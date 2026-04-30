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April 30, 2026 9:13 AM 50 min read

Full Transcript: Sirius XM Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lWgpRUsT

Summary

Sirius XM Holdings reported a strong start to 2026 with improvements in net subscriber additions, ARPU growth, and reduced churn.

The company announced a landmark partnership with YouTube to enhance advertising capacity and expand reach to 255 million monthly listeners.

Sirius XM Holdings reported a 1% increase in revenue to $2.09 billion, with advertising revenue growing 3% to $407 million.

The company achieved $45 million in cost savings towards its $100 million 2026 target, with a focus on efficiency and long-term value.

Guidance for 2026 includes relatively flat revenue, stable adjusted EBITDA, and modestly lower subscriber trends, with a focus on strong execution and free cash flow growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jennifer Degrassia (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations)

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

Zach Coghlin (Chief Financial Officer)

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Stephen Lasek (Equity Analyst)

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

Wayne Thorsen (Chief Operating Officer)

Stephen Lasek (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

You bet. Our next questions are from the line of Jessica Reif Ehrlich with Bank of America. Please ask your questions.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich (Equity Analyst)

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Walker (Chief Advertising Revenue Officer)

Zach Coghlin (Chief Financial Officer)

Jessica Reif Ehrlich (Equity Analyst)

Scott Walker (Chief Advertising Revenue Officer)

Scott Greenstein (President and Chief Content Officer)

Jessica Reif Ehrlich (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. I have a million more questions, but I won't hog the call. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is coming from the line of Barton Crockett with Rosenblatt Securities. Please ask your questions.

Barton Crockett (Equity Analyst)

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

Barton Crockett (Equity Analyst)

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

Wayne Thorsen (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Kraft with Deutsche Bank. Please ask your questions.

Brian Kraft

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Walker (Chief Advertising Revenue Officer)

Brian Kraft

Thank you. And the last part of it was, do you think that this is something that could open up additional partnerships? YouTube is obviously very unique, but, you know, are there other potential players that may see this, what you're doing with YouTube and say, you know, that's probably a party that we ought to join?

Scott Walker (Chief Advertising Revenue Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question is in the line of Sebastiano Petti with JP Morgan. Please ask your questions.

Sebastiano Petti (Equity Analyst)

Wayne Thorsen (Chief Operating Officer)

Sebastiano Petti (Equity Analyst)

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question is from the line of David Joyce with Seaport Research Partners. Please ask your question.

David Joyce (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. You had impressive uptake with the companion strategy early earlier this year. Do you see that continuing, what strategies do you have to keep driving that for the overall subscriber platform?

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

All right, thank you. The next questions are from the line of Katkin Moral with Evercore isi. Please ask your questions.

Katkin Moral

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

Katkin Moral

Understood. That's great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Steven Cahill with Wells Fargo. Please ask your questions.

Steven Cahill

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

Zach Coghlin (Chief Financial Officer)

Steven Cahill

Thanks. And just a quick follow up on conversion. I think there's a few things going on in conversion, so I think a tailwind for how you account for the auto dealer duration plan. So can you give us any more color on contribution from those plans, which seem really positive? And then you did call out a little bit lower conversion, I think on self pay. I think those historically were in the mid-30s. Any sense of where they're kind of running today?

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. To allow as many as possible, we ask you please limit yourself to one question. The next question is from the line of Cameron Manson Perrone with Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question.

Cameron Manson Perrone (Equity Analyst)

Thank you and good morning. Jennifer, you started the Q and A talking about the way that teams executed over the past couple years. First quarter results are pretty encouraging. I'm wondering if you could provide some color given the reaffirmation of the full year guide, just how you're thinking about growth in the balance of the year. Thanks.

Zach Coghlin (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our last and final question is from the Line of Clay Griffin with Moffitt Nathanson. Please ask your question.

Clay Griffin (Equity Analyst)

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

No, it'll be like our other, you know, ad representation deals where it is growth and it'll be in the Pandora and off platform segment and you know. Scott, you want to address the inventory?

Scott Walker (Chief Advertising Revenue Officer)

Jennifer Witts (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This does conclude today's teleconference. We thank you for your participation.

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