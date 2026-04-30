Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
April 30, 2026 9:07 AM 47 min read

Entegris Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/325297523

Summary

Entegris reported a 5% increase in Q1 2026 revenue, surpassing the midpoint of their guidance, with growth driven by a 7% increase in the APS segment and a 3% increase in the MS segment.

Improved gross margins were achieved through productivity actions, efficiency improvements, and favorable product mix, with a notable structural improvement expected to continue.

The company expects mid to high single-digit MSI growth for 2026, supported by strong WFE growth and improving fab construction trends.

Free cash flow was strong at $144 million, allowing for accelerated deleveraging, with net leverage expected to reduce to approximately 3 times by the end of 2026.

Entegris is optimistic about growth opportunities in advanced logic and DRAM markets, supported by AI-enabled applications and technology transitions that increase material intensity and process complexity.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jeffrey Schnell (VP of Investor Relations)

Dave Reeder (CEO)

Jeffrey Schnell (VP of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Melissa Weathers (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Dave Reeder (CEO)

Melissa Weathers (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Dave Reeder (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question will come from Elizabeth sun with Citi. Please go ahead.

Elizabeth Sun

Dave Reeder (CEO)

Elizabeth Sun

Yes, thanks for the details on gross margin I guess. Yeah, the next one is on the Congress on the CFO appointment. I happen to notice that he has a Suki has a lot of experience in M and A and corporate development. So I'm just wondering, does that signal you guys are ready to do more M and as your net leverage is below like three times as you talk

Dave Reeder (CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from Timothy Arcuri with ubs. Please go ahead.

Timothy Arcuri (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Thanks a lot, Dave.

Dave Reeder (CEO)

Timothy Arcuri (Equity Analyst at UBS)

So for that reason both, both facilities will be dilutive to us in 26 KSP becoming less so towards the end of the quarter and then improving or towards the end of the year I should say, and then improving in 27 Colorado. Dilutive, fully dilutive in 26 and then starting to ramp revenue in 27. Did you have a follow up, Tim?

Dave Reeder (CEO)

I did, Dave. Yeah. So can you talk about China and just what's going on in China? Are you seeing, are you seeing any more competition there? We're hearing about some folks trying to do, you know, CMP there and becoming a little more, you know, becoming a little more of a, you know, competition for you. So can you talk about that?

OPERATOR

Bhavesh Ledeya (Equity Analyst at BMO)

Dave Reeder (CEO)

Bhavesh Ledeya (Equity Analyst at BMO)

Yeah, and a different one. So there's been a meaningful amount of inflation in terms of polymers and chemical feedstocks. Are you seeing any challenges in procurement or pricing for your raw materials? And then do your contracts with your customers building just a simple pass through of these costs or is there a lag as you price it through to your customers?

Dave Reeder (CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from Jim Schneider with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jim Schneider (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Dave Reeder (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question will come from Charles Shih with Needham. Please go ahead.

Charles Shih (Equity Analyst at Needham)

Dave Reeder (CEO)

Charles Shih (Equity Analyst at Needham)

Did you have a follow up Charles?

OPERATOR

John Roberts (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)

Thank you and welcome Suki back to China. Are you through with your requalification of sourcing into China? And I think you're actually going to rationalize some products just not requalify and maybe is that any headwind to the China sales?

Dave Reeder (CEO)

OPERATOR

Harris Fine

Hi, this is Harris Fine. I'm for Chris.

Dave Reeder (CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from Edward Yang with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Edward Yang

Hey Dave, appreciate the time and good to see the improvement. First question is on R and D and that's been ticking down every quarter for the last several quarters now. And just wondering what's driving that and related to your RD engine, you know, how does the pipeline look like for POR wins that you could leverage above and beyond cyclical recovery?

Dave Reeder (CEO)

OPERATOR

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved