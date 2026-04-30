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April 30, 2026 9:13 AM 44 min read

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7p8xmx5g/

Summary

Phathom Pharmaceuticals reported a significant year-over-year revenue growth of 104% in Q1 2026, with revenues reaching $58.3 million, indicating strong demand for their gastroenterology-focused product, Voquesna.

The company expanded its sales team by 50 representatives, aiming to enhance its presence in the gastroenterology market. Its strategy focuses on increasing market share among gastroenterologists, targeting a 20-30% share to achieve $1 billion in annual revenue.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals maintained its 2026 revenue guidance at $320 to $345 million, expecting growth to be more pronounced in the second half of the year. The company anticipates achieving operating profitability by Q3 2026 and positive cash flow in 2027.

The company is preparing for potential competition from a new PCAB entrant in 2027 but remains confident in Voquesna's clinical efficacy and market position.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals plans to leverage its cash flow and strong balance sheet to consider strategic investments and potential M&A opportunities, focusing on complementary GI assets.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Eric Shkreli (Head of Investor Relations)

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

Sanjeev Narula (Chief Financial and Business Officer)

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Yatin Sunija (Equity Analyst)

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

Sanjeev Narula (Chief Financial and Business Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question and comment comes from the line of Umar Rafat from Evercore isi. Your line is now open.

Umar Rafat (Equity Analyst)

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

Sanjeev Narula (Chief Financial and Business Officer)

Thank you very much, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Kristin Kluska from Ken Fitzjore. Your line is now open.

Kristin Kluska (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Congrats everybody on all the great growth you've seen, especially when looking at the trends from last year. So as the breadth and depth of your GI interactions are increasing, how are physicians understanding in a real world scenario, the additive benefits of of Requesna and how do these measures and the patient feedback they get then translate to them potentially recommending the product to other patients they have?

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

Kristin Kluska (Equity Analyst)

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

Kristin Kluska (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, Steve.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Paul Choi (Equity Analyst)

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

Paul Choi (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Joseph Stringer from Needham and Company. Mr. Stringer, your line is now open.

Joseph Stringer (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking our question. Just to follow up on a previous

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Annabel Samimi from Stifled Stifel. Your line is now open.

Annabel Samimi

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

Sanjeev Narula (Chief Financial and Business Officer)

and we already seeing that number starting to moderate in the script data after Q1 to Steve's point. So I think that's a natural phenomenon. What happens in Cordova. Yeah.

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

Annabel Samimi

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Dennis Ding from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Dennis Ding (Equity Analyst)

Sanjeev Narula (Chief Financial and Business Officer)

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

Dennis Ding (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Mr. Matthew Caulfield from HC Wainwright. Mr. Caulfield, your line is open.

Matthew Caulfield (Equity Analyst)

Thanks guys and good morning. Are there any further insights into the weighting for revenue growth expected between first half and second half? And then additionally are there thoughts on how we can best expect OPEX trends to continue for the year? I believe there was mention of the OPEX being up in two. Q. Thanks again. Yeah.

Sanjeev Narula (Chief Financial and Business Officer)

Matthew Caulfield (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Thank you. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Martin Auster from Raymond James. Mr. Auster, your line is now open.

Martin Auster (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks for taking my question. Appreciate it.

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

Martin Auster (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Steve. It was, yeah, it was really helpful. Incremental context and hope. It's a metric you'll periodically revisit in

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

the future with us. Yep. Yeah, I don't know that we'll do it every quarter, but we will certainly provide periodic updates.

Martin Auster (Equity Analyst)

Sounds great.

Chase Knickerbocker (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Once again, ladies and gentlemen, if you have a question or comment at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone keypad. Our next question or comment comes from the line of Chase Knickerbocker from Craig Hallam. Your line is now open, sir. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe just one quick one for me. And sorry for it to be on

Steve Basta (President and CEO)

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