Albany Intl Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Gunnar thank you Karen Good morning and welcome everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter earnings call. We entered 2026 as a more focused and disciplined organization with a clear strategy centered on our core strengths. Our culture begins with caring for our people and it was an honor to recently have our engineered composites segment recognized as one of America's safest companies. Safety is a priority at Albany and is embedded in how we design processes and operate each day. And a strong safety culture translates to a strong quality culture. This operational philosophy is also manifested in our outstanding on time delivery performance. Our focus on safety, quality and operational excellence creates a solid foundation for our reliable operations, while our value proposition remains grounded in our shared expertise in industrial weaving and material science which connects our two businesses and differentiates us in the markets we serve. I'd like to take a minute to address the conflict in the Middle East. We're continuously monitoring and working closely with our suppliers and customers and to date we have not seen any impact and have made only slight adjustments to delivery routes. Raw materials are generally protected by either long term contracts or customer directed contracts. We will continue to monitor and work to minimize any supply chain risk. At the same time, we're seeing increased demand on our weapons programs and are maximizing production on key programs. In machine clothing. The team did an outstanding job taking corrective actions to make up the downtime of a machine malfunction and we expect debt recovery to be completed in the back half of the year. More broadly, demand conditions across our end markets stabilized in the first quarter in engineered composites. Our focus remains on refining our operating model and prioritizing higher value add applications, particularly within our advanced weaving technologies including 3D weaving, braiding, winding and resin transfer molding that serve end markets such as commercial and defense propulsion systems, missile production and space exploration. We're seeing volume increase across key programs reflecting both higher production rates and the benefit of the actions we have taken over the past 12 months. Importantly, we're winning new business with new and existing customers and demand remains strong across defense platforms and the lead production continues to increase. Our current pipeline of new business opportunities remains robust and and continues to expand as we focus on new applications where our expertise and products offer greater strengths and lighter weight solutions. We believe the actions we have taken and the trends we see across both segments position us well to drive strong free cash generation and build on the baseline we established exiting 2025. This provides us with the flexibility to continue allocating capital in a balanced and disciplined manner including reinvesting and in the business to support long term growth while also returning cash to shareholders. Turning to the quarter, we're off to a Solid start to 2026 with revenue of $311 million up 7.8% year over year, which translated to adjusted EBITDA of $48 million in machine clothing. Revenue for the quarter was $166 million and came in ahead of our expectations across all regions including North America, Europe and China. Despite the recent stabilization in China and improved order rates which are positive developments, visibility beyond the near term remains limited. As we previously disclosed, at the start of the first quarter we experienced an equipment failure at one of our facilities and I'm pleased to report that we were able to recover more of the lost production related to the unplanned downtime that than we initially anticipated in the first quarter. Assuming the equipment continues to operate as expected, we believe we are well positioned to recover the remaining lost volume by the end of the year we're actively managing this situation and are relocating a machine from a coast facility to have a long term solution in place. By year end, adjusted EBITDA margin for MC was 25.9% on a constant currency. Margins were stable driven by a meaningful improvement across Europe as we continue to realize the benefits of integration activities. Turning to engineered composites, revenue for the quarter was $145 million compared to $114 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by broad based growth across our programs with incremental contribution from F-35 Missile Systems Leap 787 and the CH53K segment. Adjusted EBITDA was $17 million or 11.7% of sales compared to $15 million or 13.5% of sales in the prior year. The increase in EBITDA reflects higher overall volume while the margins in mind with expectations were driven by mix primarily the impact of Ch53k AFFT program revenue which is now booked at 0 margin following the actions taken in the third quarter of 2025 in new business developments, we're excited to announce our new contract with Pratt and Whitney for composite engine components for their gear turbofan. The turbofan relies extensively on advanced composite materials to achieve its fuel efficiency, noise reduction and weight targets which strongly leverages AEC strengths in high performance composite structures for both JASSM and Lurasm missiles. We have been requested by our customer to increase production, bringing output to the highest level achievable within our current capabilities, including through the use of overtime. Turning to the strategic review of the Amelia Earhart facility in Salt Lake City which houses the CH-53K program, we continue to make progress and have completed the standalone analysis with PwC. While it is still too early in the process for us to share any conclusions, we remain on schedule and look forward to providing an update as we move towards a resolution. As we look ahead, our priorities remain clear, disciplined execution, continued progress across both segments and driving improved profitability and cash generation. In machine clothing, we saw stabilization in key markets and remain focused on execution and margin recovery in engineered composites. We're scaling the business, refining our operating model and prioritizing higher value application to support long term growth and margin expansion. We believe Albany is well positioned to deliver sustainable value for our customers and shareholders, supported by our differentiated capabilities and a more focused, disciplined approach. I would like to thank our employees for their continued dedication as well as our customers, partners and shareholders for their ongoing support. With that, I will turn the call over to Will to review the financial results in more detail.