustments. Q1 cash operating expenses were about 56.2 million reflecting continued disciplined expense management. This sequential step up was anticipated and tied to three main drivers expansion of our sales force, our annual national sales meeting in February and the ramp up of our Phase two EOE trial. In fact, I'm pleased to report that the EOE trial is enrolling ahead of schedule and as a result we're anticipating top line Data by late Q4 2026 or early Q1 2027. Importantly, we continue to demonstrate expense discipline across the organization. With the year on year cash operating expenses down about 43% compared to Q1 2025. We reported a loss from operation excluding stock based compensation of approximately 9.9 million. We ended the quarter with about $181 million in cash and cash equivalent which reflects roughly 15 million used in Q1. After netting out the flows from our equity raise and debt amendment, the increase in cash Usage compared to Q4 2025 was driven by the timing of our annual corporate bonus payout and changes in the working capital due to timing of certain payments. We anticipated these dynamics and remain confident in our path to operating profitability and cash flow positivity. Overall, our balance sheet remains strong and as a result of our operations and the deliberate capital structure enhancement we did at the start of the year. Based on our current operating plan, we believe our cash on hand along with the anticipated future cash generated from operations will be sufficient to invest in our business, satisfy all outstanding debt obligations at all times without the need for another debt or equity raise. Now let me speak about our financial guidance for 2026. We're maintaining all guidance ranges and estimates provided during last quarterly call. We continue to anticipate 2026 net revenue between 320 to 345 million. We continue to believe our gross-to-net discount will be within the 55 to 59% range and gross margin will be approximately 80%. As for spend, we anticipate that cash operating expenses excluding stock based compensation will be between 235 to 255 million. As we think about cadence, we continue to believe revenues will be more heavily weighted towards the back half of the year. We expect expenses to modestly step up in Q2 reflecting full quarter's worth of cost of the expanded sales force. Lastly, we continue to anticipate achieving operating profitability excluding stock based compensation by Q3 and for full year 2026 with positive cash flow in 2027. We remain focused on executing with discipline and we feel confident in our ability to deliver on our GI focused strategy. We ended the quarter with strong balance sheet and believe we will strengthen our financial position as revenues grow. In summary, our priorities remain clear. First, drive efficient growth towards achieving 1 billion from GI prescriptions. Second, support strategic investments where needed while continue to be disciplined on spend as we look ahead. I am encouraged by the efforts and dedication of our commercial and R and D teams. We're energized by the opportunity in front of us and we believe our internal metrics show the momentum is building. With that, I will now turn the call back to Steve for his closing remarks. Steve?

Thank you Sanjeev for the detailed financial review. With an expanded and trained sales force executing our gastroenterology focused strategy and continued expense discipline, we believe we have a clear path to strengthening the revenue trajectory and achieving operating profitability in the months ahead. Thank you to our team and our investors for continued dedication and support. We look forward to continuing to serve the patients in need of Requestna. Operator, please open the line for Q and A.

Yes, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, if you have a question or comment at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone keypad. If your question has been answered or you wish to remove yourself from the queue, simply press star 11 again. Again. If you have a question or comment at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone keypad. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question or comment comes from the line of Yatin Sunija from Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Hey guys, thank you for taking my questions and congrats on good performance. So two questions for me. First one is on the competition. Steve, I think you just mentioned a little bit about how you see their product Love to understand from a market dynamic perspective, what do you expect? You are right now the only branded that is doing the heavy lifting. Do you expect the market to expand or them to take some share? Just love your articulation there. And then maybe second for Sanjeev, I think you touched a little bit on the gross to net dynamic, so I understand. I think there was better gross to net yield. But your guidance for 55 to 59 still stays. So is there some room there for an upside as we go into second quarter or third quarter? Because generally they tend to be a little bit better. Thank you so much.

Yeah, and thanks so much for both of the questions and the kind sentiments. The. Yeah. As you sort of described, we are in fact tracking the evolution of Tegoprazan sort of as you know, they start to build awareness. You know, it's awareness is at a pretty low level in the market right now because they don't have a current commercial organization. So they're in the NDA review process. Certainly we expect that as a second PCAB entrant comes to market, there's a shift in sentiment from Vinoprazan or Requesna is a new product and I have to learn about a new product to now there's a new category and I have to learn about the new category and think about how to integrate this new category into my treatment. That helps to build awareness within the gastroenterology community. And generally what prior market experience for a number of products has shown is that the first mover in that space gets the lion's share of the market. But there's a growth in awareness of a category as a second entrant comes in. And we're certainly optimistic. The other thing is that as we look at the data, there's just no compelling reason for anyone to switch a patient from Requesna to, you know, from Requesnat to Tecoprazant. The data doesn't suggest that a patient's going to do better. And so we think that the market share that we've won and the presence in the market that we've won is really quite solid. We are going to be continuing to grow our presence in the market. We've got very strong market share among several thousand gastroenterologists and that expands every month as the sales force spends more time. So we've got at least another year to be building that depth of awareness and building the habit among gastroenterologists around prescribing Bequezna. I think that all positions us Very nicely. And we think growing awareness of this category will just help build it.

Yeah. And yet another question about gross to net. As we said in our prepared remarks, it came in at the lower end of our guidance and the guidance at 55% to 59%. I think what happens in our business or any business, there is a channel mix that go on quarter to quarter and that could change the gross to net percentage. Excuse me, let me get some water. And in first quarter we see a higher proportion of cash scripts and what that does is that drives gross to net to be a little lower because cash scripts don't have any gross to net item. So I don't expect us to deviate from our range, but it's going to be within the range and every quarter, you know, could be different because of different dynamics that are going on. But for full year that's how we're maintaining our grossed in a range at 55 to 59%. Very good. Thank you so much.

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to touch up just broadly on your observations commercially with the readjusted commercial focus and what the feedback is and how much of a follow through you guys are continuing to expect with the turnaround we're seeing on ims already. And secondly, as we think about the path for the company forward in terms of heading towards sort of better than breakeven, etc. What are the priorities from a potential MA perspective? And I'm not talking large deals, I'm just saying to enable the OPEX to be levered across a larger sales base in the areas you're already operating in. Thank you very much. Thanks so much for both of the questions. So thinking about first the commercial focus and what we're seeing, we are feeling and hearing from the field the same kinds of things that you can see in the IQV or the IMS numbers in recent weeks and that is there is growing activity, growing momentum in the adoption pattern. We've got territories regularly seeing all time highs in terms of the new prescription volume that is happening. And one of the reasons that we spent a little bit of time today talking about NBRX trends rather than just TRX trends because the easy thing to look at from IQVA numbers is sort of look at the TRX trends. But what we think about as a forward indicator of that commercial momentum is how effectively are we converting new patients because those new patient starts are really where we can have an impact. When a sales rep is in an office working with a gastroenterologist about, you know, thinking about what kinds of patients are appropriate for Voquesma, they're not changing the established base of patients that are already getting PPIs and aren't in the office. The only patients they can switch are the patients that they're seeing in the office at that time. So that's really the new to brand volume and that's where we move the needle first and then that foretells the future momentum. So we expect that the momentum on new to brand conversions predicts that we're going to have continued momentum on TRX growth and that should show up in the future quarters. And quite enthusiastic about that. That feedback and that dynamic in all of our conversations with physicians and with our field personnel and our field team is feeling pretty solid about that and then sort of path forward in terms of M and A priorities and the kinds of things. There's not urgency for us to bring a second thing in. We are starting outreach to identify other GI assets that would be complementary to bring into our sales force. And those could be commercial products or they could be phase two or phase three products that we could launch before our loe date of, you know, 20, 33 or 34. So we've got a few years to identify those assets and bring them in. There's not a great urgency to do so right now because quite honestly, I don't want to distract the field. Our team is focused on conversations around Verquesna with accounts and there is still a lot of education and market depth to build in terms of all of those conversations. So, you know, we're starting to evaluate those programs. There's nothing imminent, but we are looking at really interesting things and also looking at new applications for Vaquesna. We're doing the EOE phase two trial. We've been evaluating the potential to look at as needed dosing of Aquesna. There's lots of interesting talk around potential synergy of using Vaquezna when patients are on GLP1s associated with the GERD that that arises in the context of GLP1 use. There are a number of really interesting opportunities that could be expansion opportunities for us just within the request opportunity set

and umar just to look at the cash opportunity in the company, as you pointed out, with the strategy in place and us generating the positive cash flow next year and the cap structure we enhanced beginning of the year, I think that gives us the flexibility to meet obviously our obligation. But we'll have the flexibility of additional cash to invest as we expand, you know, potentially in a couple of years, maybe do primary care and maybe combine that with the dtc. So we'll have the resources and the cash flow to be able to do that. So we feel pretty good about what the trajectory is and we're going to take best use of the opportunity.

So, Kristin, thank you and thanks for the context on both physician understanding and the importance of patient awareness and patient advocacy because both become really important components in how this product grows. What we're seeing is as we have time in the market, I mean, we're now a couple of years into the launch and so the physicians who have adopted Vaquesna as a meaningful part of their practice are having the opportunity to get feedback from patients about the significant improvement that Voquesna provides. Interesting. We just did a round of market research where we were doing interviews with a significant number of physicians and a significant number of patients. And one of the interesting findings, findings from that research was, you know, and often there are clinical trials and you see a clinical outcome and then the physician doesn't really know whether or not they can measure that clinical outcome. That's not the case here. The case here is what we see in our clinical trials, which is better outcomes with Vaquezna, certainly in neurosis, esophagitis patients, but also significant alleviation of pain and sort of an increase in the heartburn free experience for patients with non erosive reflux. Physicians are seeing that from their patients. They are hearing from their patients how much better they feel. And every one of those feedback points, every time a physician talks to a patient who then comes back and says, doc, I've not felt this good in years. That conversation is a reinforcing conversation that cements in the mind of the physician. This really is a transformative experience for my patients. And that's part of what drives growth. So part of what drives growth is our sales and marketing activities and the Time spent in the office educating the physicians. But a large part of what drives growth is physician experience and feedback from their patients that then causes them to want to prescribe it in more patients. The other thing that happens is not only do patients understand the benefit and have that conversation with their physician, but this becomes the presage to our future expansion back into primary care. Those same patients who are telling their gastroenterologist how much better they feel are going to go back to their primary care physician for their annual physical next year, they're going to be having exactly that conversation with their primary care physician who referred them to the gi. And it's going to naturally ask, how did that go? How are you feeling? Are you still having the pain that you were experiencing? That conversation leads to an education of the primary care community and positions us in future years to expand meaningfully in primary care and positions us for, you know, possible future initiatives that broaden the outreach.

Okay, thank you. And as the database for patients that have been treated with Requesna continues to increase, particularly maybe some more severe patients, as you do more work with gis, are you collecting any, you know, again, not understanding this is in a clinical trial setting, but are you collecting any anecdotes to give you any clues as to where this therapy could potentially be studied for in the future? And then if you were to extend into other indications in the future, are there ways to also strengthen the IP around those opportunities as well? Thanks again.

So, absolutely we are learning from physicians about the breadth of use and again, in the context of some of the recent work research, we're starting to evaluate this. So we're starting to look at a number of different indications. How would physicians think about using a product on an as needed basis, on a long term basis for patients who may not require daily therapy? But PPIs can't really be used that way. So that becomes an opportunity to switch a different population of patients and grow utilization. I mentioned earlier to one of the questions that there is an increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux symptom severity in patients who are on GLP1s. That becomes an increasing prevalence conversation. I've been having a series of dinner conversations with gastroenterologists in recent weeks and it's come up several times that they are now starting to see patients who, they're having to have conversations with them about whether or not to titrate their GLP1s because of the side effect profile of the reflux and the heartburn that they're experiencing. And Patients really don't want to reduce their GLP1s if they're losing weight, but they're having significant GERD. So that becomes a significant opportunity, certainly in patients who are having severe consequences. And a lot of patients with erosive esophagitis, they may progress Barrett's and progress to having a risk of esophageal cancer. And there are a number of potential sort of broadening thoughts that physicians have around how do I consider what patients I'm using this product for? Those conversations are evolving as we're learning about the breadth of use that physicians want to have. Oh, and then your other question was on potential ip. I apologize, I didn't touch that. I'm going to probably just pass on answering questions about what potential IP we might have around, what future products or indications. We'll evaluate that as we get there.

Hi. Thank you. Good morning. And congrats on the good quarter. To the degree you guys have insight from either the prescription data or physician feedback, can you maybe help us understand or break down how much of the incremental prescription growth is driven by nerd versus gerd? That would be very helpful for clarification. And my second question is, as you think about the potential entrance of a second PCAB into the category over the intermediate term, do you envision the category becoming more managed? And if that is the case, do you think PPIS would be an appropriate analog here, given that the category eventually had multiple entrants? Thank you very much.

So, Paul, thanks for the questions. And in terms of the relative use, so we don't always have visibility on the underlying diagnosis that drove the specific. The specific prescription for every one of our TRXs, whether it's a nerd patient or an EE patient or a past EE patient, because you may have a patient that had erosive esophagitis and now is having symptoms again, may not have erosions, but the physician is concerned that they might get erosions. So there are patients that sort of cross over between the two categories. What we see is, is generally a gastroenterologist will start by putting their most severe patients on Vaquesna, and then they will grow their utilization over time. So often the starting point is the erosive esophagitis patient who has severe erosions, who's failed multiple rounds of PPIs, has failed bid PPIs, and there's just no other alternative. They don't have any other way to help this patient. They need to help them heal. That's the patient with which a gastroenterologist may start. When they see success with that patient, they see that Paquesna has actually enabled that patient's erosions to heal. Then the conversation that our representative is having in the office is about, you know, how the physician can start using it more broadly. Maybe it's to all of their grade C and D erosive esophagitis patients. And then if they see success in those patients, broaden it to all of your erosive esophagitis patients. And then as they're seeing success in those patients, why not broaden it to your patients that have non erosive reflux but are still having significant pain and are still having nighttime heartburn, are not able to sleep or are not able to tolerate certain foods? And so there's a natural evolution in a physician's adoption that starts from the more severe patients to the less severe patients, starts with erosive esophagitis and then moves to nonerosive reflux. That's just the natural cadence with which a gastroenterologist tends to adopt this product. And so we see that evolution that there's some skew probably toward more erosive esophagitis patients in the early adoption years. And we continue to see those patients being converted, but then expand into non erosive reflux patients. And then in terms of how the market evolves with a second PCAD entrant, I mean, there are so many examples where there's been a category where multiple entrants came in over the course of time and the category continued to grow substantially. We would, as I commented earlier, I think we just expect to see the category of PCAP adoption grow as physicians become ever more familiar with this mechanism, ever more familiar with the efficacy of these products. And we have a product with really terrific outcomes in which physicians have really significant confidence.

answer you gave on the primary care setting, I know this is part of your future expansion plans, but just curious if you have any early quantitative metrics on the patients that cycle from primary care through a specialist back to primary care. For example, what's the recapture rate from the initial patient referral? You know, those patients coming back to the pcp and how is that evolving over time? Presumably that's already occurring to some extent, but just curious, if you had any early color here or commentary, it would be helpful. Thank you, Joseph. Thanks for the question. I think that's going to be a really important element for us to track and evolve and our understanding over the next couple of years. It's not one where we have significant metrics yet because we're still in early days. We made the GI pivot just about 12 months ago. And so with that GI pivot a year ago, we haven't had enough time for a significant number of those patients to make it back to their primary care physician to then start getting scripts from their primary care physician. Anecdotally, I would tell you it was interesting. One of the observations from our analytics team is that we are starting to see primary care physicians writing scripts for requestsna whom we've never called on. That's an indication of exactly that pattern. What we're seeing. The only way that a physician we've never called on is writing a script for Voquesna patient came back to them and asked for it. And that's exactly the pattern that we want to see. But as to the breadth of those metrics and exactly how we track that, that's still early days and we don't have all of those worked out.

Hi, thanks so much for taking my questions. So wondering if there's anything that you can share about the dynamics of between the cash pay and the covered patients? Do you see any increasing usage of the cash pay market as you're moving into more Medicare populations? And then separately, I guess it's great to see the EOE trial enrolling so quickly. Is that an indication that there could be bigger demand than off labeled PPIs would suggest? Can you just give us a little color around what's driving that? Thank you.

So on the dynamics for cash pay versus covered, I'll start and then Sanjeev, if you have additional insights, feel free to jump in on this, but we saw a little bit of a bump up in the percentage of patients who received a scrip on a cash basis rather than a covered basis. In Q1 we fully expect that every Q1 because there will be patients who with their health plan resets are going to have a high deductible plan and where they had coverage with a low copay. Our co pay buy down programs don't bring them down to a loan of price and so they would end up opting for the cash pay price. We think that's a Q1 phenomenon. And then going forward, I expect it to normalize more consistently with historic levels in terms of the ratio of cash pay to covered. But we don't try to manage that number precisely. What we try to do is really maximize prescriptions and then maximize how many of those prescriptions can get coverage. And that number will evolve over time. But I think there's a little bit of a Q1 bump that we experienced

And then for eoe, what I can describe is what we've heard from the clinical sites, but I can't really extrapolate it out to the entire market yet. But we're certainly seeing the fast enrollment of this trial reflect significant interest in a first line therapy that doesn't have the significant burden of some of the immunologic changes that the more aggressive therapies would have. If a patient progresses to dupilumab, for example, that's a more advanced patient and first line treatment. Standard of care for many EOE patients is in fact today PPI therapy. But this is the first big study of acid suppression therapy as a treatment modality in a well controlled clinical trial. There was a high level of interest among the physicians in the clinical trial to enroll patients. Lots of enthusiasm for it and obviously we're enrolling ahead of schedule, so certainly pleased with that. We haven't done enough market research on it to predict exactly how broadly that's going to suggest the market opportunity is in EOE when we commercialize it. We'll do that after we see the data from this trial as we're planning out our phase three trial.

Thank you for taking our questions and congrats on a great quarter. Can you talk a little bit more about the shape of growth to net throughout the year? Should we expect it to worsen towards the top end of 55 to 59% like it did last year as the percentage of cash pay comes down? And then secondly, Steve, you've talked on a broadening category on a new PCAP entrant, but curious on your thoughts. More specifically for Requestna, how do you see a new competitor impacting the sales trajectory in 2027 and beyond. And do you expect any sort of pressure from payers that would erode price? Thank you.

Hi, thank you for your question. So on the first one, the shape of gross to net, I would stay short of making a prediction about the quarter to quarter number. That's the reason we give a range because as you know very well, this is entirely based on the mix of business in each quarter. Clearly quarter one gets impacted by a little bit by the cash scripts, but in the subsequent quarter there are so many other dynamics that go on. So it's kind of hard to say one quarter what percentage is going to be. That's why we want to stay within the range as we did last year.

And Anthony, on your second question around sort of the shape of the market in the context of a new competitor entry, I don't think we've got enough specifics yet on how the second product may come to market, what their positioning is going to be. And so it's really hard for us to predict what their market strategy is going to be and therefore what our response will be. What we are very confident about is the, the momentum that we're building within the gastroenterology community, the conviction the physicians have around this product. I mean Again, our top 3,000 writers now one out of every three new patients that they are switching acid suppression therapies, they're switching them to Requestna. That's an enormous share of mind that we have with a broad population of the gastroenterology community. In fact, that is broadening and we've got another year of at least before second entrant comes in to be building that market share and to be building that mind share that I think will position us really well in the context of the competitive dynamic in the future.

So Matt, thank you for your question. So I think it's safe to say the revenue trajectory will follow similar trends as last year. I don't want to get into the percentage because if I do that then I'm actually giving you guidance for a quarter next quarter, which I don't want to do that. So I think it's fair to say I said in my prepared remarks it's going to be second half weighted business, which is what happened last year and I don't see that changing this year as well. So that's number one. Number two on the OpEx, I think a couple of things will happen. Quarter two will see a slight bump in the expenses from quarter one and that's precisely for two reasons. One is the EOE trial is ahead of schedule and that's a good news. So there may be a little bit more expense timing wise in quarter 2 than we had earlier thought about. And number 2 is the sales force is fully in place. In quarter one we were still hiring and that hiring is now complete and the sales force is fully on board. That impact will also reflect in quarter two, but that's going to be marginal. And after that I expect our, our operating expenses to be more or less stable.

There was some pretty interesting data about nudibrand prescription share amongst the top 300 top 3000 GIS. Curious if you could give us a little bit more context around that snapshot in terms of sort of how much progress has been made since the new GI Focus strategies come in and then if you have a sense of sort of what's a realistic ceiling for higher prescribers in terms of new to brand Rx, Thanks. So Martin, I mean the growth to thank you for the commentary, I share your enthusiasm that the new to brand data actually is a really strong clarifying indicator for where we expect the business is evolving and it's a metric that we use internally in our forecasting and in a lot of our planning activities is how those trends are going. What we have seen in every category of physician that we call on, whether it's a gastroenterologist or a gastroenterology app, or primary care physician or primary care physician app as well as we look at the new to brand prescription trends and one of the metrics we use is new to brand prescriptions per sales call, those numbers continue to go up. They've been going up for the last two years. They continue to go up on a couple quarter over quarter basis. We are driving increasing effectiveness in those categories and obviously now we're focusing on GI and GI apps as the core call point. But those haven't capped out Those are continuing to improve and we would expect to continue to improve those over time. And so that I don't have a clear sense for where a cap is in that process. It is encouraging that we are already at the 45% level. I don't know if it caps out at 50%, 70%, 90% of their new to brand prescriptions get converted. But one of the other things that happens is as we convert more new to brand prescriptions and those patients stay on, the underlying TRX percentage in those offices continues to grow because more higher and higher percentage of their patients are already on Boquesda and we're continuing to convert to new patients. So you'll see the TRX percentage grow toward the NBRX percentage. So where right now we've got 20% penetration in TRX volume in the top 300 accounts, we've got 45% penetration in NBRX which suggests that we're going to be growing that 20% number toward the 45%. The two may never completely match up, but one drives the other and that's part of why we're focusing on that as the core growth metric and one of our core effectiveness and efficiency metrics in our call strategies and the call allocations.

competition again here, but Steve, I just wanted your thoughts on one thing specifically. So the way that the potential competitor, the next pcab, potentially the way that study was constructed, there's a chance that there might be a couple more superiority claims at launch. So to what extent do you think that matters and then can kind of compare and contrast to how you think the first mover advantage that you've built up with the million plus prescriptions since launch and the clinical experience here kind of pairs that. Thanks. So. I, you know, I don't have complete visibility on exactly how this competitor is going to launch or what kind of salesforce they're going to build and so it's hard to predict exactly what happens in that marketplace. But as for the data, when we look at, when we look at the core data from the abstract that's available from or the abstracts that are available from ddw, and we think about what's important to a physician. Again, we were talking earlier about the natural pattern of adoption. The natural pattern of adoption for a physician considering switching patients to a better acid suppression strategy if their prior PPI strategy wasn't working, is that they start their adoption curve with their most severe patients and then as they see a product work, they move into a broader population of patients. What we see with our data is when you put great. When you put erosive esophagitis patients on VAQUEDNA, 93% of them heal their erosions within eight weeks. That's exactly what a physician wants to see. Every physician who is seeing that today and every physician who sees that over the next year, as they put erosive esophagitis patients on Boquesna, is going to see that their erosions are healing. And this product clearly works and it clearly produces really good outcomes. And they're having clear conversations with their patients about how much better they feel because their pain is substantially relieved, you know, almost immediately, literally, you know, within hours. And, you know, on the first day, and I'll tell you as a patient, the first day that I took Voquesta, I felt a whole lot better. It's just really quick how this product works. And so what the physician experiences with Requesna is enormously satisfying and enormously positive. They see their patients healed, they hear feedback from their patients that they feel better, and they grow their utilization over time. That doesn't get disrupted at all because someone has some statistics measure in some other clinical trial, when you know you've got a product that's going to produce 93% healing rates and really good outcomes for your patients. So I just don't see that having any impact in the market in any meaningful context. Very clear, Steve. Thank you.

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