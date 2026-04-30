Albany Intl Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xhxsw747/
Summary
Albany Intl reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $311 million, a 7.8% increase year over year, with adjusted EBITDA of $48 million.
Strategic focus includes operational excellence and safety, with increased demand in weapons programs and new contracts in engineered composites.
Future outlook shows stable demand across segments, with revenue guidance for Q2 2026 between $335 million and $345 million, and anticipated EPS of $0.7 to $0.8.
Full Transcript
Gunnar Cleveland (President and CEO)
Will
Operator
Thank you. At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. We ask to please limit to one question and one follow up. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. And your first question comes from the line of Peter Arment with Baird. Your line is open.
Peter Arment (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, Gunnar and Will. Thanks for your time. Gunnar, maybe you could just give us an update on Salt Lake and discussions around CH-53K, what you can say about planned divestiture or any kind of anything you could kind of highlight. I know it's obviously challenging given there's ongoing negotiations.
Gunnar Cleveland (President and CEO)
Peter Arment (Equity Analyst)
And if I could just ask a follow up unrelated on the MC business, could you just give us a little more color on the overcapacity issue in Asia? You know, the MC business has been such a resilient business over the years and obviously you've got different regions that it's in. But could you just give us a little more color on what's driving the overcapacity? Is it just economic activity or something specific?
Gunnar Cleveland (President and CEO)
Peter Arment (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Gunnar.
Operator
Again, if you would like to ask a question, press star and the number one on your telephone keypad. Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions in the queue. I will now turn it back over to Bennor Cleveland for closing remarks.
Bennor Cleveland
All right, thank you, Cass. And thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. We appreciate your continued interest in Albany. Thank you, and have a good day.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.