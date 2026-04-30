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April 30, 2026 9:05 AM 27 min read

Ranpak Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/715712603

Summary

Ranpak Hldgs reported a 4.5% increase in consolidated net revenue on a constant currency basis, driven by a significant 111% year-over-year growth in automation.

The company emphasized strong momentum in automation and large enterprise accounts, with notable contributions from European operations and major clients like Walmart.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, the company expressed confidence in maintaining margin profiles, supported by cost reduction measures and operational efficiencies.

Ranpak Hldgs is optimistic about achieving its growth targets, projecting a potential $60 million in automation revenue this year and a path to surpassing $100 million shortly.

Management highlighted strategic investments, such as in Pickle Robot, and continues to prioritize paper over plastic solutions amid rising resin costs.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Omar Asouli (Chairman and CEO)

Bill Drew (Chief Financial Officer)

Omar Asouli (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We are now opening the floor for question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. That's star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Your first question comes from the line of Greg Palm of Craig Halem. Your line is now open.

Greg Palm (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallum)

Omar Asouli (Chairman and CEO)

Greg Palm (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallum)

Omar Asouli (Chairman and CEO)

Greg Palm (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallum)

Yeah. Okay, makes sense. Last one for me, didn't, I didn't see or hear you address the guide for the full year. But based on the outperformance in Q1, I mean, knowing we still have a lot of time left in the year, but qualitatively, how are you thinking about the guide you put back out in March?

Omar Asouli (Chairman and CEO)

Greg Palm (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallum)

Okay, I will leave it there. Thanks. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Dan Sham Punjabi. Your line is now open.

Josh Thessaly

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Gunsham Punjabi of Baird. Your line is now open. Apologies about that. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star and then one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for a moment to wait for the questions to come in. Your next question comes from the line of Troy Jensen of Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Troy Jensen

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'd now like to hand the call back to Bill Drew for closing remarks.

Bill Drew (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you, Ellie. And thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to catching up on our update for Q2.

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