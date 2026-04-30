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April 30, 2026 9:07 AM 47 min read

Butterfly Network Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/529365510

Summary

Butterfly Network reported a strong Q1 2026 with 25% revenue growth, a 69% gross margin, and the lowest net loss since going public.

The company achieved FDA clearance for its AI-powered gestational age tool, demonstrating its commitment to AI in healthcare.

Butterfly Embedded, rebranded from Octave Embedded, signed its ninth partner and anticipates additional partnerships, expanding its ultrasound technology into new markets.

The company is making significant strides in its home and community care initiative, aiming for a commercial agreement in H1 2026 and expansion in 2027.

Future guidance expects revenue growth between 20% to 24% for 2026, with adjusted EBITDA loss projected between $21 million and $25 million.

Operational highlights include a significant enterprise deal for Compass AI and the expansion of the Butterfly Garden platform.

Management emphasized the transformative potential of its Ultrasound on Chip technology and the strategic importance of its partnerships.

Full Transcript

Gabrielle (Moderator)

It. It's. Hello everyone and thank you for joining the Butterfly Network Inc. Q1 2026 earnings call. My name is Gabrielle and I will be coordinating your call today. During the presentation, you can register a question by pressing Star followed by one on your telephone keypad. If you change your mind, please press STAR followed by two. Your telephone keypad. I will now hand over to your host, John Doherty. Please go ahead.

John Doherty (Chief Financial Officer)

Joseph DeVivo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

John Doherty (Chief Financial Officer)

Joseph DeVivo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. To ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Now, if you change your mind, please press star followed by two. When preparing to ask your question, please ensure your device is unmuted locally. Our first question is from Chase Knickerbocker from Craig Hallam Capital. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Joseph DeVivo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jake Susheray

Thanks for that color. And then I'd like to hear some more color on the Compass AI Enterprise deal. How did that process go? Can we expect more of these partnerships materially contributing to revenue in the rest of the year?

Joseph DeVivo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks for taking the questions. No problem. Thanks for asking. Thank you. Our next question is from Josh Jennings from TD Cowan. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Josh Jennings

Joseph DeVivo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Josh Jennings

Joseph DeVivo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Josh Jennings

Thanks, Joe.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Josh. Our next question is from Andrew Brackman, from William Blair. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Andrew Brackman

Joseph DeVivo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

John Doherty (Chief Financial Officer)

Andrew Brackman

Great, thanks guys. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Andrew. Our next question is from Ben Halar from Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Ben Halar

Good morning, guys.

Joseph DeVivo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Halar

FDA communique is definitely a feather in your cap. You know, overall, just a fantastic update here this morning. The One thing that maybe I missed and I apologize if I did any updates on kind of additional form factors. I know historically we talked about the IQ station and things like that. Anything else on that front, that's it for me.

Joseph DeVivo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Halar

Great. Can't wait to see what's next. Thanks a lot, guys.

OPERATOR

All right, my friend. Thank you. Thank you, Ben. We currently have no further questions, so I will hand back to Joe for closing remarks.

Joseph DeVivo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

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