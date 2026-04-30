NovoCure Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zmc3tkut/
Summary
NovoCure reported a strong start to 2026 with double-digit growth in both active patients and net revenues year-over-year.
The FDA approval and U.S. launch of Optune Pax for locally advanced pancreatic cancer were significant highlights, with promising early adoption metrics.
NovoCure updated its full-year revenue guidance to $690 million to $710 million, reflecting 5-8% growth.
The company is making advancements in its GBM and lung cancer programs, with expectations for further insights from the Phase 3 Trident trial in the next quarter.
NovoCure's strategic focus includes expanding adoption in GBM, maintaining momentum with Optune Pax, and achieving double-digit revenue growth and profitability.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Adam Dainey
Bill Doyle (Executive Chairman)
Frank Leonard (Chief Executive Officer)
Christoph Brockman (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Certainly as a reminder to ask a question, please press star *1 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star *1 again. Please stand by while we compile our Q and A roster. And our first question will be coming from Jonathan Chang of Leerink Partners. Your line is open, Jonathan.
Jonathan Chang (Equity Analyst)
Hi guys. Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Can you provide any more color on the early Optune PAC's launch? Like the number of prescribers, the types of centers where you're seeing utilization, the early clinician patient feedback, and help us contextualize how does this compare to the early lung cancer launch experience? Thank you.
Frank Leonard (Chief Executive Officer)
Jonathan Chang (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Thanks for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
And our next question will be coming from the line of Jason Bedner of Piper Sandler. Your line is open, Jason.
Jason Bedner (Equity Analyst)
Frank Leonard (Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Bedner (Equity Analyst)
Frank Leonard (Chief Executive Officer)
Christoph Brockman (Chief Financial Officer)
And Jason, Christoph here. So to your guidance question, I would say we came off the back of a very strong 2025 and also Q4 and we have seen in Q1 that we were able to carry that momentum into 2026, which gave us the confidence combined with the strong revenue also in Q1 to increase the guidance to what we have seen, 690 to 710 million.
Jason Bedner (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks again. Congrats.
OPERATOR
And our next question will be coming from Kevin Dejeter of Ladenburg Bauman. Your line is open.
Kevin Dejeter (Equity Analyst)
Kevin, Congratulations on the great quarter reimbursements. You know, specifically, can you comment on kind of what you're seeing in terms of, you know, your funnel for contracting and coverage with some of the commercial payers and provide any updated thoughts on engagement and potential for CMS coverage for. And this is for Optune PACS.
Frank Leonard (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And our next question will be coming from the line of Vijay Kumar of Evercore isi. Your line is open.
Vijay Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Bill Doyle (Executive Chairman)
Uri Weinberg
Bill Doyle (Executive Chairman)
Vijay Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Frank Leonard (Chief Executive Officer)
Christoph Brockman (Chief Financial Officer)
Vijay Kumar (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful, thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question will be coming from the line of Lawrence Bigelson of Wells Fargo. Lawrence, your line is open.
Lawrence Bigelson (Equity Analyst)
Frank Leonard (Chief Executive Officer)
Christoph Brockman (Chief Financial Officer)
And Ousmane. Oh, yes, I'm sorry, thank you. In terms of OUS (Outside the United States), Christoph, can you remind me of the timing? Yeah. So we said second half for both public approval as well as for Japan approval. Yeah. And all the applications are in. We're now just sort of waiting for those regulatory submissions. And if everything proceeds as expected, we would launch in the second half in those regions.
Frank Leonard (Chief Executive Officer)
Lawrence Bigelson (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question will be coming from the line of Emily Bodnar of H.C. wainwright. Your line is open. Emily, hi, good morning.
Emily Bodnar (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on a strong first quarter. Curious if you could comment a bit on your confidence for converting the full 169 prescriptions to active patients and if you can, kind of comment on what the average timing has been to converting patients from prescription to active therapy.
Frank Leonard (Chief Executive Officer)
Emily Bodnar (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. And maybe on metastatic pancreatic cancer, obviously you have the Panova 4 data and then you also touched on kind of potential synergy with KRAS inhibitors. So maybe just kind of talk about general strategy moving forward for the metastatic settings.
Uri Weinberg
Emily Bodnar (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
And our next question will be coming from the line of Jessica Fye of JP Morgan. Jessica, your line is open.
Tanmay
Hi guys. Thanks for taking a question. This is Tanmay on for Jess. I wanted to ask for Optune PACS. You mentioned the backlog of starts in the funnel, so I was wondering if the conversion from prescriptions to patients on therapy is going on as expected, and what do you expect the ultimate throughput to be from these, from those getting prescriptions to those patients who eventually initiate on therapy.
Frank Leonard (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back to Bill Doyle for closing remarks.
Bill Doyle (Executive Chairman)
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